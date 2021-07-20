gsheldon/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The investment thesis

This article analyzes Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), an industry leader that is for sale under 10x pretax earnings. The analysis is performed under a framework that I call the Buffett’s 10x Pretax Rule. Based on such examination, the thesis is that TSN presents excellent perpetual growth prospects at a reasonable price, offering favourable odds for double-digit return in the long term. An investment here is similar to owning a bond with 10+% yield and at the same with a coupon payment that increases 4-6% per year.

Before going into any further details, it would help to briefly summarize my investment philosophy to provide a context. I am a long-term, conservative, and value- oriented investor. I hold a rather concentrated portfolio with about a dozen stocks, diversified across different market sectors and supplemented by ETFs, bonds, and gold (as detailed here).

My goal for my stock holdings is to generate Double Digit return during a Decade, and that is why I nickname my portfolio the DDD portfolio. Currently my portfolio holds the following 10 stocks shown in the next chart, with TSN as the latest addition (purchased at $70.8 last week). Using the date I first published the DDD portfolio on 5/31/2021 as the inception date, its performance on a weekly basis is summarized in the second chart. It has been a really short time compared to my horizon and there is no need to read too much into the specific numbers. At their current level (plus and minus a few %), they can all change within a day of random market fluctuation. And my goal is not to "beat" the S&P 500. It is to achieve DDD with good safety and good sleep at night. As reflected in my holdings, they all tend to be stocks with reasonable valuation, reasonable growth, high financial strength, and high quality.

Buffett’s 10x Pretax Rule

If you’re a devout Buffett cultist like this author, you must have noticed or heard that the grand master paid ~10x pretax earnings for many of his largest and best deals. The list is a really long one, ranging from Coca-Cola, American Express, Wells Fargo, Walmart, Burlington Northern, and the more recent Apple and of course Kroger as seen on the chart above. Though whether his Kroger investment turns out to be a good one or not is yet to be seen. Buffet himself also mentioned and discussed the 10x pretax multiple times in his shareholder meetings and Q&A sessions. An example quote is provided below (highlighting was added by me):

Buffett: “Geico would be valued differently than Gen RE and other insurance businesses because it’s rational to assume a large underwriting profit and significant growth. You cannot say that about many insurance businesses. I would love to buy a new bunch of operating businesses with similar competitive positions to the ones we own now at nine to ten times pretax earnings.”

Before I go any further, it is time to clarify that what I call the 10x pretax rule is really just an observation. The master did not always pay 10x pretax himself. But there must be something fundamental to it given how many times he did it, the success he had with it, and how many times he mentioned it. So, here are my attempts and speculations on the underlying reasons for the 10x pretax multiples.

The following chart shows the price history of TSN and its 10x pretax earnings since 2010. Pretax earnings are also referred to as "EBT", Earnings Before Taxes, in this article. As seen, whenever price is far above 10x EBT, it has been a good time to sell, and vice versa.

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Why pretax?

Out of all the earnings metrics, EPS, operation income, free cash, dividend, etc., why do we favor the pretax earnings? I think there are at least two good reasons.

After tax earnings do not reflect business fundamentals. Taxes can change from time to time due to factors that have no relevance to business fundamentals, such as tax law changes and capital structure change. Plus there are plenty of ways to lower the actual tax burden of a company.

Pretax earnings are easier to benchmark, say against bond earnings. The best equity investments are bond like, and when we speak of bond yield, that yield is pretax. So a 10x EBT would provide a 10% pretax earnings yield, directly comparable to a 10% yield bond.

Why 10x?

Besides being a nice and round number, it passes the/my commonsense test. A 10x pretax multiple roughly translate into 12 to 15x PE depending on the tax rates, which is not far off from the long term average of stock valuation. Furthermore, if we buy average business at 10x pretax, we already get a 10% pretax return. And if we can do better than buying only average business (like Buffett), paying 10x pretax pretty much guarantees double digit pretax earning. Of course, the 10x here is only for businesses that are conservatively leveraged (say with interest coverage around 10x). The number needs to be adjusted for a highly leveraged business or a business with loads of cash.

Warning!

Here a strong warning is in order. I am NOT suggesting you go out and start buying every/any stock that is below 10x its pretax earning. As investors, we face many risks. Two of the major risks are A) quality risk or value trap, i.e., paying a bargain price for something of horrible quality, and B) valuation risk, i.e., paying too much for something of superb quality.

