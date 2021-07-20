AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXF) CEO Jonas Samuelson on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCPK:ELUXF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2021 3:00 AM ET

Jonas Samuelson - President, CEO and Director

Therese Friberg - CFO

Sophie Arnius - Head, IR

Lucie Carrier - Morgan Stanley

Andreas Willi - JPMorgan

Alexander Virgo - Bank of America

Gustav Hageus - SEB

Johan Eliason - Kepler Cheuvreux

David MacGregor - Longbow Research

James Moore - Redburn

Andre Kukhnin - Credit Suisse

Martin Wilkie - Citi

William Turner - Goldman Sachs

Karri Rinta - Handelsbanker

Jonas Samuelson

Good morning, and a warm welcome to Electrolux's Second Quarter 2021 Results Presentation. My name is Jonas Samuelson. With me today, we have our CFO, Therese Friberg; and our Head of Investor Relations, Sophie Arnius. I'd like to mention that this session is recorded and will be available on our website as an on-demand version.

Let’s look at our performance in the second quarter of 2021. Demand remains strong across our main markets though with some signs of consumer spending pattern normalizing around mid-year. Retailers inventory levels have now partly been replenished depending on the region but with imbalances in terms of product mix.

In North America, we assessed that the level is still on the low side while Australia and Southeast Asia seem to have rather high levels of inventory. In Brazil, we see retail inventories normalizing with the European picture more mixed with imbalances but on average on normal levels.

We had significant organic sales growth of 39.1% in the quarter. The growth was primarily driven by increased volumes compared to the quarter last year that was severely impacted by the pandemic. But it was also 16% above about second quarter 2019.

Also price development across all business areas more than compensated for cost settlings. Mix continue to develop favorably driven by innovative products and our focus brands, and our aftermarket sales had another quarter of double-digit growth.

Operating income amounted to SEK 2 billion with an operating margin of 6.5%. This resulted in a rolling 12-month EBIT margin close to 8%.

Therese will now walk us through the main drivers behind the strong improvement in operating income.

Therese Friberg

We had a significant contribution from volume, price and mix in the quarter, even though logistics and supply constraints impacted both product availability and mix as we worked intensively with production planning. Volumes increased on continued strong markets but also compared to a quarter last year that was heavily impacted by the pandemic.

We continued to have a very good price execution from lease price increases implemented earlier this year and in the second quarter, and as well as carryover effects from increases in 2020. We also still see a very low level of promotional discounts, reflecting the remaining constraints in product availability.

Our innovative high-margin products performed well in the quarter, and we further strengthened the position of our premium brands. In addition, we continued to grow our aftermarket sales. We increased investments in consumer experience, innovation and marketing to support our profitable growth, but also as a result of the significant reduction we made last year to respond to the severe market conditions.

Cost efficiency was positive. This was the result of continuous cost improvements and a progress in the manufacturing consolidation in North America. But, due to the supply shortages, we do still experience manufacturing inefficiencies across the group due to a low production planning visibility and increased logistics and sourcing costs also impacted negatively.

The increase in logistic costs, and as well as the headwinds from external factors, predominantly from raw material, were fully offset by price in the quarter. And let’s now take a deeper look at price and mix developments.

The EBIT margin accretion for the group from price and mix in the quarter was 5 percentage points, coming from both a strong price momentum, product mix improvements, and growth in aftermarket sales.

In Europe, we had a favorable mix, driven by our premium brands and across our innovation areas, Taste, Care & Wellbeing. We also had a positive price development as the price increases implemented during the first half of the year gained in effect, although not yet at a full effect in the second quarter.

In North America, price developed positively from price increases implemented earlier in the year as well as continued very low promotional discount levels as a result of the product availability constraints in the market. Product mix was also favorable as sales of high margin products increased such as the multi-door refrigerators, front control cookers, as well as built-in oven.

And in Latin America, net price was significantly higher through carryover effects from price increases in 2020, price increases implemented early this year, as well as some impacts from the new round of price increases announced during the second quarter of this year. And in addition, we continue to have unusually low promotional activity level with product availability still being a limiting factor. And mix was positive especially in refrigeration but also from product launches in our innovation areas Care and Wellbeing.

In Asia Pacific, in Middle East and Africa, we saw a positive mix from strong launch execution. As an example, in Australia the built-in products and multi-door refrigerators contributed to a large extent. And we also had very good performance of several product launches in Egypt as well as in Northeast Asia.

Price was positive from selective price increases implemented in the beginning of the year as well as some contribution from additional increases during the second quarter across the market although not yet with the full effect.

We also had some carryover effects from last year and the low promotional level seen in the previous quarters remained. And driving positive mix through a sustainable consumer experience innovation is a central part of our strategy.

And Jonas will now give you some concrete examples on what we do.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. Thank you, Therese.

We thought it would be useful to give some specific example of how we're driving favorable mix and productivity. And I think most of you know that our refrigeration facility in Curitiba, Brazil was one of the large facilities that we included in our SEK 8 billion reengineering program. That facility is now fully up and running with fantastic new products.

