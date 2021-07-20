peepo/E+ via Getty Images

Why Investing in China?

China is currently the second-largest country by GDP and it is laying the ground to become the first one. Innovation is the keyword for the "new China" that not only is looking to achieve its goal of carbon neutrality by 2060 but is also looking to achieve independence from foreign countries. It is a country with big unfolding opportunities, especially if we consider that a big portion of the global Millennial generation lives there, which will drive consumption and contribute to the transformation of the Chinese economy. This means that all the industries will benefit (e.g. healthcare and insurance due to the aging population), especially in the long run.

From the valuation point of view, Goldman Sachs (GS) believes that China and in a broad sense Emerging Markets offer bigger opportunities than US equity. However, a red flag is worth to be noted. In fact, the recovery of US equity has brought global valuation differentials near all-time wides, which means that we are likely to see a sort of convergence going forward. What does it mean? Well, it may mean that there are some leaders out there trading at a big discount or that some U.S. companies are trading at a big premium (the latter is more likely). As of right now, I believe that active investing outside the US market offers bigger opportunities, and by focusing on quality companies (85% of long-term stock performance is driven by fundamentals) investors are likely to experience "secular growth" at good prices.

Source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

For instance, we can find many good companies in the Chinese market, some of them are well-known names: Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Baidu (BIDU), JD.com (JD), NIO (NIO), etc. I would like to analyze one of them, in this case, I will go with Alibaba. Let's take a closer look at what multiple it is trading right now.

Alibaba Valuation

Alibaba is a well-known name to many, and many compare it to Amazon (AMZN) or Google (GOOGL) (GOOG) of China. By doing such a comparison, they also compare their multiples and end with the conclusion that it is undervalued. Alibaba is currently trading at a P/E of 24.59x TTM (based on EPS of 8.43), which is well below its U.S. "peers". However, what many seems to forget in doing such a comparison is that the multiples are not only about the expected growth but also about the underlying risk. What are those risks? There are various risk factors that may play out, some of those are already fully priced in, some not. I would like to state two of them:

1. US-China tensions are a real problem, and they were not only under the Trump Administration but are also under the Biden one. On Monday the Biden administration criticized the Chinese government in the Microsoft (MSFT) cyberattack.

2. Beijing is trying to stop the big tech titans from becoming too powerful and to avoid monopolies (competition is good for innovation). Tighter regulation of big tech companies may put some slowdown to the growth of those companies, and thus hurt the stock performance.

3. COVID-19 related problems: possible new lockdowns due to the spread of the new variants (with the Delta variant carrying the higher weight).

For what concerns Alibaba, I would argue that Alibaba looks very similar to Amazon, however, big differences can be found between the two. For instance, by comparing its products we can notice one big thing, the price. In fact, Alibaba offers the same products as Amazon, but at a discount, because it has direct access to Chinese factories and this allows to cut the "middleman premium". Another difference lays in logistics, Alibaba relies on a global network of delivery companies, while Amazon is investing heavily to build its own fleet.

Now, let's return to the valuation part. For Alibaba, analysts expect EPS of 12.38 2023, which translates into a 2023 P/E of 17.14x (vs current P/E of 24.59x TTM). Is it a fair valuation? To answer this question, let's take a broader look at the historical P/E for the Chinese market.

Source: Yardeni.com

If we look at the last decade, I would argue that the 2023 P/E of 17.14x suggests that we are near the higher end of the historical range. However, as I said before companies like Alibaba are likely to experience "secular growth" and for this reason, this multiple can be justified. And yes, I said justified. I don't believe that the company is undervalued for one simple reason: top-down control. In fact, one of the downsides of investing in China is top-down control of the economy and this makes me unwilling to put higher multiples to value the company.

I don't have an open position in Alibaba, but I am considering opening one, just not at this valuation. Personally, I believe that a "fair" multiple at which I am comfortable bearing the risk of investing in China is a 2023 P/E of 15.35x, which translates into an FV of $190/share (this implies a potential downside of 8.6% vs the current price of $207.92/share). Don't take me wrong, this is not my long-term FV is just the entry price at which I am comfortable buying the stock. Is it reasonable? I believe it is. The technical analysis seems to confirm it too.

Source: TradingView.com

Final Thoughts

I believe that emerging markets, and in particular China offer interesting opportunities for investors looking not only for diversification effect but also at purchasing good businesses at good prices. For the valuation side, I believe that comparing Chinese companies to their US "peers" by looking only at the expected growth is a bad approach and that the implied risk must be taken into account. Finally, I would suggest being cautious and building a position through small steps, and being ready for unexpected.