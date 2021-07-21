Ghing/iStock via Getty Images

Series Introduction for new readers:

This article series is dedicated to everyone in the Seeking Alpha community interested in building an income-producing portfolio. Investing in equities and funds that produce dividends has been part of my overall investing strategy for some time. I have received many comments and messages during my time as a contributor to Seeking Alpha asking me specific questions about how to start a dividend portfolio, where to start, and how much capital is needed to make this strategy work for them?

There is a serious misconception about dividend investing revolving around the amount of capital someone needs to make this an effective strategy. There isn't a one size fits all investing strategy, and many paths throughout the investing space can help investors reach their end goal. For some, continuously investing in an S&P 500 index fund or a total market fund will do the trick. For others, a combination of equities and funds works well.

For me, I invest in funds, individual equities, and dividend-producing investments. I started this series to illustrate how someone could start from scratch and build a dividend portfolio from the ground up by investing on a fixed budget. I am allocating $100 a week to this series and its investments. The goal is to create a diversified income-producing portfolio where all of the dividends are reinvested until I retire. I plan to use this portfolio's passive income as one of the building blocks to rebuild my income during retirement.

Week 20 – Reader Suggestion Week

I can't believe it's been 20 weeks since I started this series on Seeking Alpha. I have greatly enjoyed writing this series and interacting with all the readers through private messages and the comment section. After 20 weeks, the portfolio is still in the black due to diversification and reinvesting the dividends. I have allocated $2,000 over 20 weeks to the Dividend Harvesting portfolio, and the composition consists of 25 individual equities, 6 ETFs, 7 Closed-End Funds (CEFS), 2 Business Development Companies (BDC), and 1 ETN. In week 20, after incorporating investments from my reader suggestion list, the Dividend Harvesting portfolios estimated annual dividend income jumped to $131.49, which is a 6.57% yield.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

I have made this Excel file that I update each week free to download for anyone who wants a copy. If you would like a copy, please click here and go to Dividend Harvesting. Everything in the sheet is live so that you can plug in your investments, and the charts and spreadsheet will update, providing you with your own personal tracker. If anyone has any ideas for enhancements after playing around with this, please let me know, as I am happy to make improvements.

The Reader Suggestions are in, and two new positions were added in week 20

Below is my running list of reader suggestions. I try to add every suggestion I see in the comment section to this list, so please keep them coming. There were a lot of interesting suggestions, and the engagement throughout the Seeking Alpha community has been wonderful. Obviously, on $100 I can't add everything, so I went with two choices.

The number of readers who have suggested Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) since the early weeks of this series has been overwhelming. As ARCC has been the most requested position for me to add, I did the research, and I concur. I picked up three shares of ARCC in week 20 and plan on doing an individual article on ARCC in the future. My 2nd pick-up was an interesting selection that I wasn't too familiar with. I have never invested in exchange-traded notes before, but my interest was immediately escalated after reading up on the Credit Suisse Gold Shares Covered Call Exchange Traded Notes (GLDI). I picked up four shares of GLDI. Normally when I see a chart like this, the red flags come out, but it's backed by the 2nd largest bank in Switzerland, Credit Suisse; the chart looks like it has bottomed out, and GLDI throws off a large amount of income, so I took a small chance on it.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha Readers)

A look inside the Dividend Harvesting portfolio after $2,000 of investments.

I can't stress enough how important diversification is. After week 20, 17 of my positions were in the red, even if some were by -1% or less. Like any portfolio, this one is fluctuating, but diversification and dividends have been critical to mitigating the downside. I have gotten to the point where I need to build up positions rather than continuously adding to the portfolio. Over the next several months, I will probably only start one new position a week while the rest of the capital is allocated to current investments. I am starting to work on the first long-term goal of having enough shares of each investment to generate at least one new share per position on an annual basis.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo)

After 20 weeks, here are the growth aspects of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio:

Estimated Annual Dividend Income $7.44 to $131.49, an increase of $124.05 or 1,667.34%



Estimated Monthly Dividend Income $0.62 to $10.96, an increase of $10.34 or 1667.74%



Annual Dividends Generated 12 to 300, an increase of 288 dividends or 2,400%



Weekly Dividends 9 weeks to 49 weeks



(Source: TD)

In week 20, I picked up two weeks of dividends bringing the annual total to 49 weeks of dividend income. This has occurred organically, and I am now generating 300 dividends annually. Looking at the chart below, I am shocked at how many individual dividends this portfolio is spinning off. This was created in less than six months, and I can only imagine what it would look like after 5, 10, 20, or 30 years. The combination of continuously adding $100 per week and reinvesting all of the dividends should make this a powerful tool decades into the future when I am looking to retire.

(Source: Steven Fiorillo) (Data Source: Seeking Alpha)

Reader Suggestions, Week 20 additions

The Dividend Harvesting series community has given me some great suggestions, and in week 20, I added ARCC and GLDI. ARCC is a business development company and one of the largest lenders in the U.S. ARCC has roughly $207 billion in assets under management which operates integrated groups across credit, private equity, real estate, and strategic initiatives. ARCC normally invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. ARCC makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million through revolvers, first-lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. At the end of Q1 2021, ARCC consisted of 350 portfolio companies with 176 different private equity sponsors. By investing in ARCC, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio gained exposure to a wide range of investments while picking up an annual dividend of $1.60, an 8% forward yield.

(Source: Ares Capital Corporation)

GLDI is a product from Credit Suisse that utilizes a covered call strategy on shares of SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD). Shares of GLDI are Exchange Traded Notes which are senior, unsecured debt securities issued by Credit Suisse. From the Credit Suisse overview:

"The Credit Suisse Nasdaq Gold FLOWSTM 103 Index (the "Index") seeks to implement a "covered call" investment strategy by maintaining a notional long position in GLD Shares while notionally selling call options on that position on a monthly basis that are approximately 3% out-of-the-money (i.e., strike price is 103%). The notional net premiums received (if any) for selling the calls are paid out at the end of each monthly period as a Distribution. The Index's strategy is designed to generate monthly cash flow in exchange for giving up any gains beyond the 103% strike price.

I find this an exciting strategy as I like utilizing covered calls to add additional income from investments. GLDI generates a dividend of $1.18 per share which is a forward yield of 13.59% and is paid out on a monthly basis. Its five-year chart has fallen from around $11 to around $8.72, but the monthly income makes this an investment I am willing to allocate some capital to.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Week 21 Game Plan

To amplify the snowball effect currently being created by the revolving dividends, I need to increase the size of each dividend. I will allocate a portion of each week's capital to increase my current positions within the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. By building up each of these positions over time, the annual dividends that are reinvested will add additional shares to the Dividend Harvesting portfolio instead of fractions. I still have my eye on many new investments, but my focus will now be on increasing the size of each dividend while continuing to diversify my holdings.

Conclusion

I want to say thank you to everyone who continues to read and comment on the Dividend Harvesting series. I am looking forward to engaging with everyone in the comments section and gaining perspectives and ideas for new investments. Please continue to list suggestions in the comment as there have been many great investment ideas shared already.