The main product segment is top freezers, non-froze top freezers which we're now market leaders in Brazil. These products have fantastic consumer value proposition in terms of sealed drawers for extended food preservation, etcetera. Also, very importantly the products have a 45% lower energy consumption than the local energy standards.

The facility has implemented low cost automated manufacturing and the automation level has gone from 4% before the transformation to now 23%. And please refer to page 10 in the report to see more details on this fantastic transformation program.

Our recently launched Zanussi top load washing machine in Egypt target consumers who find it expensive to buy a front-load washing machine. But the concern the consumers have around top load washing machines is that wear and tear of clothes compared to the front-loaders.

We saw this same opportunity to enter the market adopting the latest technology of cyclonic care taking care of that concern. The launched campaign in Q1 was conducted within targeted consumer channels with the reach of 5 million people and was very well received. We're only in the first quarter of sales but so far have seized about 4% of volume share in this category over the quarter. So, very promising initial results.

Now, the successful launches our new air purifier series launched in March 2021 in Europe completing our existing air care range. It strengthens our position in the air purification mono segment where we'll gain 9 points of value market share in first quarter 2021 versus first quarter 2020.

From the early reviews we can already see a promising 4.9 consumer star rating which is above our current rating for air purifiers of 4.37. There are several factors behind this success, but let me highlight the combination of the five-step air filtration technique paired with a highly designed product using sustainable materials that's a nice addition to the home decoration. These were some examples of how we drive profitable growth.

Therese Friberg

Yes. If we then take a look at our cash flow for the quarter, the operating cash flow amounted to SEK 1.5 billion, which is a result of our strong operating income. We have a somewhat unfavorably impact from working capital, mainly an effect of increased inventory levels during the quarter, which was partially a result from the supply and demand mismatches that we see. Investments were at the slightly higher level compared to last year impacting cash flow negatively. And during recent years, Electrolux has generated strong cash flow through improved profitability and high-capital efficiency.

And as communicated earlier, the board has conducted a thorough review of Electrolux strategic plans and current capital structure. The first prioritization is to maintain a high level of capacity for value-creating organic investments and selective acquisition. But since the group's financial position currently is very strong, the board has decided to distribute a larger part of the value created to our shareholders.

And as stated in a press release yesterday evening, the board has decided to adjust the dividend policy from the current target of a dividend corresponding to at least 30% of the annual income to approximately 50% of the annual income.

They also decided to propose an automatic share redemption of SEK 17 per share equal to approximately SEK 4.9 billion to be resolved in an Extra General Meeting on August 27. And, in combination with the ordinary dividend that was already decided at the AGM this spring, this would mean a total cash distribution of SEK 25 per share to be paid out in 2021. And the board also has the intention to propose share buybacks with subsequent share cancellations through the Shareholders’ Meeting over several years to reduce Electrolux’s share of capital.

And, as a first step, the board intends to exercise the authorization from the AGM in 2021 to buy back shares, and details regarding the size and duration of the intended buyback programs will be communicated as and when decided. The board's objective is to maintain a solid investment-grade rating, as defined by leading rating institutes, meaning that over time, the group's net debt should not exceed 2 times EBITDA.

Jonas Samuelson

Let's now go into our business areas' performance in Q2, starting with Europe. Organic sales growth was 37.3% and product mix continued to improve across categories and main markets. Consumer star ratings remained high, with an average of 4.6 out of 5 in the second quarter.

The focus areas of built-in kitchen and laundry further strengthened their market position and the price mix increased. Electrolux gained a value market share overall, driven by our premium brands, AEG and Electrolux, and price developed favorably in the quarter.

Higher volumes was the main growth driver as the last year was heavily impacted by the pandemic, and we continued to grow in the strategic aftermarket business, especially in spare parts. EBIT was SEK 1 billion, with a margin of 8.6%.

The strong organic contribution from volume, price and mix was the largest contributor. We had continued cost improvements offsetting high logistics costs, and the headwinds from external factors accelerated, driven by raw material, and we're currently in the midst of implementing further price increases. Increased investments in innovation and marketing were compared to a very low level last year.

Let's look at the European markets. In the second quarter, overall market demand in Europe continued to be strong compared to a weak quarter last year. Demand increased by 31% year-over-year, by Western Europe at 32% and Eastern Europe by 30%. Consumers continue to spend on home improvement and demand remains solid throughout the quarter as lockdowns were gradually eased. In addition, we saw continued replenishment in retailer inventories. There are now on average at fairly normal levels although there are shortages in some categories.

Now, let's look at this area district North America. Here, organic sales grew by 33.7% with contributions from all three levers; volume, price and mix. Improved product mix contributed and aftermarket sales continued to grow. We have continued favorable price development as a result of price increases and significantly lower sales promotions. We also announced additional increases during the second quarter to be implemented in the third quarter.

EBIT amounted SEK 558 million with a margin of 5.5%. We had significant organic growth contribution even though the global electronic component shortage impacted production. It affected all factories but mainly premium products. We also experienced constraints related to logistics impacting the sourcing of finished products.

