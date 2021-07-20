Kapook2981/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

In my most recent Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) article, I turned neutral despite an incredibly supportive business environment with high steel prices and strong demand. The problem was that the company's risk/reward turned unfavorable due to economic sentiment. The same goes for most of its peers. In this article, we get to discuss the company's just-announced 2Q21 earnings, which underline the company's strengths. Given that the stock has indeed dropped significantly from its all-time high, I'm once again focussing on the opportunities that come with trading and/or owning this Indiana-based steel producer.

A Quick Look Back

In my article published in June, I explained that STLD had created significant shareholder value despite the fact that it's extremely cyclical. The company has focussed on recycled steel, acquisitions, and products that are able to climb higher up the value chain. This resulted in is more than 10.7 million tons of steel shipments last year, which is roughly twice what the company did prior to 2012. Meanwhile, the company has boosted its free cash flow generating capabilities and used this to strengthen its balance sheet by reducing financial risks.

Unfortunately, despite all of the good news, I refrained from advising investors to go long due to an unfavorable risk/reward.

However, and this is the bad news, the risk/reward isn't great. My scenario shows an 11% upside. Meanwhile, the dividend yield is close to multi-year lows, which makes it a hold for dividend (growth) investors instead of a buy. My concern consists of a number of things. First of all, current inflation rates are unsustainable. This will likely lead to rate hikes in 2022 to combat price inflation caused by supply chain issues. The same happened in the early 1980s, which resulted in very volatile economic growth including recessions. If current economic growth is indeed the result of pent-up demand - and I believe it is - we are very likely about to encounter a scenario where the Fed is going to hike into economic weakness. - Article

While I am writing this, the stock has fallen roughly 15% from its all-time high. Since the start of June, the stock is down roughly 10%, which is better than two of its competitors. It's also well below the S&P 500 performance as it's mainly cyclical stocks that are taking a beating. That's because of the aforementioned risk/reward issue and because we're once again dealing with negative COVID headlines that are not only threatening a smooth recovery but already messing with any hopes that the next winter will be without major pandemic interruptions.

In light of these developments, let's look at how the company performed in 2Q21.

2Q21 Was (Very) Good

In its second quarter, STLD reported non-GAAP EPS of $3.40, which beat expectations by $0.02. GAAP EPS came in at $3.32, which was a slight miss of $0.04. Sales rose to $4.47 billion. This was $250 million above expectations and 113.9% higher on a year-on-year basis. Adjusted EBITDA reached $1.02 billion, which was slightly below $1.06 billion consensus expectations.

The best thing in this quarter is the fact that the only all-time low that was reported came from the company's severity rate, which showed an all-time low decline in total recordable injuries. All other (financial) numbers were strong and proof that STLD was able to benefit from a favorable business environment. For example, all business operations reported positive operating income. Steel operations saw an increase from $172 million to $1.02 billion (year-on-year). Steel fabrication operations went from $27 million to $28 million. Metals recycling operations saw an increase from a -$6 million loss to a $51 million profit.

Needless to say, these results came from both higher volumes and better pricing. The average external sales price per ton rose from $755 to $1,292. Total steel shipments rose from 2,518 thousand tons to 2,891 thousand tons. That's a 14.8% increase.

So far, it's looking very good in the third quarter as hot-rolled coil steel prices (using COMEX futures) remain at all-time highs around $1,775 per ton.

Additionally, the company generated strong free cash flow. In the first two quarters of this year, free cash flow came in at $1.0 billion Excluding investments in the company's new Texas flat-rolled steel mill, FCF would be at a record high of $2.1 billion. That's obviously not the way it works as investments reduce free cash flow, but this shows what the company will be capable of once its high capital expenditures projects are finished. Nonetheless, $1.04 billion in FCF is well above even 2019 levels and translates to an 8.3% FCF yield based on a $12.6 billion market cap. That's remarkable and will allow the company to continue to grow its dividend and repurchase shares in the foreseeable future. It also allows the company to further reduce debt. And bear in mind, net debt is already below 0.9x adjusted EBITDA. Gross debt is at 1.4x adjusted EBITDA. Thanks to this balance sheet, the company is able to lend roughly $400 million in 2050 Senior Notes with a coupon yield of just 3.25%. That's a remarkable achievement by this company as it prevents investors from getting hit by a huge debt load once the economy starts to weaken again.

The Texas investment I just mentioned (the reason why 'real' FCF is lower this year) is a new Texas EAF (electric arc furnace) flat-rolled steel mill, which will allow the company to boost its annual steel shipping capacity by 25%. This plant will be fully operational in 2023 and generate through-cycle EBITDA of $475-$525 million. The plant will also allow the company to achieve higher margins as produces value-adding steel products and allow the company to further grow its diversified and high-quality product mix.

So, Now What?

Since my last article, EBITDA estimates have gone up - significantly. We're now looking at $2.6 billion in expected EBITDA next year. Moreover, the company is now expected to lower net debt to -$1.5 billion thanks to higher than previously expected free cash flow. Using a $12.6 billion market cap, we get an enterprise value of $11.1 billion. That's 4.3x next year's EBITDA.

In my last article, we were dealing with a >7x EBITDA valuation. Based on that, we're dealing with one of the lowest valuations in recent history. Unfortunately, this valuation is based on high 2022 EBITDA expectations. That comes with significant risks.

In this situation, the biggest risk is declining economic sentiment. So far, it looks like sentiment is rebounding in July as stronger sentiment in the New York Fed district is more than offsetting weakness in Philadelphia. As long as business expectations remain elevated, we should expect STLD to live up to its expectations, which means the current valuation is attractive.

Takeaway

STLD is a very challenging stock right now - from my point of view. On one hand, we are dealing with a steel company with very low debt, the ability to generate a ton of free cash flow, and expectations that 2022 (and 2021 obviously) could be another great business year. That makes the valuation very attractive after the recent correction. On the other hand, however, we have a situation where business expectations are at cycle-highs. That's why steel stocks were weakening despite low valuations, high steel prices, and strong new orders - smart money was selling after buying during the business lows last year.

As long as business expectations remain elevated, STLD will be close to all-time highs. However, once pent-up demand declines, we could see more selling.

It's an incredibly tough situation and I hope I could explain the situation a bit better in this article. My advice to long-term investors looking for steel exposure is to start buying small positions. STLD and its competitors are better buys at economic cycle lows. And that tends to happen every 4-5 years.

Long story short, keep your positions small in STLD (and its peers) if you want to start buying. The risk/reward has gotten better, but certain economic risks remain present.

(Dis)agree? Let me know in the comments!