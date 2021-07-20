LaylaBird/E+ via Getty Images

The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) seeks to provide investment results that, correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index, excluding for fees and expenses.

After having overcome March 2020 lows more rapidly than the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), XBI's share price is trailing both the broader market and the smaller cap SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG). For investors, XBI provides industry exposure across large, mid and small cap stocks.

Investors will also note the widely fluctuating path of XBI, so characteristic of biotechs, which have to endure high operating costs due to intensive research and development expenses, without necessarily generating sufficient revenues to break even, for years.

This is the case with most of XBI's holdings which do not yet have products at commercialization stage, except for notable exceptions including Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN).

The most important factor which drives share prices are news relating to drugs or vaccines in the process of development, either being accepted or rejected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Thus, biotech stocks and ETFs are not for the faint-hearted.

Relevance of biotechs

Still, many investors invest in biotechs as it is possible to make big gains within a short period of time, as seen by the 25% upside in XBI's share price between January and February 2021.

Here, mostly in contrast to larger pharmaceuticals delivering moderate annual revenue increments, biotechs can generate astronomical levels of growth, once their cures are approved in the U.S. or Europe.

Another important difference between biotechnology and pharmaceuticals is that the former uses living organisms to develop cures in contrast with the latter which mostly uses synthetic-based procedures. In this context, the use of DNA-based techniques like mRNA has been key to delivering a vaccine against COVID-19 in November 2020 itself, whereas it used to take years before. Thus, the above-mentioned 25% upside coincided with the FDA providing Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) and later to Moderna for their COVID jabs.

Looking beyond medicines and vaccines, Biotechs use biologics in order to develop a wide range of products including beverages like beer and wine as well as laundry powder for washing clothes. Biotechnology is also used for researching cures against diseases in agriculture and animal livestock. This means that biotechs carry huge market potentials. In this respect, the global biotechnology market size was valued at $752.88 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 15.83% from 2021 to 2028.

Now, not all biotechs make for a good investment. Thus, it is the job of XBI's fund managers to choose the appropriate ones, at the right dosage. For this purpose, they use a modified equal weighted index which provides the potential for un-concentrated industry exposure across biotechs of all sizes.

Having such a strategy, signifies selling part of the shares of stocks which have appreciated and using the proceeds to buy undervalued ones, as part of a regular portfolio re-balancing process, to meet the fund's criteria.

Changes to portfolio

There has been a significant change in the top ten holdings from the end of June to the mid of July, whereby Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT), Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BEAM), Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) have been removed.

There could be several reasons for these changes but Editas and Beam have not been completely removed from the fund, but are still present at lower percentage of total assets. Considering this fact, as well as Intellia Therapeutics' (NTLA) presence at the top position, signifies that State Street Advisors (XBI's issuers), still have a lot of trust in the CRISPR gene editing technology used by these biotechs.

Going beyond just gene edition, the increase of stakes in Anavex Life Sciences from 0.94% to 0.97%, shows the importance the fund managers attach to the utilization of precision genetic medicine to treat severe and devastating rare neurological disorders. For this matter, alternatives cures cannot be found easily using traditional biologics and synthetic drugs.

In this respect, Twist, now at the 33rd position in terms of percentage assets held, manufactures synthetic DNA and DNA products for customers in a wide range of industries.

Another noteworthy point is both Moderna's and Regeneron's presence among the toppers, at the 7th and 12th positions respectively, signifying that the fund managers see prospects in the COVID cures produced by these two as being continually required in the future. For this matter, the vaccines produced by Moderna could take the form of a regular yearly flu-like vaccine while for Regeneron, its cocktail of antibody treatment is seen as critical for treating hospitalized patients.

Consequently, these portfolio changes seem to have been made in a timely fashion given the threat posed by the Delta variant.

Valuations and key takeaways

There has also been a significant change in the number of holdings, increasing from 144 when I last covered the ETF back on October 19, 2020, to 200 currently. This shift has also resulted in concentration risks tumbling down as the top ten holdings only make up for 8.62% of the portfolio compared to 13.17% back in October last year.

However, these changes have not yet been reflected on XBI's recent price performance (one-month and six-month), despite some of its gene-focused plays having seen significant upside. On the other hand, the fact that the 5-year performance stands at 120%, or much better than its peer, indicate better historical performance.

Now, an equal-weighted strategy as employed by XBI gives equal value to all the stocks that are included in the fund. This is in contrast to a value-weighted one used by the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) where companies are represented according to their market capitalization.

Now, according to research carried out by Lyn Alden, a contributor on SA, indices that are weighted by market capitalization are inherently momentum-based. This explains IBB's better short and medium term performances as the ETF has held on to large market caps, and these have appreciated.

On the other hand, the main advantage of equal weighted funds, as seen with XBI itself, is that it historically produces superior returns. Also, by being less concentrated, the ETF offers better protection against volatility, especially in the current health environment where doubts are emerging as to the reopening of the economy as planned.

Furthermore, with an asset turnover ratio of 66%, XBI's issuers have bought and sold (traded) more of its positions than held (kept) within the last year, when compared to IBB. Interestingly, despite producing more hard-work, State Street Advisors charge relatively less. Their expense ratio is only 0.35%.

As for valuations, adopting a longer-term strategy and referring to the global biotechnology market growth invoked earlier, I obtain a target of $144-145 after applying a 16% growth to the current share price. This level could be exceeded with XBI harboring so many names engaged in COVID research, including variants.

On the other hand, there are some risks pertaining to some of the biotechs having to delay clinical trials as a result of social distancing measures, but in this case, the hard-earned lessons of the first confinement should be useful at ensuring business continuity.