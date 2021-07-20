Dmytro Skrypnykov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is a strong company within machine supply for agriculture, forestry, and construction. As a brand leader, it has a strong track record of being its customers' preferred choice, allowing for growth and consistent return of capital to shareholders. This industry leadership has translated into strong expectations for the coming years, which would be a significant improvement over recent history. As a result, Deere is trading well above what is typically the case on both P/E and P/S, having outperformed the general market in the last twelve months having returned 90% YoY. Wall Street suggests there is still upside, but I stand in opposition with my point of departure being as a dividend growth investor.

Introduction

Deere is an interesting company given its size and historical performance in comparison to its industry peers. AGCO Corporation (AGCO) is in my opinion one of the best-run peers compared to Deere, but at a much smaller scale and with lower margins as a result. AGCO provides well-known equipment/tractor brands such as Fendt and Massey Ferguson but only manages roughly $9 billion in revenue in comparison to $35 billion of Deere. To be a bit blunt, AGCO offers what Deere does, but at a smaller scale resulting in less efficiency when observing the companies from a purely financial angle. AGCO manages a gross margin around 20-22% in comparison to Deere’s 26-29% when observing the last decade. Operating margin for AGCO is between 4-8% compared to Deere’s 8-14%. I believe AGCO would be interesting if they had the scale, but they don’t, which makes Deere the interesting candidate.

Another example would be CNH Industrial N.V. (CNHI) who is also a world leader within tractor manufacturing and is headquartered in the UK but with Italian majority ownership. At $26 billion in revenue, it’s much closer in comparison to Deere, but CNH Industrial is also unable to match Deere in terms of both gross- and operating margins. Its operating margin hovering between 6-11% is however closer to that of Deere. However, the company doesn’t have a history of paying dividends, which counts as a minus according to my preferences. Throughout this article, you will view my take on Deere as a dividend growth investor, which is why I also give a minus to a company like CNHI due to its very unstable dividend track record.

As such, if we as investors are looking towards the umbrella term, industrial companies, Deere is the one to consider within agriculture and forestry.

John Deere Investor Presentation Fiscal 2021, p. 8.

If we consider the industrial theme a bit broader and also keep in mind that Deere offers both compact and heavy equipment for construction, we may naturally also consider Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), which comes with less stable, but higher operating margins during cyclical peak years.

Based upon its Q2-2021 financials, Deere’s construction and forestry combined made up 25.5% of total sales, with the following contribution from the other two large segments. Production & precision Ag (37.5%) and small Ag and Turf (28.1%), showing that Deere is and remains an agricultural machine supplier before a construction machine provider. The remaining revenue comes from its enabling businesses.

John Deere Investor Presentation Fiscal 2021, p. 18.

Deere & Its Strategic Capital Priorities

When I evaluate whether Deere would be an interesting investment opportunity, I have a special focus on its dividend history. Coming back to the comparison between Deere and its peers, the major difference between Deere and a company like Caterpillar is that Caterpillar has a very clear dividend hiking strategy and history, while Deere’s is a bit more unclear.

John Deere Investor Presentation Fiscal 2021, p. 25.

While the idea of providing a dividend is very much top of mind at management, it doesn’t follow the typical year-on-year raise concept that we as dividend growth investors are accustomed to. In a more reasonable world, that is actually quite prudent and is perfectly logical, but as dividend investors, we could easily begin to wonder whether we can rely on Deere’s management hiking the dividend in a sufficient pace considering it doesn’t come year-on-year. I believe that signal speaks in disfavour of Deere from a pure dividend investor standpoint.

Author's Own Construction

As evident by the illustration above, Deere has had a tendency to raise dividends for a period of time before keeping it consistent for some years, but despite doing so, the CAGR throughout the observation period is still quite strong as management tends to raise by a significant chunk once they do raise. Consensus estimates for the coming years are to keep the trend, meaning the long-term CAGR is 7.7% compared to the previous decade of 8.0%.

