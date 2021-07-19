HCL Technologies Ltd. ADR (HCTHY) CEO C. Vijayakumar on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

HCL Technologies Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:HCTHY) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call July 19, 2021 10:00 AM ET

Sanjay Mendiratta

Thank you, Margaret. Good morning and good evening everyone. A very warm welcome to HCL Techs Q1 fiscal '22 earnings call. Trust you all are safe and in good health. We have with us today Mr. C. Vijayakumar, President and CEO, HCL Technologies; Mr. Prateek Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Apparao, Chief Human Officer; Mr. Anand Birje, Senior Corporate Vice President, Digital & Analytics; Mr. Vijay Guntur, Corporate Vice President, ERS; Mr. Darren Oberst, Senior Corporate Vice President, Products & Platforms; Mr. Rahul Singh, President, Financial Services, along with the other members of HCL leadership team to discuss the performance of the Company during the quarter followed by the Q&A.

In the course of this call, certain statements that we made are forward-looking, which involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information presently available to the management, and the company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made in the course of this call. In this regard, please do review the Safe Harbor statements in the formal ‘Investor Release’ document and all the factors that can cause the difference.

Over to you, CVK. Thank you.

C. Vijayakumar

Yes. Thank you, Sanjay. Good morning, good afternoon and good evening everyone. I hope all of you are safe and keeping well. The past few months have been tough, especially for India based family as the second wave of pandemic raged across the country. During this time, the wellbeing of our employees and families got our undivided attention and we left no stone unturned to support their health and overall welfare.

We offered a wide range of services to our employees including hospitalization support, isolation facilities, ambulance services, doctor consultation, medicines delivery, life coaches [ph], mental health support, tie up with food delivery services for those self isolating, and family and many others. Very sadly, we lost some of our colleagues to the pandemic. To support the dependence of our deceased employees, we put in place a special Family Assistance Program.

As we speak, we remain very focused on all the preventive measures and have launched a massive vaccination drive for our employees across the country. Today, close to 70% of our eligible employee base are already vaccinated, and we expect to cover 100% of eligible team members in this quarter.

Coming to the financial performance, Q1 revenue came at $2.72 billion, which is 0.7% sequential growth and 11.7% Y-o-Y growth. All the numbers are in constant currency unless called out otherwise. Geographically, Americas and rest of the world posted a good revenue growth of 13.5% and 20% year-on-year, respectively. Europe had a bit of blip sequentially, but remained Y-o-Y positive at 5.1%.

We don't read too much into the sequencer blip in Europe as the booking and pipeline in the geography remains very healthy as the continent comes out of the pandemic impact. To leverage these opportunities, we continue to strengthen our leadership in Germany and France that reminds part of our Global 5 focus countries identified for accelerated growth.

We also announced country head appointments for Spain and Portugal and scaling up our presence in these geographies as we are seeing strong traction for our digital transformation propositions in this country. We are investing in deepening our sales and solution capabilities on site, both in terms of employees and delivery centers, centers of excellence, more so in Europe, as we called out in the last quarter as a medium term investment strategy.

This when combined with a strong pipeline and bookings we are seeing in the region, gives us confidence that we will have handsome growth in the upcoming quarters. In terms of segments, engineering and R&D services posted a stellar 4.3% sequential growth and a 10.7% year-on-year growth, respectively.

What we see as a big positive is the revenue momentum in engineering and R&D services both in Europe and Americas led by digital engineering demand in high tech, as well as life sciences. We're already seeing green shoots of growth from the asset-heavy industries as well. With this the outlook for ER&D services look strong in the upcoming quarters. IT and business services was flattish sequentially, but remain very healthy at a year-on-year growth of 13%. Our digital business, which comprises of digital consulting, application services and data analytics, led the growth in this segment, which we believe is one of the highest, if not the highest among the peer group on a year-on-year revenue growth metrics.

We continue to see significant participation by HCL in existing clients digital transformation spent. Thanks to our strong Mode 2 digital compositions. This is reflected as our $50 million clients growing from $35 million to $37 million and even a very smart growth from LTM last 12 months compared to the previous LTM 12 months and 20 million clients growing from $96 million to $104 million this quarter, and many of these clients are G 500 clients and some of these deals are normally not included in our large deal communications. This is high quality growth based on great client satisfaction and strong relevance of our propositions, and executed through predefined rate cuts and are not new deals. Even such rate cuts when signed first time are not mentioned in our communication, but they make significant contribution to our growth.

P&P segment had a 1% decline this quarter while it grew 6% year-on-year. I would like to call out that our renewal rates in the P&P segment remains very healthy with net value [technical difficulty] 100%. We would also like you to notice that some of our ERS product offerings are grouped under the segment starting this quarter.

We have carved out a unit. It is called industry software group focused on building next generation products in 5G telecom, manufacturing and enterprise AI. We've also reclassified earlier quarters as well to have a fair quarterly and year-on-year comparisons.

We have a track record of delivering business value and this portfolio is leveraged by leading global manufacturers across automotive and aerospace industry, high tech and telecom service providers. Also to keep the growth objective in mind, we exited the IP partnership with CFT, which was a stagnant revenue stream and we concluded that exist end of June this year.

Moving on to the Mode wise growth, our Mode 2 business saw a double-digit Y-o-Y growth of 29% and a healthy quarter-on-quarter growth of 2.3% led by cloud and digital transformation services. The -- Mode 2 quarter-on-quarter growth would have been even higher, except for one professional services security engagement, which for business reasons, we agreed with our client to transition back to them.

Mode 1 and Mode 2 -- Mode 1 and Mode 3 have posted a strong year-on-year performance of 8.1% and 3.6%, respectively. In terms of industry segments, our life sciences and health care verticals continued its aggressive growth trajectory with a 5.4% sequential growth and a 22% year-on-year growth. We see a lot of opportunities in this vertical across all our business propositions, including digital transformation, workplace and digital engineering services.

