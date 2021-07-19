hocus-focus/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) ("Disney" or "the Company" hereafter) has rocketed to all-time highs in 2021 amid theaters and theme parks reopening, Disney+ successes and cruises appearing on the horizon. Analysts are bullish on Disney, and so am I over the long term. However, I am skeptical that ESPN, inclusive of ABC Sports, will not again be a drag on earnings. Traditional American sports have sizable short- and long-term headaches. Once seen as distasteful, the networks are now clamoring to capitalize on sports betting in an attempt to hold fan attention.

The Happiest Reopening On Earth

Disney was literally at ground zero for pandemic impact. Theaters and parks were closed, cruises stopped sailing, and sporting events were cancelled or put in "bubbles." Still, after the March panic selling and subsequent dividend suspension, the stock has been on fire.

Investors are banking on the Company's earnings to come roaring back as pent-up demand packs the parks and theaters, Disney+ continues to add subscribers, and cruises begin to dip their toes back in the water. I am also bullish on reopening and consumer spending, and bullish on Disney in the medium to long term.

Consumer sentiment is generally believed to be the most predictive measure of consumer spending. As shown above, spending is already above pre-pandemic levels, while confidence still lags. As confidence returns to the mean, it is highly indicated that spending will also continue its uptrend for some time. This is acutely bullish for a company like Disney. Analysts are also enthused about Disney with Morgan Stanley and Tigress Financial issuing bullish calls in the last few days. Despite this rosy outlook, there is room for nuance in the Disney bull case.

Many will remember that ESPN was the cause of much consternation during Disney's earnings in 2016 and 2017.

Cable results were driven by a decrease at ESPN where higher programming expense and lower advertising revenue more than offset growth in affiliate revenue. - Christine M. McCarthy - CFO on Q3 2017 earnings call. Cable results reflect a decline at ESPN partially offset by growth at Disney Channels and Freeform. Christine M. McCarthy - CFO on Q2 2017 earnings call.

This was during a year of controversy, layoffs, and surprises. Then in 2020 the situation repeated itself as another round of layoffs took place. Since then, it seems not much has changed as the quotes from Q2 2021 are eerily similar.

Lower advertising revenue at cable was primarily due to lower average viewership. At ESPN, domestic advertising revenue decreased significantly in the quarter driven by lower ratings for key programming, in addition to the timing of the College Football Playoffs. Looking ahead, there are a couple of items I would like to mention. At Linear Networks, we expect a significant decline in operating income year-over-year in the third quarter, largely due to higher sports programming and production costs at ESPN, which we expect to increase by $1.2 billion versus prior year. Christine M. McCarthy - CFO on Q2 2021 earnings call.

Many have speculated on whether Disney would be better off without ESPN due to this repetitive drag on profits.

ESPN has long been straddling the fence between direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming and traditional programming while losing cable subscribers at an average annual rate of 2.5% since 2013, according to Next Level Finance. This appears to be part of the natural cord-cutting trend.

Chart created by author with data from Next Level Finance

Those losses have come from cord-nevers, cord-cutters and what had been a migration to lighter packages on those platforms that did not include ESPN. It has been a blend, and it's been fairly steady, which is why we continued to focus on distributing on these new platforms, which we think provide opportunities for us and for consumers in a variety of ways. - Robert A. Iger - Chairman on Q2 2017 earnings call.

Robert Iger went on to say that "Live sports works on those platforms, and young consumers want live sports." Do they? The data suggests otherwise. More on that later.

Moving forward Disney's ESPN segment will have to rely more and more heavily on ESPN+ for revenue each year. The reliance on individual subscribers has my caution radar up for several reasons and my intrigue radar up for an opposing rationale.

Apolitical: Impossible - NBA Finals Rating Continue To Plummet

ESPN is often thrust into the spotlight as sports players express their political views and ESPN talent responded with their takes. It hit a boiling place in 2017 and then-President of ESPN John Skipper responded this way:

"In light of recent events, we need to remind ourselves that we are a journalistic organization and that we should not do anything that undermines that position," he continued, noting, "ESPN is about sports."

