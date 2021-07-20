scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

The last four weeks have not been kind to EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR). EMKR continues to grow at a rapid pace according to the latest report, yet the stock has fallen almost 20% in the last month. The stock looks headed for a critical juncture that could decide whether the stock retains the trend higher or if it goes in another direction. Why will be covered next.

How EMKR got to this point

The stock may have struggled in recent weeks, but it's still been a good year for EMKR in 2021. The stock is up 50% YTD in 2021, even though the stock is 23% off its highs for the year. EMKR has gained 169% in the last twelve months. The stock has done well, just not recently. The chart below shows how EMKR has moved around in recent months.

EMKR has fallen by nearly 20% in the last month or so, but EMKR is still in an uptrend that has been in place going all the way back to last year. EMKR seems to be in what looks like an ascending channel, which is bounded by higher highs and higher lows. The stock is not there yet, but it could be heading for a test of the bottom of the channel.

What happens then is critical. If the bottom holds and the stock bounces off, then the channel remains intact. The stock is likely to continue what it has been doing, which is heading higher. Staying long is warranted at that point. Some may even want to add to their position. On the other hand, if the stock breaks through the bottom, then the channel is no longer intact. Staying long is a more iffy proposition in this case. EMKR may form a new channel, but there are no guarantees that will happen. The stock is likely to head lower, perhaps to the 200-day moving average.

The stock is approaching a critical juncture, regardless of whether the stock ultimately breaks through or bounces off. What happens at this point could be crucial in determining the road ahead for the stock and whether to stay long or not. It comes down to whether the stock stays in the uptrend that has been in place since November of last year or if it does not.

It's not certain which of the two probabilities will ultimately prevail, but taking a look at other factors can give insights as to which of the two outcomes is the more likely one. Fundamentals like earnings and valuations can all affect how the stock is perceived and whether people are likely to buy or sell the stock. For instance, strong earnings growth tends to push up a stock. But weak earnings growth does the opposite. A stock trading at very low multiples is more likely to go up than down and vice versa.

Strong growth facilitates a rising stock

In terms of earnings, EMKR has done a good job lately. EMKR beat estimates for the top and bottom line. Q2 FY2021 revenue increased by 61.1% YoY to $38.4M. Yet despite the jump in revenue, operating expenses declined from $11.4M in Q2 FY2020 to $10.1M in Q2 FY2021. The bottom line improved significantly as a result. Operating income and net income both improved, whether QoQ or YoY. GAAP EPS was $0.13 and non-GAAP EPS was $0.17, erasing the losses from a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA jumped by 56.8% QoQ to $6.9M. Weighted share count rose from 28.83M in Q1 to 34.45M in Q2.

The Aerospace & Defense or A&D segment contributed $13.1M and the broadband segment the remaining $25.3M. The latter grew 27.6% sequentially, offsetting the decline of 3.7% in the former. Broadband's gross margin of 43% was also much higher than the 29% for A&D. Growth in broadband was driven by strong demand for cable TV products as multiple-system operators or MSOs upgraded their networks to facilitate the increased need for bandwidth. The table below shows the numbers for Q2 FY2021.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 Q2 FY2020 QoQ YoY Revenue $38.41M $33.43M $23.85M 14.90% 61.05% Gross margin 38% 38% 27% - 1100bps Operating margin 12% 8% (21%) 400bps - Operating profit (loss) $4.58M $2.51M ($4.98M) 82.47% - Net income (loss) $4.38M $2.57M ($5.08M) 70.43% - EPS $0.13 $0.08 ($0.18) 62.50% - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $38.41M $33.43M $23.85M 14.90% 61.05% Gross margin 39% 38% 28% 100bps 1100bps Operating margin 15% 10% (16%) 500bps - Operating profit (loss) $5.93M $3.45M ($3.80M) 71.88% - Net income (loss) $5.87M $3.40M ($3.80M) 72.65% - EPS $0.17 $0.11 ($0.13) 54.55% -

Guidance calls for Q3 FY2021 revenue of $40-42M, an increase of 50.18% YoY at the midpoint. Growth will once again be led by broadband. COVID-19 and shortages of semiconductors may affect results. From the Q2 earnings call:

"We're expecting to see stronger than normal performance from our cable TV products with slightly increased revenue from our other products. The biggest notes of caution remain tied to semiconductor supplies and any unexpected changes with COVID-19 infection rates in Thailand. Taking all of this into consideration, we currently expect revenue to be in the range of $40 million to $42 million."