Financial services and technology and services verticals posted the next best performance with 2.9% and 1.6% sequential growth. Telecom and media grew 17% year-on-year, reflecting strong medium term recovery in this segment. On the margins, we continue to execute well, keeping our operating margins within the guided range at 19.6%. Later Prateek will provide you a detailed walk of the margins.

Our booking performance was a real highlight of this quarter. It remained in high gear in this quarter with a new booking of $1.66 billion, which is a robust 37.4% year-on-year increase. This was enabled by 12 large wins across segments, geographies and verticals. Some recent large deals we announced in the cloud and digital space are those with The Mosaic Company, the Fiskars Group, McLaren Health, Hitachi ABB Power Grids and UD Trucks.

I also want to call out a large deal we signed with a U.S based energy company to operate and transform its downstream order to cash services end-to-end and midstream operations by leveraging HCL's commerce and digital experience platform from our software portfolio. This deal is a great proof point of how our services and product businesses work together to win significant client value and also win large deals.

We're confident there are more to come of this kind. With respect to this particular deal, HCL will bring process efficiencies, industry best practices and innovation to deliver additional value to the clients operations. In addition, HCL will provide analytics and assurance services around access management to the clients application and IT assets.

With regard to our P&P business, we continue to see growth both Q-o-Q and Y-o-Y in the new license booking. We continue to see our pipeline growing to new levels across the breadth of our services business. The pipeline continues to have a positive trajectory in our P&P business as well. To support this growth, we continue to invest in a world-class sales and support organization, both internally and by hiring top -- from the top software companies globally.

Both in our bookings and in our pipeline of our ITBS business, we continue to seek convergence of infrastructure and application businesses as integrated deals. In the last five quarters, we've closed at least 15 integrator deals, and the momentum is just picking up. And this is multiyear deals we continue to see acceleration in cloud business reflected in the multiyear deals covering themes like migration and implementation of cloud smart strategy, management of large hybrid cloud landscapes, cloud consulting, et cetera.

Industry based approach of HCL Cloud Smart will help accelerate customers cloud journey and benefit realization through both rapid application and infrastructure modernization, increased data security and governance. We’ve migrated 100,000 instances to cloud through our IPs, blueprints and certified resources in the last 12 months.

We also launched a data driven experience framework that will drive next generation customer experiences designed by a cross functional team of marketeers, technologists and data scientists. The framework enables enterprises to create real time personalized experiences at scale, and add agility and speed required for implementing changes due to the evolving trends. The framework sits on top of HCL's advantage experience platform, an omni-channel ecosystem that provides a conversational and data driven capability for marketeers.

In our P&P business we're about to launch HCL Now, which unlocks the full potential of HCL's products and service capabilities on a cloud platform of clients' choice. It gives our clients the flexibility to control their data, mix and match among different tools and to build their own solution architecture.

The Cloud Native as a service offers enterprise grade availability, unlimited scalability and flexibility built from the ground up as Cloud Native managed on public cloud of clients choice. It gives access to experts on demand empowered and enabled by our cloud and HCL product experts that reduces the risk and cost while transitioning to a Cloud Native architecture.

Clients are starting to see the scale benefits of digital transformation, be delivering user friendly offerings more efficiently and cost effectively to customers are breaking down silos and enabling employees to work together using collaborative tools. Such benefits make digital technology in partnership with human ingenuity and resilience in what we call as the new essential. The propositions designed by HCL for this transformation offer global enterprises the most elegant path to long-term sustainability.

As we expand our global market participation, we recently on boarded local country leadership for South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan to accelerate growth in emerging pockets of Asia, and in Mexico, Brazil, Spain and Portugal. These countries, what we call New Frontier countries, would grow our business in the medium term with its strong economic growth and digital adoption in these countries.

This combined with the markets we called out as focused countries, Australia, Canada, France, Germany and Japan where we deepened our participation a few quarters back. This should diversify our revenue profile. We continue to strengthen our capabilities in our key markets where we lead like U.S., U.K and Nordics to sustain the advantages we have.

As we look at our delivery talent, I'm happy to share that HCL was recognized by the great place to work institute as one of India's best employers in the nation builders category as well as one of the best workplaces in the mega employers category for 2021. Such awards and others like being in the Forbes top 30 globally last year, makes HCL a top Employer of Choice for tech talent. In terms of talent ramp up, we've added more than 7,500 employees during this quarter. While demand for technology talent continues to remain very high.

We hired 3,500 freshers during the same period. Our attrition was 11.8% on LTM basis, while it is inching up a bit, but thankfully at a lesser speed than the overall industry. We continue to act proactively to control this aggressively, be it through special allowances and retention bonuses for super [indiscernible] skill and increase our reliance on freshers not just in India, but globally. Our onshore pressure hiring should also help us to reduce our dependence on weaker [ph] talent even further and onsite subcontractors to the next optimal level. We will be implementing annual increment cycle as planned with special focus on 0 to 5 five years talent.

Looking ahead, I remain very positive of the market. And the opportunities are rising rapidly in the cloud and digital space, which we are really in a great vantage position to leverage. We remain optimistic about our growth trajectory, because I believe we are uniquely differentiated through our combination of solution and services mix, strong client relationship, employee commitment and a market aligned investment focus. We remain very confident of good, pure growth for the rest of the year, enabled by the 37% year-on-year booking, preceded by a all-time booking of $3 billion in the previous quarter, and also $7,500 plus net hiring during this quarter.

Before I close I also want to bring to your attention our number one ranking by leading investment and financial services group, Edelweiss in their ESG scorecard and ratings. This is an emphatic validation of the hard work team HCL has invested on this very important agenda over the years and we are taking this opportunity to reiterate our commitment towards building a truly sustainable enterprise, which makes a positive impact on both people and the planet.

On that note, I will hand over the floor to Prateek to provide more details on our financials. Over to you Prateek.

