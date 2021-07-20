Artystarty/iStock via Getty Images

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) just announced the biggest acquisition of its corporate history, buying Five9 (FIVN) in an all-stock deal for $14.7 billion. It is technically not a done deal yet, but it is highly unlikely that it won't go through. While analysts are digesting this "utter surprise", Zoom shares are down on the news. While this does not necessarily mean the market disagrees with the acquisition, it also means that the market is not overly excited. Let's take a closer look.

Strategic Fit?

In business school, we learn that there are two types of acquisitions: Horizontal and vertical acquisitions. While a horizontal acquisition aims to merge two companies that offer products and services at the same level of production, a vertical acquisition is when a company acquires another company that is part of the same industry but at a different production level.

To give an example: If a clothing company buys another clothing company, that's a classical horizontal acquisition. Horizontal acquisitions help to eliminate direct competitors, increase market share, improve products and achieve economies of scale.

If that same clothing company bought a cotton farm, it would have made a vertical acquisition. This acquisition type usually aims to increase the control over the value chain by securing the supply of essential goods or avoiding disruption in supply.

Of course, in the real world, the lines between "horizontal" and "vertical" are a bit muddier than in business schools; especially in the case of software businesses (and this is also the case with Zoom's acquisition of Five9). While I do not want to get too academic here, my understanding is that these acquisition types have very different implications: A horizontal acquisition is essentially a doubling down on a companies' core business, while a vertical acquisition is akin to a diversification of the business.

Both types can make strategic sense, but it is quite obvious that the first one sounds sexier in today's dominance-hungry internet economy. It is the one you also want as a shareholder. This is also how Zoom tries to frame the acquisition - as an addition to Zoom's communications platform: Source: Zoom to Acquire Five9 Webinar Presentation.

Zoom tried to embed the Five9 Contact Center acquisition into its communications platform development story in the slide above. Only it doesn't really work. In my view, the contact center is hardly an addition or added capability of Zoom's platform, it is much better described as one of the many use cases for Zoom's platform (a highly specialized one, actually).

This becomes clear when looking at these other slides from the acquisition webinar presentation:

Source: Zoom to Acquire Five9 Webinar Presentation.

Notice how Five9's capabilities do not really fit into Zoom's unified communications offerings? The truth is that the services provided by Five9 are somewhat similar to Zoom - after all, they are about communications too - but then again they are really operating in completely different businesses. In my opinion, what is really missing to complete Zoom's above circle would be capabilities like E-Mail or a Slack-like messenger app (yes, I think Slack would have been a great acquisition for Zoom - what a shame they missed that one), or other communication channels (VR or holograms, anyone??). This would put Zoom into much more direct competition with Microsoft (MSFT) and Google (GOOG), which obviously can be daunting. But it seems to be the more logical path for Zoom in my view.

Zoom, however, chose to take a leaf out of Twilio's (TWLO) book by trying to add a layer of "Customer Engagement" to its communication platform. In essence, Zoom is acquiring one of its platform use cases here, which looks like a downstream vertical acquisition to me. In an early commentary, BTIG noted that the combination of the "growing scale and gravity" of Zoom's platform and Five9's "premier CCaaS technology" makes for a "truly formidable platform in the cloud communications industry." While this could be a valid statement, I am worried that Zoom is risking its platform neutrality for a quick revenue boost. By acquiring Five9, Zoom might alienate other specialized contact center companies, which ultimately would lead to less usage of Zoom's core communication offerings.

Thus, I understand this acquisition as less strategic - in the sense of enhancing the product, market share, or power - but essentially as an acquisition that will help Zoom execute selling to enterprise customers and at the same time maintain a growth rate to satisfy investors in the near term. This next slide, in my view, illustrates the rationale for the deal: Increasing the TAM (in a somewhat similar but ultimately separate market) and adding cross-sell opportunities. Source: Zoom to Acquire Five9 Webinar Presentation.

How will Five9 impact Zoom's financials and valuation?