The 2020 payout equalled a payout ratio of 19.7% when measured on an FCF basis per share. That shows promise indicating a very strong potential of hikes for many years to come. With consensus estimates for FCF during 2021-2023, the payout ratio would climb to 27% for 2021 before ending at 23% in 2023. In other words, Deere is expected to grow its FCF to $6.7 billion allowing it to maintain its payout ratio at a similar level with strong dividend hikes. Given how low the payout ratio is measured on an FCF basis makes me wonder why management has been inconsistent in terms of providing an annual raise. If one deep dives into the cash flow statement, it becomes evident that Deere’s free cash flow was negative during 2017-18 due to both a cash acquisition worth $5 billion and a significant build-up in inventories.

For comparison, Caterpillar has exhibited a CAGR at 9.5% from 2011-2020 with expected CAGR of 9.2% from 2011-2023. Going outside the industry, and we see Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) show CAGR at 5.7% and 6.8% respectively during 2011-2020 but with much higher payout ratios measured on an FCF basis.

It’s fair to say that Deere has a strong potential for delivering significant dividend hikes going forward, despite their atypical methodology for doing so, with a lumpsum approach.

Strong Financial Expectations Ahead

Deere is well underway to deliver an exceptionally strong 2021. Its Q1-2021 was released on February 19th and showed a 19% YoY revenue growth to $9.1 billion with diluted EPS of $3.87 compared to $1.63 the year before. Q2-2021, released on May 21st showed even stronger performance with revenue of $12.05 billion and diluted EPS of $5.68 compared to $2.11 the year before. Meaning, that income grew 137% in the first quarter YoY and 169% in the second quarter YoY. With a combined revenue after first half of 2021 of $21.17 billion and diluted EPS of $9.55, the FY2021 consensus of $39.7 billion in revenue and $18.05 in EPS doesn’t sound too far away.

Author's Own Construction

Given the historical trend, the expected development for 2021-2024 would be a significant improvement compared to the previous decade. The cyclicality of Deere is rather evident in this illustration, and while my guess concerning the future is as good as yours, I could wonder whether we should expect such a strong uptrend for all of the forecasted period. The 27% revenue growth of 2021 appears given, but 2022 would be another 10.5% growth followed by 5.2% and 6.8% which all represent a growth substantially above expected GDP growth. Despite strong outlooks for infrastructure spending, commodities, and the like, it will always remain difficult to forecast beyond just a couple of years for cyclical companies as Deere.

Author's Own Construction

If we have a look at the expectations for EPS growth in the coming years, the picture becomes even more skewed. Again, I want to reinforce that 2021 estimates appear within range, however, the 2022 estimate represents another 16% growth in EPS while 2023 adds an additional 7.8%. As can be seen by the historic CAGR, it is significantly above what the business has been able to meet historically.

Author's Own Construction

Deere has on average managed to reduce its outstanding number of shares by 3% annually from 2011 until 2021 year to date, with the most recent five years having seen a reduction of only 0.07%. As such we can expect little contribution to EPS growth in the form of share repurchasing. It should be noted that there is a possibility of seeing an increased deployment of funds towards share repurchasing should the FCF expand as given above. However, with a market cap of roughly $106 billion and an average annual deployment of roughly $1 billion towards share repurchases since 2004, it will still only represent in the amount of 1% reduction in float per year. It will hardly make a significant difference.

The Starting Yield Matters Greatly

As I mentioned earlier, I view Deere through the lens of a dividend investor, and one of the trade-offs we have to consider is the starting yield and the expected growth of the company in general. A company like Visa Inc. (V) has very clearly shown it can grow its revenue massively, allowing for lots of cash to be deployed to its dividend over the coming years. in fact, Visa has grown its dividend at CAGR of 26% through the last decade, albeit at much smaller dollar amounts. That observation justifies acquiring the stock at a premium valuation, given that its ability to raise the dividend both short and long term will be high in comparison to many other companies, such as Deere. On top comes of course the expected market cap appreciation. I know this is a somewhat unfair comparison, but it serves to show the difference and why starting yield matters.