Keep in mind that EMKR predicted in an earlier earnings call that demand for broadband would stay strong through the end of 2021. So far, that's exactly what's happening. Broadband drove Q1 and Q2 and it's expected to do the same in Q3. If growth is primarily driven by broadband, then there are no signs that's about to change.

Multiples have gotten better

One of the consequences of the 20% drop in the price of the stock, together with strong revenue and earnings growth, is that multiples have dropped accordingly. The table below shows the multiples for EMKR. For instance, EMKR trades at 11 times forward earnings with a trailing P/E of 41. EMKR's enterprise value stands at $268.8M, which is roughly equal to 24 times EBITDA. Note that this multiple used to be in the triple digits not that long ago. EMKR has come a long way.

EMKR Market cap $301.70M Enterprise value $268.82M Revenue ("ttm") $132.63M EBITDA $11.10M Trailing P/E 40.95 Forward P/E 10.78 PEG ratio 1.00 P/S 2.27 P/B 2.59 EV/revenue 2.03 EV/EBITDA 24.22

It's also worth mentioning that the balance sheet at EMKR continues to improve. Total assets have increased to $166M from $126M at the start of the fiscal year, thanks mostly to a more than doubling of the cash balance to $64M. Accounts receivables rose, while accounts payable declined. Total liabilities declined to $50M.

Investor takeaways

EMKR is a provider of mixed-signal products for the A&D and broadband communications markets. Applications include defense optoelectronics, navigation and inertial sensing, optical sensing, 5G wireless infrastructure and cloud data center. The A&D market is weak right now, but strong demand in broadband has more than made up for it.

EMKR does face potential problems from the COVID-19 pandemic and the shortage of certain semiconductor chips. But EMKR has thus far been able to contain the impact. Barring a drastic deterioration, supply chain issues are not likely to have an adverse impact on growth. EMKR is also exploring other growth markets like LiDAR and other sensing components that could make up for softness elsewhere.

Revenue and earnings growth continue to move in the right direction. EMKR was in the red for some time, finishing with a GAAP loss for three straight years from FY2018 through FY2020. EMKR is highly likely to finish in positive territory for the first time in four years in FY2021. Revenue is expected to reach heights not seen in almost a decade. Earnings are likely to do even better. EMKR is in the midst of a major expansion. That's pretty much what the Q2 numbers and Q3 forecast have to say.

Multiples have benefited. They used to be significantly higher than where they are right now, but strong growth has pushed them down and make them more appealing to those considering getting in on EMKR. If EMKR continues on its path of strong growth, multiples will become even less of an obstacle for potential longs, even if the stock rises.

Having said that, the recent slide in the stock bears watching. EMKR has fallen 20% in the last four weeks and it looks destined to challenge the uptrend that has been in place since last year. A breach of the bottom of the channel is likely to trigger more selling as the uptrend will no longer be valid. The existence of an ascending channel likely attracted buyers and its disappearance is likely to turn them into sellers. At the very least, people will need to reassess whether they wish to stay long EMKR.

On the other hand, bulls would be strengthened if the bottom holds and the channel remains intact. Longs would definitely welcome such an outcome. Bouncing off of the bottom means the borders of the channel remain in place and by extension, the uptrend. It may even give the stock an added boost as it's likely to attract new buyers. Going long at the bottom of a channel makes good sense.

I remain bullish EMKR. There is more to like than not to like as pointed out in a previous article. Multiples continue to improve. Revenue and earnings keep growing. The stock could breach the channel, but that has yet to happen. The uptrend remains in place. The stock is still most likely to be heading higher, the recent slide notwithstanding. As long as this remains the case, long EMKR makes the most sense.