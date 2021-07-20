Matthew Eisman/Getty Images Entertainment

I planned to put up a note on a super interesting microcap situation today but Ackman and Co. decided to make the summer a little bit more exciting. Everyone is probably aware Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH) dropped a bomb by killing the UMG deal:

Yesterday, our board of directors unanimously determined not to proceed with the Universal Music Group transaction, and to assign our share purchase agreement to Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) and affiliates ("PSH and affiliates" or "Pershing Square"). Pershing Square has also agreed to assume the Vivendi indemnity agreement and our UMG transaction costs. In light of these developments, PSTH is withdrawing its Redemption Tender Offer and related Warrant Exchange Offer.

With the deal off it would be logical for some of the effects of the deal to reverse. Before I get into that, let me highlight some other key communications from Ackman's letter (emphasis by me):

Our share price has fallen by 18% since the transaction was announced on June 4th. While we believe our shareholders recognize UMG's extraordinary attributes including its attractive growth characteristics, business quality, and superb management team, we underestimated the reaction that some of our shareholders would have to the transaction's complexity and structure. We also underestimated the transaction's potential impact on investors who are unable to hold foreign securities, who margin their shares, or who own call options on our stock. While management and the board clearly understood that the intricacies of our transaction structure could affect its attractiveness in the short term, we believed that substantial shareholder value would have emerged over the intermediate to long term from the sum of the parts that were created in the transaction, namely: (1) UMG, (2) PSTH RemainCo, and (3) warrants on Pershing Square SPARC Holdings, Ltd. Furthermore, we expected that the transaction's structural issues would largely be resolved by the end of this year.

To me, this seems to imply Ackman got more pushback than expected from large PSTH holders (his A-list investors). Some disappointment from retail holders would have been expected.

PSTH has 18 months remaining to close a new transaction unless extended by the vote of our shareholders. In light of our recent experience, our next business combination will be structured as a conventional SPAC merger.

Pershing Square Holdings

Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF) is down 3.3% before the U.S. market is open. PSH is essentially a levered version of a portfolio of high-quality stable companies. It does have a lot of restaurants and Hilton Hotels (HLT) so it may be under pressure because of the delta variant. It will have to swallow ~$3-$4 billion of United Music Group or UMG. It has about $13.3 billion of AUM. The holding has about $1.4 billion of cash.

Ackman still needs to sell something like $1.6-$2.6 billion of a select number of liquid securities. But if you want to front-run Ackman a Restaurant Brands (QSR) or Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) are my pick #1 and #2. I'd expect him to raise money across the portfolio because that way he's less likely to impact the market. Pershing will try not to affect prices too much which will be harder with a smaller company like Howard Hughes Corp (HHC). Lowe's (LOW) is Ackman's largest holding by a factor of 1.5x over most others. It is a relatively large source of liquidity. Overall, I don't think there's a lot to gain by front-running Ackman, but admittedly I'm not very knowledgeable on that front.

With the deal off, a near-term catalyst is gone. A second problem is that it devalues Pershing's Forward Purchase Agreements that were held in PSH. These were quite favorable to the fund and now it becomes less likely PSH can find a large enough target to make the most of these.

My favorite trade doesn't work as well under these new circumstances. In this trade I'm long PSH while having shorted out the liquid publicly traded components. I'm paying fees on the long side. Meanwhile, the short side is compounding without fees against me... that's not a position I want to hold for long periods of time. Depending on how prices move today, I'll try to transform my position. I'll get out of the now less attractive positions and transition towards more attractive positions on the PSTH side.

PSTH

The UMG transaction really hurt these PSTH securities:

warrants

tontine warrants

call options

The graph below shows how the warrants got destroyed since the announcement of the UMG deal.

The tontine warrants got treated especially badly in the UMG deal because they got moved over to the remainco and were treated as a kind of lesser warrant (while initially equal to the regular warrants) and they couldn't be tendered.

Call options buyers should have been put in a bad position in some instances. In my humble opinion, some of the strikes were likely to find themselves at the wrong end of adjustments by the OOC.