The supply chain-related constraints also resulted in higher costs for logistics and sourcing while cost efficiency improved after manufacturing consolidation in Anderson progressed and our confidence to achieve our productivity and product profitability improvement targets remains very high. Headwinds from external factors mainly raw material, were fully offset by price and increased investments in marketing mainly brand building activities improved from low levels in the prior year.

Now, let's look at the U.S. market. During the second quarter, industry shipments of core appliances in the U.S. increased by 25%. And market demand for all major appliances including microwave ovens and home comfort products increased by 24%.

The strong market development was driven by consumer demand and supported by the economic stimulus programs. Growth numbers were positively impacted by the fact that Q2 last year was impacted by pandemic restrictions mainly on the supply side.

Retailer’s inventory levels are estimated to still be on the low side as demand remains elevated coupled with the constrained supply chain. And housing indicators continue to be positioned to drive further growth in North America.

Let’s move on to Latin American. The business area had very high organic growth of 90.4%. We have to be bear in mind however the volumes in Q2 last year were heavily affected by the pandemic. Thus, we saw volumes increasing significantly.

We continue to execute on price and I've also announced new price increases to be implemented during Q3 offsetting sharp increases in currency and demand-driven cost inflation. Positive product mix development also contributed to the sales growth. And we continue to grow significantly in the aftermarket driven by accessories and services.

Looking at the market, consumer demand for the ABC region as a whole is estimated to be in positive. In Brazil, physical stores reopened increasing consumer demand. In Argentina and Chile, consumer demand increased significantly with government stimulus packages continuing to support demand mainly in Chile. However, the region is still significantly impacted by the pandemic as well as macroeconomic turbulence.

EBIT reached SEK 327 million with a margin of 6.8% with strong organic contributions from higher volumes, pricing and better mix. Price to offset the headwinds from external factors mainly raw material. The main currencies developed favorably during the quarter resulting in a limited headwind from currency year-over-year. Investments in brand strengthening initiatives increased supporting the significant product launches that we have in the region.

Finally, turning to Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, market demand overall in the region is estimated to have increased. Southeast Asia grew for the second quarter in a row although increased restrictions impact the market demand towards the end of the quarter.

The comparison quarter last year was also heavily impacted by pandemic restrictions. Our largest market Australia continue to have a robust demand and improve sequentially though declining compared to a strong second quarter last year.

Organic sales growth was 16.3% driven by higher volumes across all markets. Positive mix with successful product launches both this year and last year with aftermarket sales continuing to grow mainly from accessories as well as services were as the warranty repairs increased across countries. And also, here, we had favorable price development.

The operating income was at SEK 312 million with a margin of 8.5%, with strong organic contribution and price increases offsetting headwinds from external factors. Higher reduced costs continue to impact earnings negatively however.

We increased investment in innovation marketing also here with campaigns to support launches in 2021 such as the AG campaign in Australia. But also, in comparison to very low levels last year given the market situation.

So, now let's go into our market and business outlook. Market demand is expected to begin to normalize during the second half of 2021. But with significant regional variances driven by pandemic developments and impacts from stimulus programs. It is still difficult to predict at what pace consumer spending patterns will normalize as we see new virus resurgences in various countries.

As it is likely that many people will continue to work extensively from home. We expect demand levels will still be above previous trend going forward in many markets especially those where significant continuous stimulus programs boost the overall consumer spending and confidence, as well as supporting the housing markets.

However, the global supply challenges experienced in the first half are expected to have a higher impact in the second half of the year. Specifically, electronic components with semiconductors are in very tight supply globally, which means that we are we and other actors in the industry struggle to meet the changing consumer demand mix and, in some cases, incur outright shortages.

The same can be said about ocean freight where shortages of containers and vessels in the right places at the right time result in varying and intermittent supply. This means that retail inventories are unbalanced in many markets, making it even harder to accurately interpret and meet demand signals.

Looking at the specific regions, we maintain our 2021 full-year market view. European market shipments are expected to be positive for the full year with growth across the key markets. We see a supportive trend from the replacement market and on consumer confidence.

Consumer demand is expected to further normalize during the second half of the year as household budgets are allocated more to services than during the height of the pandemic. Retail inventories are now more replenished but with a suboptimal mix.

In North America, demand is estimated to be positive for the full year partly driven by very strong housing markets and a favorable replacement cycle. Government stimuli programs should further support the economy and consumer sentiment, leading to a favorable demand outlook for the year as well as for the second half of the year. Also here, supply shortages have a significant market impact.

In Latin America, we still expect consumer demand to be neutral for 2021 even though we see positive signs in Chile relating to various stimulus programs compared to a quarter ago, and as well as a potential upside in Brazil, although with a high politically-driven volatility.

We expect the market normalizing in the second half as a result of the moderation of disposable income growth, with the reduction of government aids combined with a still weak labor market and a rising currency-based inflation.

And, finally, we estimate that the market demand in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa region to be positive for the 2021 full year. This is mainly driven by Southeast Asia that is expected to rebound, but still below 2019 levels due to a lower consumer purchasing power. Many countries in Southeast Asia are heavily dependent on tourism, which has been negatively impacted by the pandemic.

