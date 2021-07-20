Lacheev/iStock via Getty Images

NagaCorp (HK:3918) (OTCPK:NGCRF) (OTCPK:NGCRY) is a Hong Kong listed hotel, gaming and leisure company. The company's crown jewel is its Cambodian casino operations, NagaWorld. NagaWorld is the kingdom's largest hotel and gaming resort, located in the capital Phnom Penh.

Over the past year, NagaCorp had already piqued my interest given its solid business model and market position, as well as the fact that it was a good way to ride the growth of the Cambodian economy. However, the price had always seemed too high for me, until recently. Right about March this year, the company announced the suspension of casino operations, which could have led to the subsequent decline in share prices over the following months. While the main parts of the casino still remain closed today, I believe that the huge fall in share price now presents a very attractive buying opportunity into this company. In this article, I will elaborate on the strong fundamentals of NagaCorp and why the company is undervalued today.

Data by YCharts

Business Segment

To kickstart the article, let's take a look at the main business segments of the company:

Casino Operations - comprises of all gaming activities in NagaWorld Hotel & Entertainment Operations - engages in operations of leisure, hotel & entertainment activities

In normal years (excluding 2020), revenue from casino operations have traditionally constituted at least 90% of total revenue, showing that NagaCorp is mainly dependent on casino operations for revenue. This also likely explains why share prices fell following the suspension of operations.

Source: Author's compilations, figures in USD millions

Business Segment - Casino Operations

Since casino revenues are such a huge determinant of total revenue, it would be important to dive deeper into what constitutes this part of the business as it would help in estimating future revenue and forecasting post-COVID recovery (these two points will be further touched on later on).

Like many casinos, NagaCorp has three main segments to their casino operations:

Mass Market: Public Floor Tables Mass Market: Electronic Gaming Machines (EGM) VIP Market

The mass market includes games played at a table with a dealer and other participants, as well as electronic machines such as slots. On the other hand, the VIP market caters to high rollers, who are gamblers that consistently place huge bets in the casino. At NagaCorp, their VIP segment is mainly reliant on high rollers from mainland China who are largely sourced by junket promoters. Junkets enable large spendings at the casino by providing credit to VIP customers since currency restrictions prevent gamblers from bringing large amounts of money across the border.

An Insurmountable Economic Moat

One of the strongest arguments for an investment in NagaCorp is its extremely wide economic moat in the form of casino licensing. NagaCorp holds a 70 year casino license in Cambodia which runs till 2065, and has monopoly license within a 200km radius of Phnom Penh until 2045.

This exclusive licensing in the capital has already been extended once in 2019, from 2036 to 2045, showing that NagaCorp is on good terms with the government and that there is a chance that the exclusivity period could be further extended in future.

Through this arrangement, NagaWorld essentially operates as a casino monopoly in Cambodia's capital for at least another 20 odd years, insulating it from any competition in a nearby location. This also mean that NagaWorld will be able to solely benefit from all tourism and casino-related entertainment growth in Phnom Penh in the coming two decades.

Other Strengths

Besides a strong competitive advantage, NagaCorp has a number of other strengths that the business and investors can benefit from.

The Casino Business Model

In the casino, the house always wins. A casino is a statistically proven profitable business as it always has a built in "house edge" against its players. For example, European Roulette has a house edge of 2.70%, Blackjack has a house edge of 2% while slots have a house edge of up to 17%. The longer a player plays, the greater the chance that the casino's winnings will trend towards the statistical house advantage.

The table below shows the real life casino win rates of some other notable operators: Source: Adapted from fool.com

Tax Advantages

Unlike regional casino "hotspots" Singapore, Malaysia and Macau, Cambodia does not have a formal casino tax law that requires casino operators to pay a gaming tax based on their Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR). For example, Macau levies a 39% gaming tax while Singapore takes 5% of VIP gaming revenue and 15% of mass market revenue, as well as a 7% sales tax on top of that. Instead, NagaCorp pays a fixed obligation to the Ministry of Economy and Finance on a monthly basis instead of gaming taxes.

In 2019, the company recorded $551 million in EBT and paid $30.3 million to the government, suggesting a tax rate of 5.5%, much lower than what regional peers pay. This tax advantage is extremely beneficial to the company's bottom line and provides an added boost to profitability.

