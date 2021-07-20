Stanislav Palamar/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Crypto investors, not unlike other periods in the recent past, continue to be whipsawed by volatile price action. Of course, this is just part of the deal if you're going to own cryptos, but the good news is that if you're nimble, there are plenty of trading opportunities for both bulls and bears on extremely volatile assets, like the mothership, Bitcoin (BTC-USD).

I said about a month and a half ago that Bitcoin's bear market was ending, and the coin is down about $6k since I wrote that article. However, nothing has changed as far as the long-term view, but there are some complications now that are worth noting. I still think Bitcoin will be a lot higher a year from now (or sooner) but we cannot ignore short-term warnings.

Source: StockCharts

We'll start with the daily chart, which shows a continuation of the consolidation I noted six weeks ago. The coin continues to bounce off of its declining moving averages, and I've annotated a plethora of instances where the 20-day exponential moving average has proven to be resistance. I'll reiterate that until that line is crested and eventually turns higher, more consolidation and/or selling is on the docket.

Bitcoin is also testing critical support as I write this just below the $30k area. This support held on Bitcoin's initial pause-that-refreshed on its way up early in 2021, and then was tested three times in recent months. I don't have any reason to believe it won't hold this time as well, but if it does fail, there is a vacuum below that may see Bitcoin's selloff accelerate. There's a bit of support at ~$24k, and stronger support at ~$20k, but I don't think we'll see those prices. That would require yet another massive acceleration of selling after the coin has already fallen ~55% from its highs. It certainly isn't impossible by any means, but I don't think we'll see it. That is based on the magnitude and length of time of the current selloff. Again, nothing is impossible with Bitcoin but I see the odds favoring a higher base than that.

The accumulation/distribution line continues to be very strong, supporting what I believe is the long-term bull case. Charts with A/D lines like this are terrific because it means there is big money buying the dips. The dips in Bitcoin's case are generally huge, but money is flowing in, and that's supportive of higher prices long-term.

Momentum, despite the ugly price action, continues to show improvement, which is another feather in the cap of the bulls. The PPO is still negative, which isn't good, but it continues to head higher, which indicates the selling pressure is continuously weakening. This is part of any bottoming process, and should be treated as nothing more than that. Keep in mind that if support breaks, the PPO is likely to make another down move, which would damage the bull case short-term. But unless that happens, I'm still seeing signs of life.

The RSI is showing a similar divergence where it is ticking higher despite flat-to-lower prices. The same is true here as is the case for the PPO, and a break of support would reset things in favor of the bears.

The daily chart is showing signs of weakness on a pure price basis, but until support is broken, I still see Bitcoin as in a bottoming process. These things take time, particularly after the price 6X'd and then some from last September to the high earlier this year. The critical level to watch is the range of support the coin is currently testing.

If we turn our attention to the weekly chart, we aren't seeing much in the way of improvement, which I'll admit I thought we would have by now.

Source: StockCharts

Support is still being held, as I noted above, and the A/D line is very strong still. As with the daily chart, the A/D line shows that big money continues to buy the dips, but thus far, it hasn't been enough to stem the tide of selling.

We can also see momentum continues to weaken, and isn't showing signs of bottoming, necessarily. The PPO has now moved slightly below centerline support, and the gap between the shorter-term black line and longer-term red line is still about the same. In other words, momentum is still moving to the downside, owed to the fact that Bitcoin has had one moderately positive week in the past six, with the others producing steady selling.

The RSI shows similar behavior, and while neither is in overly bearish territory, I wanted to see improvement in weekly momentum at this point. However, what I want doesn't matter; what matters is what we have. And what we have is a still-declining weekly chart at critical support.

The bottom line is that I still think Bitcoin is going a lot higher after this bout of selling/consolidation is finished. However, we cannot ignore what is occurring, and what is occurring is more selling that I anticipated. The battle lines have been drawn, and we are at a critical juncture for both the bulls and bears. Do we bounce again and eventually begin a new rally phase? Or do we break support and see more selling? If it's the latter, the eventual bottom may be months from now.

Fundamental developments favor further BTC adoption

To be honest, there are plenty of reasons to worry if you're holding Bitcoin. Right now, we're in risk-off mode in the financial markets, and perhaps no asset class feels risk-off behavior more than cryptos. So long as caution reigns on Wall Street, Bitcoin will be weak. However, risk-off periods are always temporary, and at some point, the animal spirits will return.

Part of this is certainly the Delta variant of COVID-19 that is wreaking havoc in parts of the world. While we are much better prepared to deal with COVID variants than we were in early-2020, this is a real threat to human lives and as such, may lead to a worst case scenario of at least partial lockdowns in parts of the world. However, like I mentioned, even if the worst case becomes reality, it is temporary.

The China mining ban is likely responsible for much of the recent selling, but I seriously doubt companies and individuals will just stop mining; that capacity will simply move somewhere else in the world that is friendlier to the activity. This is another example of something that is a negative development, but one that should pass eventually and we'll get back to normal.

But this is always the case, and it goes for stocks or any just about other financial asset you can think of. There are always downside risks that must be taken into account when deciding what to buy, when to buy it, and how much of it to buy depending upon your risk tolerance. The good news is that, as I see it, there are plenty of signs of more mainstream acceptance of Bitcoin, which should continue to support prices longer-term.

For instance, payments giant PayPal (PYPL) has boosted its purchase limit for cryptos to $100k per week for eligible customers. PayPal is moving to be a major player in crypto in the coming years, and this move signifies it is serious about the long-term future of cryptos. Adoption by mainstream players like PayPal lends credence to the coins themselves being adopted by mainstream consumers and businesses, which is supportive of prices.

Square (SQ) has made similar moves, recently creating an effort for a hardware wallet as Square positions itself as a leader in all-things-Bitcoin for the years to come. In recent years, cryptos have been plagued by scandals like stolen wallets and murky exchanges that operate outside the accepted laws of financial asset exchanges. As more companies like Square and PayPal build out infrastructure for Bitcoin and other cryptos, those headwinds abate and build consumer confidence in alternative payments methods.

From a purely investing perspective, we also continue to see more and more ways for consumers and businesses to buy cryptos, with Grayscale continuing to lead the way, and what I see as an inevitable outcome of an eventual Bitcoin ETF in the US. Perhaps more than anything, an ETF that allows anyone with a standard brokerage account to buy Bitcoin could promote more buying and therefore, higher prices.

Final thoughts: Bullish on BTC long-term

The recent price action in Bitcoin is certainly concerning for the bulls. Make no mistake; we are at a critical point where Bitcoin must hold. If it doesn't, all bets are off and we'll be having this same discussion a few months down the road. But longer-term, I still think Bitcoin is going much higher, and as the fundamental situation improves, so do the odds of higher prices.

There's plenty to worry about today, but that will never change. Focusing on the positive fundamental developments is the key for longer-term holders, and for traders, watching what happens with the current support level of ~$28k/~$30k is key. I'm still bullish since we've seen more consolidation, but support has to hold.

Finally, I'm very excited to announce that I have a Seeking Alpha Marketplace service coming very soon, so if you liked this idea, you may be interested in my new service. I'll sift through the market's sectors to find the best stocks in the best sectors, and those that should be avoided, to maximize your return on capital. More details are coming soon!