This brings us to the subject of the tangible financial impact of the Five9-acquisition on Zoom. What should be clear to anyone is that Zoom is a much bigger company than Five9. On a last twelve-month basis, Five9 made around 15% of Zoom's revenue. This does not sound like much, but it will still move the needle for Zoom in FY 2023. According to analyst consensus, Zoom will start the calendar year 2022 with revenues of approximately $4 billion, while Five9 is expected to generate roughly $650 million in revenue during that year. If we assume, for simplicity sake, that the Five9 acquisition will close at the beginning of 2022, Zoom will see a significant boost to its top-line growth (up to 16%) in a year where many analysts are already worried about tough comparables.

Additionally, it should be mentioned that Five9 has been on a roll recently in terms of revenue growth. In the last five quarters, Five9 grew its revenue by 27.57% (Q1 2020), 28.9%, 33.87%, 38.61%, and 45% (Q1 2021). At the same time, Zoom's revenue growth is famously decelerating very quickly. Furthermore, while Five9 is quite small in terms of revenue compared to Zoom, it has almost half the Upmarket/Enterprise Customers of Zoom. Again, this highlights Zoom's desire to leverage Five9's enterprise customer strength.

Source: Zoom to Acquire Five9 Webinar Presentation.

Does that mean Five9 might have an even bigger impact on Zoom's revenue? Probably not, since it is very unlikely that the acquisition will close at the very beginning of 2022. In any way, this revenue addition won't impact the stock materially at the end of the day in my opinion. Investors can calculate, and most likely the market won't be blinded by an inorganic growth rate for long. At the same time, people are emotional creatures, and it will certainly help investor's psychology to get this little boost to the headline growth number. Also, investors have been asking Zoom to use some of its cash to make a meaningful acquisition. Well, they are not using the cash but at least they got something going, right?

Speaking of no cash used, the last point to touch on should be how this merger (an all-stock deal) will impact Zoom's valuation. In other words, are shareholders of Zoom getting a good deal here?

Data by YCharts

First of all, both companies are trading at very similar forward EV/S multiples, which comes as a bit of a surprise to me. Zoom is expected to grow revenue by 48% in the current FY, while Five9 is expected to grow by only 27% (although I assume this growth rate is very conservative since Five9 started the year with 45% growth). In the following year, consensus calls for 20% growth for Zoom, and 18% growth for Five9. Again, these estimates could be very conservative on both sides.

Additionally, however, Zoom shows much better profitability metrics than Five9: They have much higher gross margins at 72.3% (pre-COVID: 82.7%) vs. 56.6% for Five9. And while Zoom finished its last quarter with a non-GAAP operating margin of 41.9% and free cash flow of $454.2 million, Five9 delivered only 11.87% and 5.5 million, respectively. In other words, the valuation gap between Zoom and Five9 should probably be much bigger than it is currently (in Zoom's favor, of course), and as a result, this share deal is probably not the best deal for Zoom shareholders. (but it certainly is not a bad deal, from a financial perspective, either.)

Closing Thoughts

In conclusion, I am not the biggest fan of this acquisition. However, this is obviously a quick first reaction to very fresh news, and my opinion might still change upon reading different takes. And it is important to note that there are many positives in that deal: First of all, and I am glad I remembered to mention this explicitly, Five9 is a great company. It has a great leader in Rowan Trollope (who will stay on the job) and a great track record. Furthermore, expanding the TAM and adding cross-sell opportunities could turn out to be powerful improvements for Zoom's overall business. And while I cannot call this acquisition a masterpiece, I also have to acknowledge that I am not an industry expert and certainly lack detailed technical knowledge about the combined companies.

In any way, I think this news is not a real game-changer for Zoom's investment thesis. I don't intend to buy or sell any shares on that news, and I still consider Zoom a buy. I will be following the discussion around this acquisition very closely, though.

Is this acquisition merely about buying an easy revenue boost for FY 2023 and some cross-sell opportunities? Or is this a much more strategic play that opens a whole new world for Zoom? How will this merger impact Zoom's competitive position? Let me know in the comments below!