Andrea Vumbaca/iStock via Getty Images

We recently wrote an article regarding how TripAdvisor is trying to reinvent itself and improve the monetization of its websites. We think that if the company succeeds it could be a game changer and significantly increase revenues. However, with the company trading at prices close to before the pandemic we see little margin of safety.

However there is a way to invest in TripAdvisor (TRIP) at a discount. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is a company whose main asset is shares in TripAdvisor. The company has preferred shares, which means it is a leverage investment, but we think that at current prices it is a better investment than TripAdvisor itself.

Estimating the net asset value of Liberty TripAdvisor is complicated due to the preferred shares and variable pre-paid forward. The preferred shares compound at the greater of 8% compounding, or 80% upside in TRIP shares from the issuance date. Given where TripAdvisor shares are today it is the latter which we will use to estimate NAV.

Source: Liberty TripAdvisor IR

The company helpfully provided some slides to calculate net asset value for the Liberty TripAdvisor shares. We include the slide below, however the calculations are performed with a price for TripAdvisor at $19.98.

Source: Liberty TripAdvisor IR

As for the number of shares we looked at the recent 10-K to see that there are about 75 million shares between class A and Class B Liberty TripAdvisor shares:

Source: Liberty TripAdvisor 10-K

In the table below we recreate the NAV calculation exercise using the most recent TRIP share price of ~$35. For the preferred shares we use the 80% accretion factor given how much the share price has increased, as well as for the variable pre-paid forward. Please note that we could not find the details for the VPF, so we are assuming the terms are similar to the preferred shares. In any case it does not have that much of an impact given the preferred shares amount is much bigger.

Liberty Own (m shares) Effective share price Value ($M) TripAdvisor Common Stock 28.6 $35.00 $1,001.00 Collateral for VPF 2.4 $35.00 $84.00 Total TripAdvisor 31 $1,085.00 Plus Cash $7.00 Less: Variable Prepaid Forward -$57.40 Less: Series A Preferred -$518.00 Net Asset Value $516.60 Total Liberty TripAdvisor Shares (M shares) 75 Value per Liberty share $6.89 Current LTRPA price $3.60 Discount 47.74%

Source: Author's calculations

We therefore estimate the Liberty TripAdvisor shares are trading at almost 50% discount to its NAV. For investors interested in investing in TripAdvisor doing so through Liberty TripAdvisor could be potentially much more rewarding. In addition to the discount, Liberty TripAdvisor have more voting power.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

For investors seeking exposure to TripAdvisor, investing in Liberty TripAdvisor could be a much better option. Historically shares traded at a premium to NAV due to the voting power of the shares, but recently they have been trading at a big discount to NAV.

It is important to remember that due to the leverage coming from the preferred shares and variable pre-paid forward, shares of Liberty TripAdvisor are a more risky investment compared to a direct investment in TripAdvisor.