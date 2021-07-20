Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment

The merger between SPAC (special purpose acquisition company) Churchill Capital IV (CCIV) and electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors (LUCIDM) nears the proverbial finish line. A shareholder vote on the merger this week should be merely a formality. The close of the merger should follow, after which what is now CCIV stock will become LCID stock.

Of course, it's been a rocky and volatile road to this point. Churchill Capital IV stock closed 2020 at $10.01, trading with basically zero premium to its cash balance. The rumors about a combination with Lucid began in January after which CCIV soared to what were clearly unsustainable levels.

In fact, there's a reasonable argument that the plunge in CCIV stock on Feb. 23, after the merger with Lucid Motors was officially announced, signaled (and contributed to) the end of the SPAC boom (or bubble, depending on an investor's perspective):

Data by YCharts

The steep decline in Churchill Capital IV stock, however, has brought valuation in. The story is intriguing. Lucid's long-term opportunity quite obviously is immense. There are reasons for optimism with the stock retreating of late to a current price near $22.

There are also reasons for caution - including, still, valuation. Competition is intense and will get even tougher. Lucid's executives have impressive track records, but at the moment the company still hasn't delivered a single vehicle to a customer. What works on paper, or in test drives, may not quite work in practice.

From here, a pro forma valuation of roughly $35 billion still looks potentially aggressive. Trading both after the February peak and more recently highlights the short-term downside risk. But it's not difficult to get interested in, and even excited by, the Lucid story. If this works, it's going to work big, making CCIV stock a potential high-risk, high-reward play at the right price - whatever an individual investor believes that right price to be.

Why is CCIV Stock Up Since the Merger?

The key question for CCIV stock obviously is: what is Lucid Motors worth? And the true (if somewhat boring) answer is that no one really knows. This is a pre-revenue company with an unproven product in an immature market with a dizzying array of established and upstart competitors. Two decades from now, Lucid Motors could be the world's largest automaker. It could be bankrupt. It's foolish to dismiss either possibility out of hand.

That said, we can establish some guardrails in terms of valuation. Churchill Capital IV shareholders are getting 207 million shares at an effective price of $10; PIPE (private investment in public equity) investors bought 166.7 million shares at $15. That's a weighted average price of $12.23 per share, for a valuation of about $20.5 billion. (The valuation figure is on a fully diluted basis, including founders and public warrants. It includes cash, pro forma for the merger and warrant exercises, of about $6.3 billion.)

$12.23 isn't a hard floor under CCIV stock, but it does seem like a starting point for trying to gauge valuation of a business with such a wide range of outcomes. In fact, it does seem like the low end of valuation for Lucid Motors should be higher than $12 per share and a little over $20 billion total.

After all, less-celebrated EV rival Fisker (FSR) trades 50%-plus above its own SPAC price of $10. Like Lucid, Fisker hasn't had much news since its merger was announced, but has mostly ridden the up-and-down trading across the sector. It would be a surprise if Lucid traded down to the price at which it raised capital while FSR did not (though recent history obviously shows that sector sentiment can bring both stocks down).

That aside, it does seem like some optimism toward Lucid Motors itself is warranted. The cited range for the Lucid Air (over 500 miles on a charge), the horsepower (over 1000 in some variants), the design, and other factors suggest that Lucid has a real chance to carve out space in the crowded EV market.

Indeed, listening to chief executive officer Peter Rawlinson, even a skeptic like myself can't help but get a little bit excited. Rawlinson, most recently on this month's investor call, has described a company that is not just the "next Tesla (TSLA)", but better than Tesla. The Air's horsepower is bigger than competitors, whether electric or ICE (internal combustion engine). Tesla leads in miles per kilowatt-hour (a measure of efficiency, at least per Rawlinson) at about 4; Lucid is going to 4.5. The drivetrain is both smaller and more powerful. The interior of the Air is larger than those of other sedans, including a three-person bench seat in the back; the exterior is smaller. The glass cabin (in my opinion, anyway) looks incredibly cool, as does the curved glass 'cockpit'.

Even with a clear dampening of optimism toward EV stocks (and EV SPACs in particular) since February, a rally seems justified from not only the $10 Churchill IPO price, but the weighted $12+ per share price at which Lucid has agreed to raise capital. In other words, some kind of gain for CCIV stock since the beginning of the year (when the stock was barely above $10) makes sense. The trickier question, perhaps, is how big a rally.