Huge Runway For Growth

Besides the strength in its business, NagaCorp is also expected to experience secular long-term growth trends as it is located in one of the fastest growing regions in the world - South East Asia.

Growth In Tourism

Prior to COVID-19, Cambodia's tourism industry was experiencing rapid growth. The kingdom recorded 6.6 million visitors in 2019, vs 2.1 million a decade ago in 2009, representing a 12.6% CAGR. Consequently, tourism revenue tripled within this time frame, at a similar rate to the increase in arrivals.

Source: CEIC Data

The tourists that visit Cambodia are mainly from China and other South East Asian nations (namely Vietnam and Thailand). These countries are also developing at an astonishing pace, and increasing income levels will further boost the desire to travel. Therefore, as COVID-19 becomes endemic and air travel gradually resumes, I would expect Cambodia's tourism to pick back up and continue to enjoy double-digit growth rates. In fact, Cambodia's Tourism Ministry has also set a 11 million foreign tourist target by 2025 and 25 million target by 2030.

If Cambodia is able to achieve a result close to this projection, NagaCorp would be one of the largest beneficiaries as rising tourism leads to increased spending and NagaWorld is the largest entertainment destination in the country.

Rising Affluence Of China

One of the largest revenue drivers for the casino is the VIP segment. Similar to the breakdown of tourist nationalities, the main source of VIPs for NagaWorld are from China. Therefore, growth in this segment (as well as the mass market to a certain extent) will be largely correlated to the rise in the wealth of the Chinese - and their wealth has been growing at an exponential pace.

Experts believe that from 2000 to 2020, China has generated a growth in wealth similar to that of the US from 1925 to 2005! By 2025, the number of millionaires in China is expected to jump by 92.7% to 10.17 million! Since gambling is outlawed in mainland China, increasingly affluent citizens looking to gamble would have to travel out of mainland to destinations such as Macau and Cambodia.

Growth In Cambodia's GDP

Another potential source of growth would come from internal development. Cambodia itself is still a rapidly growing country, consistently posing GDP growth rates of around 7% over the past decade. Coming out of a COVID stricken 2020, analysts are expecting GDP growth of 4% in 2021 and 5.5% in 2022. While these numbers may not be impressive, it shows that at least the country is slowly getting back on track.

Source: Trading Economics

Taking an even more macro view, Cambodia also has the potential for exponential growth in the long term. The kingdom recorded a GDP per capita of $1,655 in 2020 vs a world average of ~$17,000, signifying a very long runway for growth ahead, and as citizens become increasingly wealthy, more money would be spent on entertainment.

Internal Growth Plans

Aside from macro tailwinds fuelling the company's growth, NagaCorp also has a number of exciting expansion plans.

Naga 3 Integrated Resort Expansion

Currently, NagaWorld comprises of two casinos & hotel, Naga 1 and Naga 2 which were opened in 2003 and 2017 respectively. Despite the considerably recent launch of Naga 2, NagaCorp is already embarking on its next extension project - Naga 3.

At 544,000 sqm, Naga 3 would more than double the size of Naga 1 and Naga 2 combined and possess an additional 800 gaming tables, 2500 EGMs (vs. a combined 550 gaming tables and 4200 EGMs at Naga 1 and 2) as well as 4720 more hotel rooms (vs 1600 combined currently).

The main differentiating factor is that Naga 3 is positioned as an Integrated Resort, no longer a pure casino like Naga 1 and 2. Naga 3 will be a designed as a lifestyle destination consisting of gaming and non-gaming facilities as well as other amenities such as "hi-tech virtual reality interactive indoor theme parks, more shopping, MICE facilities and family recreational areas".

Source: AGB, artist impression of Naga 3

Forecasted to be opened in 2025, this extension comes at just the right time to ride the growing tourism trends of Cambodia (11 million visitors expected by then). Diversification into lifestyle facilities and non-casino related entertainment also better positions NagaCorp as a tourist destination for everyone - be it business, leisure or family travellers. This move helps to expand the company's target group, which should translate to positive results for the bottom line. Personally, I am very excited for the launch of Naga 3 as it is a landmark construction in Cambodia and I believe that it could be a crucial and significant growth driver for the company post 2025.

