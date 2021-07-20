Zoom: Desperate Move To Buy Growth
Summary
- Zoom agreed to buy Five9 for $14.7 billion, or ~20x forward revenues.
- The cloud video communications stock is facing a tough year as enterprises return to the office and forecasted growth slows to below 20x.
- The stock shouldn't trade at more than 10x forward revenues.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Out Fox The Street. Learn More »
The biggest worry with tech stocks that benefitted from the COVID-19 lockdowns was a normalization of business activity leading to a reduction in growth rates going forward. Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM) is a prime technology provider that blossomed in 2020 and faces tough growth comps going forward. The company made what appears a desperate move to acquire growth via the expensive deal to buy Five9 (FIVN). My investment thesis remains bearish on the stock.
Deal Details
On Sunday, Zoom agreed to acquire Five9 for a deal valued at $14.7 billion. The deal involves Zoom paying 0.5533 shares for each share of Five9. Based on the July 16 closing price of Zoom, the deal valued Five9 at $200.28 per share for just a 13% premium over the closing price last Friday.
Zoom has fallen about 4% in early trading as the market sells off on COVID-19 delta variant fears. At the updated price of $350, Five9 will have a deal value of $194 per share. Of course, the number will deviate based on where Zoom trades over the next year before the deal closes in the 1H of 2022.
Five9 is a leader in cloud contact center solutions. The company offers a $24 billion TAM opportunity for Zoom to expand the business, but the Five9 board of directors was willing to sell the company for a price right at the previous highs in a sign of peak valuations.
Considering Zoom only has a $62 billion TAM, the additional TAM sounds impressive. The company will now have a total combined TAM of $86 billion.
Source: Zoom/Five9 merger presentation
The valuation for the deal is more complex. Five9 is valued at a fraction of the available TAM for their business while Zoom trades at over 1.7x TAM. Some analysts think Zoom can use this deal to further expand their TAM into the $175 billion communications software market.
If anything, Zoom willing to use their stock as a currency reinforces the stock is vastly over valued here. Both stocks still trade at ~20x forward revenues despite weakness recently. In fact, Zoom peaked at over 40x forward revenue all the way back last October.
Buying Slow Growth
The major fear with the deal is Zoom attempting to acquire growth as their business slows down. The company was already facing a natural slowdown in business as enterprises reopen for a return to the office and pull away from Zoom calls.
For FQ1, the company reported revenue grew 191% and analyst have growth rates collapsing to below 20% by the end of FY22. Zoom ended April with 497,000 customers with more than 10 employees, up just 29,900 customers or just 6% above the prior quarter despite still being in the middle of COVID-19 shutdowns in February and March.
Source: Seeking Alpha earnings estimates
The stock won't maintain a 20x forward revenues multiple on just 20% growth rates. Zoom is attempting to buy Five9 to add to their revenue base, but the cloud contact center leader has the same growth issues.
Five9 reported Q1 revenues grew 45%, but analysts forecast growth slipping below 20% next year. Analysts have a 2021 revenue target of $551 million and 2022 hitting only $647 million for just 17% growth.
Zoom will reach nearly $4.8 billion in revenues next year. Five9 is only 13.5% of the FY22 projected revenue base of Zoom. More importantly though, Zoom is issuing $14.7 billion worth of shares, or ~73.5 million shares to the shareholders of Five9 in order to acquire this revenue base.
The cloud video company isn't buying any additional revenue per share. Technically, Zoom will report FY22 revenue growth above 30%, but the revenue per share isn't going to grow at the same rate due to the shares issued to acquire Five9.
In addition, sizable tech acquisitions can impact the management focus and slowdown innovation. Zoom will need to accelerate growth via synergies from the integration of the two businesses to make this deal work. With the deal not closing until next year, the companies won't see much in revenue synergies until way into 2022.
The reality is that Zoom is buying a rather slow growing tech company willing to sell at a very small premium. Back prior to the crisis, the cloud video company was on track for FY21 revenues of $910 million while the stock started the year below $70 with a market cap of ~$20 billion. The company was guiding to 45% revenue growth to justify the stock trading at 20x forward revenues whereas Zoom is exiting the COVID-19 cycle with half the growth rate.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that as revenue growth slows, the stock won't justify a multiple is excess of 10x forward revenues. Zoom can't just buy revenue with expensive stock to solve the problem of slowing growth. Investors face a tough year head.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers model portfolios, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a Limited 30-day Money Back Guarantee to start finding the next stock with the potential to generate excessive returns in the next few years without taking on the out sized risk of high flying stocks.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.
Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:
Net Payout Yields model
Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.