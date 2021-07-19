Jeff Swensen/Getty Images News

In spite of the excellent quarterly earnings results, Alcoa’s (NYSE:AA) shares are trading down. This is mainly due to the fact the overall stock market is down since investors are worried about increasing Covid-19 cases. At the same time, the company’s earnings are over and above the Q2 2020 and even the Q1 2021 results, whilst the debt level is decreasing. What is more, the management sees there will be more aluminum shortages due to the environmental protection measures taken by the Chinese government. Aluminum is an essential material for the green energy transition. Although, as always there are macroeconomic risks, Alcoa stock deserves to trade higher and is good value for money, I think. But let me explain this in a bit more detail.

Earnings results

Briefly, the results were brilliant. The company’s second-quarter sales revenues were $2.8 billion. If we remove the impact of the Warrick rolling mill sale in 1Q 2021, the quarterly increase totals 7%. Otherwise, the sales revenue of $2,833 million was just slightly lower than the Q1 2021 figure of $2,870 million.

Still, compared to the same period a year ago, the revenues were up $685 million or 32% due to higher aluminum prices.

The earnings were much better. The earnings per share (EPS) totaled $1.63 per share or $0.70 per share higher than the previous quarter. Adjusted EPS for the 2Q 2021 totaled a record $1.49 per share. Most of this gain was due to the lower cost of goods sold. That is because the management is doing what it can to make its business “leaner and fitter”. Even after the remarkable recovery in aluminum pricing, the company is getting rid of the non-performing items. This way the management also raised $114 million in cash proceeds in the second quarter alone. A lion’s share of the $114 million was due to the sale of the former Eastalco smelter facility.

But the cash raise is not the only benefit. The past year was associated with numerous sales of non-performing and non-producing assets. This led to numerous cost cuts.

That is why the cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenues only totaled 76.1%. This is a nice improvement, especially if we compare this to the 2Q 2020 figure of 89.2% or the 1Q 2021 indicator of 79.8%.

There were also notorious balance sheet improvements. Namely, the company now has no major debt maturities until 2026. That is because it fully redeemed its 6.75% senior notes due 2024 by using the cash piles it had.

Overall, $776 million was used to buy back the bonds. The management also used over $500 million to pay its pension liabilities. Even though the cash balance decreased as a result, the proportional adjusted net debt is now comfortably within the company’s $2 billion to $2.5 billion target range at $2.1 billion. That simply means the long-term liabilities are now much lower than they used to be.

Although the 1H 2018 EBITDA, excluding special items, was $1,515 million, in 1H 2021 it totaled $1,139 million. At the same time, the net income in 1H 2021 was $431 million, a $20 million improvement compared to the $411 million reported in 1H of 2018. So, in some ways, the results were even better than in the record-setting 2018. That is particularly impressive, given the stress the manufacturing sector experienced in 2020. However, the broader stock market, in my view, seems to fully ignore this.

Valuation

That is why the company is trading at low valuation multiples.

The company’s current quarterly EPS is near its 2018 levels. However, right now the stock price is nowhere near the $55-$60 range reached in 2018. The graph below clearly shows this.

The price-to-book (P/B) ratio does not suggest the stock is undervalued, however. The current indicator of 1.894 is quite comparable to the 2018 levels. However, it is widely considered that a stock with a P/B of less than 3 is reasonably valued.

So, the stock is fairly valued according to the P/B valuation method and undervalued according to the P/E measure.

Alcoa’s outlook and key risks

Broadly speaking, in spite of the recent Delta variant concerns, aluminum producers are quite in an advantageous position right now.

Quite recently in China, the aluminum inventories were released from the strategic reserves. At first sight, it looks quite bearish for the price of the commodity. But the very fact that the strategic reserves had to be released simply suggests there is a market deficit of aluminum.

What is more, China, the largest aluminum producer, is limited by legal environmental restrictions. Provinces producing almost 65% of the country’s primary aluminum have been rated as failing to meet targets. China’s Central Government has been urging provinces not meeting targets to ensure stricter energy efficiency controls. That is why the country is expected to become a net aluminum importer, thus needing capacity outside of China.

But aluminum is a light, recyclable and non-toxic material. It is often used in making cans, foils, window frames, and airplane parts. But its uses are not only limited to these. Due to its lightweight nature aluminum is becoming a metal of choice for electric vehicle (EV) production. So, in that way, the demand for aluminum should rise. The supply of it, however, will be limited.

The only risk to that positive scenario is the current macroeconomic situation. That is simply because the demand for aluminum is cyclical in nature. During recessions when the overall level of manufacturing activity is low, the demand for aluminum is obviously down as well. Recessions, meanwhile, normally happen when central banks tighten the monetary policies. This makes the asset bubbles burst and the manufacturing activity go down.

Due to the massive vaccination campaigns all over the world, the macroeconomic indicators are improving. The inflation rate, especially in the US, is going up. The stock market, meanwhile, was recently testing new highs. Although the Federal Reserve does not plan to lift the interest rates just yet, many analysts expect the Fed to at least curb its quantitative easing (QE) program to stabilize the price level. This, many experts argue, may delay the long-awaited economic recovery to the pre-Covid-19 levels. Obviously, this may negatively impact Alcoa as well. But this risk is very general.

Conclusion

In my view, the company reported brilliant earnings results. In some ways, they were even superior to the 2018 results. Especially encouraging are the cost savings. But I find Alcoa’s deleveraging even more important. It has no significant debt maturities until 2026. So, in that respect, the company’s stockholders have nothing to worry about. The company is currently trading at a discount. As far as its earnings are concerned, the stock is trading at a substantial discount. It is quite logical for Alcoa shares to at least trade in the $55 - $60 range the way they did in 2018. In my view, Alcoa stock is a clear buy right now. The only risk is the general macroeconomic one.