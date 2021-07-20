5 Magnificent Opportunities In Real Estate After The Selloff

graphicola/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis: Great Opportunities In Real Estate

Why did the stock market sell off on Monday, July 19th? Was it related to the third month in a row of elevated consumer inflation rates reported recently? Was it Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's acknowledgement that higher inflation rates may run longer than previously assumed? Have investors become concerned about the spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus?

Or could it be that the stock market was valued as highly by price-to-earnings ratio as it was during the Dot Com bubble of the late 1990s and early 2000s?

Data by YCharts

Admittedly, the above chart is based on trailing twelve-month earnings, all of which occurred during the pandemic and were uncharacteristically weak. But even looking at estimated S&P 500 (SPY) earnings for this year, the index was trading at 26.5x earnings as recently as Friday, July 16th. By estimated forward twelve months' earnings, the S&P 500 was trading at a little over 22x earnings last Friday.

And that assumes a rosy picture for S&P 500 earnings! Often, earnings do not meet the consensus analyst estimates, and then those estimates have to be lowered.

By total stock market capitalization to GDP, US equities are higher than at any point in history, still over 200% even after the selloff.

Data by YCharts

Unprecedented monetary easing and fiscal expansion, combined with ultra-low interest rates and bond yields, seem to have set up yet another TINA ("there is no alternative") environment - and they've done so in a big way.

Real estate hasn't been left out of this rally, of course. Home prices have soared, rising faster than any time since the housing bubble was inflating in the mid-2000s.

Data by YCharts

The combination of soaring home prices and surging stock prices - not just in the past year but since long-term interest rates began their downward trend four decades ago - has resulted in household net worth growing far faster than the economy more broadly.

Data by YCharts

In such a bubbly market, one would think that no good investment opportunities remain. It would be natural to think that all the stocks of strong publicly traded companies have been bid up to unattractive prices. But I would argue that many good opportunities remain, especially in the realm of real estate investment trusts ("REITs"), and especially after the recent selloff.

What's more, I would argue that, in the midst of such high valuations, it has never been more important to allocate one's scarce investment dollars to stocks with reasonable valuations and attractive dividend yields.

Let's explore five of these opportunities in alphabetical order. For each one, I'll highlight the current dividend yield, payout ratio, and price-to-adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"-the best profitability metric for REITs).

1. Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)

Dividend Yield: 3.63%

Payout Ratio: 76.4%

Price to AFFO: 21.0x

Image Source

If real estate quality is measured by the classic phrase, "location, location, location," then REITs tend to own only the best of the best properties. Their portfolios tend to be concentrated in dense areas and heavily trafficked streets of the top metropolitan statistical areas (i.e., the top 25 or 50 biggest cities). But this focus on real estate quality causes a huge flood of capital to chase a scarce number of deals in these urban markets, pushing down cap rates to low levels.

CHCT's strategy, on the other hand, is akin to value investing, as the REIT owns medical office buildings, inpatient rehabs, and dialysis centers primarily in small towns and rural areas where they can capture much higher yields. Historical acquisitions have ranged between 9% and 12% yields. There have been no investments at less than a 9% cap rate. For comparison's sake, most medical office buildings trade hands for 5-6% cap rates.

Compare that to the REIT's weighted average cost of capital of around 3.5% to 4%. Clearly, the business model is extremely profitable, as long as rent can be collected. Luckily, CHCT was very successful at collecting rent throughout COVID-19, and though it did agree to rent deferrals with 18 tenants, the vast majority of that deferred rent has already been repaid. As of the end of Q1, only one rent deferral had yet to be repaid.

CHCT is an absolute growth monster. Revenue and FFO per share both increased over 20% last year. The REIT targets acquisitions of $120 million to $150 million per year, but in Q1 alone CHCT acquired $59.8 million worth of properties. These investments were made at yields from 9.1% to 10.8%. The company's strong record of growth has allowed management to hike the dividend 23 quarters in a row - every quarter since the IPO.

2. CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

Dividend Yield: 4.56%

Payout Ratio: 70.2%

Price to AFFO: 15.4x

Image Source

CTRE also buys high-yielding healthcare real estate, but in a different sector. The REIT owns skilled nursing facilities (a.k.a. nursing homes) and independent/assisted living senior housing centers. All of CTRE's properties operate under triple-net leases, which makes all property-level expenses (like building maintenance, insurance, and real estate taxes) the responsibility of the tenant.

This lease type, unlike the frequently used senior housing operating portfolio ("SHOP") model, obligates tenants to pay a fixed rent rate regardless of the operational performance of the real estate. Despite falling occupancy rates and elevated operator expenses during the pandemic, CTRE maintained near-perfect rent collection rates as well as a strong balance sheet.

Like CHCT, CTRE's investments have high yields in the range of 8-9%, while the REIT's cost of capital is much lower due to a strong balance sheet and keen tenant/property underwriting.

Moreover, CTRE appears to be on the verge of a long-term tailwind of baby boomers reaching their upper 70s and 80s. Historically, around 6% of seniors in this age group have chosen or required the use of senior housing or a nursing home.

