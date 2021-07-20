JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Entrance to JLL Washington, D.C. office.

Investment Thesis: JLL Buy Or Sell?

Running Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) numbers through my structured financial analysis, I come up with total returns for holding through 2023 ranging from around negative (7)% to positive 17%. This very wide range of returns reflects a very wide range of sentiment (reflected as P/E multiple) allowed for in the projections. From 2016 to end of Q1-2021 the average P/E multiple for JLL was 13.75. This compares to the current multiple of 17.29. If this multiple expansion is based on a belief of high growth in earnings over past levels, that appears to be a mistaken belief. EPS for FY-2019, before any COVID-19 impact, was $13.70. EPS for FY-2020 was down to $9.48, and SA analysts' consensus EPS estimates for FY-2021 show a recovery to $12.37 for FY-2021 and $13.18 for FY-2022. But it's not until four years later that SA analysts' consensus EPS estimate for FY-2023 of $14.51 exceeds the EPS of $13.70 for FY-2019. That's an average yearly growth rate in EPS of 1.45%. So the question of whether to buy or sell JLL at current share price depends very much on a view of market sentiment. In regard to market sentiment, there's an interesting current article by Avi Gilburt, "Sentiment Speaks: Do You want To be Right Or Do You Want To Make Money?" in which Avi includes a summary point:, "This is a bull market which will likely see a pullback in the coming months before we begin to rally through the 4600SPX region." For my own part, for the Dividend Growth income+ Club, I keep an index of 127 dividend-paying stocks. On March 23, 2020, the index hit a low of 23.7% below the Sept. 28, 2018, level. Since then, I must say it has surprised me, despite the impact of COVID-19, I have seen that index rise and rise until it is now over 40% above the Sept. 28, 2018, level, when the market was considered to be in bubble territory. Worthy of note is the index was regularly making new highs, but it has not put in a new high since May 10, 2021, when it reached 42.9% above the Sept. 28, 2018, level. I can't predict market sentiment, but I do recognize its importance in share investing. What I'm finding is there are many stocks with sound fundamentals with multiples exceeding historical levels, despite analysts' EPS estimates not showing strong growth over pre-COVID levels. At the same time there are still other stocks with similar sound fundamentals but with multiples remaining around or below historical levels, which I would give preference to for a buy rating. I class JLL in the former category and would class it as a hold because sentiment is currently on its side. For JLL to be rated a buy, I would need to see EPS growing more strongly to justify the higher multiple, or to see the multiple decrease due to the possible pullback Avi predicts for the coming months. In summary, JLL is at most a Hold, not a Buy, and possibly a Sell in view of a possible market pullback, which might have the greatest impact on stocks with inflated multiples, compared to historical levels.

JLL: Business

Per the JLL FY-2020 10-K pages 3&4, the company has four business segments. Real Estate Services (“RES”) offerings across three geographic segments (1) the Americas, (2) Europe, Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"), and (3) Asia Pacific, and (4) investment management business globally as LaSalle Investment Management. From the JLL FY-2020 10-K:

JLL: Some Useful Q&As

How much is JLL worth? JLL market cap currently is $9.84 billion vs. reported net book value of $5.62 billion at end of Q1-2021.

Does JLL stock pay dividends? JLL announced in Q1-2020 earnings call on May 5, 2020, "...we have decided to suspend our dividend payment to shareholders until we have better visibility on how the world, our clients and therefore our business will be impacted."

What is JLL stock buyback policy? JLL has an approved share repurchase program and repurchased 896,937 shares for $100 million in FY-2020. No shares were repurchased under the program from FY-2016 to FY-2019. However, shares have been repurchased each year for payment of taxes on stock awards. Considering the reasons given for the suspension of dividends the $100 million share buyback in 2020 seems out of context. However, with JLL stock price currently at $191.78, buying back shares at an average price of $111.49 appears to have been a good move.

What JLL stock predictions are available? Seeking Alpha Premium provides analysts' forward EPS estimates and also a ratings summary showing SA Authors, Wall Street and Quant ratings which are predictive of future price movements. A JLL stock price target of $233.40 in 1 year can be found here at Yahoo Finance.

Is JLL publicly traded? JLL common stock is listed on and publicly traded on The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the symbol "JLL." The shares are traded on other exchanges, such as the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "OJBP."

What companies does JLL own? Per the FY-2020 10-K, the company generally holds its investments in real estate in subsidiaries with limited liability. As of Dec. 31, 2020, $445.2 million of the company's total cash and cash equivalents of $574.3 million was held by its foreign subsidiaries. The company has not provided a deferred tax liability on the unremitted foreign earnings of international subsidiaries because it is its intent to permanently reinvest such earnings outside of the U.S.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. The JLL stock analysis, summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below is the result of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out the estimates go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2023 (see line 12), based on buying at the July 16, 2021, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on the 2023 year, which has EPS estimates from five analysts, because it allows for the impact of the projected EPS growth rates to be taken account of in the assessment of the value of JLL shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from July 16, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2023, is 7.5% (line 49). There are currently no dividends to contribute to the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through end of 2023.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for JLL, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at closing share price on July 16, 2021, and holding through end of 2023. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through end of 2023. The share price would need to increase by $37.21 from the present $191.78 to $228.99 at end of 2023, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to end of 2023, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2023 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For JLL, the P/E ratio at buy date could decrease by (8.7)% through the end of 2023 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a decrease in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions of earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2023 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price at Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is projected to share price at end of 2023, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For JLL, the share price needs to increase by $54.90 from $174.09 at Dec. 31, 2019, to $228.99 at end of 2023, and as detailed in Part 1, at $228.99, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For JLL, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to end of 2023, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