Intuitively, as I'm thinking this through pre-market, securities of PSTH should do well in the short term (perhaps after an initial shock/angry reaction). The effect of the UMG deal (which was negative) should logically reverse. Ackman still has more than enough time on the shot clock, a SPAC with a very deal-friendly structure, and his SPAC is the mother of all SPACs.

Long positions of puts and calls should do well because the volatility will increase. But medium-term out of the money puts or calls up to 100 days out should do quite badly. People will realize it will be hard to announce a new deal, not to mention complete one within a short timeframe.

PSTH securities should get more interesting in this order:

Warrants Tontine warrants Shares

Warrants

Warrants suffered a lot since the deal has been announced. One problem is that I've always considered these sort of overvalued at $8 (which is where they traded pre-announcement).

If you look at the top-10 pre-DA SPACs the average share price is currently $9.82 (see table below) and Churchill Capital VII (CVII) and Ares Acquisition Company (AAC) really stand out to me as some of the best values. The average unit price is $10.20. The average warrant trades at $1.52. Again, the Churchill Capital VII warrant is relatively quite attractive.

PSTH has a base share price of $20 instead of the common $10, but its valuation numbers have been somewhat of an outlier except when SPACs were absolutely booming earlier in 2021.

Tontine warrants

The problem with the tontine warrants is they're included in the shares and only issued under some circumstances. You can't bet them separately. Except if you buy shares and write long-term calls against the common. In my honest opinion, the long share position will enable you to collect a (partial) tontine warrant, while I don't think it is likely a call seller will be on the hook to deliver a tontine warrant to call holders. I don't think calls will be adjusted to reflect the tontine value. I could very well be wrong on that front of course.

PSTH shares

The shares have sold off since the deal. I don't really see a reason why they wouldn't re-rate. The valuations of the top-10 largest pre-deal SPACs indicate a baseline value of $20.40. We should add some to that for the tontine warrant which is a unique feature within this group. Potentially a SPARC, or something like that, is still in play. I think PSTH is still the best SPAC and should trade at a premium to any other pre DA SPAC. So a baseline of $20.90 or even a bit higher seems very reasonable to me.

Name Ticker Money Raised Age (Months) Shares Last Close Units Last Close Warrants Last Close Units include Austerlitz Acquisition Corp II ASZ 1380 4 9.78 10.13 1.49 1/4 warrant Churchill Capital Corp VII CVII 1380 5 9.78 10.04 1.29 1/5 warrant KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. KAHC 1380 4 9.74 10.06 1.4 1/4 warrant Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI IPOF 1150 9 9.98 10.61 2.34 1/4 warrant Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corp JWSM 1035 5 9.78 10.12 1.26 1/4 warrant Ares Acquisition Corp AAC 1000 5 9.76 10.02 1.27 1/5 warrant Compute Health Acquisition Corp. CPUH 862 5 9.77 10.13 1.54 1/4 warrant FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. HERA 851 4 9.89 10.21 1.35 1/4 warrant Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. CRHC 828 10 9.85 10.28 1.32 1/3 warrant Apollo Strategic Growth Capital APSG 816 9 9.75 10.15 1.25 1/3 warrant Gores Guggenheim, Inc. GGPI 800 4 10.02 10.45 2.26 1/5 warrant Average 9.827272727 10.2 1.524545455

Trades

Here's how I'm thinking in terms of practical matters:

IF volatility in the option chain steps up today, what should be an attractive trade is to just acquire shares and sell long-term calls. Maybe a year out or even further.

Pre-market PSTH is down 0.19% and that doesn't make a lot of sense to me. I'd think it is a great deal at that price level.

Selling puts (up to 100 days out) will also become more attractive again because there's less risk of getting stuck in a bad position through option chain adjustments.

Pershing Square Holdings isn't a bad position. I'll continue to be long in a few different ways. But I'll probably wind down my supermax hedged position in favor of a position with less "cost-of-carry" and more beta to the market, mostly because the short-term catalyst is gone. The longer-term thesis that Ackman is turning PSH into a tax-advantaged semi-investment bank is still reasonable.