Prateek Aggarwal

Thank you, CBK. But before I get to the financials, I want to share with the people on the call pretty momentous occasion. So good morning, good afternoon, good evening to all the people on the call and I hope you're staying safe and keeping well. The momentous announcement today has been that Shiv Nadar has handed over the baton of the Managing Director to CBK as we fondly call Vijay -- C. Vijayakumar, CVK. Shiv himself has been elevated to the position of Chairman Emeritus and Strategic Advisor to the Board. Roshni, of course continues to be our Chairperson and CBK has been today appointed as the CEO and Managing Director of HCL Technologies. Congratulations CBK and wish you all the very best in your new role.

I will now get to the -- some more details of the P&L. As we have already covered, just reiterating a few numbers. Revenues stood at $2,720 million, $2.72 billion, up 0.9% on the quarters and 15.5% on the years in U.S dollar terms. The growth in constant currency was at 0.7% Q-o-Q and 11.7% year-on-year.

Q1 EBITDA came in at 24.5% in U.S GAAP terms, whereas in the U.S it is at 25.2%. The reason I call that out separately is because the rest of our peers published their results in IFRS and there is a GAAP difference between U.S GAAP and Ind AS. So -- and IFRS. And therefore 25.2% is the right comparable versus most of our peers.

Q1 EBIT came in at 19.6%. It was down 77 basis points on a sequential basis, and 93 basis points on a year-on-year basis. Net income for the quarter was at 16% of revenue, up 8.83 basis points quarter-on-quarter. And in rupee terms, it was higher by about 8.5% on a quarter-to-quarter basis. Mind you the quarterly comparison is, after excluding the milestone bonus, which was paid in the previous quarter, March quarter, of about close $100 million and net of tax it was around $79 million.

HCL continues to have a very robust pipeline, highest ever. And we continued the strong booking momentum even in this quarter. This quarter's booking came in at $1.66 billion of total contract value, TCV, which I would like to remind everybody is only the new deal wins during the quarter, it does not include any renewals at all. So the $1.66 billion was 37.5% increase on a year-on-year basis. This is further backed up by this very strong net hiring that we have been doing in the last three quarters actually.

Just to give you the numbers of the last quarter and this one, we hired a net headcount of 9,295. Let's say, 9,300 as a round figure, and this quarter is 7,522, which brings the total across the two quarters to about 16,800 in employee terms over and above the 16,800 were third-party contractors whose number also went up by about 3,000 over the two quarters. And therefore in the last two quarters, if I include the third-party contractors as well as the employees, we have increased our net workforce by about 20,000 within the short space of two quarters.

During the quarter, as CVK covered briefly, we had to -- HCL had to fight the challenges that are posed by the second wave of COVID, especially in NCR [ph] where we have a large population as most of you know. And the headwinds that threw at us was both in terms of revenue as well as the cost from employees being on pandemic leaves, which we give to our employees as and when they required either for themselves or for their family members so that they could take care of their loved ones.

We focused largely on two broad areas. So the first one was the COVID care support. And the second one was what we call the Family Assistance Program. So as part of the first one, the impacted employees and their families, they have been supported with medical infrastructure of all kinds, for example, in terms of resolving some hospital space, isolation beds, ICU beds, procuring oxygen concentrators and moving them to where they were most required, insurance top ups on exhaustion of insurance limits, and so on so forth. The list is pretty endless.

And as far as Family Assistance Program was concerned to support the dependents of the colleagues that we unfortunately lost, which included compassionate allowance, jobs for -- potential jobs for their spouse if they were willing, or if they were the required training we have providing that as well, and continuing education for the children of the employees. So all in all, it was almost a war effort fighting the COVID menace. HCL also launched vaccination drives for the employees and their dependent families. And we have been able to reach a decent percentage of the eligible population and continue to make strides to reach 100% this quarter.

So getting to the numbers in some more detail, the revenue was impacted by about $7 million, which in growth terms is something like 25, 26 basis points due to the impact from COVID related leaves. The impact was, of course higher to start with, but we could battle down some of that by deploying resources.

And to give you a quick walk for the EBIT. The EBIT contracted by about 77 basis points. And there was a gain of -- from ForEx exchange changes of about 19 basis points, 20 basis points. And last quarter, we had the higher amortization, which was about 60 basis points benefit for this quarter, because it was a hit last quarter.

The drop was primarily driven by pandemic. It was a drop of close to 90 basis points, which had three components. So the first one was the impact on revenue, which itself -- it's the EBIT by about 20 basis points. The second one was the leave cost because these leaves are over and above the entitlement of the people. This was a special pandemic leave, so that costed us another 24, 25 basis points. And the third component was on the COVID support costs, which was another 45 basis points. So all these three factors put together constitute the pandemic impact of about 90 basis points. Over and above that we had other hiring and retention costs, given the demand and the supply gaps that we have that was about 35 basis points. And the last factor was really the investment in new markets and higher R&D spend, which was another 30 basis points. So that gives you the movement from 77 -- of 77 basis points from the last quarter to this one.

I will now move on to profit after tax, the net income. The net income was -- I mean, apart from all the other factors, there was effective tax rate for the 3 months, which was at 21.7%. The normalized number for this quarter is about 23.5% really, but we had the benefit of about $10 million due to the conclusion of an uncertain tax position, which came in favor of us during this quarter. So that $10 million added to the profit after tax for the quarter.

The other notable happening during the quarter was unwinding of the IP partnership with CeleritiFinTech for banking products as CVK already talked about it, their revenue was running stagnant and we prefer to get out of it rather than invest more. You may remember there was a $25 million second payment for the intellectual property which was due to be paid coming up in this year. And instead of paying that 25 million, we negotiated and exit instead. This has given us decent IRR on that investment over the years and the work that we have been doing on those products will be transitioned back to them over the next two quarters, and this part of the revenue stream will come down to zero by the end of financial year, the fourth quarter will be pretty much zero.

We have successfully recovered our investments, as I already mentioned, including the $25 million otherwise payable, and this has been appropriately reflected in the balance sheet. This quarter continues to be a good cash generation quarter. In line with the profit after tax or net income, we generated operating cash flow of $447 million and a free cash flow of $403 million during the quarter, which is respectively 102% and 93% respectively of net income.

