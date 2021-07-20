magicmine/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) is a $350m market cap biotech developing a single asset - BIO89-100, a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of the fibroblast growth factor FGF21 - as a potential treatment for 2 liver diseases, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH"), and severe hypertriglyceridemia ("SHTG").

I last covered the company in October last year, recommending it as a potential investment opportunity based on a share price that I felt had been artificially depressed by recent fundraisings, and based on the potential of BIO89-100 to secure approvals in SHTG and NASH within the next 2-3 years.

Unfortunately, 89bio's share price has slipped by 25% since last October, from $23.3, to $17.5 at the time of writing, which is a 54% discount to the company's all-time share price of $38, achieved in August 2020.

The declines reflect broad market scepticism around the possibility of any company developing a successful treatment for NASH, as well as doubts around whether targeting FGF21 is the correct approach to treating the disease.

NASH is an increasingly prevalent disease, which has the potential to progress into potentially fatal conditions such as liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, or liver cancer, and its prevalence is increasing - from ~16.5m diagnosed cases in 2015, to ~27m by 2030, which translates into a potential >$20bn market by 2025, according to market research.

The market opportunity has made NASH a very popular target for drug developers, but the space has been characterised by a series of high profile failures in recent years, partly due to a tough set of approval criteria imposed by the FDA, of improvement of ≥1 stage in fibrosis with no worsening of NASH, or improvement in NASH resolution with no worsening of fibrosis.

Additionally, there is some scepticism as to whether NASH can be optimally treated by novel drugs, or whether changes to lifestyle and diet can achieve the desired reduction in liver fat, and subsequent reduction in inflammation and hepatocellular injury. Even if a NASH drug were to be finally approved, physicians may be against prescribing it, the thinking goes.

Nevertheless, I would still consider 89bio to be a frontrunner in the race to secure a first-ever approval in NASH, whilst the SHTG opportunity alone could turn BIO89-100 into a blockbuster (>$1bn sales per annum) asset 89bio management believes.

89bio launched its Phase 2b, 200-patient trial in NASH in June, which will last for an initial 24 weeks, and has an estimated primary completion date of January 2023, according to Clinicaltrials.gov, although I would expect some data to be made available in 2022, and data from a concurrent trial evaluating assessing histology endpoints in NASH patients will read out data before the end of the year.

Data from a Phase 2 trial in SHTG is also expected before the end of this year, with a pivotal/registrational trial initiated soon after, management has promised.

To date, BIO89-100 has delivered encouraging data, with the majority of patients in a completed Phase 1/2b trial achieving >50% reduction in liver fat, and 86% of patients using a 27mg dose, injected weekly, achieving a >30% relative reduction in liver fat - research has shown that a >30% reduction is correlated with NASH resolution and fibrosis.

89bio's share price has been buffeted as much by the performance of rival NASH drug developers - FGF21 or otherwise - as by its own progress, and although the company is not as far advanced as close rival Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL), developing an orally administered selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß, ("THR-ß"), agonist, and Galectin Therapeutics (GALT), whose galectin-3 inhibitor Belapectin is in a Phase 2/3 trial, whilst jostling for position with >50 other NASH candidates, I would certainly not completely rule out 89bio's chances of success at this stage.

The company's single asset risk is substantial - there are no other candidates other than BIO89-100 in its pipeline, but it is well funded - reporting $198m of cash as of Q121, against a cash burn of just $15m, and valued at less than 2x cash, shares look decent value, particularly when we consider analyst's share price targets of $48-$60, although it may not be wise to read too much into that.

In a best-case scenario, over the next year, 89bio would post NASH data that puts BIO89-100 in best in class territory, and move swiftly into a registrational trial, perhaps with the prospect of an accelerated approval (early FDA approval with the requirement to conduct post-marketing studies) brought into play, whilst also entering a pivotal trial in SHTG. As a small biotech, the prospect of an acquisition by a large pharma concern is also an exciting potential price catalyst.

On the downside, the list of companies to have failed late-stage NASH trials is exhaustive, and if 89bio's data disappoints, I would speculate that the company's shares could lose as much as 75% of their value, practically overnight.

I will let investors make up their own mind on 89bio, but in the rest of this article, I will cover some areas of the business in more detail, discuss its drug-development process in more detail, look at the competition, and try to establish a ballpark valuation for shares at the present time.

89bio Overview

89bio is a small biotech that reported just 27 employees in its 2020 10-K submission. The company was incorporated in January 2018 in Israel and is headquartered in San Francisco.

