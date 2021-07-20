Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Compelling value ideas are getting harder and harder to come by, especially in the technology sector. It's rare to find a tech stock that everybody has heard about that hasn't already become part of the "bandwagon trade."

I find an exception, however, in VMware (NYSE:VMW). VMware, the original pioneer behind virtualization which allows users to access applications residing in remote data centers (a technology that is still being widely used today, despite the growing proliferation of hosting more and more apps on the public cloud), has continued to trade in a choppy manner, despite the company's ample demonstrations that it is adapting to the modern cloud-based world and that it continues to generate humongous cash flow.

Since mid-April, shares of VMware have corrected about ~15%. Investors have balked at the company's so-so growth rates (which, by the way, are still beating Wall Street's expectations), plus the noise around its CEO transition. The latter issue has been resolved: replacing outgoing CEO Pat Gelsinger, who left to take the top job at Intel (INTC) is Rangarajan Raghuram, a 20-year veteran of VMware who is currently EVP of its cloud division. The dust is settling in a positive light here: other tech companies, faced with an outgoing CEO, have replaced the top post with the leaders of their cloud divisions (Amazon's (AMZN)) Andy Jassy being the most high-profile example), which is a broad signal to the market of the direction that the company is intending to go.

Another thorny issue that has seen a recent resolution is the confirmation of VMware's spinoff from Dell. While the immediate financial impact of this decision is a special dividend that largely flows to Dell, over the long run we like the fact that VMware will regain operating independence while still retaining a highly synergistic commercial go-to-market agreement with its former parent company.

In my view, it's a great time to catch shares of VMware while they are still in a slight correction mode:

Data by YCharts

VMware is still brimming with fundamental possibilities

The conclusion of both the CEO search and the Dell spin-off will allow investors to return their focus to VMware's fundamentals, and in particular its bottom line and cash flow, which have remained excellent.

Here, in my view, are the key drivers behind the bullish thesis for VMware:

VMware's breadth is enormous. In several legacy categories like desktop virtualization, VMware still remains king - though not a new technology, it remains a vital piece of the IT stack. In several other categories like cybersecurity (through the recently acquired Carbon Black) and hyperconverged infrastructure (where VMware is #2 behind Nutanix), the company has broad opportunities for incremental growth.

In several legacy categories like desktop virtualization, VMware still remains king - though not a new technology, it remains a vital piece of the IT stack. In several other categories like cybersecurity (through the recently acquired Carbon Black) and hyperconverged infrastructure (where VMware is #2 behind Nutanix), the company has broad opportunities for incremental growth. Building up a subscription/ARR base. Like Splunk (SPLK), VMware is a legacy technology company that was a bit later to the cloud/subscription trend. However, the company is now aggressively pushing cloud bookings and its proportion of recurring revenue is increasing dramatically.

Like Splunk (SPLK), VMware is a legacy technology company that was a bit later to the cloud/subscription trend. However, the company is now aggressively pushing cloud bookings and its proportion of recurring revenue is increasing dramatically. VMware is infrastructure-agnostic. Many believe the future of IT lies in what is frequently referred to as a "multi-cloud" environment. Some assets lie in the public cloud on services like AWS, whereas some assets still stay behind in private data centers. VMware's suite of backend tools helps businesses maintain a holistic infrastructure across both private and public clouds.

Many believe the future of IT lies in what is frequently referred to as a "multi-cloud" environment. Some assets lie in the public cloud on services like AWS, whereas some assets still stay behind in private data centers. VMware's suite of backend tools helps businesses maintain a holistic infrastructure across both private and public clouds. With major organizational question marks cleared, investors can return to focusing on VMware's fundamentals. The resolution of VMware's CEO search plus its separation from Dell removes a key distraction from VMware (both operationally and from an investor point of view), so that focus will return to VMware's steady business and its rich cash flow margins.