Last 12 months, operating cash flow is at $2,230 million, $2.23 billion and free cash flow close to $2 billion at $1,986 million. And those numbers are 129% of net income and 115% of net income. Our OCF and FCF yields remain amongst the highest amongst peers at 6.2% and 5.5%, respectively.

Our balance sheet continues to be strong with gross cash at the end of the quarter at $2,584 million, which is up 32% year-on-year after making the payment of the milestone bonus of about $100 million last quarter, and special dividend payout during this quarter of $588 million during the quarter This is the 10 plus 6 rupees per share that we declared in the last Board meeting.

The last thing on the earnings per share. Last 12-month diluted EPS has come in at rupees -- 49 rupees per share, which is up 1-3, 13% year-on-year and the last 12-month diluted cash EPS is now 60 rupees, 6-0 rupees, which is increase of 5.1% year-on-year. And the Board declared a dividend of 6 rupees per share at the end of this quarter. That is all from my side.

Thank you very much. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from the line of Pankaj Kapoor from CLSA. Please go ahead.

Pankaj Kapoor

Yes, hi. Thanks for the opportunity. CVK, my first question is on the revenue momentum that we lost because of the wave 2. As Prateek quantified, it cost us about $7 million odd. So the growth itself was slightly weaker. So would you -- how what would you attribute this to? You also mentioned a professional services contract that was given back to the client, if you could quantify the impact of that. And going forward, how do you see the quarter shaping up? Do you see some bump up happening in the second quarter because of the loss of momentum picking up in the 2Q and a more normalized second half? Your thoughts on that, please.

C. Vijayakumar

So, Pankaj, in Q1 generally it's a seasonally weak quarter for HCL. So we were -- we probably expected maybe another 60, 70 basis points more than what we delivered. I think we delivered .7, maybe we -- our initial plan was to be between 1.3, 1.4. And that was because of the large deals that we signed in Europe were pretty much signed towards the last end of the quarter. And then some of the transitions were going to take a longer time and slow revenue realization was expected. And, of course, being the last quarter of last year, there was obviously some completion of projects and things like that, so which caused a little bit of bump up and there was a one-timer impact. So, those were the two aspects.

And then of course, there is a 60, 70 basis points reduction due to; one, of course COVID impact was the pandemic leave impact is what Prateek quantified, but there is also some slippage in some milestones and things like that, which cost a little bit. And then we talked about the professional services, which is one of the partnerships that we signed. There is some part of it which we jointly agreed it is better it is done in-house for the client and we transition. So that's really the Q1.

Now obviously this will have a positive impact in Q2. So I expect a strong quarter in Q2 and fairly normalized growth in the second half. And we will -- we are continuing to be confident of the double-digit growth that we talked about in the beginning of the year. And I think the right way to look at it is the headcount ramp up. Obviously, this is all driven by demand. And sometimes the revenue realization takes a little longer. It depends on the ratio of your freshers versus laterals that you ramped up. So those kind of factors drive some kind of timing of revenue [indiscernible].

Pankaj Kapoor

Understood. And just going back to the previous quarter, also you mentioned the pipeline continues to be at a record high, and the same also we spoke of a record high pipeline. So how do we look at the actual conversion of this pipeline. Are decision making taking longer, which was the reason why maybe there was some lower order booking -- actual order booking compared with the previous quarter? Or is the pipeline getting more and more structured by the smaller size deal and which is the reason why there was a -- maybe a kind of moderation in [indiscernible]? Thank you.

C. Vijayakumar

Yes, so Q4 is always the peak. And if you look at even the previous year, Q4 was one of the best ever quarters. So that way, comparison of Q4 to Q1 from a booking perspective would not be right. The right comparison will be Q1 of FY '20 and Q1 of FY '21 and Q1 of FY '22. You may say that Q1 of FY '21 was a pandemic driven first quarter, but even if you compare to the previous year, it's about 37% higher. So I think booking momentum is very, very good in this quarter. And the pipeline is high and we will again book very strong deal wins in this quarter, I'm pretty confident of it. Now all of this, at some point we'll have to translate to revenue. So I'm pretty confident of good growth in the rest of the quarters. But the highest pipeline that we have, I think that augurs very well for just like [indiscernible].

Pankaj Kapoor

Thank you and wish you all the best.

C. Vijayakumar

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Gaurav Rateria from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Gaurav Rateria

Hi. My first question is for CVK. It'll be helpful to get some color on how the renewal deals are shaping up. And also within the strong new deal wins which you announced, how much was due to very strong pipeline and how much is due to a better win rate for HCL, let's say versus last year?

C. Vijayakumar

Gaurav, I do not have specific numbers on the win rates. But generally looking at it, I feel our win rates have gone up significantly in the last two quarters. I would want to make that as a qualitative commentary. The qualified pipeline is of very high quality, and we do believe we will have very strong win rates. Now I don't know what was your first question, I missed it.

Gaurav Rateria

Yes. On the trends in the renewal deals, because most of the deals which you announced of large deals are new deal wins, right?

C. Vijayakumar

Yes, yes. The new deal wins is what we announced renewals. It's renewal side as usual. I don't see any major concern. Usually we renew 95% of our revenue. 95% to 97% of our revenue gets renewed. So that trend is definitely pretty intact, very positive renewal trends.

Gaurav Rateria

Yes. Second question is on the sales and marketing spending. It has picked up in the current quarter, you quantified that as well. But is that largely done and reflected in the current quarter numbers? Or do you think this buildup will further happen over the coming quarters once and then you will reach kind of steady state with respect to all the investment dollars which you talked about last quarter?

C. Vijayakumar

I think it's -- there are some more way to go till it reaches a steady state run rate. [Indiscernible] new countries we’ve on boarded leadership, I'm sure there's going to be more costs. Products & Platforms, again, I think we're pretty much done with the capacity that we planned. And some of the new geographies and engineering services, solution and COE build up on the digital engineering side, they are still work in progress. Next two quarters, I think it should kind of stabilize.