For me, the 10x pretax rule is mainly to avoid the type B risk AFTER the type A risk has been eliminated already. A miserable company cannot become a good investment in the long run no matter how cheap you bought it. But a good company can become a bad investment if bought at a high price. The optimal zone lies in the middle as shown, which represents an optimal trade-off between quality and valuation and hence reduces risks. I certainly did not invent this approach, and plenty of people (Buffett being the most famous one) have thought about and written about it before. If you are interested, Joel Greenblatt’s little book, entitled “The Little Book That Still Beats the Market”, probably is the best starting point. And the Magic Formula investing method described in this book was the backbone of my stock investment approach for generating stock ideas with optimal combination of valuation and quality in a methodical process.

Source: author

After I get some ideas from the magic formula, how do I eliminate the type A risk? I look for three things primarily:

The business should have not existential issue in the long run. However, at the end, this is largely a subjective judgment. The business should have no existential issue in the short run either. This can be quite reliably and objectively evaluated based on the cash flow and debt coverage. The business should have a decent change to grow its earnings in the long term (and estimate the so-call perpetual growth rate). This will be a plus. Because remember, even if the business stagnates forever, I am already perfectly happy to be making a 10% return pretax – it’s like holding a bond with 10% yield. Any growth is a bonus.

If we paid 10x pretax and bought a business that meets requirement 1 and 2, we will be paying an average price for an average business. Not the best investment ever, but 10% pretax return is not that bad either. But if we can get any growth from requirement 3, then we will be buying an above average business at an average price. And we will have a large chance of a double digit return compounding for a long time (if you hold onto to it long enough like Buffett).

So with this framework, let’s examine TSN more closely.

TSN: does it have existential issues in the short run?

TSN is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein business. It is one of the world’s largest processors and marketers of chicken, beef, and pork products. Founded in 1935 and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of some of the most well-known and iconic product and brands.

With its market leading position, scale, and management, I do not see any short term survivability issues at all. A shortcut to look into this issue is dividend. Dividend is one of the most reliable and indicative metric of a business, certainly more than earning. Earnings can fluctuate from year to year for reasons out of anyone’s control. Earnings are also more open and prone to accounting manipulation and interpretation. Dividend has not of these issues. Dividend is not subject to any subjective interpretation. And it reflects management’s view, at least in the near and short term, more clearly and directly – especially for a business like TSN who has a long track record of being good steward of their dividend. If it increases, it means management must have good confidence about their business at least in the near future. If it decreases, then that means the opposite. Simple and clear.

As shown below, TSN has been growing dividend consistently. The growth rate during the past decade is a spectacular 27% CAGR. Its dividend payment and growth are not only spectacular in absolute terms, but also when compared to its peers as seen in the next chart. It has been paying a stable dividend for more than two decades, and has been steadily increasing its dividend nonstop since 2011. I won’t be surprised that it eventually becomes a member of the elite Dividend Aristocrats (those companies with 25+ consecutive years of dividend increases).

Source: author based on Seeking Alpha data

Source: Seeking Alpha data

There are some short terms issues facing the company, most notably with the chicken division as seen below. The income from the chick division essentially collapsed recently due to a combination of factors. Sales volume declined due to production inefficiencies related to labor availability and severe winter weather. At the same time, cost increased due to higher feed ingredient price (corn and soybeans price have moved considerably higher during fiscal 2021). However, there is no way as I can see that the issue is enough to matter to the survivability of the business. Moreover, the new CEO has made it a priority to recover the chicken division and is taking concrete steps. There are signs of progress in this recovery process.

Source: TSN earnings presentation.

TSN: does it have existential issues in the long run?

For the long term, also as aforementioned, existential issue ultimately is largely a subjective judgment. I do not think there is any such issue for TSN for several reasons:

Secular support. The business caters to an eternal human need – the need for protein. And its scale and brand recognition provide a durable moat and long-term stability. The business has been enjoying a strong secular tailwind and will continue any foreseeable future. Surveys show that as people become more health conscious, they want to increase their protein intake. For example, more than 54% of consumers say they are deliberately adding protein to their daily diet, and more than 20% of consumers say they are eating animal protein more often than they were a year ago.

Overseas market. When it comes to food, we have to remember that the majority of the world want to eat more animal protein - but cannot afford it. And this gap provides a vast potential market for industry leader like TSN. TSN definitely recognizes this and keeps investing overseas. Recent examples include its acquisition of a Malaysia-based food processor, and its announcement to open new plants in Thailand and China.

Continued innovation. The business is also active in developing new products and innovative processes to prepare for shifting consumer tastes and lifestyle. For example, the business is developing plant-based patties, sausages, and ground products to deliver great taste with less saturated fat. And it is also developing restaurant-style chicken sandwich with microwave performance.