The High End For the CCIV Stock Price

On the high end, it seems pretty obvious that the closing price of $57.37 on Feb. 22 was a product of a bubble. CCIV stock actually gained 8.4% that day (and at one point cleared $63) despite the fact that Bloomberg had reported that weekend (reasonably accurately) that the deal was getting done at a $15 billion valuation. As I wrote at the time, the fact that Churchill stock rose on that news strongly suggested that at least some of the buyers didn't understand how SPACs worked. At $63, Churchill itself had a valuation of $13 billion; that price suggested a pro forma valuation for Lucid Motors over $100 billion.

The idea that CCIV stock has a simple path back to those highs thus doesn't hold much water; the stock simply disconnected from its fundamentals at some point in late January or early February. (To be clear, that's not to say that CCIV stock can't get back to $50-plus at some point. Rather, based on current information, it's highly difficult to give the company and the stock that kind of valuation at the moment.)

In fact, given what we know now, it's not terribly easy to support even the current pro forma valuation of $37 billion. (That valuation too includes the cash on the balance sheet; given that Lucid itself has said it will burn all of that cash over the next 18 months as it ramps production and builds out its operations, it seems unwise to use enterprise value here instead of market capitalization.)

One of the interesting disclosures in the prospectus is the how Churchill and Lucid wound up beginning discussions in the first place. On Jan. 11, Bloomberg reported that Churchill was in talks to merge with Lucid. But according to the prospectus (p. 138), "at the time the article was published, Churchill and Lucid had not had any discussions with respect to a potential business combination." Presumably, sources at one of the two companies (or both) leaked the apparently erroneously info to the news outlet (which had little reason to make up a deal out of whole cloth), but whatever the cause, it was the article that led to the initial negotiations. Lucid executives and Churchill head Michael Klein spoke that same day.

Three days later, Churchill made a merger offer at a valuation of just $9 billion to $11 billion, with no PIPE. With CCIV stock rallying nearly 80% from pre-rumor levels, the valuation was raised a week later to $11 to $12.5 billion; Lucid countered at $11.75 billion, the midpoint of the range, the following day. It was only as CCIV stock continued to soar that the ability to price a large PIPE at all, let alone at $15, became apparent.

In other words, if Churchill Capital IV stock hadn't gone nuts in late January and early February, Churchill Capital IV itself would almost certainly have received a better deal. More importantly, it certainly seems like Lucid would have taken that better deal.

Indeed, the prospectus notes that Lucid already had talked to five other SPACs before entering discussions with Churchill. Admittedly, that's a surprise given the optimism that greeted the initial Lucid/Churchill report, the nature of SPACs (which have a fixed deadline), and the general optimism toward EV stocks at the end of 2020. But the fact that other SPACs presumably weren't willing to offer even $11 billion further colors the current value. And it's a long way from $9-$11 billion Lucid was likely willing to take in January to the weighted valuation of ~$20 billion implied by the merger, and the ~$36 billion now implied by the current CCIV stock price.

The prospectus also includes a fairness opinion from Guggenheim Securities. It, too, throws a bit of cold water on the current $36 billion pro forma market cap:

source: Lucid Motors/Churchill Capital IV prospectus

The precedent SPAC analysis admittedly is somewhat deflated by the fact that SPAC valuations (here based on the $10 reference price, not the market price) are usually low, since the capital is ostensibly is raised at a discount. But the list of SPACs used, included in an amendment to the prospectus, includes a couple of notable EV losers in Canoo (GOEV) and Lordstown Motors (RIDE), both of which serve as cautionary tales for the group.

The DCF and revenue analyses, meanwhile, suggest mostly modest upside of about 4% on a blended basis. Yet they also rely at least in part on Lucid's own projections. Those projections likely need to be taken with a grain of salt. As the Wall Street Journal noted in March, multiple SPACs have predicted they will each set the all-time record as the fastest company to $10 billion in revenue. Lucid, which projects $9.93 billion in 2024 revenue, is one of the more aggressive.

It bears repeating: this is a bit of a guessing game, with limited information. But it does seem like a reasonable price for CCIV right now is somewhere in the mid-teens. That's still a premium to where the company raised capital, and a substantial premium to where the company was willing to raise capital in mid-January.

