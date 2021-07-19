Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Rick Zhang as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Despite rising 29.5% year-to-date, Asbury Automotive (NYSE:NYSE:ABG) is still modestly undervalued. With strong fundamentals combined with the current market climate for used cars, expect a strong price performance through to the end of the year.

Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group founded in 1995, is one of the largest automobile retailers in the United States. Currently, there are 91 dealership locations placed strategically around the United States, serving as places for maintenance and buying cars (new and used). They also operate 25 collision centers where significant amounts of vehicle repairs are made each year. On top of that, the company has expanded to offering a variety of vehicle related services ranging from disability insurance to vehicle financing.

Earnings

Before we assess whether the price of the stock of the company is fair or not, we must assess whether this company is a good investment vehicle. The most fundamental factor of a company is to provide a service and to generate profit. Though investing in companies that are yet to yield consistent profits may be exciting, it is usually a terrible strategy akin to going for home runs without even the quality of a good batter. However, if we look at the earnings growth of Asbury Automotive Group, we see that earnings have grown tremendously over the last year, averaging a 100% increase in EPS since the last year. However, in a longer-term perspective, the company has consistently averaged a 15% increase in EPS over the last 15 years.

Along with consistent increasing revenue, this company has steady profits when bigger potential upside. I especially like this stock because of its relative consistency and predictability, something that can be extremely useful in accurately forecasting the stock’s direction and value in the present and future.

Profit Efficiency

Asbury Automotive currently has return of equity of 38.23%, and a return of assets of 9.55%. Though most investors recommend a ROE of 15, and a ROA of at least 5, these numbers must be taken into context. The large difference between these two numbers means that though the management is indeed efficient, there is a significant amount of debt used to generate these returns.

However, it is important when considering a company to evaluate its debt usage among its industry. Some industries have companies that are mandated to carry more debt than other industries. When comparing Asbury Automotive Group to Specialty Retail, the company’s ROE is higher than 76% of its peers and its ROA is higher than 68% of its peers. Taking a deeper look at the company and comparing it to its most aggressive competitors, AutoNation (NYSE:AN) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI), AutoNation has lower 26.43% ROE, and Group 1 Automotive has a lower 24.71% ROE. On to return on assets, AutoNation has an 8.95% ROA and Group 1 Automotive has a mere 6.92% ROA, all of which is lower than Asbury Automotive Group’s ROE and ROA.

Industry and Economy

However, a stock can only be so much better than its industry. Even if a stock has strong fundamentals and is underpriced, it will still struggle under the low quality of its industry, for example, the famous Berkshire Hathaway and its struggling textile industry back in the 1960s. Thus, it is important to understand the business aspect of what Asbury Automotive Group does.

As seen from their website, people can buy used and rental cars, sell their used vehicles, and as mentioned in the company description, they can get repairs or vehicle maintenance at one of Asbury’s onsite locations. Now, why is this so significant? Right now, car shortages are at an all-time high. Dealers are frustrated with their empty parking lots, and with the chip shortage, new cars are simply for sale at skyrocketing prices. There needs to be a medium between the buyers and sellers. This is when Asbury Automotive Group steps in. By offering not only a place to sell cars, but also a cheaper more affordable option for people to buy used cars, Asbury’s services can only skyrocket. As mentioned in previous paragraphs, this company is already fundamentally solid and growing. Boosted with this new economic upturn, there is a significant enough push factor to carry on the momentum of the stock price towards new highs.

Valuations

Now comes the fun part: determining whether this company is worth buying at its current price. Its great earnings record has of course not gone unnoticed with a 52-week price performance of almost 88%. Whenever there is such great rise of price, questions undoubtedly arise in whether the stock can continue its run. As mentioned in the previous section, I believe that the fair economic situation can provide continuous stimulus for this stock. But perhaps this has already been reflected in the price of the stock. Thus, it is necessary to turn to DCF and comparative analysis.

