efetova/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) follows a covered call strategy on the Nasdaq 100 Index to collect premiums and provide high current income distributions. The fund provides a very appealing combination of two desired traits for income investors - high yield and monthly distributions. The current income distribution yield is at 10.4% and made monthly. The fund has been making monthly distributions at such a high yield since its inception - for 7 years running. This article performs a closer examination of the fund in terms of income, growth, and volatility to further examine its pros and cons. This article also describes a method based on yield spread for to gauge the short-term risks of investing in this fund at its current price, and the results show relatively low risk.

Basic information

The following chart summarizes the base basic information of this fund for readers who are not familiar with it yet. As seen, it holds ~100 companies with a total asset over $3.4B. And it charges a 0. 6% expense ratio. As highlighted in the red box below, the current income distribution yield is at 10.4% and made monthly. As seen from the next chart, the holdings are identical to the NASDAQ 100 index (represented by QQQ, a fund that I actually hold). These holdings are used to "cover" the calls that the fund writes, as to be elaborated later.

Source: Global-X Fund description.

Source: ETF.com

Advantages: excellent income and hedge against market panic

As can be seen from the following chart, the QYLD fund indeed provided consistently high dividend income relative to the underlying index (represented by QQQ) since its inception. Its dividend started around 10%, and has been maintained consistently above that level since then. In 2020, the distribution was more than 10x of that from the underlying.

For readers who are not familiar with writing calls, here's how it works in a nutshell. Writing a call is essentially selling an insurance. The seller (the QYLD fund in this case) receives a premium upfront. It is a strategy that receives a given amount of upfront gain - the keywords here are "fixed amount" and "upfront". The gain would not change no matter how the price of the underlying changes - and we will see its implication later, especially in the con section. The gain was materialized upfront - meaning the fund gets to keep the gain no matter how the price of the underlying changes, and that is how/why the fund can keep paying high distributions consistently.

Just like selling anything, the amount of the premiums changes as the demand-supply dynamics change. When the market is in panic mode - like in 2020 - the demand for insurance is high, leading to an increase in the so-call implied volatility, and in turn leading to higher premiums for calls. That is the main reason why we see the spike of income distribution in 2020. Because of this reason, historical data have shown that writing calls can hedge market panic to some degree in the form of distribution yield.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Disadvantages: limited upside for total return and some volatility

As can be seen from the next chart, the overall return of QYLD is respectable, 8.6% CAGR since its inception. But when compared to the underlying index, it is lagging by quite a bit - 8.6% vs 21.5%. The fundamental reasons are as aforementioned.

Selling a call is essentially selling an insurance. The seller (the QYLD fund in this case) receives a given amount of premium payment upfront - which is the total gain that can be achieved. The gain would not change no matter how the price of the underlying changes. Therefore, selling call is a strategy that has a limited upside built in at the root level. And this limitation is clearly displayed in the chart below. It does not matter to the QYLD fund when the underlying index went through a long bull market. The QYLD fund only gets to keep the premium collected on the calls sold.

The next chart shows that the QYLD fund still suffers some volatility risk despite the panic hedging mentioned above. As seen, the fund suffered very comparable volatility as the underlying in terms of max drawdown, and it is correlated to the overall US market to the same degree as the underlying. Although its standard deviation is significantly lower than underlying partly due to the panic hedging mechanism.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

How to tame some of the volatility and risk?

With the above understanding of the volatility risks, this section discusses some ideas that could help to tame some of the volatility and risks. First, a little bit more about my overall portfolio management strategy and my stock selecting methodology. At the portfolio level, I follow a variation of Dalio's All Weather Portfolio. And the central idea in my asset allocation is diversification. There are not many truly diversified investments (i.e. uncorrelated investments) available to most investors. And as seen from the chart above, QYLD is correlated to the overall US market to the same degree as the underlying.

However, QYLD is negatively correlated to long-term Treasury bond as seen below. Such negative correlation opens an opportunity to build a risk-parity portfolio, as illustrated next.