The company IPO'd in November 2019, raising ~$85m at a price of $16 per share. Prior to going public, 89bio raised a $60m funding round backed by the likes of OrbiMed, RA Capital, and Longitude Capital Partners.

According to CNN Business, the company currently has a high institutional ownership of >60%, led by RA Capital (25% stake), OrbiMed (19% stake), and Eventide Asset Management and Wellington Capital Partners (>5% stakes).

The 3 key senior management figures at the company are Rohan Palekar, CEO, who was formerly President and CEO of Avanir Pharmaceuticals, a CNS specialist acquired by Otsuka Pharmaceuticals in 2015 in a $3.5bn deal, Ram Waisbourd, COO and Chief Business Officer, formerly VP of strategy and transformation and a member of the executive leadership team of Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) Specialty R&D - from whom 89bio licences some of its patents in relation to BIO89-100, and Dr. Hank Mansbach, Chief Medical Officer, formerly head of metabolic and neurology global clinical development at Ultragenyx (RARE), where he focused on metabolism.

Chairman of the Board is Dr. Steven Altschuler, MD of Ziff Capital Partners, and a former co-founder of Spark Therapeutics, acquired by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) in 2019, for ~$4.8bn. OrbiMed, RA Capital, and Longitude Capital also have seats on the board, as does CEO Palekar, and DR Michael Hayden, President of global R&D and CSO at Teva from 2012-2017.

NASH and SHTG Overview

NASH is a more advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease - a condition that is estimated to affect 25% of the global population - characterised by the additional presence of inflammation and hepatocellular injury.

NAFLD is primarily caused by obesity, which is itself caused by unhealthy diet and lifestyle choices, such as high fat diets and lack of physical exercise. A healthy liver typically contains ~5% fat, but a NASH sufferers' liver may contain >20% fat.

Around 20-25% of NAFLD cases progress into NASH, and NASH itself is characterised by different stages of severity, which begins with steatosis (abnormal retention of fat within cells), and progresses through fibrosis, cirrhosis, and ultimately to hepatocellular carcinoma, as shown in the diagram below.

NASH / NAFLD severity spectrum. Source: BackBay Life Science Advisors.

Often, NASH patients have comorbidities such as metabolic syndrome, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia, which can also result in NASH patients developing cardiovascular disease.

NASH patients are often asymptomatic and the gold standard for assessment of NASH is a liver biopsy, which is a painful, risky and expensive procedure, putting many patients off screening.

Non-invasive techniques for identifying the disease and clinical risk scores are becoming more widely used, and biotechs are searching for accurate biomarkers for NASH, not least to try to reduce the costs of their own clinical trials, which currently involve the expense of conducting liver biopsies.

FGF21 and NASH Treatment

FGF21 is an "endogenous metabolic hormone that regulates energy homeostasis, glucose-lipid-protein metabolism and insulin sensitivity", which is secreted primarily by the liver, and has been clinically proven to reduce liver steatosis by increasing fatty acid oxidation, reducing free fatty acid deposits migrating from peripheral tissue to the liver, and reducing de-novo lipogenesis ("DNL").

Although not clinically proven, FGF21 is also believed to reduce liver fibrosis, through the abovementioned processes, but also via the upregulation of adiponectin, which downregulates collagen deposition. Although it activates three specific FGFRs, importantly FGFR21 does not activate FGFR24, which is implicated in the progression of liver cancer.

Naturally occurring FGFR21 has a short half-life, however, which is why 89bio, and other biotechs have engineered it to try to increase its efficacy and duration of effect.

89bio has used proprietary glycoPEGylation technology with site-specific mutations, which has increased the half-life to 55-100 hours, tests have shown, and, 89bio believes, delivered a best-in-class efficacy profile.

FGF21 versus other NASH treatment approaches. Source: 89bio corporate presentation.

BIO89-100 Trial Progress

Certainly, BIO89-100 delivered some promising data in its 81-patient, Phase 1b/2a trial, which involved a number of different doses - 3mg, 9mg, 18mg, and 27mg, and either a once-every-week or once-every-two-week dosing schedule, for a total of 13 weeks.

At the 27mg dose, BIO89-100 achieved an average 70% reduction in liver fat, with 86% of patients experiencing >30% reduction in liver fat (a figure that is correlated with NASH resolution / fibrosis improvement), and 13.5% absolute change in liver fat from baseline.