Vladivostok Expansion

Vladivostok is located in Primorsky Krai in Russia. It is one of the four designated gambling zones in Russia and the one targeted by the country to become the "Las Vegas Of The Far East".

CEO Chen believes that Vladivostok presents a very attractive investment opportunity as there are a number of characteristics which makes the place similar to Cambodia back in 2000. Vladivostok is still rather undeveloped, has extremely low tax rates and has a large untapped China market potential.

Therefore, NagaCorp has invested ~$350 million to build a gaming resort Naga Vladivostok, which will house 100 gaming tables, 500 slots, a 2,000 capacity theatre and a spa. Construction is well underway, and the complex is expected to commence operation by 2022.

Experienced & Strong Leadership

Another strong point of NagaCorp would be its leadership, namely its CEO Chen Lip Keong. Chen founded NagaCorp in 1995 and continues to helm the company until today. Throughout his decades-long tenure, Chen has developed NagaWorld from a small local casino into one of the top tourist destinations in South East Asia. I would like to highlight a few of his strong characteristics & decisive actions which stood out to me.

Upholds High Standards Of Corporate Governance

As many investors would likely know, Cambodia isn't exactly a place renowned for investor-friendliness or strict corporate laws. In 2003, NagaCorp's potential listing was rejected by the Singapore Stock Exchange as Cambodia lacked international-standard casino regulations and anti-money-laundering laws. From this, Chen knew that he would have to improve both the country's and the company's reputation to garner investors' confidence.

As a result, Chen has always upheld NagaCorp to very high standards of governance. Following the Singapore Stock Exchange rejection, Chen took a number of steps to improve the company's accountability and standards. First, he brought in Timothy McNally in 2005, a former FBI agent and prosecutor to help get NagaCorp ready to list in Hong Kong. Timothy, who still is the company's chairman today, had extensive experience in corporate governance through his various legal and corporate positions at the Hong Kong Jockey Club. Second, Chen engaged global security consultant Hill & Associates which would audit the company twice a year to assess their anti-money-laundering efforts. Third, he insists that NagaCorp conducts itself by following " a 50-page Code of Conduct & Anti-Corruption manual that helps it abide by local and foreign laws, such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act." Eventually, NagaCorp was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2006 and the company still adheres to its own set of high standards today.

Though [national] enforcement is spotty, "the company operates as if it were in a heavily regulated jurisdiction," says Grant Govertsen, managing director in Macau for boutique investment bank Union Gaming Group.

Personally, Chen's actions to improve corporate governance is extremely important, especially in a country like Cambodia where the investment climate is not necessarily ideal. By doing all these, it shows that Chen values trust and accountability and values the confidence of investors, even if it means that more money has to be spent due to increased checks and internal regulations.

Works Closely To Improve Cambodia

Apart from efforts to improve the investment climate in the kingdom, Chen also has a hand in much of Cambodia's socio-economic development as he believes that the best way for growth is when the country and company progresses in step. On economic progress, NagaCorp has contributed to ~25% of Cambodia's tourism, one of the country's main GDP growth drivers. Today, NagaCorp is also the largest tax-contributor to the country.

On the social front, the company funds a variety of social-responsibility programs such as Naga Academy which teaches hospitality skills and provides internship opportunities to citizens, as well as an Olympic partnership whereby the company funds the apparel and equipment of athletes in major sporting events.

Source: NagaCorp

Other efforts include distribution of medicine, tree planting, assisting in local sports, area cleaning and provision of scholarships. These efforts are mainly overseen by Chen's son, Yepern. Community involvement is important as it signifies Chen's desire to help others through his business. A leader's values will be reflected and "passed down" in the company therefore having a good leader at the helm will promote a more conducive working and business environment. Another plus point for all these efforts is that this helps NagaCorp get into the good books of the government, which is of paramount importance when operating a business in countries like Cambodia where the government has more corporate jurisdiction and control.