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

A risk-parity portfolio combines the use of two or more negatively correlated assets, such as long-term Treasury bond and QYLD in this case to reduce volatility. The following examples illustrate the idea by two simple portfolios:

Portfolio 1: 100% QYLD

Portfolio 2: 90% QYLD + 10% EDV

As can be seen in the next two charts in this section, with the addition of 10% EDV, the combined portfolio significantly reduced the volatility, in terms of the standard deviation and the maximum drawdown. And at the same time, it also generated slightly higher total return (about 0.2% CAGR).

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Source: Author, with simulator from Portfolio Visualizer, Silicon Cloud Technologies LLC

Yield spread analysis

For bond like equity fund such as QYLD who pays regular dividends, a major indicator I rely on (and fortunately with good success so far) has been the yield spread, i.e., the dividend yield minus the 10 year Treasury bond yield. The spread also provides a measurement of the risk premium investors are paying. A large spread provides a higher margin of safety, and vice versa, and therefore serving as a market timing indicator.

The following chart shows the yield spread between QYLD and the 10 year Treasury. The yield spread is defined as the TTM dividend yield of QYLD minus the 10-year Treasury bond rate. As can be seen, the spread is bounded and tractable. The spread has been in the range between about 5% and 9% the majority of the time. Suggesting that when the spread is near or above 9%, QYLD is significantly undervalued relative to 10-year Treasury bond (i.e., I would sell Treasury bond and buy QYLD). In another word, sellers of QYLD are willing to sell it (essentially an equity bond) to me at a yield 9% above the risk-free yield. So it is a good bargain for me.

And when the yield spread is near or below 5%, it means the opposite. Now sellers are demanding such a high price that drives yield to be 5% below the risk-free yield - which makes little sense to me as a buyer. Remember that selling call is selling an insurance - the seller gets paid a fixed amount to assume the risks associated with the price movement of the underlying. When the spread between the premium is too thin compared to risk-free Treasury, I'd rather just hold Treasury.

Such spread analysis provides a method to gauge the risks (especially in the near term), and it also opens up opportunities for dynamic allocation to benefit from the price movement in the short- to mid-term with good reliability, as seen in the next chart below.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

The next chart shows the two-year total return on QYLD (including price appreciation and dividend) when the purchase was made under different yield spread. As can be clearly seen, first that is a positive trend, indicating that the odds and amount of the total return increases as the yield spread increases. More specifically, the correlation coefficient is 0.56. For readers who are not familiar with the correlation coefficient, it is a number between -1 and 1. When it is 0, it indicates that there is correlation between two variables (in this case, yield spread and return, respectively). And 1 indicates a perfectly positive linear correlation between two variables. A number close to 1, such as 0.56 in this case, suggests a strong correlation. Particularly as shown in the orange box, when the spread is about 8% or higher, the total returns in the next two years have been all positive and very large (all above 10% and ranges up to ~30%).

As of this writing, the yield spread is 9.1%, close to the widest level of the historical spectrum, suggesting a potential entry point for short-term market timing.

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Conclusions and final thoughts

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF follows a covered call strategy on the Nasdaq 100 Index to collect premiums and provide high current income distributions. This article performs a closer examination of the fund in terms of income, growth, and volatility to further examine its pros and cons.

The results show that the fund provides a very appealing combination of two desired traits for income investors - high yield currently at 10.4% and monthly distributions. However, due to the fundamental structures of selling calls, the upside of total return is limited.

There is nothing wrong with this. Investing is all about striking a trade-off that suits our individual needs. And the trade-off here is current income vs potential total return. For myself, I do not need current income (yet) and there prefer (and actually own) the underlying QQQ fund.

Lastly, this article also describes a method based on yield spread to gauge the short-term risks of investing in this fund at its current price. The results show that the yield spread is 9.1% as of this writing, close to the widest level of the historical spectrum, suggesting a relatively low risk in the near term.

Thx for reading and look forward to your comments!