We have a recent surge in coronavirus cases, leading to new restrictions, which has impacted to - which is expected to impact consumer spending negatively. However, we have a strong recovery in China that's also supporting Southeast Asia. For Australia, which is our other large market in this business area, we anticipate a slight decline in the 2021 full year demand compared to a strong 2020, especially in the second half of the year.

In terms of the business outlook, for the 2021 full year, we expect a continued positive organic contribution from volume, price and mix, driven by a favorable market demand and higher prices, compensating for the headwinds from the increased cost inflation.

Demand and mix are assumed to be positively impacted by increases in innovation and marketing investments, including a step-up in digitalization of consumer interactions. Volume and mix growth could, in the second half of 2021, be constrained by the global electronic component shortages. So far, we have successfully addressed this to - through my colleagues’ hard work and a tight collaboration with our suppliers.

However, the availability of electronic components is expected to be somewhat more constrained in the third quarter as the supply lines have become increasingly stretched and, hence, we anticipate challenges to fully meet the market’s product mix requirement. We continue to have a close dialogue with our suppliers to mitigate these supply challenges as we expect the situation to remain uncertain for an extended period of time.

Turning to price. In addition to the price increases implemented in Q1 2021, we have announced and started implementing additional price increases to compensate for the increased inflationary cost pressures taking effect gradually throughout the rest of the year. In terms of promotion levels which currently are very low, we do not expect them to normalize during 2021, even though this may vary between regions, products and price points.

Therese Friberg

And we are increasing our innovation and marketing investments including strengthening our capabilities within aftermarket and e-commerce. During the past three years mix improvements from innovation, brand and aftermarket sales growth has had in total contributed by more than SEK 3 billion to operating income realizing a very favorable return on investment.

We also know that strengthening of our brands Electrolux AEG and Frigidaire are paying off. These brands accounted for approximately 80% of group net sales in 2020 compared to just over 70% three years ago.

And the more tactical marketing investments will be sized and targeted based on market opportunities as well as product availability. So, these can act as partial P&L counterbalance against any supply issues which has also been practiced in the previous, yes, previously as well.

And we still estimate the cost efficiency excluding innovation and marketing investments will be positive for 2021, even if we see further cost pressure on logistics and sourcing of electronic components and finished goods.

And the main cost drivers in 2021 are continuous cost improvements and execution of our reengineering program particularly improved productivity and output from our new refrigeration facility in Anderson in the U.S. And all in all, as we plan to accelerate innovation and marketing investments the total net cost in 2021 is expected to increase.

Jonas Samuelson

As a global appliance company, we are exposed to various external factors such as raw materials, tariffs, currency and excess labor inflation. For 2021, we revised the estimated negative headwinds from external factors to SEK 3 billion to SEK 3.5 billion from the previous estimate of SEK 2.4 billion to SEK 2.8 billion. This is in light of price increases on raw materials such as steel, plastics, packaging materials and base metals as a consequence of the unusually global demand.

We expect to offset the headwind from external factors as well as higher costs for logistics and electronics with price just as we did in the first half of the year and have done interest h past two years. As mentioned, we're already executing on price increases, which will come into effect gradually throughout the rest of the year.

Total capital expenditures are revised to be between SEK 6 billion and SEK 7 billion in 2021 with the range being due to the timing at the year-end. Our reengineering investments program is progressing well and is crucial to strengthening our cost competitiveness and drive profitable growth through increased modernization and automation in the Americas and in Europe.

So, to sum up the quarter and the strategic drivers we've delivered on, I'm very proud on how we have delivered in a strong market demand, however, impacted by global supply shortages delivering strong profitable growth in the quarter. Truly a team effort and through close dialogue with suppliers and retailers. Electrolux’s financial position and balance sheet are very strong. I'm therefore pleased that the board has decided that we can combine continued ambitious growth investments with increased distribution of the value created to our shareholders.

And with that, I leave the word to Therese.

Therese Friberg

Thank you, Jonas.

So, we will now open up for questions. And to allow as many of you can ask questions, that we ask you to limit yourself to one question per person. And if there is time, you are, of course, more than welcome to dial back in again and ask an additional question.

With that, moderator, please go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Our first question comes from the line of Lucie Carrier from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Lucie Carrier

I appreciate you said that you will give us a little with more details regarding the buyback going forward. But I just wanted to clarify the press release you published yesterday when you kind of suggested that potentially a 3% of share could be bought back in 2021 based on your existing authorization. But there is no mention of that this morning. So can you maybe help us to understand what's on the buyback here, please?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. As we said in the press release, the board intends to make those decisions later on. And the indication is, we will we start with the buybacks following the completion of the redemption program in October. So that's an indication at this point, because it's a very formalized process where you need a specific board approval to activate the AGM authorization. But it's right. It's an additional 3% that's currently possible. Then after the additional 3%, we would have reached 10% of the total shares outstanding. And according to the Swedish regulation, we then have to have an AGM that cancels those shares, and then we can restart the program up to 10% again and kind of the process continues. That's the particular Swedish regulation.

Lucie Carrier

Okay. So the 3% this year is possible even though not guaranteed, perhaps?