Gaurav Rateria

Okay. Last question on what would be the impact from the transition of work back to the client? And is it fully reflected in current quarter? Or do you expect some more impact to come through in the next two to three quarters? Thank you.

C. Vijayakumar

I think it's largely reflected. There could be a marginal impact in the next quarter.

Gaurav Rateria

Thank you.

C. Vijayakumar

Thank you.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sandip Kumar from Edelweiss. Please go ahead.

Sandip Kumar Agarwal

Hi. Good evening, and thanks for giving me opportunity to ask the question and wish everyone good health. CVK, I have only one question which is interconnected. So it may look like multiple question, but it is actually only one question. I wanted to know what is the challenge in Europe [technical difficulty]?

Operator

I’m sorry to interrupt you Mr. Kumar. Your voice is breaking after.

Sandip Kumar Agarwal

Clear now?

Operator

Yes, at the moment it is.

Sandip Kumar Agarwal

[Technical difficulty].

Operator

I'm sorry, it is not clear. So I will just request you to please check your phone line and come back in the queue. In the meanwhile, we'll move to the next question. The next question is from the line of Sudheer Guntupalli from ICICI Securities. Please go ahead.

Sudheer Guntupalli

Yes. Good evening, gentleman. Thanks for taking questions. CVK, congrats on your elevation and all the best. My first question, this is the second consecutive quarter of growth and any way we dissect and look at the data, Q-o-Q or Y-o-Y or segment and etcetera, numbers look very weak versus our own vertical average performance in the June quarter. Despite the massive benefit we would have gotten from a low base in June '21, IT and business services would have grown roughly 11% year-on-year, ex CWS. And surprisingly this is lower than many companies outside the IT sector where, let's say, physical processes like footfalls or paperwork processes in case of banks, et cetera would have gotten majorly disrupted due to the second wave lockdowns. So when you think about the reflationary environment we live in and growth becoming a commodity everywhere in the world, so just CVK your thoughts on what has not gone right or what is not going right for this year.

C. Vijayakumar

Yes, Sudheer, honestly I strongly believe everything is going right. And the growth itself is a factor of the nature of deals that you win. I think the right way to look at our numbers is really based on the headcount ramp up, all of that will translate to revenues. Some of that is taking time. Other than that, whether it is the strength of our propositions, scale up of our large clients largely driven around digital business, and engineering business, all of that is very, very strong. I agree couple of quarters compared to the industry performance is muted, but it's very strongly supported by the bookings. And I think we will recover very smartly as we go into the next few quarters.

Sudheer Guntupalli

[Indiscernible] and one question, if I may. Second wave had a pan Indian impact within cities like Bangalore, Bombay, et cetera, seeing massive contagion at different timelines. And our competitors who have sizable delivery operations in these cities seem to have not called out a double whammy impact both on revenue and margins like the way we are calling out. Of course, one company flagged off second wave issue, but that's more driven by Passport Seva Kendras et cetera, where physical presence of people is needed. So why are we calling out a higher impact? And second thing is COVID support costs. Also most of the other companies would have also incurred for the support costs in terms of supporting their employees so on and so forth.

C. Vijayakumar

Sudheer, it's very difficult for me to comment on this aspect in comparison to others. So maybe we spent more on taking care of our employees. That's quite possible. And the second aspect is, I think, I don't know how everyone is treating the pandemic leaves. We give pandemic leaves not just for our employees, but also in the situations where the family members are unwell. And this leave was over and above the regular leaves. So maybe different companies approached it differently. I don't want to comment on others. But we have shared with you very transparently on what the impact on us was.

Sudheer Guntupalli

Thanks. That's it from side and all the best.

C. Vijayakumar

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Mukul Garg from Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Please go ahead.

Mukul Garg

Thanks. CVK, I just wanted to focus on the P&P business. The quarter -- the growth this quarter on a Y-o-Y basis slowed down to 6% versus almost, I think mid teens kind of a growth a few quarters ago. If you can help us; a, was there any impact of the product discontinuation on this? And, b, on an overall basis, how is the growth happening in the P&P side? You recently had a launch of Domino v12 also, and -- as you can also mention whether you've had any impact from the result of migration at IBM on the north side, given that they are the largest user of the email in the globe.

C. Vijayakumar

Yes, Mukul, maybe I will ask Darren to respond on the year-on-year growth. But before that just to kind of set the context, our outlook was to grow low single-digit this year in P&P business on a year-on-year basis. So that should be the reference point. But Darren can provide more color on product discontinuation and the new launches and the impact of various initiatives. Darren, over to you.

Darren Oberst

Absolutely. Thank you. So the current quarter was actually a strong quarter for us in terms of new license bookings. And as we’ve highlighted over the last couple of earnings calls, that's the key area of priority as we continue to ramp up our direct go-to-market. We completed 2 years from the date of the closure of the large divestiture with IBM. Our top priority in the first several quarters was customer transition, stabilizing renewals. We have incrementally been focusing on more new license, more growth. And again, we've seen that reflected in the investment we've made from a go-to-market point of view.

In terms of the overall growth rate as CVK said, we are in line with the expectations that we've set to the market that this would be sort of in the low to mid single-digit growth business. Again, over time and over a number of quarters, we do see significant potential to grow above that and to get to company norms in terms of growth. But that is the growth rate that we would expect for the business today. We did launch as he mentioned Domino v12, along with a number of other pretty significant releases in AMJ. This continues just a pattern for us over the last several quarters of investment, modernization, innovation, new capabilities in our portfolio. There's a lot of new stuff coming this quarter as well, again, things that we believe will be impactful and continuing to improve our growth rate.

Finally, as you mentioned, IBM, it's not our place to comment on any of our customers. And so there's really nothing that we could say about that, other than perhaps just to allay any concern that there's some sort of financial impact that would be dimming our growth, that certainly is not the case.