This proved easier said than done as political controversy within the country continued. On-air talent stated their views on a number of issues both on the network and on social media prompting the new ESPN President James Pitaro to issue multiple memos in 2019 asking for political discussion to cease. The network simply cannot afford to alienate a large swath of the ideological landscape.

Athletes have been using their platform to speak out politically for decades. Bill Russel, Muhammad Ali and Jim Brown may be among the most famous, however there are countless others. Two critical differences now are the plethora of entertainment options available to consumers and the ability, with ESPN+ and steaming, for individuals to easily remove the platform in protest. The existence of social media also serves to stir controversy and organize those who disagree with the network. The NFL, and their partner networks like ESPN, was in a lose-lose situation from a business standpoint during the anthem protests (which are likely to continue). Do they risk alienating and angering players and fans on one side or risk the wrath of fans on the other side? They ended up angering, well, just about everybody. Then-President Trump even called for a boycott of the league. NFL ratings did take a hit, however the NFL is king of the sports world and can probably take the ratings hit in stride as can their network partners and advertisers. Football is like an addiction for American sports fans and the NFL is the fix. Even if some turn it off in protest, the vast majority will return. The NBA on the other hand, is much more susceptible to ratings decline due to politics. ESPN and the NBA are under contact through the 2024-2025 season.

The NBA has taken several progressive stances in the recent past from Lebron's "I can't breathe" T-shirt in 2014 to the jersey slogans, including "black lives matter" which the league sanctioned in 2020. Many coaches have spoken out on social issues, and the commissioner has been very supportive of players' rights to protest. While there is much support for this, there is also a sizable portion of sports fans who do not support it. A Harris Poll in 2020 showed nearly 40% were watching less NBA basketball and the reason given was politics for a large plurality of those people. The NBA finals ratings for game 1 on July 6, 2021 were 37% below game 1 of the 2019 finals, and an eyepopping 50% below 2018. Indeed the ratings have been in a downward spiral for years, as shown below. Do not be fooled by the network pumping up the increase over 2020. The 2020 finals were played with no fans and during very unusual times. Chart created by author with data from Sports Media Watch.

It may be that the political polarization has reached a zenith and tensions will ease, however that could be wishful thinking. A new unfortunate event could happen at any time stoking tensions anew. This holds additional risk for Disney as a whole. With social media, 24 hour news cycles, talking heads with agendas and politicians on both sides being quick to call out corporations and make demands, push boycotts, and pressure advertisers. The last thing Disney needs coming out of the pandemic is politics in the sports world bleeding into their other operations. Still, politics alone does not explain the decline in viewership. For this, it could be a larger secular dilemma.

Don't Blame Millennials

Millennials watch less live sports than prior generations, however Generation Z has hit the gas on this trend. Generation Z has very different viewing habits than prior generations and watching a full live sports game just isn't one of them. Most do not have traditional cable or satellite television. They are used to streaming whatever content they wish, whenever they wish it and attention spans are much less. Almost half say they are not fans of sports at all, while 63% of American adults overall identify as either serious or casual fans.

“If you lose a generation, it destroys value and the connective tissue,” said Ted Leonsis, principal owner of Washington-based teams that compete in the NBA, NHL and WNBA. “It’s what some of the big sports leagues are nervous about. Could we lose a generation because we didn’t give them access and the products and services they want?”

This opinion is in direct contrast to Robert Iger's quote above regarding demand amount young consumers for live sports. While this trend may not indicate an immediate effect on earnings, it could lead to a long-term steady decline in advertising revenue, especially as the key advertising demographics gravitate less and less to live sports viewership. ESPN may be better served by focusing on highlights and other fast-paced programming, rather than paying huge fees for broadcasting rights.

We believe in the power of live sports, and are confident our multi-platform rights deals we've made will provide us tremendous value now and into the future. - Bob Chapek, CEO on Q2 2021 earnings call.