Moreover, at the 27mg dose, levels of alanine aminotransferase ("ALT") were reduced by 44% (high levels of ALT are associated with liver damage), triglyceride levels were reduced by 28%, and adiponectin levels were increased by 65%.

All of the above reductions / increases were statistically significant against placebo, and the drug's safety profile was very strong, with only 1 discontinuation due to an adverse safety effect at the 27mg dose, which was related to a skin rash, and not considered drug related.

Gastrointestinal ("GI") related adverse events were broadly similar to placebo, with 11% of patients reporting diarrhea, and 11% reporting nausea, compared to 4.8% of patients on placebo.

The Phase 1b/2a histology study will use a 27mg dose over 20 weeks in patients with F2-F3 NASH (see diagram above), and >8% liver fat, with an endpoint of a >2 point improvement in NAS, a clinical scale which grades NASH disease activity on a scale of 0 to 8, based on steatosis (0 to 3), lobular inflammation (0 to 3), and hepatocellular ballooning (0 to 2).

This is not the same score as the FDA uses to determine approval i.e. improvement of ≥1 stage in fibrosis, which is shown below.

NASH CRN scoring system that is used by the FDA for approval process. Source: LabCorp.

The Phase 2 trial will enrol ~200 patients, in the same patient inclusion criteria as the histology study, and will randomise patients on either a 15mg, 30mg, or 44mg dose, for 24 weeks, with a 24-week extension period. The primary endpoints will be fibrosis improvement and NASH resolution, whilst other endpoints will include lipid and metabolic assessments, liver fat, safety, and various histological endpoints.

4 Remaining FGF21 Competitors

As mentioned, 89bio is certainly not alone in using an engineered version of FGF21 to treat NASH. It is one of 5 biotechs to have adopted this approach, although the recent high-profile failure of NGM Biopharmaceuticals' (NGM) leading candidate Aldafermin has cast a shadow over the entire field.

NGM departed the "NASH Dash" in May this year, after its candidate Aldafermin failed to meet its primary endpoint of improvement in liver fibrosis at week 24 in a Phase 2b trial.

Although the news - which saw NGM's share price collapse from $29, to $15 overnight for a 48% loss - serves as a warning for 89bio, and its investors, the treatment was differentiated from BIO89-100 by virtue of being injected subcutaneously on a daily basis at a 3mg dose, and the trial data looks somewhat inconsistent, with a 0.3mg dose showing a 31% success at fibrosis improvement, versus a surprisingly high placebo figure of 19%, and the 3mg dose achieving statistical significance at NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis.

Still, that leaves 4 rivals left to battle it out in the FGF21/NASH space - BIO89-100, Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Pegbelfermin, Akero/Amgen's (AMGN) Efruxifermin, and Merck's (MRK) MK-3655, according to Evaluate Pharma.

89bio has itself compared BIO89-100's performance against Efruxifermin and Pegbelfermin, and there appears to be little to choose between the competitors, as shown below.

Efficacy of BIO89-100, Efruxifermin and Pegbelfermin compared. Source: 89bio corporate presentation.

Earlier this month, Akero posted positive data from its 80-patient Phase 2a trial of Efruxifermin, administered via once-weekly injection of 28mg, 50mg or 70mg doses. The study met its primary endpoint of absolute change from baseline in hepatic fat fraction measured at week 12, whilst 50% of patients achieved a two-stage regression of fibrosis after 16 weeks.

The results did little to move the company's share price, but Akero is already in the process of launching a pivotal Phase 2/3 study and has a market cap of $768m.

In theory, 89bio investors ought to be encouraged by the news, because although a competitor may get to the NDA submission stage ahead of it, 89bio's data has a good chance of equalling or even improving on Akero's, and potentially meeting the FDA's approval criteria. If that were to happen, would 89bio's market valuation rise to meet Akero's, creating triple-digit upside? It doesn't seem impossible.

With an addressable market as large as NASH, not being first to market ought not to damage BIO89-100's sales potential, and after the Aldafermin blow, it seems as though the FGF21 class may be back on track in NASH.

The Wider Race

Pegbelfermin is currently in Phase 2 trials, whilst Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has fully enrolled a 900-patient, 52-week trial, with a primary endpoint of at least a 2-point reduction in NAS (NASH Activity Score), and with no worsening of fibrosis.

