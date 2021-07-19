Massimo Giachetti/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

AMC Entertainment's (NYSE:AMC) shares have come under growing pressure in July, indicating that the market is now more prepared to look past the hype and at actual company performance. While shares of AMC have dropped nearly 50% from the last high, the dip doesn’t make AMC a buy; the valuation is still too high.

AMC is cashed up but the stock is now more vulnerable than ever

AMC has seen its stock price skyrocket this year based on nothing more than a WallStreetBets-fueled retail buying spree. With a more than 1,500% return year-to-date under its belt, AMC has been the most successful meme stock in 2021, even beating the “original” Reddit meme stock GameStop (GME) which managed to return 750% year-to-date. Despite the huge rallies in meme names, AMC has seen its stock price cut in half this month as the market now appears to be ready to move on from the hype and take a more sober look at AMC's business performance.

Last week, AMC said that its US theatres were visited by 2.5M people during the previous weekend while its theatres in Europe and the Middle East had more than 650k visitors. With 3.2M visitors attending AMC’s theatres over a four-day period, AMC reached another post-pandemic attendance record. While such news indicate a slow normalization of AMC’s business, guest numbers are still very low compared to AMC’s pre-pandemic attendance history. AMC’s Q1'21 US attendance was 84% below last year’s attendance. We can expect a strong rebound in US guest numbers for Q2'21, in part due to favorable Y/Y figures. The bigger picture, however, shows that AMC has a long way to go before it can leave the pandemic behind.

(Source: AMC)

Revenue estimates imply that AMC is expected to return to pre-pandemic ‘glory’ in Q4’22… if there are no more roadblocks. I say this because the new highly transmissible Delta variant could force new lockdowns in Europe which has seen an increase in infections lately and Europeans have shown a proclivity to shut down public life fast. If the Coronavirus Delta variant proves to be more contagious than previous strains (which is what it looks like) and existing vaccines provide no immunization against the Delta variant, then new lockdowns could severely delay the recovery in AMC’s movie-going business.

But let’s look past this growing risk for movie theater chains amid the rise in Delta infections and assume that AMC can go back to normal by the end of next year. Revenue estimates assume a quick rebound in sales in 2022.

(Source: Seekingalpha)

To understand AMC’s business and financial situation, we first have to look at 2018 and 2019 because both years were record years for North American cinemas due to box office hits such as ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘The Lion King’.

[Source: AMC]

Both years were also record years for AMC regarding attendance and revenues. In each of those years, AMC had revenues of $5.5B. But it also had cumulative losses of $39M... so even at the peak with record box office revenues, AMC did not manage to be profitable. AMC’s total cash flow from operating activities in both years was $1.1B but free cash flow was still negative because of high capital investments into new theatres and screens. In the five years preceding the COVID-19 pandemic, AMC’s cumulative losses totaled $311M on $22.2B in sales. AMC was also only profitable in three out of five years and made an average profit of just $109M in each of those years. From 2015-2019, AMC generated cumulative cash flow from its operations of only $2.5B… which calculates to a very low 11% operating cash flow margin and the margin trended down in the more recent years (note that the distorting effect of FY 2020 is not even included here). This was before the pandemic when the industry was booming…

The past is the past, so looking at financial numbers from two or five years ago may not seem as insightful and as relevant for AMC as expectations about the post-pandemic rebound. But I believe this is a mistake because AMC’s past business performance shows that the movie theater chain struggled to turn a profit even at its peak and this has implications about how a business like this can be valued.

AMC has no positive free cash flow and is not profitable (and won’t be for at least two years), so valuing AMC based on expected sales is the only other approach left. After a near-50% drop, AMC still has a market value of $18B. With sales expected to be $2.4B this year, the market-price-to-capitalization ratio is 7.5. Based on FY 2022 expected sales of $4.8B (generously implying a doubling of revenues Y/Y), AMC has a P-S ratio of 3.8. Both P-S ratios are significantly above the historical norm for AMC: The movie theater chain had a pre-pandemic P-S ratio of just below 0.2.

(Source: Macrotrends)

If we were to assume that the movie theater chain will see a 100% return to normal and millions of guests will return to AMC’s theatres next year (without addressing the firm’s larger net debt, negative free cash flow, dilution, and possibly changed movie viewing habits), I could see a P-S ratio of perhaps one to justify the 100% Y/Y growth rate in revenues in FY 2022. This P-S ratio would, however, be four times larger than AMC's pre-pandemic P-S ratio! At a market valuation of $4.8B, AMC would trade at a P-S ratio of one. This valuation implies a stock price of around $9.32 and 73% downside.

Data by YCharts

Bankruptcy is not a probable outcome

AMC has successfully raised capital in 2021 and monetized the meme rally in a genius way for itself. In June, AMC sold $587.4M in additional equity which came in addition to $658.5M already raised last quarter. This means AMC raised $1.25B in capital just in Q2’21. Add this on top of the $813.1M AMC already had in the bank in Q1’21 and the movie theater chain has more than enough liquidity and is not at risk of falling into bankruptcy. I estimate that AMC had a cash burn of $300M in Q2 (and that it will continue to be free cash flow negative in FY 2021 and FY 2022), which means AMC has a minimum liquidity runway of sixteen months after its equity raises.

(Source: AMC)

AMC wanted to sell even more shares, but shelved its plan amid investor pushback. AMC heavily diluted shareholders with its equity offerings and the firm now has more than 500M shares outstanding which mean future EPS is poised to decline.

Data by YCharts

Based on EPS estimates, AMC is not expected to be profitable for at least the next three years...

(Source: Seekingalpha)

Risks

Besides the risks already discussed, the movie-going business faces a lot of uncertainty. The pandemic had such a profound impact on people’s lives that movie-watching habits may have been changed forever and people may choose to avoid large crowds in order to limit the risk of a virus infection. I don’t believe that attendance numbers will ever go back to where they were before the pandemic. But the biggest risk for AMC is that it may be forced to downsize and close theatres to maintain the hope of reaching profitability. AMC was not a profitable business during the industry peak years of 2018 and 2019. Even if attendance numbers continue to grow, AMC will need to resolve its high monthly cash burn and negative cash flow situation. As the market focuses more on actual business performance instead of hype, AMC's high valuation will continue to face significant pressure.

Final thoughts

The near-50% dip in AMC’s share price may be tempting to buy, but I am strongly cautioning against it. Shares of AMC are still massively overvalued (despite news about record attendance) and poised to fall as actual business performance will only get more scrutiny as the hype fades. With no earnings in sight and likely a sluggish revenue and attendance recovery ahead, AMC’s valuation is still too high at four times sales.