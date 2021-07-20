ptasha/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The FT CBOE Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) is for investors who want the safety of the Dividend Aristocrats but are disappointed by the relatively low yields that accompany them. Rather than venture out into the high yield space and hold riskier assets, KNG instead supplements its Dividend Aristocrats holdings by writing a small number of call options. This article will take you through the strategy, talk about the performance since inception, and finally, provide some alternatives for high yield investors not willing to pay KNG's annual fees of 0.75%.

Overview & Strategy

If you aren't familiar with the Dividend Aristocrats, they are essentially just a group of S&P 500 stocks that have consistently grown their dividends each year for the past 25 years. I cover them in detail each month, with my latest update on June's performance here. As mentioned, KNG is very similar to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), except that it generates additional yield by writing call options with exercise prices as close as possible to the underlying asset's share price. First Trust provides the following fund information below.

Source: First Trust KNG Fund Overview

As you can see, KNG has 128 holdings, but half of those are the options written on the underlying assets. The option exposure per holding cannot exceed 20%, but it's closer to 10% in practice. This is what gives it the income boost, and at the same time, most of the exposure is in the stocks themselves.

As of June 30, 2021, the trailing and forward dividend yields were 3.53% and 3.72%, putting it over 2% higher than the 1.29% yield for the S&P 500 (SPY). KNG's target is 3%, so it's currently falling short of that goal. KNG's assets under management are just $200 million, and its expense ratio is relatively high at 0.75%.

Top Holdings & Sector Allocations

KNG's top ten holdings are as follows:

Source: First Trust KNG Fund Overview

It's important to note that KNG weights each Dividend Aristocrat equally, rebalancing quarterly and reconstituting annually. As such, the top holdings merely represent the best-performing stocks since the last rebalancing period. For example, Sysco Corporation (SYY) is the lowest-weighted stock in the fund at 1.31%. It's fallen 15% since the beginning of May, as the restaurant-dependent company struggles through the pandemic.

A better way to gauge exposure is to look at KNG's sector allocations. First, the requirement of 25 consecutive years of dividend increases immediately puts the Technology sector at a disadvantage, considering that the dot com bubble crash occurred about 20 years ago. This sector's weighting of just 3.08% includes just International Business Machines (IBM) and Automatic Data Processing (ADP), the latter of which I'd typically put in the Industrials sector. Regardless, today's technology companies aren't nearly as speculative as they once were, so some may see this as a critical structural disadvantage.

Source: First Trust KNG Fund Overview

However, KNG investors will get high exposure to Industrials and Consumer Staples stocks, which total 40% of the fund. Especially with the exposure to Staples like Coca-Cola (KO) and Procter & Gamble (PG), it helps drive down the total expected risk of the fund. NOBL's five-year beta is 0.92, so while it's still highly correlated, the risk is less than the market's. This is where KNG's call option writing strategy may help soften the blow during the next downturn, whenever that may be.

Distributions

KNG's distributions come in three forms:

Ordinary distributions, which may include realized short-term capital gains and returns of capital. Short-term capital gains, which are profits made from selling assets held less than a year, and Long-term capital gains, which are profits made from selling assets held more than a year.

KNG investors may find themselves at a disadvantage here versus ETFs that only pay qualified dividends, such as the Schwab U.S. Dividend ETF (SCHD). KNG's distribution history is below, and perhaps holding KNG in a tax-advantaged account may be best for most individuals.

Source: First Trust KNG Distribution History

KNG Performance

First Trust provides performance data against its benchmarks up to the end of June, as shown below.

Source: First Trust KNG Fund Overview

Right away, you can see the fund's tracked Index has underperformed the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats in virtually all periods, including since inception, where it underperformed by an annualized 0.69% (14.72% vs. 15.41%). This isn't unexpected, as the call writing strategy essentially limits capital gains in exchange for the guaranteed premiums earned. It's reasonable to expect the opposite will be true in down markets.

However, you can't invest directly in an Index, so looking at the market price is what matters most. Directly comparing the performance metrics of KNG and NOBL reveals the following.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

First, notice how KNG has underperformed NOBL by 0.85% through July 16, 2021 (13.84% vs. 14.69%). The reason is because of KNG's higher fees (0.75% vs. 0.35%). Granted, some of the tracking error has been a net positive for KNG, but one shouldn't expect that to continue.

Second, downside risk metrics are virtually the same for the two. I'd have expected KNG to come out a bit better, but the fund has had a slightly worse maximum drawdown (23.52% vs. 23.23%). It's also had a somewhat worse Sortino Ratio (1.16 vs. 1.12), which measures downside risk-adjusted returns. KNG hasn't been around long enough to say for sure, but in 2018 when the S&P 500 fell 4.56%, KNG happened to underperform by about a percentage point. Again, part of this is due to fees, but its total return track record isn't particularly strong.

What investors essentially are doing with KNG is exchanging a lower total return for a higher yield. Since its inception, KNG has delivered on that front.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Halfway through 2021, for example, a $10,000 investment in KNG would have netted $243 in income compared to $101 for SPY (assuming dividends were not reinvested). Annualized, this puts the yield about 2.84% higher. Whether or not that's sufficient for your needs is up to you, but I don't think it's worth it for most. I believe investors should consider alternatives.

KNG Alternative #1

In my view, and assuming you'd like to maintain core exposure to the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, you're better off just buying NOBL along with a high-yielding covered call ETF like the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD). In this example, you could replicate the portfolio income of KNG with a 15% allocation and pick up some exposure to the Technology sector along the way.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Essentially, net fees would come out cheaper and you'd be a little more diversified across sectors than you would by investing only in the Aristocrats. Plus, you can easily customize weightings to meet your income needs.

KNG Alternative #2

If you'd like to stay away from options altogether, there are alternatives in the high-yield equity space. While choices are fewer than before, primarily due to sky-high share prices, one that appears interesting is the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (FDL). These funds are always interesting to me, especially after reconstitutions (which it did last month), since past ETF performance is less of an indicator of future performance. The reconstitution resulted in higher exposure to the Health Care and Consumer Staples sectors and has a trailing dividend yield approaching 4%, all qualified. It also has an 8.73% allocation to the Technology sector, with Broadcom (AVGO) being a significant holding along with IBM.

Lately, dividend ETFs have been hit especially hard, so there may be some good opportunities in the all-equity space rather than selecting a fund that requires option writing to boost yields.

Investment Recommendation And Conclusion

KNG's primary advantage is that it offers a yield that's substantially higher than the S&P 500. High yield is difficult to get these days, so the strategy of writing covered calls for additional income is worth consideration. However, income earned through option writing is less tax-efficient, and there's scant evidence that KNG can outperform enough during downturns to justify its additional fees. On the contrary, it may be more likely to underperform during normal and bull markets since covered call writing limits capital gains.

I would place KNG in the "interesting but not necessary" category. Its strategy is easily replicable for lower fees, but it doesn't solve the inherent problem of the Aristocrats' low exposure to the Technology sector. Using the Aristocrats as a core holding is fine, but when it comes to supplementing it either for income or for diversification purposes, I don't think KNG is your best bet.