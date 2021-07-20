Jetlinerimages/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

On the day that the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) suffered its worst daily loss in many months, some have been quick to point out that the index is still barely 3% off the all-time high, and that it may be too soon to talk about dip-buying. But one level beneath the surface, a few sectors have been well into correction territory for a while, particularly cyclical ones.

One such group is airlines (JETS), which is currently 24% away from the March top - effectively in a bear market (see chart below). Among these stocks, Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) catches my attention, after having pulled back 28% from the peak. This may be one of the better stocks to own following a recent selloff that may have been overdone.

Data by YCharts

The bull thesis

I have been favorable to an investment in ALK relative to its peers since April 2020, after taking a pass on it back in 2018. At the center of the bullish thesis during this year of pandemic recovery are the following factors:

Early signs that US leisure travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels rather quickly, even if business travel might be impaired for longer;

Higher mix of domestic and leisure than many of its peers, certainly legacy ones - United Airlines (UAL), American Airlines (AAL), etc.

A cost structure that has been traditionally much leaner than those of the top three names in the space;

A robust balance sheet that makes it a top candidate for quality play within the airline sector, now that the quality factor has been flagged by many as attractively valued. Below is a Q4 2020 net debt comparison among some of the highest-quality low-cost and legacy carriers in the space.

Source: DM Martins Research, data from multiple company reports

Now, add to the above the fact that Alaska has been posting encouraging results, underscoring the company's return to normal. On Friday, July 16, the airline partially pre-announced Q2 earnings, and it is expected to beat its own guidance on several key metrics this time: revenue, capacity, cost per seat and cash from operations.

Perhaps the missing piece for a more convincing bullish case had been valuations. ALK's next-year P/E climbed to a high of 15x at the end of Q1, a point of contention with potential investors until recently. Now, forward P/E has declined to less than 11x, and is well below Southwest's (LUV) more aggressive 15x multiple. See below.

Data by YCharts

Still on valuation, note that the P/E figure above is calculated on EPS that is not yet fully normalized for the end of the pandemic. Against what is expected to be more "steady state" earnings levels in 2023, ALK currently trades at an abnormally low (ex-pandemic) multiple of only 7.4x.

Solid pick in airlines

To wrap this up, I must make an important distinction. I think that ALK is one of the best airline stocks in the market today, and I would probably pick it plus LUV over nearly every other name in space.

This is not to say, however, that I see airlines outperforming other sectors in the near future. Market sentiment seems to have finally shifted away from the reopening trade - something that I had started to notice five or six weeks ago - and certain tech growth stocks may continue to be a safer bet for now.

But in the end, a diversified growth portfolio like my All-Equities SRG should allow for some allocation to airline stocks, albeit a small one to account for higher risks and volatility. Within this cyclical bucket, I think that ALK deserves serious consideration.