A mid-teens share price implies a valuation in the ~$25 billion range, closer to the low end of Guggenheim's estimates, perhaps building in a bit of cushion relative to Lucid's projections. (Remember too that the company already has pushed back its delivery estimate somewhat, after Rawlinson initially targeted this spring. Lucid still hasn't given a firm date for the start of deliveries, despite the fact that we are now in the "second half of 2021.") At the least, our imperfect model does suggest that CCIV stock can get cheaper as the year goes on - and solely from a fundamental standpoint, perhaps should get cheaper.

Bottom Line: Is CCIV Stock A Buy Or Sell?

And yet, personally, I can't shake the sense that the fundamentals here, as limited as they are, understate the attractiveness of the qualitative case for Lucid Motors and for CCIV stock.

Again, it's worth listening to Rawlinson speak about his company. Henrik Fisker, for instance, is not quite as effusive about his eponymous firm (nor, admittedly, is Fisker initially targeting such a high-end market). As Lucid sees it, pretty much everything about the Air is an improvement on existing models from rivals, which include not just Tesla but the likes of Daimler (OTCPK:DMLRY) unit Mercedes-Benz.

Certainly, the claims alone could merit some skepticism. After all, the EV category, let alone the broader auto industry, has seen the investment of tens of billions of dollars and billions of man-hours. It seems unlikely that Lucid, as Rawlinson essentially claims, does everything better. And yet the company is not far from EPA certification of its range, is not far from production, and has, for instance, its batteries installed in every car in the Formula E series. There's really no evidence this is a story like that of Nikola (NKLA) or Lordstown.

Even the projections, which appear outlandish at first glance, seem reasonable from another viewpoint. In 2030, as chief financial officer Sherry House pointed out on this month's call, Lucid projects it will have just 4% of the total addressable market by units. That's with a fleet that, if all goes mostly to plan, will have expanded beyond the luxury-focused Air sedan to the Project Gravity SUV and additional, unnamed, and presumably more affordable models.

The net income figure of $5.7 billion seems potentially aggressive, given that Tesla's adjusted earnings in 2020 were 60%-plus lower on unit deliveries roughly 10% less. But the Model 3 pressures Tesla's margins. Meanwhile, Lucid's targeted ~16% EBITDA margins in 2023 are not terribly higher than the ~14% GM (GM) delivered in 2020.

To be sure, it's still worth discounting those projections. At the least, it seems far more likely that Lucid Motors underperforms than outperforms. And, again, we've already seen a production delay, while the company has pulled forward capex spending and disclosed in the prospectus that third-party suppliers are giving higher-than-expected cost estimates, which could reduce long-term margins.

At the same time, there's room for Lucid stock to be a winner long-term even if the projections aren't exactly hit. Tesla, of course, has not perfect (or close) in hitting its targets over time. Cut the out-year net income and free cash flow targets by one-third and apply a 40x multiple; Lucid still is a ~$160 billion company, implying nearly 20% annualized returns over the next 8.5 years. Like Tesla, Lucid has plans for an energy storage business, and Rawlinson has talked up potential in the agricultural, marine, and heavy industry end markets as well as mentioning possibilities in VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) applications.

We've seen these kinds of stocks defy fundamentals for literally years, with TSLA (by some measures) providing a perfect example. Yet, with CCIV at $22 instead of $57 or even $35, we're no longer at a point where the stock needs to defy fundamentals. $36 billion for a startup sounds ridiculous on its face. But when the blue-sky scenario pretty easily suggests a long-term valuation past $200 billion, it doesn't take guaranteed success to make $36 billion at least reasonable.

Trading in CCIV and then LCID stock for the rest of the year probably will come down to a debate over how reasonable the market as a whole views that figure. (It's possible the merger vote moves the stock; there's absolutely no logical reason why that should happen, given the vote is a foregone conclusion, but SPACs have not always traded on logic over the past 18 months.) And an investor's individual opinion of that valuation really should determine her strategy toward the stock over that stretch.

With implied volatility rather high, the options markets are somewhat intriguing. The December 15 put can be sold for nearly $2, providing either ~15% returns over five months or the ability to own Lucid at something close to the weighted merger valuation (and a discount to the PIPE). Covered calls offer some attractiveness as well. (Any investor should take time to understand options well before actually executing a trade.)

To return to the original question here - is CCIV stock a buy or a sell? - the answer is: it depends. Yes, that's a wishy-washy answer. But it's also a different answer from the one I'd have given just a few months ago.

Price matters. And the fact is that the price here has moved to a point where there's a legitimate bull case for investors who believe in Lucid Motors. There's even enough to intrigue investors who aren't quite sure - myself included.