Valuation check

More to the last point: VMware still trades at an incredibly attractive free cash-flow based valuation, at a time when very few tech companies can be judged based on their cash flows. At current share prices near $150, VMware trades at a market cap of $63.19 billion. After we net off the $5.71 billion of cash and $4.72 billion of debt on VMware's most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $62.20 billion.

For the current fiscal year, meanwhile, VMware is guiding to $12.80 billion in full-year revenue, representing 9% y/y growth (note that the company's subscription transitions act as a near-term headwind on revenue):

Figure 1. VMware guidance

Source: VMware Q1 earnings deck

In FY21, meanwhile, VMware managed to generate $4.08 billion in FCF on $11.77 billion in revenue, or a 34.7% FCF margin. Assuming VMware can hold onto the same margin this year on $12.80 billion of revenue it would generate $4.44 billion in FCF.

This puts VMware's FCF-based valuation at just 14.0x EV/FY22 FCF - which, for a powerful brand that is investing in building a subscription/recurring revenue base and still has compelling growth opportunities in a variety of areas (hyperconvergence, cybersecurity through its acquisition of Carbon Black, just to name a few), this is quite an attractive entry point.

Take the opportunity to buy into VMware on the cheap - or in my case and in many other investors', to deepen our positions in this fantastic name.

Q1 download

Let's now briefly discuss VMware's recent performance in its first fiscal quarter. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. VMware Q1 earnings release

Source: VMware Q1 earnings release

VMware's revenue in Q1 grew 10% y/y to $2.99 billion, beating Wall Street's expectations of $2.95 billion (+8% y/y) by a two-point margin. We note as well that VMware's total revenue growth accelerated slightly versus 7% y/y growth in Q4 (and last year, VMware's revenue didn't take any meaningful hits in any particular quarter from the pandemic, so a softer y/y comp is not the driver here).

Another big achievement: VMware raised its subscription/SaaS ARR to $3 billion in Q1, representing a 30% y/y increase. The company still has a long way to go in completing its cloud transition, as $3 billion represents less than a quarter of one year's revenue: but over time, as VMware's bookings shift more to recurring deals, the company will have a rich and more stable revenue stream.

Here's some additional qualitative context from VMware's CFO/interim CEO Zane Rowe on the quarter's sales momentum, breaking it down by product, made during his prepared remarks on the Q1 earnings call. Broadly speaking, the company is seeing bookings trends pick up after some pandemic slowdowns, with the exception of some of its hyperconverged products:

We're pleased with our product portfolio performance in Q1. Core SDDC product bookings increased over 20% year-over-year, with compute increasing over 20% and cloud management up in the high teens. Compute growth was strong for both on-prem deployments and subscription and SaaS offerings, such as VCPP and VMC on AWS. Cloud management growth was driven by vRealize subscription and SaaS, which enables customers to manage both on-prem and multi-cloud environments in a consistent manner. While large transformative projects are starting to show signs of recovery after a slow year, NSX and vSAN product bookings were still impacted in Q1, resulting in single-digit year-over-year declines. Subscription and SaaS ACV bookings for EUC, which constituted approximately 3/4 of total EUC product bookings, grew over 30% in Q1, primarily driven by Horizon. Total EUC product bookings increased in the mid-teens year-over-year."

The only potential black mark in VMware's quarter is that free cash flow did decline: down -7% y/y to $1.20 billion in the quarter, representing a 40.0% FCF margin (versus 47.1% in the year-ago quarter). The subscription transition is a headwind here, as VMware is now deferring revenue over a longer chunk of time - we still have time, however, to see how VMware's FCF will play out across the year.

Figure 3. VMware FCF

Source: VMware Q1 earnings release

Key takeaways

I view VMware as a very attractive buy, especially due to its rich stream of cash flows. And while the Dell entanglement and CEO change-over were dicey topics for VMware in early 2021, I think the stock will have more headroom to run with these discussions in the rearview mirror. Stay long here.