Dzmitry Skazau/iStock via Getty Images

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) has risen around 10% since I originally posted a contrarian bullish article on the index back in early April (see ‘TLT: A Contrarian Opportunity Despite Rising Inflation’). As a result, the yield to maturity has fallen to just 1.8%, which is now significantly below long-term inflation expectations. While the TLT remains a far better option than stocks, the risk-reward outlook for the ETF is no longer superior to cash.

TLT ETF

Source: Bloomberg

The TLT ETF

TLT holds U.S. Treasuries of maturities of 20 years or more, with a current weighted average maturity of around 26 years, duration of 19 years, and a yield to maturity of below 1.8%. The fund also has a 0.15% expense charge, which brings the current net yield to maturity to around 1.6%. The high duration means that the ETF tends to post strong capital gains during times of economic weakness and/or disinflation as we are currently seeing. However, after such strong gains the yield is no longer sufficient compensation for potential capital loss.

30-Year Yield Record Distance Below Fair Value

The chart below shows the U.S. 30-year bond yield versus its fair value implied by other indicators which has been closely correlated with it in the past. These metrics include 30-year breakeven inflation expectations, shorter-term bond yields, international bond yields, and the ratio of the Bloomberg commodity index over gold. The current rally has taken 30-year yields a full percentage below this model-implied fair value, which is widest gap on record.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

The main factor suggesting 30-year yields should be higher based on past correlations is the current level of inflation expectations, which remain close to multi-year highs even as yields head towards all-time lows. As a result, real 30-year yields are close to their lowest ever level at negative 31bps. While I do believe that real yields will head deeper into negative territory over the long term as record debt levels necessitate increased financial repression, this does not necessarily mean that long-term bond yields will continue to decline.

30-Year UST Yield, 30-Year Breakevens, And 30-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yield. %

Source: Bloomberg

Two Main Risks: Rising Inflation And Credit Crunch

As I see it there are two main risks facing the TLT at present. Firstly, an upward resumption in inflation expectations could cause yields to rise. While breakeven inflation expectations appear to be rolling over across the board, the 2.2% 30-year figure seems far too low given that the long-term inflation rate going back to 1980 has been 2.7%.

TLT Vs 30-Year Breakevens

Source: Bloomberg

Secondly, even if breakevens continue to decline, which should theoretically send 30-year yields lower and benefit the TLT, there is no guarantee that this will be the case. As we saw during the height of the Covid crash in March 2020, a credit crunch and short-term dollar shortage caused investors to sell U.S. Treasuries despite their lack of default risk.

Summary

The TLT appears to have resumed its long-term bull market and is highly likely to outperform stocks over the coming months and years. However, with yields now significantly below inflation expectations the risk-reward outlook for long-term bonds has deteriorated. A resumption of the uptrend in inflation expectations provides the clearest risk to the TLT, but even in the event that we see a resumption of deflation fears, the yield spike seen during the height of the Covid crash suggests we cannot count on TLT gains.