Evaluation On NagaCorp's Leadership

Overall, I believe that NagaCorp's leadership is very strong. The company is still founder-led and key figures CEO Chen and Chairman McNally have been with the company for decades, overseeing its public-listing, rapid growth, key development milestones, while possessing a solid track record in terms of strategic business decisions and generating shareholder values.

Data by YCharts

Since its IPO till 2019 (let's exclude a pandemic stricken 2020 to be fair), NagaCorp has exponentially grown revenue and net income. If you had invested during their IPO, returns would have been >1,000%, easily beating the index and fellow casino companies. All these are not based on luck, they are a result of disciplined management and competent leadership, which are still around today. This gives me the confidence that shareholders' interest will continue to be protected and much more value will be generated for shareholders in the years to come!

Risks & Limitations To Growth

The upside and growth prospects all look good, but there are still some real risks to an investment in NagaCorp which investors need to be aware of.

1. Prolonged Effect Of COVID-19

Currently, NagaCorp's cash-generating casinos are still closed and there is still no known date for re-opening. COVID cases still remain high since the spike in March and only 25% of the entire population has been vaccinated. Therefore, it may take a few more months before the casino can be fully reopened. Even when reopened, we still do not know when air travel can fully reach pre-COVID levels. Hence it could take a number of years before NagaCorp can record 2019 revenue and income again.

Fortunately, NagaCorp did report positive reopening figures last year, whereby internal demand mainly from expatriates were able to sustain a good amount of casino activity. Hence, the key determinant now would be when the casinos can reopen.

From a financial standpoint, NagaCorp also remains strong. The company has ~$450 million in cash & cash equivalents on hand and has reduced its monthly operating costs to $6.6 million and interest expense to $2.3 million. Hence, even with minimal revenue, NagaCorp would comfortably tide through the next 3-4 years. On top of the current cash pile, NagaCorp has also tapped into the debt markets to raise a further $200 million, solidifying the company's financial position. Hence investors need not be too worried about finances as it is highly unlikely that the casino will be shut for years.

2. Dilution Of Shares

Source: Author's compilations

NagaCorp has seen significant share dilution in its history, with the current number of shares outstanding being almost double of that in 2010. The main reason for this would be that the company prefers to issue new shares to raise capital for expansion. This is preferred over taking debt as due to the country they operate in, interest rate terms are almost never in their favour. Generally, CEO Chen would personally fund expansion plans in return for a number of newly issued shares upon completion of the project.

For example, the huge jump in 2017 was due to the completion of Naga 2 and the NagaWalk projects. Shareholders can expect the next major dilution to occur in 2025 when Naga 3 is completed and Chen will receive ~1.2 billion shares due to his funding for the project.

While dilution remains a key concern as EPS did decrease from 2015 to 2017 due to the increase in share count, I believe that long-term wise, the projects that came with the dilution actually created significant amount of value for shareholders. However to be conservative, investors should include the 2025 dilution in their calculations of intrinsic value for long-term projections.

3. Delisting Worries

Another common worry about NagaCorp is the potential threat of delisting. Huge insider ownership can sometimes be a double edged sword. While shareholder interests are protected, the owner/management could easily pass acts like privatisation when the share price is depressed.

For NagaCorp, CEO Chen owns over 66% of the company, which would be increased to 73% following Naga 3's completion. To mitigate this risk, I believe that investors can purchase NagaCorp at a margin of safety to its intrinsic value, so even in a privatisation deal, we still can benefit from any upside!

4. Political Concerns

Operating in an authoritarian regime like Cambodia, there is a risk that the government could revoke NagaCorp’s monopoly status or license at any time. Tax rates could also be raised in future, and this would affect the company’s bottom line. Any political instability would also be damaging to NagaCorp as that could set back the country's development and deter tourists from visiting. For NagaCorp, the former should be less of a worry since the company has been actively helping out in the development of the country and forging good ties with the government. For the latter point on instability, it is quite hard to predict but since Cambodia's government is almost fully occupied by one party, near term instability should not be an issue.

5. Over Ambitious Expansion

Some have expressed their worries that given the scale of Naga 3, the expansion could have come too soon given that Naga 2 was just completed in 2017. If tourism numbers are unable to increase fast enough, there might be a lot of "spare capacity" in Naga 3, which would cause a drag on the bottom line.

