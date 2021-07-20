bfk92/E+ via Getty Images

This article is at a very high level and does not represent a deep dive into the balance sheet of Eneti (NYSE:NETI). I believe that it is still worth writing/reading as the value is substantially above the current equity price and the remaining moving pieces are not overly material. Eneti's stock price has fallen on hard times recently. With its removal from the Russell 2000 and it being in between industries (as it has not yet completed its transformation from a dry bulk carrier to a wind turbine installer) it has been under substantial selling pressure. That said, we think there is considerable value in the shares.

With 5 Japanese built ships left to sell (2 2015 and 1 2016 Ultramaxes and 2 2015 built Kamsarmaxes) NETI is nearing the finish of its first stage of transformation. With the sale and purchase (S&P) market for bulkers up markedly, they should be able to finalize these dispositions soon (admittedly, they are already past the self-declared June 30th timeline to announce the final sale) (slide 3). Once the ships are delivered and the financings are paid the company should be left with something around $27 a share in cash and investments. The investments include 400,000 SBLK shares, 212,315 shares of EGLE, and 2,155,140 shares of related product tanker company STNG. Against that they have a purchase order from a Korean shipping yard for $330 million for a single wind turbine installation vehicle. The company has also been very vocal that they are looking to partner with another company for a Jones Act compliant ship to enter the attractive US Offshore Wind market (slide 5). I think therein lies the opportunity for investors.

I think most observers would agree than in any shipping endeavor having only one ship would leave any company at a scale disadvantage to competitors no matter how skilled their operators may be. Wind installation would appear to be no different and in fact, the industry appears to be consolidating well before the installations begin in earnest. I think this sets up for a short term opportunity with rather low risk. I believe that either SALT secures a partner and/or an installation contract that will clearly excite investors (ESG crowd) or the company flips the WTIV contract to a buyer and liquidates the firm (hopefully buying shares below NAV first).

While I know that assuming a shipping company will act in a fiduciary capacity may be met with considerable skepticism, I would argue that insiders $60 million dollar position in the company should ensure their alignment with shareholders. Full disclosure, I was incredibly disappointed that the company even signed the contract on the WTIV as I thought the opportunity to repurchase shares at a fraction of NAV and wind up at an immediate 50% gain would clearly be the most prudent course of action. At the risk of being continually wrong, I think the lower the price goes the more this option makes sense. Cadeler's (OTCPK:CADLF) recent announcement of a 2 ship purchase from a Chinese yard for $651 million seems to validate (if not enhance) the value of NETI's Korean built option for $330 million. I believe that buyers would be available for that contract.

I am aware that this is a bit oversimplified, but I thought speed was necessary in the interest of getting this out in a timely fashion and at $17.10 the value is clearly there. As more details come out on the final dispositions and what expenses are left for the wind up of the dry bulk operations I can put a finer point on the numbers. While I understand management's excitement about the wind opportunity, there are too many variables (particularly when delivery is so far out) to justify moving forward with the current plan versus the immediate gain of liquidation. I would hope that the uncertainty of the current markets encourages management and the board to place a premium on cash!