While many leagues are struggling mightily in the ratings department, networks like ESPN are paying more than ever for the broadcast rights. ESPN will pay $2.7B annually, a 43% increase over the prior deal, just for the NFL for the next several years, outspending Fox's (FOXA) $2.3B. ESPN will also pay nearly $1.5B annually for the NBA through the 2024-2025 season. These make the deal for MLB look like a steal, however MLB is heading towards a labor showdown that most expect to lead to a shutdown of some sort, exactly what Major League Baseball, and ESPN, do NOT need right now. Add another $500M for certain NCAA events and a $300M deal annually with the SEC and it becomes clear why ESPN is at risk of dampening the operating profits of Disney. They have also added deals to televise the PGA, NHL, UFC, and others. Disney does not break out ESPN revenue separately, however it is generally thought to be $10-$12B annually.

Gambling To Win?

It wasn't long ago that the sports leagues treating gambling as a distasteful consequence of sports that was far beneath their dignity. They would not even hold an all-star game in Las Vegas. Now there are two professional teams in Las Vegas, a possible third on the way, and one of the most heard phrases on sports talk radio is "this segment brought to you by Fanduel (DUEL)." DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) has returned 48% since its IPO in mid-2020. DraftKings revenue has grown from just over $190M in 2017 to well over $600M in 2020 and expected to reach $1.17B in 2021. Sports betting exploded over the pandemic and more and more states have been legalizing it to generate tax revenue. Other behind the scenes companies, such as GAN Ltd. (GAN) who provides software solutions, have also seen revenues escalate rapidly.

Stemming from a Supreme Court decision in 2018 and subsequent legalization in multiple jurisdictions, the betting handle has more than tripled since 2018.

Author note: The "handle" in sports betting is the amount of money in wagers accepted over a specific period of time.

A network like ESPN, known for highlights and running statistics, should be well-positioned to take advantage of this craze. However, they should be cautious of assuming that even a gambler wants to actually watch the entire game. The live viewing experience is decidedly awful with the constant interruptions and in-game advertisements. Many viewers watch much more NFL Red Zone than entire football games as a result. NFL Red Zone is a program where fans can see every touchdown from every game. For ESPN to become a profit center for Disney it must provide the experience that fans are clamoring for and reign in the amount of capital spent on broadcast rights.

ESPN is "all-in" on gambling at this point, and has increased sharply the amount of programming dedicated to gambling and gambling discussion on general programming. This is a good move. They are also said to be exploring their own sports book. This could be very exciting and potentially quite profitable. However, other providers, like DraftKings, Fanduel and William Hill (CZR), have a large head start and are firmly entrenched in a market that is increasingly saturated. My biggest concern is that companies are typically not well served to be constantly chasing trends. The costs associated are gigantic and the trends change extremely fast. For example, online Texas Hold'em took the nation by storm in the early 2000s and exploded in 2003 when amateur Chris Moneymaker won the World Series of Poker. There are still many amateur players, however the craze quickly withdrew to a fraction of its peak. Next came fantasy sports. There was a time when every man, and several women, I knew were in a league and many were in multiple leagues. Now just the die-hards remain. The rest got bored and moved on, many to sports betting. And so it goes. That is inevitable due to the nature of a fad, and the peaks and valleys happen much faster in our fast-paced digital world. What is going to happen when new sports bettors realize that the only consistent winner is the house? Or if they just get bored? I know there are plenty of anecdotal examples of those who win big, but overall the vast majority of bettors lose significant amounts of money over time.

Conclusion

Disney has weathered the worst of the perfect-storm that is the Covid-19 pandemic with flying colors. The country is reopening and pent-up demand is bubbling to the surface. Packed parks are expected and Disney+ has had tremendous success. The future is bright. Unfortunately, ESPN may again become an anchor on operating profits due to changes in the sports landscape and fan detachment. Capitalizing on gambling is the best hope for a highly profitable network. Disney may be better served to explore options to divest itself of ESPN while the network is still valuable and deploy cash that would be spent on broadcast rights into more profitable spaces.