Mukul Garg

Sure. I have one question. I also wanted to …

C. Vijayakumar

I want -- also want to add that we also discontinued our SaaS offering. I mean, as I mentioned, we had announced year back and we also mentioned it in the last quarterly call. So that also has certain impact. And that was a conscious call to discontinue the SaaS offering and those clients are migrating to on-prem for these solutions.

Mukul Garg

Sure. Thanks. I have one question for Prateek. Prateek, this was on cash usage. You currently have about $2 billion in net cash. If you take the Q1 run rate, you probably will add another 1.6 in the free cash flow this year. How the management actually looking at the uses of this cash? I know you indicated 6 rupees run rate last quarter, but this will imply that you will pay out between $800 million to a $1 billion to shareholders in FY '22. What sectors are making it difficult for the Board to increase payout given that you have doubled your net cash in last 2 years?

Prateek Aggarwal

Mukul, that we have doubled net cash is a factor of what it is today as well as what it was before, right, in the sense that our net cash had gotten down pretty much after the closing of the acquisition. And then we had 60, 50 kind of breakup of the acquisition of $1.8 billion, leaving aside the contingent payments, which was $812 million at the end of June 2019 and another $812 million at the end of June 2020. So, that is not -- I think $2 billion is frankly not much. We do need to build the cash on the balance sheet. By comparison with peers we are by far much lower compared to most of our peers. So, that's the statement on the cash balances.

But as far as dividends are concerned, I think we already took a largish step in the previous Board meeting where we said apart from the 6 rupees, which we declared for that quarter and apart from the 10 rupees, which we declared as a special interim dividend to commemorate the $10 billion milestone of -- in revenue terms. We also confirmed that going forward, we will maintain 6 rupees per share per quarter, which is what we have maintained.

To my mind it is too soon in the day to keep changing on a quarter-to-quarter basis. I would assume the Board would probably look at something maybe in the last quarter or something like that is all I can say. It is obviously a Board decision. We take your feedback and leave it at that.

Mukul Garg

Fair enough. Thanks for answering my questions. I'll get back to the queue.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Ankur Rudra from J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Ankur Rudra

Thank you. Thanks for taking my question. Just one sort of overarching question on guidance. Last two quarters, you've had -- you highlighted close to $5 million worth of net new deal wins. How should we think about this, and when should we think about this to [technical difficulty] stronger revenue growth? Are there any still remaining [technical difficulty] any part of the business either legacy, IT side, engineering or IP or anything else in the horizon which keeps you from articulating your growth bands more granularly? And as an addition to that question, it's not separate question. [Indiscernible] 10% is about 2% sequential for the next few quarters. How should we think about the confidence of achieving or beating that? Thank you.

C. Vijayakumar

Yes. Ankur, except for the Products & Platforms segment, where we specifically called out the growth profile and the mix of growth products and declining products, we believe all other aspects of our portfolio is in very good shape in terms of the growth profile. Obviously, when we -- I mean, in FY '19 we did a very large deal that had revenues in 2021. There is always a year-on-year decline when you do these mega deals. So except for situations like this and where we have taken conscious calls to exit a business like the professional services, I do not see any headwinds. In fact all the aspects are pointing to a lot of traction in existing accounts. And those are not even into our booking because they are extensions of rate cuts where we are scaling up.

Obviously in the current demand environment it is not always possible to get a fully ready billable person. So either it is precious or we hire lateral talent with maybe one level low and then train them. So that was the approach. I think we are approaching this in a truly organic manner to create high quality growth. And when the rebadging and all those transitions, it definitely has an impact in the subsequent years. But not that we're averse to it, but I think we're happy at where we are. I don't recollect the second question.

Ankur Rudra

So the second question was how do you think about the ask rate for your guidance are double-digit. Do you assume that is the bottom -- the ask rate for that is about 2% CQGR. How do you think about that in terms of achieving -- confidence about achieving that or beating that?

C. Vijayakumar

Ankur, I think the CQGR to get to a double-digit is about 2.8% from where we are on a constant currency basis. And we're pretty confident and we will make up for the shortfall of Q1 and Q2, I feel pretty confident of that. And then our growth, some of these transitions will come into steady state. And all of that will deliver a pretty good growth in the second half.

Ankur Rudra

If I could just put in one last. Is supply the main risk for that? Thank you.

C. Vijayakumar

Yes, supply is -- I think we're pretty confident of our current hiring numbers because we see the momentum, the recruitment, the multiple metrics that we track on recruitment across the globe. We're hiring between 8,000 to 10,000 people about 2,000 to 3,000, or a little more than 3,000 freshers. So I think both are lateral capacity and fresher capacity. I do believe we will be able to hire at this levels for the next few quarters. Obviously, market situation is very high demand and people have multiple offers, the [indiscernible] ratios are high. But I think the locations where we are and the work that we've done in the pandemic, how we’ve really handled our employees, I think it's created a tremendous amount of positivity.

Our own attrition, while it has inched up from the last quarter to this quarter, we believe it's probably or may not be the best, but maybe second best in the industry. So all those metrics points us to a good the ability to hire and fulfill. But the demand -- if you could hire 15,000 a quarter, we have demand and we can fulfill -- I mean if we can fulfill, then the growth will be much higher. But I think the right levels will be 8,000 to 10,000, so that we can scale up in a very manageable manner.

Ankur Rudra

Appreciate that. Thank you and best of luck.

C. Vijayakumar

Thank you, Ankur.

Thank you. Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sandeep Shah from Equirus Securities. Please go ahead.

Sandeep Shah

Yes, thanks for the opportunity. CVK, just a follow-up to what Ankur has asked. Now with the most of Q4, 1Q soft [ph] growth being behind what is curtailing us in terms of not giving a Q-o-Q growth guidance, when we have a very strong track record of making guidance either on a Y-o-Y quantitatively or on a Q-o-Q, which we have started from FY 2021. So what is curtailing us not to give a guidance for the next three quarters, when we have a solid order with both in FY '21 as well as in the Q1. And your comment indicates that even the [indiscernible] order book will be even great.