Jonas Samuelson

Nothing is guaranteed until the board approves it, but they announce their intention to do it.

Lucie Carrier

Okay.

Therese Friberg

And it is within the current mandate that we have from the Asia.

Lucie Carrier

Okay. Thank you for the clarification. If I can just ask a follow-up regarding the pricing dynamic you are seeing. How do you…

Jonas Samuelson

That’s actually a follow-up, right?

Therese Friberg

Sorry here. There are so many that wants to ask a question. So, please, dial back in again.

Lucie Carrier

Sure.

Therese Friberg

And follow-up on the same themes. We are urged here of that. Sorry for being - yes. I want as many as possible that you can ask questions. So I think a new question from Andreas Willi at JPMorgan.

Operator

Yes. Please go ahead, Andreas.

Andreas Willi

Yes. Good morning and thanks for the time. I have a question on the right to repair, the legislation that's been discussed in the U.S. I think in the U.K. There has been a legislation coming in July this year. There is discussions in Europe to make it easier for consumers to repair and get spare parts for appliances and other products they buy rather than to throw things away and buy a new one. How would that or how is that impacting your business at all and your strategy on the push in aftermarket opportunity versus risks from that? Thank you very much.

Jonas Samuelson

No, I think that properly formulated, that's a good regulation. We already have as a practice to of course have products that are easy to repair and we keep the components in stock for 10 years or more. So, this would not have a significant impact on us. And in fact, we think it's good that the consumers are informed about the repairability of the product and so on. We think that's an advantage.

Andreas Willi

So, you wouldn't expect this to result in, for example, sometimes we see like a spare part cost almost as much as a new appliance. And then the consumer is almost forced to buy a new appliance. I think that the legislation is targeting to get rid of some of these practices?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. I would say the cost - first of all, I would say that’s generally not the case. But secondly, I would say that of course there is a high cost related to keeping a large number of component and stock for an extended period time and we need to charge for that. So I think we have a good balance there.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Alexander Virgo from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Alexander Virgo

Thanks very much for taking my question. I guess it's a question on your comments around mix, and I'm guessing it's a clarification as what is thinking about the future. You commented particularly around the fact that higher or sorry constraints on electronic components affect the ability to produce higher end equipment. And I'm just thinking about how that's played to in the context of your comments around positive mix and for looking forward how that plays into positive mix given those constraints are going to get stronger? I think, yes, if you could clarify that would be great? Thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

That’s exactly right in terms of – obviously our most advanced products generally contain more microchips in displays and around that and various controls. So, that can be more heavily impacted. And in particular that has an impact on the production planning and mix of that, right. So, we need more chips to show up at the right time let’s say to produce a high-end product on the low-end product.

So, that's where you know generally speaking we end up receiving their chips. It's just that it's impacted the production output and planning in a specific time periods. So, yes, that can have a negative impact on mix and did have it to some extent in North America in the quarter, not massively, but there is an impact. And certainly, more disruption towards in the higher end of the product ranges.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Gustav Hageus from SEB. Please go ahead.

Gustav Hageus

I have a question on the reengineering program. First, if you can confirm that I'm right that versus 2020 base you seem to materialize SEK 4 billion in savings up until 2024. Of which SEK 1 billion versus the 2020 level should materialize this year. And then, sort of second to that if any of that impact has been shown already in each one or that full impact should materialize now in H2 next?

Jonas Samuelson

That's coming in gradually over time. I think as we’re ramping up the Anderson facility that starts to show up. And plus, we as I mentioned we have a Curitiba facility that is up and running and delivering really good results. So, we - and just to clarify on the longer term outlook, we've guided for SEK 3.5 billion productivity based on a normalized 2019 baseline.

But other than that, you're right in your statements. So, we're continuing to deliver ramping up the Anderson facility. As I mentioned, all of our facilities have been impacted by the whole logistics cost, the component disruptions and so on, so that impacted Anderson as well. But I don't see that as impact on the reengineering program as I said. As such, it's more of a general supply challenge that we have around the world. But we have very good progress on the programs.

Gustav Hageus

But just to clarify is the majority of the billion savings that you guided for versus 2020 still to come this year or have you already executed on that level as we see now in Q2?

Jonas Samuelson

No. I mean, look, since this is a year-over-year gain, we have very significant supply challenges let’s say in Q1 2020. Of course, the fact that we had a better supply in Q1 2020 means that we had a big favorable and then that - and kind of year-over-year, that continues to improve and as it did in 2020. So it becomes a little bit of a running game of year-over-year comparison. So there is no significant loading to one quarter or another in that.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Johan Eliason from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Johan Eliason

Yes. Continuing along this line, there is obviously another big step up in the reengineering program benefits next year. I think we are talking about SEK 2 billion. Now, how are you thinking – I mean, the investments in marketing and saying went up dramatically this year because there was a low last year obviously. But looking into next year, do you think you'll see investments versus this massive cost deficiency from the reengineering program should be positive or negative?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. So, look, first of all, we honestly don't really look at it that way. It's not that we're reinvesting our savings from the reengineering programs and marketing and innovation. It's kind of the other way around that we invest the money in marketing innovation to drive mix and profitable growth.

