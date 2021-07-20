Tristan Fewings/Getty Images Entertainment

In 2020, Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) spread among the children population almost as fast as COVID-19. Stuck at home with stressed-out parents and ineffective online classes, children spent more time and money on the Roblox platform than ever before, and many parents are eager to buy Robux to keep their children engaged with the platform and "not cause trouble". As the economy recovers, the company will likely have a difficult time meeting high expectations for growth. While this is clearly a negative for the stock, I hesitate to make a financial bet against any company that makes highly addictive products targeting children.

This article will discuss RBLX's latest earnings, business, financials, trading and valuation, and risks so readers could reach their own informed decision.

(Note: Unless otherwise noted, all forecasted financials refers to consensus estimates and all historical financial data comes from the company.)

Earnings

We will start by quickly going over the company's latest earnings to level-set everyone before moving to the main topic of considering the company's business fundamentals.

Source: company

RBLX reported FY Q1 earnings (FY ending Dec) on 05/11/2021, resulting in the stock trading up 21.3% on the day after earnings. This is a strong first quarter as a public company, driven by strong DAU and ABPDAU.

International growth was strong, driven by Europe, which had nearly as many DAU as North America in the quarter. Nearly half of the platform is age 13+, driven by the faster growth of this cohort. Hours per DAU per Day was 2.55 hours, up sequentially but 10% off its peak in Q2 2020.

Business In A Nutshell

Roblox provides software and back-end infrastructure that powers an immersive 3D experience and gaming platform visited by over 37 million daily unique persons, mostly children (over half under 13 years old). Content on the platform is user-generated from a community of over 8 million developers. The company generates revenue from the sale of Robux, a currency used for in-game purchases.

Roblox Metaverse

The company refers to its platform as a metaverse. The metaverse has been a topic of science fiction, but management believes today's powerful computing and communication technologies can finally make it a reality. In the company's view, eight key tenants make its metaverse possible. I will discuss a couple of key tenants below.

Source: company

The first tenant is identity or the user's avatar. You can be whoever you want to be in the metaverse, especially if you pay Roblox money to customize your avatar. Now, instead of getting plastic surgery or buying the latest analog fashion accessories, children can take their parent's credit card to build a digit-self that is worthy of their own and their peers' esteem. For example, last month, a virtual Gucci bag sold for over $4,000 on Roblox, more than the $3,400 retail value assigned to the bag. And for only $25 or so, children can change their username to that better reflects their emerging personalities:

Source: Roblox platform

The third tenant is immersiveness. According to RBLX's CEO, "Roblox supports the feeling where we lose ourselves... where we're hanging out in a virtual place. And as we evolve and as Roblox continues to grow more and more, the immersiveness on Roblox will approach the quality of today's first-run movies."

Immersiveness is critically important to the company's business model. In 2020, users spent 30.6 billion hours engaged on the platform, an average of 2.6 hours per daily active user each day. The more time they spend on the platform, the more they identify with their digital identity, the more they spend.

The fifth tenant is variety. Because RBLX provides the infrastructure for game developers and because games are free-to-play, the platform carries over 40 million games. This allows children to sample all sorts of games without leaving the platform. There is so much content that most children will find something new to keep them engaged for longer.

The beauty of the metaverse is that it is an affordable and attractive alternative to reality, where only fun games, unawkward socializing, and easy skill progression exist. During the pandemic, stuck at home with a stressed-out family, many children prefer to escape their difficult realities in this metaverse. In turn, many stressed-out parents are more than happy to buy Robux to keep their children engaged with a screen rather than cause trouble, like asking parents to take them to the park during work hours.

Two Viral Loops

Management believes that Roblox is unique in that two separate viral loops power its growth.

The first viral loop is a content viral loop. Content on the platform is getting better all the time, fueled by the growing economic incentives for developers. Better content attracts more players, who tend to bring friends and family onto the platform as they get immersed in the metaverse, creating a players viral loop.

Financial

With children stuck at home during the pandemic lockdowns, 2020 was a blockbuster year for RBLX with DAU growing 85% y/y and bookings growing 171% y/y. This type of growth isn't sustainable, and investors are expecting some moderation going forward.

Sell-side consensus is forecasting revenues to grow by 35.8% this fiscal year, reaching $2.6 billion, and to grow by 24.4% the following fiscal year, reaching $3.2 billion.

Consensus is forecasting EBIT margin to contract by 663 basis points this fiscal year to 21.0% and contract by 136 basis points the following fiscal year to 19.7%. This decrease results from facing a difficult revenue comp in 2020 and the faster growth in operating expenses -- developer exchange fees, R&D, and SG&A.

Going forward, consensus is forecasting EPS to decrease by 46.8% to $0.28 this fiscal year and decrease by 14.1% to $0.24 the following fiscal year.

Trading & Valuation

RBLX currently trades at $77.56 per share, a market value of $44.2 billion, and an enterprise value of $45.8 billion. The stock does not pay a dividend compared to a dividend yield of 1.3% for the S&P 500.

Trading momentum is sluggish. The stock is trading 1.6% below its 200-day moving average, 25% below its 52-week high of $103.87, and 28% above its 52-week low of $60.50 per share.

Short interest is high at 7.9% and rising, suggesting increasing skepticism of market participants.

Using consensus estimates for next fiscal year's results (FY2), RBLX is currently trading at an EV/Sales multiple of 14.4, an EV/EBIT multiple of 73.2, a P/E multiple of 319.4, and an FCF multiples of 87.1.

Relative to the S&P 500, RBLX is trading at an EV/Sales premium of 426%, an EV/EBIT premium of 292.7%, a P/E premium of 1466%, and an FCF premium of 290%.

Risks

The pandemic has been a massive accelerant for the company, but now it faces tough comps and skepticism over its long-term organic growth rate. As the economy reopens, its customers, primary school-aged children, must go back to school and may no longer have the time to play 2.6 hours per day on its platform. As a result, the company may fail to meet growth expectations.

To sustain long-term growth, RBLX must hold on to customers as they age. Over 80% of the company's DAU are under the age of 25, and the brand is closely associated with child play. The company's ability to appeal to adults remains an open question.

The company's young user base requires significant investments in safety. The company may face difficulty policing its ecosystem and is at risk of negative headlines. The inability to maintain a safe and trusted ecosystem will likely pressure growth.

Making money off of children who are addicted to gaming may experience social backlash. The accusation that the company is profiting from gaming addiction could lower RBLX's ESG score. Certain investors may avoid investing in Roblox due to ethical concerns.

Takeaway

Roblox benefited tremendously from COVID by providing an escape for children and their parents. However, it will be difficult for the company to meet high growth expectations. Nevertheless, betting against the company is difficult, given the viral growth and addictive nature of its product.

I look forward to discussing RBLX with you in the comment section below. Thank you for reading!