Robby_SixtyTwo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I last wrote about Ford (NYSE:F) in 2017, when the stock was trading at $11 and heading down to the penny stock region. I was recently asked whether I would re-enter a short position on the stock now that it is trading above $11 again. A lot has changed about this company since I last discussed it – so let’s take another look.

F-150 Lightning: It’s No Cybertruck

The most palpable change over the last few years is Ford attempting to rebuild its image with announcements and releases for electric vehicles (EV). Many investors have become excited at the idea of combining what Ford is perceived to do best – trucks – with the hot new vehicle marketing trend – EVs. Ford has done just this with its recently announced F-150 Lightning.

Ford’s stock, which has been in a sort of downward channel since the 90s, is finally rising, in part due to speculation that it will be an industry leader in EV. I find this speculative idea too far-fetched. The way I see it, Ford has not changed at all and is merely chasing the newest trend – and far too late at that. Management might have found a way to pump the stock via EV hype but the EV products are unlikely to have a strong impact on Ford’s underlying business.

Let me preface this by saying that I am not a Tesla (TSLA) bull by any means, but Ford has nothing on Tesla. Not only is Ford entering this game late but the EVs it is bringing to the market lack a unique selling proposition that could allow the company to make a noticeable dent in Tesla’s market share. Tesla’s Cybertruck is slated for release at roughly the same time the F-150 Lightning will be hitting the market, which is certainly unfortunate for Ford.

The Cybertruck will retail at a lower cost than the F-150 Lightning. It will also charge more quickly and provide more range per unit charge. Tesla owns the EV market because it pioneered the market, leading to efficiency gains that late-comers and later-comers (such as Ford) are struggling to match, even though many investors believe that the legacy vehicle companies have more-or-less caught up technologically.

In short, I do not think Ford’s attempt to renovate its image with EV products will succeed in light of the already strong competition.

Short-term Hype Vs. Long-term Problems

Legacy car companies adding EVs to their product lines today is like legacy companies adding “dot com” to their business names in the late 90s. You might be able to pump the stock by following the hype, but chasing the newest tech trend doesn’t fix a busted model.

The fact that Ford is chasing trends shows that management knows the company has become boring to both consumers and investors. This is why we are seeing electric Mustangs and F150 projects. The previous model in which the most significant updates have been increasing the size of the pickup trucks has led to the company underperforming the industry in both earnings and revenue. Even when analysts incorporate potential sales of EVs, Ford still is set to underperform its industry.

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Even if Ford’s EV projects hit, production capacity is too small for the company to see notable increases in its earnings. The Mach-E, for instance, was an instant hit in the US market. However, Ford failed to increase production to a level that would allow for sales growth.

Clearly, the company is doing something wrong here. The company has second-mover advantage and a government supportive of EVs. Yet the company has failed to make the appropriate preparations for its supply chain. The EV aspect of the company is being aggressively marketed but the actual details of producing EVs seem to have escaped the company. In the EV industry, production prevails over all else. Ford could have prepared for its foray into EV much better.

On that note, Ford’s marketing plan seems out of step. As I mentioned above, it comes off as trend-following. This is especially true regarding the F-150 Lightning, as the demographics for EVs and the demographics for large trucks have little overlap. Ford has not clearly stated the ideal demographic to which it hopes to sell, and I suspect that Ford itself does not really know. The project, to me, seems to be an attempt for an increasingly stale company to re-establish relevance by grasping at a trend with little knowledge of the phenomena driving that trend. When your company’s earnings growth has fallen by nearly 50% over the past five years, it seems logical to attempt something new.

(Source: Simply Wall St)

But these projects are being run at a time when Ford is deep in debt. Instead of financing unproven projects, Ford could have been paying down debt. Currently, debt reduction is at too slow of a pace for investors to be rationally supportive of risky projects.

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Conclusion and Trade

In my opinion, Ford would gain more investor support by bringing back the dividend than jumping into whatever the current vehicle trend seems to be, especially doing so without proper preparation. I think, over time, Ford investors will lose their enthusiasm for Ford’s EV projects. As Ford fumbles on its production ramp and demographic focus issues without fixing its balance sheet, it should also drive away investors who bought in (or bought more) during the recent EV craze. I thus expect a slow pullback to 2020 levels.

Here is my suggested play:

Buy Aug 20 $14 puts

These are currently cheap, at a little over $100 per option. Roll them over monthly.