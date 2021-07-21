Fintech company OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) is set to begin trading Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange after completing a SPAC merger with FG New America Acquisition Corp. (FGNA), which is headed by former TD Ameritrade CEO Joe Moglia. OppFi CEO Jared Kaplan joins us to explain how OppFi helps banks approve small loans for people with sub-620 FICO scores who now rely on payday or auto-title lenders that charge more than OPFI’s 59%-165% APRs. OppFi aims to become “SoFi (SOFI) for the everyday consumer” – and mirror the success of its rival Upstart Holdings (UPST), whose stock has risen nearly 500% since a December IPO.

Disclosure: OppFi is an advertising partner with Seeking Alpha.