Data by YCharts

On the other hand, Deere is currently offering a starting yield close to its lowest point in the last ten years. Throughout that period, it’s been possible to secure a much higher starting yield, and given a market pullback, it shouldn’t be impossible to secure a starting yield of around 1.5%. Personally, I’d prefer somewhere close to 2%, but that would most likely require a significant market contraction. As shown earlier, Deere has provided a CAGR of its dividend of 8% during the last decade, so using that as a vantage point, it becomes possible to showcase how greatly the starting yield matters.

Author's Own Creation

Using the same assumptions of an annual dividend growth of 8% per year for the first 10 years, followed by a 5% annual raise, the total returns upon a 20-year period are 50% apart. If we changed the assumptions and adjusted the starting yield to 1.8% which would have been a possibility had one acquired Deere not more than a year ago, the difference would be 80% over the full period. Point being, that starting yield does matter, and locking in Deere during its lowest yield in ten years doesn’t appeal to me personally. If history tells us anything about the future, I believe patience would serve one well in this instance, as it’s not custom for Deere to trade at such a low yield, meaning a pullback should allow for a better entry point.

Valuation

Deere currently trades at a P/E of 23 and forward P/E of 18.5 as a result of the strong earnings growth for FY 2021. Deere has for a long time traded well below its current valuation range, but it is also clear that we can’t expect Deere to trend back down towards that range anytime soon. There would be little logic in seeing a company which is expected to grow earnings significantly in the coming years, to trade at a P/E range of 10-12 which typically indicates a lacklustre outlook, and that is definitely not the case here.

Data by YCharts

Observing the P/E, it’s difficult to argue that the company doesn’t appear somewhat fairly valued, maybe slightly overvalued given its outlook and cyclical tendencies. Wall Street consensus, however, provides an average price target of $405 which would suggest a potential 21% upside from the current price. Deere has consistently delivered beats on both revenue and EPS since its Q4-2019 report so I’m in clear opposition to the consensus opinion.

Data by YCharts

Given that Deere is a mature business, I think the P/S ratio provides a clearer picture as to why I’m not quite in agreement with Wall Street on this one. Given the state of the economy, with strong fiscal stimuli, it would in my opinion be fair to believe the company is seeing an upwards cyclical demand for its products, but as can be seen in its historical revenue, that is typically followed by a downwards moving demand at some point as the economy turns. I’d be hesitant to believe that Deere can grow its top line as the P/S ratio suggests it should in order to justify the current P/S ratio and eventually allow the stock to come down towards its typical trading range.

Data by YCharts

Lastly, I just want to highlight how Deere has typically performed in comparison to the general market. Having outperformed the S&P 500 so clearly the last year, I believe there is more potential for downside, than upside here for new investors.

Deere is doing great and will ride the tailwinds of a strong commodity outlook at fiscal stimuli providing a positive impact on construction, but it is however also a mature business that is also cyclical, suggesting to me that it can’t trade for a premium valuation continuously.

Conclusion

Deere is on route to deliver a very strong FY2021 in comparison to the year prior, which has also resulted in the stock having appreciated 90% YoY. Given the strong earnings growth, Deere is trading at a somewhat reasonable forward P/E of 18.5, but I still argue the company is perhaps slightly overvalued given its cyclicality and status as a mature company. Current expectations for Deere are top- and bottom-line growth well above general GDP for the coming years without interruption. Should those expectations become reality, the valuation appears fair, but it is also priced for perfection in my observation, allowing more room for downside than upside for potential investors. From the perspective of a dividend growth investor, this is not the time to add Deere as it is trading at its lowest dividend yield in a decade, and as shown in the article, starting yield matters greatly over time. The strong suit for Deere is its low payout ratio measured on an FCF basis, but the company has proven very consistent in its CAGR of roughly 8% for its dividend, with forward expectations matching that trend.