C. Vijayakumar

Yes, I don't think technically there is a problem, it is more a conceptual thing. I think we believe giving very precise guidance in a quarterly basis drives a little more short-term focus. And we've consciously taken a call that we will do. We will focus on the mid to long-term and not get very narrowly focused on the quarter. Like last year, we pretty much gave guidance for every quarter. So I don't think that is in the right interest of the long-term of the company. So even precise guidance also in this environment, while there is very buoyant demand environment, but like when we spoke during the quarter in April, we did not realize the level of pandemic that we witnessed. So I think it's better to be a little bit cautious and kind of tell you the booking numbers which is a true indication of what the future growth is and that's the only certain thing, right? Booking is done and dusted and that only has to be executed. It will show up in growth in one quarter or the next quarters so.

Sandeep Shah

Yes, that is well understood, CVK. So I think what booking and [indiscernible] are actually interdependent rather than being exclusive, but your comments been understood as a whole. The second question, Prateek, whether 90 bps, which you call out as a COVID related cost, that could be a tailwind in the second quarter? That is the way one has to see and generally we split our wage hikes over the next two or three quarters. So in that scenario our margin will have a forward bias on a Q-o-Q basis [indiscernible] is it the right way of looking at?

Prateek Aggarwal

Sandeep, yes, you're right. We certainly hope and pray that we don't run into a third wave. Your comment sort of assumes that, but we will continue to be prepared to handle any eventuality. We certainly don't hope that COVID comes -- the third wave of COVID comes knocking and such a devastating one as the second one. So, yes, we would have other things to take care of which is obviously the wage and salary increases, which would require their own death handling intern.

Sandeep Shah

Okay, thanks and all the best.

Prateek Aggarwal

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Sandip Kumar from Edelweiss. Please go ahead.

Sandip Kumar Agarwal

[Technical difficulty].

Operator

Sorry to interrupt you Mr. Kumar. Your voice is again not clear, sir.

Sanjay Mendiratta

Sandip, you’re breaking.

Sandip Kumar Agarwal

[Technical difficulty].

Sanjay Mendiratta

So, Sandip, your line is not clear. We are happy to -- maybe you can send us a question, we can happy to respond back.

Sandip Kumar Agarwal

Okay. Can you hear me now?

Operator

I'm sorry, sir, but it is not very clear. I would request you to send your question offline. Thank you. The next question is from the line of -- I'm sorry, the next question is from the line of Nitin Padmanabhan From Investec. Please go ahead.

Nitin Padmanabhan

Yes. Hi, good evening, everyone. CVK, in the direct question, you had basically said that you'd make up for the shortfall of Q1 and Q2, and make it up in the second half. [Technical difficulty] I think to the calendar, or do you expect the Q2 of this [technical difficulty]?

C. Vijayakumar

No, Nitin, maybe there is some gap. I didn't talk anything about Q3. I said we will -- we are likely to make up for the shortfall in Q1 and Q2. And H2 should be normalized growth numbers.

Nitin Padmanabhan

Okay. You’re referring to the calendar, is it?

C. Vijayakumar

This is the financial year for us, because we just finished Q1 so …

Nitin Padmanabhan

[Technical difficulty] that the Q2 which is the current ongoing quarter will also be relatively weak, is that the assumption? That’s the clarification?

C. Vijayakumar

No, no, no. We are -- we -- in fact, it's the reverse. We -- what we said is we will make up the shortfall in this quarter, which is Q2.

Nitin Padmanabhan

Okay. We will make up in Q2. Perfect. So the second question was on the -- the exiting Celeriti, how much of that would be an impact? And is that already baked into the low single-digit kind of number on the Products & Platforms business?

C. Vijayakumar

So we don't want to call out client specific numbers. But I mean, the fact that it doesn't change anything in our guidance and outlook for this year. So you should just assume that we are soaking that in.

Nitin Padmanabhan

The last thing -- I think if you look at the last quarter you mentioned that the average tenures were 3 to 5 years and you said the quality of the bookings are really good. How's it this quarter? And the second [indiscernible] speak about much higher quality of bookings, what is it that is better this time versus whatever you would have won maybe way back. Just your thoughts on both. One is the average tenures for the current booking? And second is what is driving the better quality -- what are the quality aspects about?

C. Vijayakumar

So, Prateek, you were responding to the previous question. Maybe if you could just complete it, and then I'll answer to this.

Prateek Aggarwal

Yes. No, I was just trying to add that there could be some quarter-on-quarter volatility, but our guidance on a full year basis, which CVK already mentioned, is not changing because of this.

C. Vijayakumar

Okay.

Nitin Padmanabhan

Sure.

C. Vijayakumar

So, Nitin, sorry just remind me of your question.

Nitin Padmanabhan

Yes. My question was about; one, what is the average tenures of the bookings this quarter?

C. Vijayakumar

Yes, yes. Quality of bookings. Yes I got it. Yes.

Nitin Padmanabhan

You had mentioned that the quality of bookings in the last quarter is much better. So when you say improved quality of bookings, what are you referring to in terms of underlying characteristics?

C. Vijayakumar

Yes, I think -- see, first I will comment on the tenure. I think the tenure was -- is also somewhat similar, but maybe more skewed towards a 5-year kind of average now than the 3 to 5-year in the last quarter. In terms of quality of booking, what I was referring to is, if you do a large rebadging deal, and it does a huge bump up in revenue, and then it brings you down in the next quarter, I mean, we will definitely do the deals, but it's not I would say it's a slightly lower quality or if you have -- if you want to take over like a lot of data centers and assets, I think they're just one-time revenue, or like the deal in Germany where you -- we have to rehire 2,000 people, which we did not really do it because it was a distraction in a time when there is good organic demand and focus on building the business by just scaling people and talent that's much more sustainable in the long run. That's what I meant.

Nitin Padmanabhan

[Technical difficulty]. Thank you and all the very best.

C. Vijayakumar

Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from the line of Rishit from Nomura. Please go ahead.