And then in our industry, as we've said many times, we need to continue to drive productivity to stay ahead of the game and stay in the game. Now, we're making a step change with the big reengineering program. And so that's kind of lifting us from what used to be a very sort of unproductive - the same to extent in Brazil. And that's really the point here, right?

So, North America in particular, Latin America to a significant extent as well, kind of lifting the base of their productivity level to a very, very competitive level - innovation and marketing to strengthen our brands, improve our mix to profitably gain against net sales growth. So that's kind of the equation that we're driving. And it's less about how we're reinvesting our savings.

Having said that, we intend to continue to increase our investments in innovation and marketing because we see a very good return on investment there. But it's not really per se related to the reengineering thing.

Johan Eliason

But you would expect the - though you don't look at it this way but the net should turn positive next year versus the negative you have this year?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. We haven't done our budget for next year yet. So I'll have to come back on that one.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of David MacGregor from Longbow Research. Please go ahead.

David MacGregor

Yes. Good morning, everyone. I guess my question really is with respect to the strength you're seeing in unit volumes. And if you could just talk about replacement demand versus discretionary demand and particularly with respect to the North American market and the European markets. But just - are you seeing kind of an acceleration in replacement demand that's contributing to the strength? Or is this largely just a fairly consistent replacement demand but a surge in discretionary spending? If you could help us sort through that, I’d appreciate it.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. We don't have a detailed view on it. But I think there’s a couple of different things. When we talked about the sources of demand, right, so, we have forced replacement, we have discretion replacement and we have new construction. At this point, we see positive demand from all of those.

And I think it's important to note that it’s not just pandemic driven it's also the fact that we have a favorable replacement cycle right now as people are replacing the products that were bought in the up turning market post the financial crisis right now.

So, we can have a replacement cycle that's favorable to overall demand. Then we definitely see and hear from consumers and the service that we're making that people are increasing the replacement of sort of late life products. You know what I mean, right.

So, products that are starting to age. They're showing their age. And maybe are not really meeting the needs of the consumers as they use them more heavily in their homes. And we expect that to continue as people spend - continue to spend a lot of time at home and work from both using their appliances more intensively which increases the wear and tear and repair and things like that and consumers wanting to have a nice environment. So, they're replacing their kitchens and remodeling their kitchens and so on.

So, when we look at the drivers there we look at things like house prices, you know, because, of course, with high housing values, people feel that they have room to reinvest in their homes - with their home equity.

So, that's a favorable driver that we are - we see contributing a lot; and then, of course, new housing construction, which is also a little bit constrained by the availability of materials and things like that but, with the underlying demand being very - really, really strong and probably continuing for quite some time.

So, those are all of the reasons why we think that, as the pandemic sort of and the demand surge, which we've seen starts to normalize, which it will, it will normalize at fairly good levels compared to historical trend.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of James Moore from Redburn. Please go ahead.

James Moore

And good morning, everyone, and hi, Jonas and Therese. Your comments on the FY 2021 pricing and raw mats is pretty clear to me, actually. But, I think, the real story is now turning to next year, 2022. And, I doubt, you're going to want to quantify things at this stage as we're pre-budget. But my work points to SEK 4 billion or SEK 5 billion of a further raw material headwind next year, and my question is a conceptual one.

You've done a great job on pricing in the last two to three years. I think you surprised a lot of people, but is there an elastic limit? Is there a point at which a 3% hike or a 4% hike or a 6% hike, at some point, it gets difficult to pass it through mechanically or will you just continue to look to pass through regardless of the amount at the cost of volume?

Jonas Samuelson

Look, I don't think there is a point. I think there is a price elasticity in the market, of course. And, I think, it's related not just to appliances per se, but to the overall, you know, cost inflation that we're seeing on the consumer durables right now.

You know, so far, that has been offset by a higher household income and housing values and so on, as I talked about. And, I think, that's more or less the case. I mean, we're talking about price increases in the, you know, low-single-digit percent, generally speaking.

You know, even if you - even if we talk about SEK 3 billion or so headwinds as we’re talking about. That’s less than 3% of our net sales, right? So, we’re not talking about required price increases that result in massive future shock certainly not in in a situation where employment and incomes are - and home equity are raising.

But that's not to say that there's no factors of course there is. We just think that the other factors are stronger. And when it comes to passing on cost increases, we've been super clear I think the last, I don’t know, five years at least that we are passing on cost increases that we get. There is just no other option. And the only challenge in that has been the time lag between, you know, announcing price increases and actually get them and passing in the market.

And that, that time lag has decreased during the pandemic. I think partially because the demand has been high and we're able to just sort of flush the price increases through our inventory at a faster sort of - faster pace. So, there's always these sort of impacts of, yes, there is - there a lag. How long is that Ladies and gentlemen? But that's the question not if we're able to pass it on.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Andre Kukhnin from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Andre Kukhnin

Thanks so much for taking my question. I wanted Jonas to please talk a bit more about the expectation of normalization of promotional activity during this year? Could you share with us where that confidence comes from, what kind of things you're monitoring especially given that your initial remarks were talking about normalization of the inventory levels in the system? Thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. So I think there’s a couple of things. First of all in the most promotional market in the world is the U.S. or North America generally. And there we don't see normalization of inventories, right? So typically the fall here is as you know the really high promotional period of the year particularly with Black November and so on. And at this point we don't really see high promotional intensity there.

