Multiart/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis Review & Update

I covered Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) back in April with a bearish rating. When the article was published LAZY was trading at $21.91. Over that period shares have ranged from a low of $19.01 to a high of $25.74 and as of the end of July 16, LAZY shares were at $20.41. I placed a bearish rating on the stock because the stock appeared to move in waves falling down after breaking the $20/sh level because of warrants being exercised.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: Seeking Alpha (Date Range is 4/14/21 - 7/13/21)

Over the course of Q1 2021 we saw 1.1 million shares come to market diluting shareholders.

Over the course of Q2 shares remained in a very tight ~ $3 range above $20.00 a share with very few warrants being exercised. The shares outstanding count grew from 10.6 to 10.7 million in Q2.

Given these and other developments, I am shifting from a bearish rating to a neutral rating.

Notes From Prior Coverage

Here are items that were mentioned in the prior article and their current status.

Credit Facility - The credit facility Lazydays uses to finance operations was on 3-month extensions while Lazydays negotiated a new long-term agreement. Lazydays finally secured a new credit agreement and it was worth the wait.

Growth - I more or less lambasted Lazydays for the lack of growth via acquisitions and establishing new dealerships. Since then, possibly due to an expectation of an increased credit facility, management provided firm growth plans to go from 12 dealerships to “at least” 20 by the end of 2022. While 4 new dealerships a year isn’t exactly high growth, the revenue they are hoping to generate from each location is extremely ambitious.

The Chip Shortage - user ryaneddie asked about the chip shortage being an issue. If the shortage continues through the year Lazydays will continue to earn higher margins on their sales.

Covid- I mentioned that if vacation alternatives emerged, that would hurt new customers buying their first RV. Naturally there was some debate of this in the comments. What is worthy of note is that Covid still remains an issue. Cruises in particular are just setting sail from the U.S. this month, and Canada will not open their ports until November. Airlines have seen demand recover though still short of pre-Covid levels. At the same time, we have seen RV demand remain strong and supply unable to keep up.

The Growth Plan

Lazydays is planning to open at least 4 new dealerships and acquire 4 dealerships by the end of 2022 with a goal of each generating $ 75 – $100 million in sales annually. This is very ambitious and exactly what I wanted to see. Overall, Lazydays currently has 12 dealerships and 1 service center. By the end of 2022 they want to have at least 20 dealerships and plan on having all their dealerships produce revenue at a rate of $75 million a year or more. Here is a ballpark estimate of how their 9 best dealerships will perform this year.

Source: Author Estimate, Revenue Concentration Found On 10-Q page 16

For the sake of simplicity and the reality on the ground we will assume that Florida’s 2 dealerships produce $661 million in revenue for 2022. The remaining 7 dealerships and the expected minimum of 8 additional dealerships will provide $75 million. Lastly, we’ll pretend the 3 dealerships that provide 4% of revenue will be closed to give us a less than perfect scenario. In this scenario Lazydays would have annual revenue of $1.78 billion. Current estimates project Lazydays to end 2022 with sales of $1.05 billion. The revenue CAGR for this period would be 47.85% based on 2020’s financial results.

Valuation

Lazydays sports a P/E ratio of around 7 which appears to be the average for the industry. This indicates that currently Lazydays is trading at fair value. Companies receive a premium when they are growing at above average growth rates, the greater the rate of growth the greater the premium. Given Lazydays’ small size and long runway, Lazydays can easily become a 4 bagger. There were 66 companies that increased sales by 30% or more per year for 5 years and currently have a positive P/E ratio and currently have a market cap under $2 billion. Among this group the average P/E ratio was 70.58.

Given that Camping World Holdings (CWH) is much larger and has a $3 billion market cap, and Thor (THO), the largest player in the industry, has a market cap of $6 billion, a P/E ratio of 70 becomes unlikely when Lazydays’ earnings reach $85 million.

On the more conservative side of things based on Lazydays stated goals of having their dealerships provide $75 to $100 million each, Lazydays is planning on growing revenue at a CAGR of 47.85% through 2022. Given the size of LAZY and how fragmented their industry is, it is realistic that they continue to expand at that rate through 2025. If they did grow at that rate through 2025, Lazydays would produce as much revenue in 2025 as Camping World Holdings did in 2020 with about half of the dealerships CWH had.

Source: Author estimates based on 2020 figures and management’s goals for 2022 results.

The question we as investors care about most is what does this growth mean in terms of investment gains? LAZY currently has a P/S Ratio of .23 and with projected 2025 Revenue of $7.2 billion that equals a market cap of $1.66 Billion. This means that the LAZY share price will be between $83 and $155 a share. This range is a result of how many shares outstanding there are. Currently there are 10.7 million shares and if that does not change by 2025 the share price will be $124. If Lazydays is fully diluted at 20 million shares, the share price will be $66.39. This translates to a CAGR between 27.12% and 44%.

Other Classical Valuations

With the Ben Graham Fair Value formula he provided, Lazydays has a fair value of $162.55 based on 2020 EPS of 1.56, a share price of $20.00, expected growth of 47.85% and no dividend.

A conservative 2-stage valuation model with a targeted rate of return of 12%, where Lazydays grows as estimated above through 2025 and then never grows after is expected to be worth $77 a share with an ideal buying price of $20.81. Lazydays should still grow after 2025, and at some point, it will also pay a dividend, meaning it is likely both of these valuations still undervalue Lazydays.

The Great Shareholder Dilution

When fully diluted there will be 20 million shares outstanding for Lazydays. At the end of 2019 there were 8.5 million shares outstanding. At the end of 2020 there were 9.65 million shares outstanding representing an increase of 13.5% in share count. Over the same time period we saw shares increase from $4.16 to $16.25. Lazydays shares had been on the decline from 2018 and reached rock bottom during the pandemic sell-off in March and April. The increase in share price was justified due to RVs being a beneficiary of the pandemic, and in my opinion, we have seen shares reach a fair value level.

Over Q1 of 2021 we have seen shareholder dilution continue. In 2020, a total of 1.1 million shares were brought to market. In Q1 of 2021 there were 1.1 million shares brought to market. Thus far, there has been an 11% increase in shares outstanding. YTD shareholders have enjoyed a gain of 25.6%. Over this same time period the market cap of Lazydays has increased by about 40%. This means that existing shareholders have missed out on 15% of gains that Lazydays itself enjoyed in the form of an increased market cap.

What is interesting is that in 2020 and 2021 the warrants were redeemed in 1 large block over a period of 5 days or less.

Source: Seeking Alpha LAZY Share Price and Market Cap at Daily Close.

As you can see, new shares can come to market quickly, and with shares trading close to $25 a share I think it is only a matter of time before shares trade at an average of $25/sh which will allow Lazydays to clear out all of these warrants. The benefit to Lazydays is that they will raise a lot of cash which they can use for their growth plans.

The 50-day moving average which was shown above shows Lazydays has already gotten close to this level, and I think it is reasonable to expect Lazydays to meet the requirements to call their warrants sometime this year. Given that we haven’t seen a wave of new shares coming in over Q2 when the share price remained consistently above $20, I expect the share count to remain flat until Lazydays is able to call their warrants.

Conclusion

As I said in the title of my prior article, investors face a bumpy road until the great dilution takes place. Over the long term it appears that Lazydays will be a rewarding position for long-term shareholders. Lazydays is finally showing its ambition to be a consolidator in the hyper fragmented RV industry. Even if you hold shares before the great dilution takes place you should be rewarded. If you aren’t yet a shareholder, why jump in now when The Great Dilution is on the horizon? Wait for it to come and use that as an entry point.