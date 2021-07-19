Zevia PBC Seeks $200 Million U.S. IPO
Summary
- Zevia PBC (Public Benefit Corporation) has filed proposed terms for a $200 million IPO.
- The firm sells canned beverages sweetened by the stevia plant extract to consumers in the U.S. and Canada.
- ZVIA has grown quickly, reached operating breakeven and is well-positioned in a growing market from younger demographics, so the IPO is worth consideration.
Quick Take
Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) has filed to raise $200 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.
The firm sells zero sugar, zero calorie beverages sweetened by the plant-based stevia extract.
ZVIA is growing quickly, at operating breakeven, and is well-positioned in a growing market sector that appeals to younger demographics, so the IPO is worth a look.
Company
Encino, California-based Zevia was founded to design and market consumer beverages that have no sugar and are naturally sweetened by the stevia plant.
Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Paddy Spence, who has been with the firm since 2010 and was previously president of Levlad, a personal care products maker.
Below is a brief overview video of a smoothie using a Zevia product:
(Source)
The company’s primary offerings include:
Sodas
Energy drinks
Teas
Mixers
Kidz
Zevia has received at least $232 million in equity investment from investors including CDP Investissements, White Pine, Northwood Ventures affiliates and NGEN entities.
Customer Acquisition
The company distributes its products via distributors across the United States and Canada.
Management says over one billion cans of its products have been sold to-date.
Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling and Marketing
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
26.0%
|
2020
|
24.8%
|
2019
|
32.3%
(Source)
The Selling and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling and Marketing spend, rose to 1.0x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling and Marketing
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
1.0
|
2020
|
0.9
(Source)
Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Market Research Future, the global non-alcoholic beverages market is forecast to reach $1.07 trillion by the end of 2024.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 4.61% from 2021 to 2024.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing popularity of energy/sports drinks and increasing consumer demand for product choice.
Also, the market is segmented by packaging type, product type, distribution channel and region.
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
The Coca-Cola Company (KO)
Keurig Dr. Pepper (KDP)
PepsiCo (PEP)
National Beverage (FIZZ)
Monster
Red Bull
Emerging brands
Financial Performance
Zevia’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Increasing topline revenue
Growing gross profit and gross margin
A swing to slight operating profit
Fluctuating cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 30,694,000
|
36.5%
|
2020
|
$ 110,025,000
|
28.6%
|
2019
|
$ 85,562,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 14,188,000
|
57.1%
|
2020
|
$ 49,502,000
|
34.2%
|
2019
|
$ 36,900,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
46.22%
|
2020
|
44.99%
|
2019
|
43.13%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 243,000
|
0.8%
|
2020
|
$ (5,478,000)
|
-5.0%
|
2019
|
$ (5,454,000)
|
-6.4%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 247,000
|
2020
|
$ (6,071,000)
|
2019
|
$ (5,407,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (2,331,000)
|
2020
|
$ (3,258,000)
|
2019
|
$ (14,764,000)
(Source)
As of March 31, 2021, Zevia had $12.4 million in cash and $14.3 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($3.7 million).
IPO Details
Zevia intends to raise $200 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, offering 14.3 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $14.00.
Class A and Class B common stockholders will receive one vote per share.
The firm elected to be treated as a public benefit corporation [PBC], which requires it to ‘balance the pecuniary interests of our stockholders with the best interests of those stakeholders materially affected by our conduct, including particularly those affected by the specific benefit purposes set forth in our certificate of incorporation. Accordingly, our duty to balance a variety of interests may result in actions that do not maximize stockholder value.’
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $808 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 22.15%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We intend to use [i] approximately $49.8 million, or approximately $59.4 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock, of the net proceeds from this offering to purchase Class B units from certain of Zevia LLC’s unitholders, including certain members of our senior management, at a per-unit price equal to the per-share price paid by the underwriters for shares of our Class A common stock in this offering. Accordingly, we will not retain any of this portion of the proceeds, [ii] approximately $0.8 million, or approximately $0.9 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock, of the net proceeds from this offering to cancel and cash-out outstanding options held by certain of Zevia LLC’s optionholders, including certain members of our senior management, at a per-option price equal to the per-share price paid by the underwriters for shares of our Class A common stock in this offering and [iii] approximately $46.0 million, or approximately $50.8 million if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock, of the net proceeds to pay the cash consideration to Direct Zevia Stockholders in connection with the Blocker Mergers.
Additionally, we intend to cause Zevia LLC to use approximately $8 million of the net proceeds to pay the expenses incurred by us in connection with this offering and the Reorganization.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley and several other investment banks.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$903,792,988
|
Enterprise Value
|
$808,162,988
|
Price / Sales
|
7.64
|
EV / Revenue
|
6.84
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-289.66
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.05
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
22.15%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$14.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$3,731,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-0.41%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
36.48%
(Source)
As a reference, a potential public comparable to Zevia would be Monster Beverage Corp. (MNST); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
Monster (MNST)
|
Zevia (ZVIA)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
10.27
|
7.64
|
-25.6%
|
EV / Revenue
|
9.84
|
6.84
|
-30.5%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
27.03
|
-289.66
|
-1171.6%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$2.71
|
-$0.05
|
-101.8%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
10.7%
|
36.48%
|
240.28%
(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)
Commentary
Zevia is seeking public investment to buy shares of the underlying operating company LLC.
The company’s financials indicate increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit and gross margin, a swing to slight operating profit and variable cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($3.7 million).
Selling and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenue has increased; its Selling and Marketing efficiency rate grew to 1.0x in the most recent reporting period.
The market opportunity for non-alcoholic beverages is extremely large, at over $1 trillion, and is expected to grow at an impressive rate given its size.
Notably, the sports/energy drink sector is expected to be a driver of demand growth for the market.
Goldman Sachs is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 27.1% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is continued consumer demand for its unique products, which may be considered premium products and thus see reduced demand during economic downturns.
As for valuation, compared to much larger Monster Beverage, the IPO appears reasonably valued on revenue metrics, especially given the firm’s much higher revenue growth rate.
Zevia is growing quickly, at operating breakeven, and is well-positioned in a growing market sector that appeals to younger demographics, so the IPO is worth a close look.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 21, 2021