As seen on the table towards the left, the price per share I came up with of $217.66 per share is above the current price of trading. Thus, this stock is theoretically speaking trading under its “real” value. However, as noted, DCF models are notoriously “open” to assumptions, and slight changes in these assumptions can lead to much larger changes in the equity value.

As shown in the discount rate, I chose a common value of 10 percent instead of the WACC. The reason is that though the WACC is the “academic” standard, the WACC is notoriously full of assumptions, and especially in this industry where Asbury Automotive Group would buy used cars at a cheaper price in order to sell at a higher one, thus taking on current liability and depreciation (of the car) for a future profit, I believe a simple 10% discount rate would do.

The next big assumption is of course the EV/EBITDA multiple used for calculating the terminal value. I am forecasting that the multiple would lower over the coming years. Also, I will add that a steady decrease of 10% in capital expenditures is simply not sustainable and as seen with the 15% increase in capital expenditures in 2019, it is also hard to predict. However, despite these assumptions, I believe that these values are more accurate than DCF’s for other companies mainly due to the constant and predictable growth of the company in terms of earnings, revenue, and cash flow. With the industry and economic status favorable, it is likely that earnings would grow at a faster rate than the last 5 years, thus making this stock even more undervalued when compared to its future earnings discounted towards a present value.

Of course, our analysis of this company’s value compared to its price cannot be complete without some relative valuation. Compared with the “specialty industry” as a whole, more specifically the “automobile retail” industry, Asbury Automotive Group has a P/E ratio of 10.37 while the industry is trading at a P/E ratio of 23.70.

However, when compared to its competitors, Asbury Automotive Group seems to be trading at a price higher than its peers. For example, based on this year’s estimate, AutoNation has a P/E ratio of 10.21, Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has a P/E ratio of 8.73, and Group 1 Automotive has a P/E ratio of 7.61. Again, I would argue that this is certainly justifiable as ABG’s profits and growth have far outpaced its peers, except for GPI which has much more volatile pricing than Asbury Automotive Group. Similarly, for Price/Cashflow, ABG has had a Price/Cashflow ratio of 9.96 which is significantly less than the industry average Price/Cashflow of 20.76.

We are now moving on to the most significant valuation multiple for retail, the P/S metric. ABG is trading well below the industry average P/S ratio of 2.34 with a P/S ratio of 0.47. When compared to its competitors Asbury Automotive Group is again slightly higher, with AutoNation trading with a P/S ratio of 0.41, Sonic Automotive with a P/S ratio of 0.2, Penske Automotive (NYSE:PAG) with a P/S ratio of 0.3, and GPI with a P/S ratio of 0.27. However, I offer the same justification as ABG’s financial strength more than make up for this discrepancy.

To conclude, in relation to its future cash flows, Asbury Automotive’s stock is trading at around 20% below its intrinsic value. In an analysis in which we compared its price multiples, Asbury Automotive is significantly undervalued in comparison to the companies in its respective industry, and in a deeper comparison against its fellow competitors, it is slightly overvalued.

Risks

As previously mentioned, this is a retail business, and thus the company is more sensitive to market conditions. Though this company is financially strong, if the market declines significantly, the stock price of this company well also subsequently follows before recovering to its former growth values, as seen in the financial statements of 2008.

Another risk of this business is the higher debt/equity ratio of 1.16 which is higher than its competitors and the stock market as a whole. Also, we should note that much of this debt is in the form of long-term debt though is “cheap” since much of the long-term debt was financed when interest rates have lowered aggressively. As cautious investors though we should still be wary of this increasing debt, particularly in the next 5 years when payments become due.

Forecast

I believe with the favorable market conditions as expressed in the section "Industry and Economy", the market should correct the undervalued condition of this stock, and with future earnings growth presented by the demand for used cars at a cheaper price, quickly as well. Thus, a +10 percent performance of the stock’s price from July to December 2021 is not unwarranted.