And just in general sort of Black Friday type deals globally, we don't expect to be very aggressive certainly, not from us. And I think there's a couple of reasons for that. One is that we still have the sort of supply imbalances and low [inventories] in North America, but also the fact that cost increases are impacting all of us, logistics, supply constraints, all these electronics issues.

We certainly see - don't see a big point in promoting things that we're struggling to supply and where the costs are going up. So, you know, we see us, and I think the industry of addressing these cost headwinds both to list price increases and managing the promotional intensity. So those are the reasons.

Operator

And the next question comes from the line of Martin Wilkie from Citi. Please go ahead.

Martin Wilkie

It's Martin from Citi. I just wanted to come back to the use of your balance sheets and you’ve obviously talked about the share redemption this morning. But you also mentioned the potential for selective M&A. Given that your CapEx has also come down relative to previous guidance, is M&A going to be an increasing focus this year or given component shortages and so forth do you have enough on your plate in terms of managing existing constraints think of acquisitions in the short run. Just in terms of what we think in terms of timing for some of these bolt-on acquisitions. Thank you.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. Thank you. Look I think when it comes to M&A where - we have a fairly consistent approach. It’s less driven by let's say the short-term balance sheet or earnings issues and so on it's more driven by availability of suitable targets that fit with our strategic growth intent. So, we've been clear we're focusing on accelerating growth in emerging markets by finding new market access opportunities through M&A. We're looking at selectively adding adjacent categories to our portfolio.

And we're looking to accelerate our transformation in terms of ownership solutions or aftermarket sales. Those are the three years that we're focused on M&A and that's not really changing over time. And I think the board was very clear that they want to make sure that we have enough firepower to continue to drive the strategy.

Then the other reality is that there are not that many targets available at any given point in time. So, we have to be patient and talk to potential candidates over time. And then when the time is right we will then stand ready to execute.

Operator

And the next question comes from the Will Turner from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

William Turner

I can remember during 2020 you announced that you are going to delay some of the consolidation of your U.S. facilities. I think it was the Memphis plant in particular but I might be wrong, I might be one - sort. Can you update us on whether that facility is still up and running given that high demand you’ve had? And do you still continue - do you still expect to have that consolidation? And is there a potential risk about being some operational disruption similar to what I believe was in 4Q 2019 if you have sort of continue bringing two plants open rather than just one that you originally planned for?

Jonas Samuelson

So be maybe to go back on that one. Because I think it's important that everybody's up to speed on the progress. So, and the first large transformation programs that we executed in North America was the consolidation of two refrigeration facilities one in St. Cloud, Minnesota into a new factory that was adjacent to our old factory in Anderson, South Carolina. And that was in conjunction with a complete reengineering of our product offering.

That was - the timing of that was partially driven by new regulatory - Department of. Energy regulations and particularly environmental regulation related to certain refrigerants that we have to phase out, which is a good thing.

The implementation of that led to a two early closure frankly of our St. Cloud facility, the freezer factory in Minnesota. And we were not successful in ramping up the new facility fast enough to absorb those volumes. That was the challenge that we had in Q4 2019 and that also impacted us into 2020.

Now, the new facility in Anderson is operating well. We have very high demand and we also have, as I mentioned, steel supply issues related to electronics and other things. So, we've decided to keep the old facility there next door to the new facility in Anderson, operating at a limited capacity and a limited output throughout the end of the year to make sure that we supply as many units as we possibly can while we're finalizing the ramp-up of that facility and the new facility in Anderson. So, that's all progressing well, not according to the initial plan, but the outcome will be really, really good. The products are fantastic.

And now, turning to the other big consolidation, which is our Memphis factory, which is mainly producing ovens, built-in ovens that we're consolidating into a new factory in Springfield that's adjacent to our old factory in Springfield making cookers.

Also here, we have a completely new product architecture, but what's different is that we do not have any regulatory hurdles or regulatory-driven timing. So here, we've been able to plan for a completely different phase-over of production from the old platforms to the new ones. The first phase-over will be for the products that are currently produced in Memphis, so our ovens. That production is starting up here in the third quarter, initially.

Big volumes of those products won't reach the market until the very end of the year, beginning of next year. But there, we're seeing a very good progress. These are relatively lower volume product categories, the built-in ovens, compared to the freestanding cookers. And so the impact of any slippage there is not going to be significant, and we'll be able to keep the Memphis factory open for an extended period of time if we need to.

And then, we step by step, product typology by typology, move the cookers from the old facility in Springfield to the new one. We have no, again, no deadlines. We’re doing it in a way that ensures quality and ramp up and cost productivity. So we have very high confidence that we’ll be able to execute on that without any disruptions that would impact the market in a significant way. So that’s a quite different scenario, and the product there is looking just absolutely amazing. So we’re really confident in the progress of that program.