Source: TSN earnings presentation.

TSN: what are its perpetual growth prospects?

As aforementioned, I would be already happy to buy a quality business at 10x EBT if it stagnates forever. But in TSN’s case, I think there are good perpetual growth prospects too. In the long term (like 10 years or more), the growth rate is “simply”:

Longer Term Growth Rate = ROCE * Reinvestment Rate

ROCE stands for the return on capital employed. Note that ROCE is different from the return on equity (and more fundamental and important in my view). ROCE considers the return of capital ACTUALLY employed, and therefore provides insight into how much additional capital a business needs to invest in order to earn a given extra amount of income – a key to estimate the PGR. The reinvestment rate is the portion of income the business plows back to fuel further growth.

So to estimate the long term growth rate, we need to estimate two things: ROCE and reinvestment rate.

To estimate the ROCE of businesses like TSN, I consider the following items capital actually employed:

1. Working capital, including payables, receivables, inventory. These are the capitals required for the daily operation of their businesses.

2. Gross Property, Plant, and Equipment. These are the capitals required to actually conduct business and manufacture their products.

3. Research and development expenses (a relatively small amount for a business like TSN).

Based on the above considerations, the ROCE of TSN over the past decade are shown below. As seen, it was able to maintain a respectably high ROCE over the past decade: on average 25% for the past decade. To put things in perspective, as detailed in my previous articles for Lockheed Martin (LMT) and General Dynamics (GD), ROCEs for these defense business leaders, who almost enjoy a monopoly moat, are “only” in the range of 20% to 30%. And in TSN’s case, the ROCE has improved from below 20% at the beginning of the decade to the current level of above 30%.

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

Now let’s see the reinvestment part. In recent years, the following is how TSN has been allocating its operation cash (“OPC”):

Source: author and Seeking Alpha.

As seen, TSN has been using on average ~30% of the OPC as maintenance CAPEX and ~15% as dividend. So these two “mandatory” have been on average costing 45 % of TNS’s operation cash in recent years. The quotation mark means even though dividend is usually considered an optional cost. But for a dividend stock like TSN, it is not really optional – it probably will be one of the last costs that management is willing to cut.

For the remaining ~55%, the company does have a choice. It can use it for a variety of things: reinvest to fuel further growth, retain it to strength the balance sheet, pay an extra special dividend, pay down debt, buyback shares, et al. It obviously makes total sense to reinvest all of it to fuel further growth given its 25% ROCE. But the problem is that for businesses at this scale, there are just not that many opportunities to reinvest the earnings. As a result, TSN has been allocating a large part of the remaining earning, on average 20% in recently years, to buy back shares. It is definitely a good capital allocation strategy given the low cost of debt in the past decade due to the decline interest rate. When the cost on debt is lower than the cost of equity, it makes perfect sense to buy back shares (either using OPC and/or using borrowed money).

With all the above considerations, the business has been reinvesting at about 6% in recent years. Now with both ROCE and reinvestment rate estimated, we can estimate the long term growth rate, as shown in the next chart. This table shows the long-term growth rate at different combinations of ROCE and reinvestment rate. The darker the background color, the more probable the scenario is expected to materialize. The numbers highlighted in red are the most likely scenario given the average ROCE in the past decade and the reinvestment rate that makes sense to me for a business at this scale. Note that in this table, I also added 2.5% of inflation to the growth rate. So as a result, even when TSN reinvests 0%, it would still have a growth rate of 2.5% because of inflation. I think this is justified as TSN has demonstrated in the past it has the pricing power to adjust for inflation. As seen, the long term growth rate is in the mid-digit range, from 4% to 6%.

Now to put the pieces together and conclude:

Paying 10x EBT for a business that will stagnates forever is like owning a bond with 10% yield.

In TSN’s case here, the current valuation is significantly lower than 10x EBT.

At the same time, there is a good prospect of 4-6% long term growth – a growth rate that can be funded organically and sustained by the business itself.

So an investment here is similar to own a bond with 10+% yield and at the same with the coupon payment increase 4-6% per year, leading to a very favorable odds of double digit return in the long term.

Source: author.

Conclusion and final thought

This article analyzes TSN, an industry leader that is for sale under 10x EBT. The analysis is performed under the framework of perpetual growth and Buffett’s 10x Pretax Rule. The results show that TSN presents excellent prospects for offering double-digit return in the long term with a wide margin of safety. An investment here is similar to owning a bond with 10+% yield and at the same with a coupon payment that increases 4-6% per year.

Thx for reading! Look forward to your comments and thoughts!