[A] Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $174.09*(1+1.4%)^4 = $184.38

[B] Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $184.38*(1+24.2%) = $228.99

The increase of $10.29 ($184.38 minus $174.09) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The increase of $44.61 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($228.99 minus $184.38) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Dividend Growth Income+ Club logo Copyright: Robert Honeywill 2020

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

JLL's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2023

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through end of 2025.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections JLL

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at closing share price on July 16, 2021, and holding through the end of years 2021 through 2025. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. JLL's P/E ratio is presently 17.29. For many companies, their current P/E ratios are distorted by the impact of COVID-19. For JLL, the present P/E ratio is above the range of historical P/E ratios. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying JLL shares today would be prepared to hold through 2023, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2023 column follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely, to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as JLL. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 20 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q2 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q3 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of JLL, I have chosen to use an assumed P/E ratio of 17.29, based on current actual P/E ratio, in place of JLL's historical median of 14.38. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact on returns of the multiple continuing at current levels, rather than decreasing back to historical levels. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are five analysts covering JLL through end of 2023. In my experience, a range of 4.9 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is quite large, suggesting a degree of uncertainty, and thus lesser reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, JLL is conservatively indicated to return between negative (7.3)% and zero % average per year through the end of 2023. The negative (7.3) % return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the zero% on their high EPS estimates, with a negative (4.4)% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for JLL, which assume a continuation at current elevated P/E levels, the indicative returns range from 8.1% to 16.7%, with consensus 11.5%. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For JLL

JLL Stock History Of Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for JLL shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for JLL were single-digit returns, ranging from 3.2% to 7.0%, for four of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. The returns for three other investors ranged from 14.9% to 16.6%. The remaining investor shows a return of 63.8% for holding a little over 15 months. The high return is primarily due to buying at a very low share price of $103.46 soon after onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rate of return is affected by duration held, as well as share buy and sell price, so this average return will gradually come down the longer the shares are held. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to July 16, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking JLL's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 JLL Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Table compiled by author Robert Honeywill

Over the 4.25 years end of 2016 to end of Q1-2021, JLL has increased cash net of debt by $95 million and net assets used in operations by $2,735 million, the latter being due largely to the HFF acquisition in FY-2019. These increases were funded by an increase in shareholders' equity of $2,831 million. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity decreased from 36.3% at end of 2016 to 21.0% at end of Q1-2021. Outstanding shares increased by 6.1 million from 45.2 million to 51.3 million, over the period, due to the HFF acquisition, plus shares issued for stock compensation, partially offset by share repurchases from employees to meet their tax obligations. The $2,831 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.25 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 H JLL Balance Sheet - Equity Section

Table compiled by author Robert Honeywill

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that do not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I find this happening to some extent with Jones Lang LaSalle, as explained below.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end Q1-2021.

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.25-year period totals to $2,260 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $46.67.

Net income growth has been strong through end of 2019, with a reversal in 2020 due COVID-19 impact. EPS growth averaged 19.05% per year from 2016 to end of 2019 (see Table 1, line 24).

Over the 4.25-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes a significant $460 million of GAAP income (EPS effect $9.57) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of JLL. Such exclusions by companies are usually expense items, and in the case of JLL the net effect is to significantly increase non-GAAP net income above GAAP net income. In JLL case, the adjustments relate primarily to intangibles amortization, for which there is no cash impact, so I do not see these ongoing adjustments as a concern from a "leaky equity bucket" or liquidity aspect.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in a following period. Nevertheless, they do impact on the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For JLL, these items amounted to positive $232 million (EPS effect $4.95) over the 4.25-year period.

Amount taken up in equity to account for shares issued to staff over the 4.25 years is $242 million. This compares to an estimated market value of $236 million at the time of issue for these shares. The estimated market value of these shares is very little different to that allowed for in arriving at non-GAAP EPS, so no "leaky equity bucket" here.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.25-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $46.67 ($2,260 million) has decreased to $42.18 ($2,038 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $114 million, and share repurchases of $171 million, together totaled $285 million. These were adequately covered by $2,038 million generated from operations, resulting in a net increase of $1,753 million in equity from operating activities.

This net $1,753 million increase in equity from operations, together with the $841 million of shares issued for the HFF acquisition, and the $236 million capital raised through share issues to staff, resulted in the $2,831 million net increase in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

JLL: Summary and Conclusions

JLL has a strong balance sheet with modest debt levels. Share price growth over the last 12 months has been mostly driven by multiple expansions. Provided P/E multiple remains around the present 17.29, based on the full range of analysts' estimates, returns of 8% to 17% are indicated for buying now and holding through end of 2023, with consensus around 11% to 12%. The major risk for investors is a change in market sentiment leading to multiple contractions to historical levels, with negative returns as a result.