There are other senior care REITs with higher yields than CTRE, but none have as safe or fast-growing dividends as CTRE.

3. Medical Properties Trust (MPW)

Dividend Yield: 5.53%

Payout Ratio: 64.4%

Price to AFFO: 11.6x

Image Source

MPW is yet another healthcare REIT that invests in high-yielding properties - in this case, hospitals. MPW is one of the few institutional players that buys hospital real estate, which gives it the ability to capture higher yields. Typically, the REIT purchases properties directly from large health systems through sale-leasebacks. This allows management to insist on their preferred terms, such as triple-net leases, master leases, rent escalations, and access to tenant financials.

MPW owns 425 properties leased to 51 tenants across 9 countries, mainly the United States, Europe, and Australia. Just under three-fourths of the portfolio is general acute hospitals, but the REIT also owns inpatient rehabs, behavioral health facilities, long-term acute care hospitals, and freestanding urgent care centers.

Like the previous two REITs, MPW grows primarily through portfolio expansion - i.e. steadily buying properties year after year. This year, MPW has already secured an incredible $3.4 billion of new investments, the most recent of which being five hospitals in South Florida for $900 million.

The market seems to be nervous about the pace of MPW's growth this year, especially that South Florida portfolio, and the stock price has been in a downward slide since the announcement. It appears as though the REIT will need to issue a significant amount of equity for the purchase. But MPW has a successful history of combining debt and equity for portfolio expansion. Even if MPW had to pay for the deal with 100% equity, it would still be an accretive acquisition.

What's more, MPW has only just begun to tap into the hospital real estate market. Most of these properties remain owned by the health systems that occupy them, giving MPW plenty of opportunities for further expansion.

4. Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA, UBP)

Dividend Yield: 5.01%

Payout Ratio: 69.7%

Price to AFFO: 13.9x

Image Source

UBA is a grocery-anchored shopping center REIT concentrated in the New York tri-state area of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Though the stock price was severely punished during the pandemic because of its association with New York City, all of UBA's properties are actually in the suburbs surrounding NYC. This was exactly where so many affluent urbanites fled, often permanently, during COVID lockdowns, as I pointed out in an article from last September.

These suburbs are both densely populated and affluent, as UBA enjoys the third-most number of properties located in "super-zips" (95th percentile for income and education) of any shopping center REIT. With so many of these individuals now working from home or engaging in a hybrid work schedule, UBA's centers should see higher foot traffic throughout the week than they did before COVID-19.

Though UBA's rent collection suffered during the pandemic, coming in at 90% from April through October of 2020, the portfolio has gradually rebounded. As of the most recently reported quarter, 92% of contractual rent is being collected. Though UBA granted 274 rent deferrals to tenants, 82% of that deferred rent is scheduled to be repaid by the end of 2021.

With a much lower payout ratio at this point than the 88% average before the pandemic, UBA can choose either to continue raising its dividend or retain cash for growth investments. Either way, shareholders win.

5. VICI Properties (VICI)

Dividend Yield: 4.34%

Payout Ratio: 67.3%

Price to AFFO: 15.5x

Source: Company

Ever heard the saying, "I came, I saw, I conquered"? It comes from Julius Caesar. In Latin, the phrase is, Veni, vidi, vici. This is where VICI derives its name. The REIT was created as a spinoff of the real estate assets of casino giant Caesars Entertainment (CZR) in 2017. CZR remains VICI's largest tenant by revenue, but the REIT has been steadily diversifying its portfolio.

VICI owns 29 casinos, including the iconic Caesar's Palace and Venetian resorts, as well as four destination golf courses. The weighted average remaining lease term for the portfolio is an astonishing 34 years! Of the three public casino REITs, VICI has the most exposure to Las Vegas, which is currently bustling with tourists after witnessing a rough patch during COVID-19.

Unlike hotel REITs, all of VICI's properties are triple-net leased, and the REIT collected 100% of contractual rents during the pandemic. This was due in no small part to casino operators' ability to cut expenses in order to maintain profit margins. VICI's leases are also inflation-protected, to a degree. Annual rent escalations range from 1.5% to 3%.

VICI also has an impressive embedded growth pipeline in the form of put/call options and right of first refusals on other casinos, as well as some developable land off the Las Vegas strip. Despite their foundations as a casino REIT, management views VICI more broadly as an entertainment and leisure REIT and would consider investing in other unique properties that fit this description. Examples would include more golf courses, convention centers, theme parks, or indoor water parks.

The dividend appears to have many more years of strong growth ahead.

Bottom Line

When it comes to real estate investment strategies, "quality" is a relative term. Often, it refers to unbeatable locations or high credit tenants. But "quality" can also refer to the skill and experience of a good management team that knows how to find diamonds in the rough or create value where others can only see risk.

For each of the five REITs above, observers might at first glance see only risk - location risk, tenant risk, concentration risk, political risk, etc. But in each case, I would argue that skilled management teams have been able to keenly craft diversified portfolios that generate robust cash flow and facilitate high and growing dividends.

This makes them worth consideration during the current selloff.