Rishit Parikh

Hi. Thank you for taking my questions. Congratulations, CVK, on the elevation. I've just got one question. On the TCV front, you've talked about getting aggressive [ph] into some of these new markets. Have you started to see some of the contribution from TCV? If not, when do we expect some of those investments to come through? And just a related question on TCV, right, I think we've seen an improvement competing in the last few quarters essentially, and not talked about general aggression in the market. So are these views margin dilative over the longer term or what what's contributing to a sudden improvement in terms of TCV in the last two quarters? [Technical difficulty] if you could just elaborate on that, that would be helpful. Thank you.

C. Vijayakumar

Yes. I think our win rates are better. That's definitely one. And these geographies, I think I want to segregate this into two categories. One is what we call is focus geographies, which is five countries Germany, France, Australia, Canada and Japan. I think there is already a good momentum and our incremental investments will continue to deliver revenue and they will more or less get into the run rate very soon. I think the seven countries where we -- what we call is new frontier countries, which is three in Asia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam, Spain and Portugal, Brazil and Mexico. I think it's a long haul because we have pretty much zero presence and we are really building things from scratch.

So I don't expect a meaningful contribution from that for the next 12 months or 18 months. But it's a good investment to make because these are the most -- some of these geographies are -- where business and we are not present. And also it will help us to serve our global clients in these geographies. If I take my top 100 client partner accounts, many of them have presence in some shape and form. So that uptick may come a little quicker. But truly customers domiciled in these countries, it will take time. But Mexico is one area where we may start seeing results much faster because we -- even though we didn't have the leadership there, we put in a lot of effort otherwise, so some of that is going to show results a little quickly.

Rishit Parikh

And on these [indiscernible] there will be a meaningful margin or it will be similar to the company averages?

C. Vijayakumar

See, I think that is really -- it's a question of the timeline. Maybe the margins will be the year two for the first year. In some cases, maybe even the second year. But we don't sign up to deals where we don't have a clear visibility of delivering company level margins, at least in year three, sure.

Rishit Parikh

Sure. And just a last question on the overall revenue, right. When you talk about the double-digit revenue growth, right, on an organic basis, when you look at it compared to peers, the top three, it's a little softer and this is despite an easy base in the ER&D business, right, and I know we brought a weaker piece in the product business for this year. But apart from that, any leakage that we should sort of know of which sort of keep size from delivering that is similar to the [technical difficulty] or maybe even higher?

C. Vijayakumar

No, I mean, there is obviously some leakage which happens because not 100% of the deals get renewed. Sometimes there is an M&A, sometimes they want a much better pricing and which we are not able to -- so usually 2% to 3% is lost on that -- those dimensions. Outside that there is really no leakage.

Rishit Parikh

Okay. Fair enough. Thanks.

Operator

Girish Pai

Yes, thank you for the opportunity. CVK, in the earlier part of this conversation you mentioned that the strong hiring and the strong order booking means that it augurs well for FY '23. So are you kind of hinting that you actually see an acceleration in FY '23 compared to FY '22?

C. Vijayakumar

Girish, maybe it's a little early to comment on it. But my sense is, you're right. It's a very qualitative commentary I'm giving you, but it's not a guidance. It's not a -- I mean, it's just a sense based on what we're seeing. I would see an acceleration in '23.

Girish Pai

Okay. CVK, last quarter you mentioned that you kind of walked away or you were picky with your choice of orders. Was it specifically to give a bit reference to the rebadging? Or was it because margins were lower for whatever other reasons, or you had some issues in terms of talent? Or not being available to execute those orders? And how are things panning out as we speak now? Are you still being picky with the orders as we speak?

C. Vijayakumar

No, I think, Girish, we never had a situation where we walked away from a deal because we didn't have talent. So maybe that's some wrong communication. So -- but we have walked away from deals if it meant taking over a lot of data centers, taking over a lot of assets, or rebadging with no real long-term value. It gives you a huge revenue uptick in one or two quarters, maybe it stays for a year, but customer is going to emerge all the systems into another system. And then you have to deal with the people, those kinds of things -- what we as a management team, what we thought is, in this environment it's better to focus on building it very, very organically rather than spending a lot of management time on those type of deals. And it's case to case when we find deals, which we believe will not create long-term value, but obviously it's a very competitive market. Somebody or other is interested. For them there may be some strategic reasons, but if it didn't make sense for us, we would drop it.

Girish Pai

Just one last question, if I may squeeze this through. The P&P margins, last year EBIT margins were closer to like 28%, if I recall. They were down in 1Q to some 23%. Is this a seasonal issue? Or you think you can go back to that 28% number for the full year?

C. Vijayakumar

Yes, yes. Girish, we explained it in the last quarterly call. But what's happening is traditionally it is delivered close to 28% to 30% kind of an operating margin. And we believe our sales team needed a little more scale up and we consciously decided to invest in it, and we took a hit on the margins. And that was also the reason why we slightly expanded our margin band, which is 20% to 21% to 19% to 21% because we are investing in little more scale up of the product business from a sales perspective. And then we are expanding in some geographies, and then we are investing in some digital engineering capabilities. So these were the reasons.

I would think over a period of time that should -- once the sales investments are over, which I do believe it's more or less complete as the sales picks up, I think it should flow into the margins. So I would expect the margins [indiscernible] may not be immediately but maybe in the next year.

Girish Pai

Okay. Thank you very much.

C. Vijayakumar

Thank you, Girish.

Thank you. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, due to time constrain, that was the last question for today. I now hand the conference over to Mr. C. Vijayakumar for closing comments.

C. Vijayakumar

Yes. Thank you for a very, very engaging conversations and very, very good questions. So, in summary, I think I very strongly believe we are doing all the right things for the medium to long-term. And it may not reflect in exciting quarterly numbers, but the outlook for the upcoming quarters, I feel we will deliver a strong growth momentum. And long-term, again, I continue to remain very positive. And I look forward to this calls in the future and thank you for joining us today.

