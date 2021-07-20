FilippoBacci/E+ via Getty Images

The biggest worry with tech stocks that benefitted from the COVID-19 lockdowns was a normalization of business activity leading to a reduction in growth rates going forward. Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) is a prime technology provider that blossomed in 2020 and faces tough growth comps going forward. The company made what appears a desperate move to acquire growth via the expensive deal to buy Five9 (FIVN). My investment thesis remains bearish on the stock.

Deal Details

On Sunday, Zoom agreed to acquire Five9 for a deal valued at $14.7 billion. The deal involves Zoom paying 0.5533 shares for each share of Five9. Based on the July 16 closing price of Zoom, the deal valued Five9 at $200.28 per share for just a 13% premium over the closing price last Friday.

Zoom has fallen about 4% in early trading as the market sells off on COVID-19 delta variant fears. At the updated price of $350, Five9 will have a deal value of $194 per share. Of course, the number will deviate based on where Zoom trades over the next year before the deal closes in the 1H of 2022.

Five9 is a leader in cloud contact center solutions. The company offers a $24 billion TAM opportunity for Zoom to expand the business, but the Five9 board of directors was willing to sell the company for a price right at the previous highs in a sign of peak valuations.

Considering Zoom only has a $62 billion TAM, the additional TAM sounds impressive. The company will now have a total combined TAM of $86 billion.

Source: Zoom/Five9 merger presentation

The valuation for the deal is more complex. Five9 is valued at a fraction of the available TAM for their business while Zoom trades at over 1.7x TAM. Some analysts think Zoom can use this deal to further expand their TAM into the $175 billion communications software market.

If anything, Zoom willing to use their stock as a currency reinforces the stock is vastly over valued here. Both stocks still trade at ~20x forward revenues despite weakness recently. In fact, Zoom peaked at over 40x forward revenue all the way back last October.

Data by YCharts

Buying Slow Growth

The major fear with the deal is Zoom attempting to acquire growth as their business slows down. The company was already facing a natural slowdown in business as enterprises reopen for a return to the office and pull away from Zoom calls.

For FQ1, the company reported revenue grew 191% and analyst have growth rates collapsing to below 20% by the end of FY22. Zoom ended April with 497,000 customers with more than 10 employees, up just 29,900 customers or just 6% above the prior quarter despite still being in the middle of COVID-19 shutdowns in February and March.

Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates

The stock won't maintain a 20x forward revenues multiple on just 20% growth rates. Zoom is attempting to buy Five9 to add to their revenue base, but the cloud contact center leader has the same growth issues.

Five9 reported Q1 revenues grew 45%, but analysts forecast growth slipping below 20% next year. Analysts have a 2021 revenue target of $551 million and 2022 hitting only $647 million for just 17% growth.

Zoom will reach nearly $4.8 billion in revenues next year. Five9 is only 13.5% of the FY22 projected revenue base of Zoom. More importantly though, Zoom is issuing $14.7 billion worth of shares, or ~73.5 million shares to the shareholders of Five9 in order to acquire this revenue base.

The cloud video company isn't buying any additional revenue per share. Technically, Zoom will report FY22 revenue growth above 30%, but the revenue per share isn't going to grow at the same rate due to the shares issued to acquire Five9.

In addition, sizable tech acquisitions can impact the management focus and slowdown innovation. Zoom will need to accelerate growth via synergies from the integration of the two businesses to make this deal work. With the deal not closing until next year, the companies won't see much in revenue synergies until way into 2022.

The reality is that Zoom is buying a rather slow growing tech company willing to sell at a very small premium. Back prior to the crisis, the cloud video company was on track for FY21 revenues of $910 million while the stock started the year below $70 with a market cap of ~$20 billion. The company was guiding to 45% revenue growth to justify the stock trading at 20x forward revenues whereas Zoom is exiting the COVID-19 cycle with half the growth rate.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that as revenue growth slows, the stock won't justify a multiple is excess of 10x forward revenues. Zoom can't just buy revenue with expensive stock to solve the problem of slowing growth. Investors face a tough year head.