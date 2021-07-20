Maridav/iStock via Getty Images

The talk of the semiconductor industry over the last two months and, more recently, the last three weeks leading up to Micron's (MU) earnings have been about a potential peak in the semiconductor "cycle." I use cycle in air quotes because it's still inconclusive as to what this supply/demand imbalance will result in. Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) says this imbalance is structurally different, and demand is backlogged compared to the past. But it's not just TSMC, Micron, and GlobalFoundries yelling this same narrative, but nearly all industry players. So this wouldn't be the peak - if there were to be one. Instead, this is a "mid-cycle" (again, air quotes) correction in the stock market before the next leg higher. Based on the information I lay out below, this is a buy-the-dip opportunity.

Reading Between The Lines

Taiwan Semiconductor reported earnings for Q2 last Thursday, and while the quarter and guide were inline, it was the color and data from management that spoke volumes. Companies like TSMC, which are at the forefront of technology and foundry capacity, can give us the best insights. These insights mainly include timelines, visibility, and customer demand intensity. Last Thursday, TSMC provided much to that end.

Let's start with the automotive shortage:

In first half of this year, we successfully increased our output for MCUs, one of the key components in automotive semiconductor products, by about 30% as compared to first half 2020. For the full year, we expect to increase output for MCUs by close to 60% over the 2020 level which also represents about a 30% increase over the 2018 prepandemic level. By taking such actions, we expect the automotive component shortage from semiconductor to be greatly reduced for TSMC customers starting this quarter.

Notice it said "greatly reduced," implying there's still expected to be a shortage in automotive moving forward. Remember, a shortage on this front means customer demand remains exceedingly high. Additionally, alleviating the shortage will help alleviate demand bottlenecks elsewhere - think memory and other components outside of logic and MCUs (microcontrollers). So if MCUs are at the front of the shortage list, anything lower on the list will see demand pick back up.

Management reiterated the case during Q&A when an analyst asked if the ramping of competitor's fabs for automotive would reduce customer demand for TSMC's products:

...[it's] 40-nanometer and 28-nanometer that our customers need TSMC's support and the demand will continue to grow. And so we don't worry about once they bring up their fab and then TSMC's demand will be decreased. The answer is no, and remember tight and actually very tight in 2022 also.

The market may read this as the peak in broad semiconductors is in. I'm reading it as it's being alleviated on schedule, with shortages lasting into the end of the year at a minimum. But my opinion doesn't move markets; Mr. Market is the one who gets the last word.

But what I found more interesting is the structural differences being discussed for the long term. Things that were always a problem including a major bear talking point may be getting their medicine. One case of this is inventory corrections - digestion, as we've heard it called - and what TSMC sees ahead is quite interesting, though still a difficult case to convince the market of.

...even [if] inventory correction [were] to occur, we believe it will be less volatile than previous downturn as our underlying structural megatrend of 5G-related and HPC application will continue.

It sees a truly defining moment from 4G to 5G in handsets. I do as well, mostly because the technological advancement in speed and performance in tiny devices called smartphones is only the beginning of tiny devices doing big things. Basically, the speed 5G provides necessitates a much more powerful device to process data and signals quickly enough. More performance means more memory and faster processors all while keeping small footprints and low power requirements.

But we've heard this before, and it didn't pan out.

Some may recall Micron's CEO saying "air pockets" and "periods of digestion" during cycles of yesteryear. However, we now hear several industry players saying the same thing in unison: strong into 2022. That's not typical. That's the point on this journey we're at.

There's more, though.

The other side of this equation isn't staying the same either. Much like I analyzed with Micron for my paying subscribers after earnings a few weeks ago, TSMC made shadowed calls to the same thing. I'm talking about the planned and methodical ramp of nodes that would otherwise benefit each company if they ignored the strategy. Micron is strategically ramping its 1a node. I heard TSMC say the same thing about its N5 node.

...we expect that the margin dilution from N5 this year will be between 2 to 3 percentage points. Now we also expect that N5, like previous nodes, will be able to reach -- the margin will reach the corporate average in about 7 to 8 quarters.

But what's to compare this from; ramps of each node experience this same journey. Not a whole lot except management began with this color at the top of the call:

Gross margin decreased 2.4 percentage points sequentially to 50%, mainly due to N5 dilution, the slower rate of cost improvement...

The market was fearing this "softness" in N5 may be the chip peak - less demand. Logic nodes don't fall under the same concept of supply that bit supply does for memory, necessarily. TSMC would love to somehow keep things on older nodes due to the higher margins (only because they are mature) while the leading-edge nodes ramp up as quickly as possible.

The demand side, though, is where this perspective comes from. This softness is being interpreted as a demand calculation.

What's also likely spooking the market was the "delay" of N3 by a few months.

...you calculate that, yes, about 3 to 4 months is a delay as compared with 5-nanometer. Yes, 3-nanometer technology actually is very complicated and in both processing technology and also the customers' product design. So we work with a customer, and finally, we decided to ramp up in the second half of next year. And this is -- we decided with our customer with the best fit their need.

I'm getting a different vibe from this than the market seems to be. A delay of only a few months does not appear to be a leadership issue or a supply/demand concern. I don't interpret this as a demand push-out because processors will somehow be in less demand than today, but rather getting the tapeouts and design right with this customer (likely Apple (AAPL)) on a complicated node. If it were a six-month or longer delay (and really closer to a year), I would question the reasoning.

The flip side is Apple wanted N3 chips for its new products sooner but doesn't see high enough demand to warrant switching to the new processor technology just yet. Apple could have been delaying instead of TSMC to get themselves ahead for the following tech season ramp.

This is likely where the market's head is at.

Peak Or Mid-Cycle Correction?

But right now, the start of alleviating a shortage and the end of a shortage are two different things. The few-month delay of a bleeding-edge node and the market clamoring this is the end of the chip demand or somehow supply is about to vomit on the market is not even on the same chapter of cycle protocols, let alone the same page.

Are we closer to the end than the beginning? Maybe, maybe not. I'd say we're halfway if there was one, but the tightness in supply may not have such a steep drop-off to oversupplied as it was in the past. This is because producers are much more strategic this time around. They are taking the near-term hit on margins and cost-downs to win the war instead of every battle.

GlobalFoundries CEO echoes the same sentiment as Micron and Taiwan Semiconductor saying, "...we're not going to have this burst of capacity and create some of the old cyclicality of our industry, [and] it's very simple: this industry has to double in the next eight years." Those claiming this is the peak are inherently saying this cycle is the same as the last, except it would be half as long. I view this as a mid-cycle correction if there is to be one, as demand is being unmet for the next three quarters at the very least. Furthermore, the capacity planned to come online in the next three quarters is not subject to parabolic growth. Instead, it has been strategically planned by all players in the industry - memory, logic, MCUs - so as not to crash the market.

Inventories at major clients remain at half the levels of the prior cycle peak and are growing just above seasonal demand levels as the holiday build season is here. Double ordering can't even get underway due to the little supply currently on the market and the little that is coming online in the next year. And if just-in-time to just-in-case is really a thing, well, it looks to me like they're behind on even accomplishing that.

Semiconductors out of favor with the market are in favor with me.