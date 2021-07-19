Hutangac/iStock via Getty Images

DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and in particular is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents, or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Zoom Out

Members of that most élite, invitation-only club, the astronaut community, will tell you that leaving Earth and seeing it from space very much changes your perspective on things. A cognitive shift takes place, they say.

Well, we have a proposed cognitive shift for you as regards trying to make money from Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock.

SPCE is a controversial business and stock for some reason, we know not why. Folks get themselves all tied up in knots about whether their vehicles do or don't get to fly beyond an arbitrary definition of space of the critic's choosing, whether the business model is long-run viable or not, whether the stock should be valued as an airline or a cruise line or a manufacturer or something else etc etc.

If you like posting on stock boards all day, and we would be the last to criticize you if you do, since that's basically our business right there in a nutshell, then all this controversy is very entertaining - particularly the strength of feeling it can generate - but it's not very relevant to trying to make money with Virgin Galactic stock.

Here are two ways we think you can make money with SPCE stock.

1 - Buy & Hold

If you have even one eye on SPCE you will know that it is an extremely volatile stock. But you may not know that in fact had you just bought around the time the merger deal between Virgin Galactic and the Social Capital SPAC (the ticker was IPOA at the time), and then ignored it these last couple years, you would have beaten the S&P500 (SPY), the Nasdaq (QQQ), and even the hallowed Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK). Because SPCE has been a going-up stock. Volatile yes, but net direction, up.

Source: YCharts.com

Is it too late to buy in on a long-term basis? We think not. Look:

Source: TradingView.com, Cestrian Analysis

That sloping line rising to the right is a line of support linking all most of the low points hit by the stock during its journey. We see no reason that support line won't continue to hold. The company continues to de-risk its operations - it has now flown revenue-earning experimental spaceflights and has also flown its founder to space. Oh and before anyone says, "it's not really space", yes it's not past the Karman line. But what this signals is that a civilian considers the flight safe, and that will likely continue to build confidence in the company as a provider of (relatively) low-cost space tourism. We believe that buying anywhere close to that support line provides a sensible margin of error for those wanting to own the stock long term.

2 - Trade The Controversy

Our second idea as to how to make money from SPCE stock is - embrace the controversy and the stock board obsession-compulsion. We don't mean join in. The opposite.

Precisely because SPCE has little to no revenue, hugely negative earnings and cashflow, because it's a meme stock, because its price moves according to whether the company is posting exciting videos of its founder lauding its achievements on YouTube, because of all that, you can consider SPCE to be a stock driven purely by sentiment at this stage. If the business model does become long-term viable then at some point, multiples of things like revenue will matter, or before then, ticket sales growth, that sort of thing. But for now the stock price is entirely untethered from anything tangible. And if the stock is indeed purely driven by sentiment, then the only thing that matters to the stock price is feelings - specifically how buyers and sellers feel about the external events presented to them about the company.

Elliott Wave analysis is far from perfect but it is certainly our favorite way to try to predict stock price outcomes from sentiment. And if we look at how SPCE has traded since it joined the market, it looks to our eyes to follow wave patterns.

Source - TradingView, Cestrian Analysis

Some commentary here. Firstly, if you're an Elliott Wave expert - we aren't - you may well come up with a better chart pattern than that. We can argue for instance about whether some of those Wave 4s are or aren't permitted to fall below the peak of the prior Wave 1s. (There are more interesting arguments to have, but that would certainly be an argument). Secondly, if Elliott Waves are either new to you or they look like some kind of voodoo nonsense, relax. Our point here is that the stock ebbs and flow with sentiment, but it moves up long term, and the sentimental shifts are dramatic. So if you can identify the periodic troughs in the pattern, even if you aren't exactly on the money - you can be quite a lot wrong in your entry price and still make very good trading returns. The long-run upward sloping support line we identify above can also act as a guide to your likely downside. Right now we believe that based on the above chart - where we think SPCE is in a Wave 4 headed down, soon to enter a Wave 5 headed up - the stock will rebound in the $24-30 range before moving back up to maybe the $50-60 range. If you think those are broad ranges you would be right, but our view is, the gains on offer from the highest end of that entry target ($30) and the lowest end of the exit ($50) are big enough to justify wide margins of error.

Harder with SPCE is to call when to take profits on a short-term successful long trade. But for this you can rely on the company. Generally speaking, after a big win - for example, the announcement of a partnership with Rolls-Royce for hypersonic travel, or the Branson flight - they will announce a capital raise, which will then hit the stock hard. So if you see a big spike up on success - time to take profits if you are playing short-term.

In Conclusion

Ignoring all our sector experience and expertise in space - remember we run a research business focused on space and tech - we believe the two least stressful ways to try to make money with SPCE are, one, buy near that support line and then hold long term, and/or two, buy at a trough on the wave chart - we think we're approaching a trough right now - and then sell on the next big success story, rinse and repeat.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 19 July 2021.