Given the estimation of 11 million tourists by 2025 (almost double of 2019), this expansion seems to come at just the right time. However, COVID-19 definitely caused a huge setback in tourism numbers, but this was unpredictable by anyone. Fortunately, 2025 is still a good four years away and air travel should have recovered by then. Cambodia could also benefit from the phenomenon of "revenge travel" whereby travellers eagerly increase their travel frequency in the new normal as pandemic restrictions have kept many cooped up for months (or even years by then).

Valuation

For valuation, given the uncertainty over reopening and travel resumptions, I have run a variety of valuation methods through different scenarios in order to obtain a higher certainty on the company's value. Note that my valuations are in HKD as NagaCorp's main listing is in Hong Kong. In my conclusion, I will consolidate the various valuations and provide a USD equivalent.

2022 SOTP Valuation

For this valuation, I assume that there will be no casino closures in 2022, but air travel does not resume. Other assumptions are as follows:

For VIP rollings, assume 60%, 70% and 80% of 2019 for worst, base and best cases. Following NagaWorld's reopening in 2020 after its first temporary closure, VIP recovery rate was 69%

For public floor and EGM buy-ins, assume 85%, 95% and 105% of 2019. During its 2020 reopening, mass market recovery was at 95%. In 4Q20, mass market buy ins exceeded that of 1Q20.

For non-gaming revenue, assume 30%, 40% and 50% of 2019. As of 4Q20, hotel occupancy was 49% and 70% of F&B were open

Win rates & margins are calculated from the company's historical numbers

Source: Author's compilations

2023 P/E Valuation

In a more simplistic valuation, let's assume that NagaCorp can re-obtain its 2019 EPS in 2023. This seems realistic given that casino recovery rates even without travel seemed high in 2020, and we should be starting to see some normalcy in travel by 2023.

2023 Est EPS * NagaCorp 10 Yr Av P/E = 0.93 HKD * 11.95 = 11.11 HKD

If we were to demand a growth rate of 15% till 2023 and a margin of safety of 20%, a buy price would be 6.72 HKD.

2026 Valuation (Including Naga 3 Contributions)

Since the near term recovery of NagaCorp is still rather unpredictable, I have also attempted a 2026 valuation for NagaCorp since recovery should be more certain five years later and Naga 3 construction would be completed. Therefore, I can account for the benefits from Naga 3 as well as the dilution effects from the completion.

For 2026, I will have three realistic and slightly conservative scenarios:

Bear: Full recovery in air travel and re-achieving FY19 revenue in 2026, 8% cap rate for Naga 3

Base: Full recovery in air travel and re-achieving FY19 revenue in 2025, 15% yearly revenue growth (similar to history) 10% cap rate for Naga 3

Bull: Full recovery in air travel and re-achieving FY19 revenue in 2024, 15% yearly revenue growth (similar to history) 12% cap rate for Naga 3

My reference for the potential cap rates was from the company's previous Naga2 and NagaCity walk. By extrapolating Naga 1's yearly growth rates and dividing the additional operating income over the estimated $1.5 billion project cost, I obtained a 10.5% cap rate for the project. Hence a similar cap rate could be expected for Naga 3.

Source: Author's compilations

If we were to require a 15% growth rate till 2026 and a 20% MOS, the buy price would come at 6.56 HKD.

Conclusion

In conclusion, from all the different case scenarios & valuation methods used, it seems that the target buy prices all range between 6.56 HKD to 6.94 HKD, or $0.98 to $1.04. Today, both the OTC counters and Hong Kong listing are trading below this price range, meaning that the margin of safety is even larger.

I believe that NagaCorp is a really solid business that benefits from a wide moat, experienced management and secular growth trends. The COVID-19 induced suspension of operations is definitely a huge setback, but the long-term potential of NagaCorp outweighs this risk. It is very rare these days to find an undervalued company with superior business fundamentals and high growth rates and I believe NagaCorp at today's valuation presents a very attractive opportunity.

Furthermore, the company has two main catalysts that could turn around its downward share price trend. Short-term wise, that would be any news on reopening. Medium term wise, it would be positive news on travel bubbles or air travel resumption.