Other competitors listed by 89bio in its 10-K submission include Gilead Sciences (GILD), Pfizer (PFE), Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), whose product is a beta thyroid hormone receptor, similar to Resmetirom, Merck's MK-3655, as mentioned above, Galectin Therapeutics, also discussed above, Novartis AG (NVS) and Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN), and Metacrine (MTCR), who have FXR agonists in development, a GLP-1 receptor from Novo Nordisk (NVO), a dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist from Eli Lilly (LLY), and others besides.

Unfortunately, I don't have the time or space to discuss all of these opportunities in this post, but I mention the above in order to demonstrate just how competitive the market is - the list of companies whose drugs have failed late-stage trials is even longer!

Challenges of Approval & Commercialisation

To date, the FDA's insistence on a strict approval criterion, discussed above, has proved to be too big a hurdle for any company to surmount, and perhaps that is a deliberate move on the agency's part to encourage the promotion and prescription of healthier diets and more exercise, rather than provide a potential remedy in pill form.

There are signs however that the latest generation of therapies are edging closer to the holy grail of improving fibrosis by at least 1 stage, without increasing NASH, or vice versa.

Still, late stage trials are lengthy, and expensive, so I would not expect to see a therapy approved for at least another 18-24 months, which is probably as long as it will take 89bio - if all goes well - to reach the NDA submission stage.

Whilst there appears to be little prospect of 89bio being first to market (unless the company's next trial data is outstanding and the FDA considers an accelerated approval), it doesn't strike me as especially important, provided the first approved drug does not set too high a bar for approval.

As far as I can tell from my research, 89bio's data is comparable to any of its rivals, meaning the approval of a rival therapy enhances the company's chances of winning an approval, rather than reducing them.

There's no question, however, that approval in NASH - and even in SHTG - is a long way off for 89bio - realistically, 2 years away at least, and of course, there is no guarantee that the positive data generated to date will repeat in a larger scale trial.

In later stage trials, patient numbers will need to increase - witness Madrigal's 900-patient trials, and the fact the same company made a >$200m net loss in FY20. I suspect 89bio may struggle to compete on that front, due to the scale of investment required. The company's cash burn in FY20 was $49m.

If reached, the commercialisation stage would also be tricky for 89bio - the company would need to invest heavily in sales and marketing, conduct awareness campaigns, and fight to win places on insurers' formulary lists, all of which would be beyond the capabilities of a 27-employee company.

The best outcome for 89bio would be if its next data readouts were promising enough to attract the attention of a development partner, or better still, a big pharma buyout, and I don't see that outcome as too unrealistic - after all, BIO89-100 is currently on a par with BMY's Pegbelfermin, and Merck, and ahead of the likes of Gilead, and Eli Lilly in the development race.

Conclusion

The "NASH Dash" has commanded the market's attention for some time, and although some market watchers believe that enthusiasm may have dampened somewhat owing to the large number of failures, and the preference for a more lifestyle-based approach to treatment, companies are getting closer to the criteria the FDA has set, and 89bio is certainly one of them.

I don't see much wrong with the company's approach, choice of drug, engineering, trial results, and progression timelines, and the SHTG opportunity is a nice hedge against NASH failure - several drugs have already been approved in this space, and it is a 4m patient market, management believes, where current standards of care are somewhat inadequate.

Experience tells us that the odds are against 89bio, however, a small company that has sufficient resources at the present time, but may struggle to compete in the late-stage trial arena, against the likes of Madrigal, BMY, Akero/Amgen, and others.

To understand the potential upside if BIO89-100's data impresses in Phase 2 trials, we can look at the valuations of e.g. Akero - >$735m - and Madrigal - $1.5bn - and it would not surprise me if a Pharma or larger biotech was prepared to part with such a sum to gain access to the promise of BIO89-100.

Although I would have to conclude that the BIO89's odds of success are no greater than 50/50 - I base this on the relative performance of FGF21 candidates Aldafermin - development discontinued after missed endpoints - and Efruxifermin - moving into pivotal trials after meeting trial endpoints - I will continue to hold a candle for the stock, despite the single asset risk, financial demands of late-stage trials, and risk of adverse data - and believe that the company deserves a valuation of at least 3x cash i.e. >$500m.

That would be my starting point, valuation wise - $25 per share, and I would expect that to increase by 50% on good data before the end of 2021 in SHTG or NASH, double on a successful Phase 2b readout in mid-2022 or later, and double again on an acquisition bid. It may not happen, but it shouldn't be ruled out, either.