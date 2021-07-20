liveslow/iStock via Getty Images

It was not curiosity that killed the goose who laid the golden eggs but an insatiable greed that devoured common sense… - E.A. Bucchianeri - Author, creator of TV "Bonanza" hit

What investors in the sports betting space now need to review is for managements to break down quarterly revenue reports by established states and new states. It would be a real service to the financial community to understand just where the runaway QonQ revenue leaps are coming from. Looking through that lens, investors would then get a sense of the stickiness of established revenue vs. the lay-up of pent-up demand in new states showing up from the get-go. It could reveal a key metric: How good is the platform at longer-term customer retention? Meanwhile, we measure overall revenue growth and data like average daily users.

It is only by getting a firm grip on that dynamic that we can reasonably forecast the longer-term growth of the sector. The projections vary wildly. What sports betting revenue will look like in 2025 should play a heavy hand in deciding where best to make a lay down now as it were. We are currently at something of a lull in the space. But we are holding to our target of $25b in revenue for the sector anywhere between 2025 and 2028, assuming legalization in 38 states.

Right now, part of the lull we see, as we have noted in other posts, is due to the current bad sports calendar. MLB, never a huge betting volume generator, joins the NHL playoffs, also a ho-hum bet generator, and the NBA playoffs now underway with sagging ratings since 2017 due to many factors. The bottom line: While sports betting needs all sports pro and college to sustain its growth, the mother's milk remains football.

We have already weighed in on Penn National Gaming (PENN) in an SA piece published on July 8th. We had been long bearish on the stock as wildly overvalued as the happy talk crowd of investors and some analysts had visions of $200 sugarplums dancing in their heads. It had reached a high of $132 last March.

But as the stock came down to earth, we saw opportunity in the low-70s and further indicated in that piece that we'd feel even a bit better if it settled in the high- to mid-sixties. It now sits at $68 - in our view, a great entry point as the sector awaits the rescue squad in the form of the launch of the NFL season.

We see a similar buy range for DraftKings (DKNG) forming in the low-40s for the same reason.

Our longtime favorite in the space, Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) trading last spring ~$117 has now moved down to $83. One of the catalysts we liked a lot for the stock was what we believed was the strong possibility of a spin-off of sector leader FanDuel (DUEL) into a US public company with a dazzling market cap. But complications over a dispute with Fox Sports (FOX) over how their minority interest would figure in the deal has delayed it without a certain estimate as to an IPO offer.

But across the board, the sector has now become a place to be directly tied to what could turn out to be the biggest NFL regular season with 272 games plus another 49 pre-season games and the playoffs and Super Bowl beyond. (Cue the sound of cash registers in the offices of sports betting platforms).

So yes, it's time to place your bets before the gaga dumb money starts pouring in bidding up the stocks by game time. We think the entire sector will also benefit from new states getting closer to opening: Connecticut, its southern, high-income tip intruding across the border by long-delayed New York, Louisiana, pregnant with the passionate fan bases of the NFL Saints as well as powerhouse college teams like LSU. Maryland, looking possible, plus others.

Our bullish outlook for the sector now springs from the catalysts noted above. Among them, poised we think as the bargain in the bunch, is PointsBet Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX:PBTHF), a second-tier platform with lots of first-tier potential going forward. The Australian-based platform operator has shown some real chops since our last look into its possibilities.

While the stock as noted is down 16.85% in the prior six months, its one-year decline is -4.40%, showing some late movement compensating for the tail-end of 2020 pandemic-impacted results. Market cap today is $1.87b.

Reporting its Q3'21 performance, the company had nothing but good news:

Revenue growth y/y: 200%

Group win Australia for the quarter: A$64.9m, up 245%

Group win US for the quarter: A$26.7m, up 431%

Active clients US 127,470, up 461%

Active clients in Australia: 158,041, up 90% on the PCP since end of year 2020

PCP average up 87% since end of 2020.

Examples of status in big states:

Highly respectable 6.9% share of market in nation's leading state of New Jersey against every first-tier competitor

7.5% share in Illinois

The platform currently has market access in 16 legal states. Part of this linked to a deal with Penn National Gaming for access in Pennsylvania and Mississippi.

The Banach Technology acquisition

Last March, the company acquired Banach Technology of Ireland for US$43m in a deal consisting of $55m in cash and $45m in stock. It was a cash-free, debt-free deal. What they now have is their own in-house tech stack and no need to farm out to a B2B supplier. More important here, the deal delivers the tech know-how for them with materially increasing their capacity and innovative approach to in-game betting. Right now, in-game betting constitutes 50% of all wagers. Within the next three years, that percentage, according to the company, will rise to 75% of all wagers. In addition, the deal now gives PBTHF a footprint in the Irish market.

Canada recently legalized a single-game sports betting law that, according to officials, could go active in time for the all-critical hockey season or early 2022 for the playoffs. PointsBet already has seeded an executive team there headed by a top tech person with past experience and connections in that sport. We think by very early 2022, the company may well begin to have its platform and revenue flow up and running.

The investment idea now (USD)

We see PointsBet among all US peers as the cheapest, most well-positioned second-tier sports betting platform at its price at writing of $9.87 a share. It has a healthy balance between its core Australian business and its rapidly growing US footprint.

52-week range: $3.61 to $15

Total cash (mrq): $388m

Gross profit: $38.7m

Diluted EPS: $-0.42

Debt: $82m

The app is bettor-friendly and lively.

As noted, we like the entire sector to begin showing some muscle as we near the NFL expanded season. We see PointsBet as a prudent buy as part of a sports betting holding that also has positions in some of the leadership brands noted here. We like the ramp potential from where it now sits to a range more in tune with what we believe is a more bullish scenario than Mr. Market is currently baking in.

Source: Company archives.

For that reason, we are putting a PT of $17.50 on the shares by November. That gives the NFL's expanded season time to marinate with what we believe will be stronger numbers in general. The extra 32 regular season games available as betting events will benefit ever solidly managed platforms in the sector.

We put PointsBet in that category.

Source: Company archives.