Operator

And we have a follow-up question from Andreas Willi from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Andreas Willi

I wanted to follow up on the capital allocation framework, the capital return framework. You changed your dividend payout ratio to 50%, a very kind of already more or less was in terms of the consensus expectations going forward. But maybe you could elaborate a bit between kind of the choice to stick with the payout ratio even though now higher relative to paying a progressive dividend to give more stability for the ordinary dividend?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. I think to your point, we've actually been at around 50% payout ratio for a long period of time. So we thought it was just made sense to formalize that. And especially since we are now combining an ordinary dividend with the intention to have an ongoing buyback program, that gives the market, I would say, a little bit more clarity on, okay, what can I expect in terms of ordinary dividend?

And then on top of that, what can I expect as ongoing buybacks? We just thought that was more clarity for the market that’s not the real change and intention to your point. But then the redemption program of SEK 17 that we also announced is, of course, intended to quickly now slightly reshape our capital structure given the very, very strong liquidity position we're in right now. So that's the intent. That's reason for the mix of the various activities.

Andreas Willi

And in terms of sticking to the 50%. So, if you have a very good year like this year and then you go to a normal year, would you quite strictly apply that payout ratio or would there be a bit more of a smoothing of dividend payments?

Jonas Samuelson

Most likely it will be a bit of smoothing and I think we've used the word approximately here, right, to…

Andreas Willi

Yes.

Jonas Samuelson

…some extent account for that. Yes.

Operator

And we have another follow-up from Alexander Virgo from Bank of America. Please go ahead.

Alexander Virgo

Yes. Thanks very much for taking the follow up. So, just I wanted to come back a little bit to the operating leverage in the business. And I think consensus was expecting a much higher level probably closer to 50% than what you actually delivered. And I don't want to detract from what is clearly a very strong quarter in an operating performance particularly on the pricing side of things. But I'm just trying to understand what it is we appear to have missed in the context of the margin given the strength of the volumes and given your commentary on positive mix as well?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. Well, I think maybe one thing to highlight. We don't usually talk much about our group common cost. But if you look at Q1 versus Q2, we had a substantially higher group common costs in Q2. That's just timing between two quarters. On a year-to-date, it's more or less a run rate that we're looking at. So, that was actually a noticeable swing in the total. And also, as we look at what analysts were expecting in terms of group common cost. So, that's one thing and nothing to really pay attention to you frankly.

The second thing, certainly, we’re not fully happy with the particularly the product mix and to some extent the volume we were able to ship in North America. Here we had as mentioned an impact on the component availability impacting our higher end mix such as the top end refrigerators and top end washers for example in particular.

So, our most profitable products were the ones that were in the most tight supply unfortunately. But those are the two things I would point out. Beyond that I think as mentioned we are impacted by supply disruptions and high logistic costs which of course has the impact on both cost and mixed to some extent. So, across the business that has an impact. But I think that's more or less as expected certainly from our perspective.

Operator

And the last question will be from Karri Rinta from Handelsbanker. Please go ahead.

Karri Rinta

Yes. Thank you very much. I was wondering if when it comes to your hedging and your sourcing and pretty much the way you run your business does has the pandemic and the current challenges that you're facing are they sort of by you planning implementing any changes when it comes to your strategy when it comes to raw materials, hedging and sourcing. So, are there some levers at your discretion that you can sort of implement in order to sort of maybe mitigate some of these pressures for 2022?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. Absolutely. And so, first of all when it comes to the piece that it's actually the most important to manage, which is the electronic supply, we're working extremely closely with our, not just Tier 1 but also Tier 2 suppliers of semiconductors to give them a high visibility on which components we will need over time and how we expect that to develop. So, we've definitely become much more long-term in our approach to supplier management and commitments. So, that's one important thing. And, I think we're doing a very good job there.

And then, when it comes to raw materials, you know, there are different, let’s say, opportunities in different parts of the market. So, as we've talked about extensively, plastics, for example, most plastics, it's impossible to hedge for longer periods of time, and it's usually, you know, on average, a quarterly contract; whereas steel, it's more, in most markets, we have the option of negotiating either a fixed price full-year contract, a full-year contract with some pricing mechanism, or a shorter term contract. And depending on the market dynamics and what we see as the most beneficial outcome for us, we will use that flexibility as we go into the next negotiation round here in the late fall.

Karri Rinta

All right. Thank you very much.

Jonas Samuelson

Sure. Thanks.

Therese Friberg

So, that was the last question. Jonas, over to you.

Jonas Samuelson

All right. So, thanks very much, everybody. Really good questions, and hopefully, we've been able to shed some light on what's going on. Overall, I'm very pleased with the execution in the quarter. We're delivering a truly strong profitable growth. And, as the pandemic continues, we are ready to respond in an agile manner. And I'm confident that our strategy ensures that we remain well-positioned to deliver a long-term shareholder value, even in a rapidly changing market condition.

Thank you so much and looking forward to seeing you all soon again. Bye-bye.

