AngioDynamics: Focusing On Three Credible Growth Drivers And Targeting Growth Acceleration

After enjoying a strong run from the fall of 2020 through to the spring of this year, AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) shares have flattened out. I would attribute at least some of this to a more cautious market towards smaller med-tech, but also some level of “wait and see” on the part of investors regarding management’s ability to drive a sustained improvement in the business on the back of its thrombectomy, atherectomy, and oncology electroporation technologies.

AngioDynamics’ spotty execution history and higher investor expectations were significant factors in my neutral stance on AngioDynamics back in April, and the shares haven’t done much since then. I liked the better-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter results and the improved guidance for fiscal 2022, and I still see a path to a fair value close to $30, but this remains a riskier-than-average execution-driven story with not all that much following on the Street.

Normalization Helps Drive Stronger Results

Growth products like AngioVac and Auryon continue to make positive contributions to AngioDynamics’ growth rate, but I believe a move back to more normal procedure volumes was the more significant contributor to modestly better-than-expected results in the fiscal fourth quarter.

Revenue rose 31% in constant currency terms to $77M, about 6% better than the average of the three sell-side analyst estimates but more or less in line with my own model. Looking at the two-year stack, and excluding the fluid management, Asclera, and Auryon businesses, AngioDynamics’ FQ4’21 revenue was roughly in line with the FQ4’19 level (about 1% higher), highlighting some of the company’s ongoing growth challenges outside of Auryon and AngioVac.

By segment, Endovascular Therapies revenue rose 72% (to $38M), with strong growth in AngioVac (up 108%), venous (up 85%), Auryon (up 39% sequentially), and core product sales (up 47%). Access sales rose about 3%, and Oncology sales were up 14%, helped in part by healthy sales of NanoKnife disposables (up 42%).

Gross margin improved a more-than-expected 330bp to 55.1%, while adjusted operating income (including intangible amortization) was a loss of just over $4M. Adjusted EBITDA as per the company’s calculations rose from $0.6M a year ago to $4.5M this quarter.

Management’s guidance for the next year was a little more bullish than I’d expected. Revenue guidance came in at $305M to $310M, close to 6% year-over-year growth at the midpoint and about 3% higher than the Street average (about 2% higher than my own estimate). Gross margin guidance of 56% (versus 53.9% in FY’21 and 56.9% in FY’20) was a little less impressive relative to my model, and I don’t have the comparable sell-side number.

A Consistent Strategic Message

AngioDynamics also hosted an Investor/Technology Day in conjunction with the earnings release. I suppose you could make a bearish argument that this presentation didn’t really offer anything new for investors, but I believe consistency in strategy is a positive for the company at this point, and I believe the company’s growth plan is credible.

As I outlined in my prior article, AngioDynamics is looking to establish a stronger sustainable growth rate on the back of primarily three businesses – thrombectomy (AngioVac, AlphaVac, and future products), peripheral atherectomy (Auryon), and oncology (NanoKnife). All three businesses address underserved markets where a “better mousetrap” can drive meaningful revenue for a company of AngioDynamics’ size and where competition from larger players is somewhat more limited.

Looking at the thrombectomy business, AngioVac had a strong quarter in the fiscal fourth quarter (revenue up more than 100% to around $3M), and the company recently received FDA approval for the AlphaVac – a product that should grow the company’s addressable market by more than $500M, largely in the iliofemoral deep vein thrombosis segment.

Future iterations of the product family, including adding the option of mechanical retrieval (in addition to mechanical and continuous suction aspiration), should expand the addressable market to well over $3 billion. While replicating what I estimate to be around 20% share for AngioVac in its core markets (and around 10% of its total addressable market) may be too much to hope for, even 5% share of a $3B incremental market opportunity is a significant revenue opportunity for AngioDynamics.

With Auryon, the outlook is more challenging in my view. I do think Auryon is a strong laser atherectomy system with broad utility in peripheral cases, but peripheral atherectomy is getting more competitive and laser-based systems don’t enjoy the best reputation, creating some marketing challenges for AngioDynamics (basically, getting docs to listen and try this better technology platform). Still, if management can grow this business to, say, one-third of the laser atherectomy market, that would be an incremental $30M or so in annual revenue, and it’s possible Auryon could drive some market growth for laser atherectomy.

NanoKnife has been a significant opportunity for AngioDynamics for quite a long time already, but the company now has clinical trials underway that could finally unlock some of that hoped-for potential. The DIRECT study is examining the use of NanoKnife in pancreatic cancer (a type of cancer with poor outcomes and few effective treatment options) and the company recently received FDA approval for the IDE for its PRESERE study in prostate cancer. While the pancreatic cancer indication could be a nearly $100M annual revenue opportunity for the disposable component (probes), success in prostate and/or liver cancer would lead to dramatically larger addressable markets (possibly 10x larger).

The Outlook

Relative to the revenue targets management offered in its three-year outlook, my expectations for AngioDynamics are more modest, particularly in FY’24, where management is looking for double-digit growth and revenue of $360M or more (versus my current estimate of $345M).

The opportunities across thrombectomy and peripheral atherectomy are there, as well as additional opportunities in areas like vascular access, and NanoKnife offers meaningful long-term potential, but “potential” has never been AngioDynamics’ problem. Execution has been the issue, and while I’ve been impressed with the recent results from AngioVac and Auryon, I need to see this continue.

I also believe that M&A remains a wild card. AngioDynamics has long been a serial acquirer, but the track record of those acquisitions has been mixed – AngioVac and Auryon have performed well, but there have been plenty of misses, including a $14M write-down this quarter for the 2018 OARtrac deal.

My modeling assumptions work out to a long-term revenue growth rate of 5% versus a trailing long-term growth rate of 3% to 4% (depending on the timeframe you choose), and I do see opportunities for AngioDynamics to do even better than that. As revenue ramps, margin leverage should materialize, allowing for longer-term FCF margins in the low to mid-teens and a strong FCF growth rate from the FY’21 starting point.

AngioDynamics isn’t particularly cheap on a discounted free cash flow basis using my current assumptions, but that’s more the norm for small-cap med-tech – typically a stock has to be really beaten down to trade below DCF-based fair value. Instead, I’ve found that EV/revenue is a better valuation approach, with the multiple driven primarily by revenue growth for smaller med-tech (as well as EBITDA margin).

If AngioDynamics can grow at around 6% over the next three to five years, a forward multiple of 3.7x is reasonable relative to what the Street has typically paid for small/mid-cap med-tech growth, and that would support a fair value close to $30. Of course, there would be meaningful upside if the company’s revenue growth exceeds my expectation.

The Bottom Line

Having followed AngioDynamics for a long time, and having seen a lot of “it’s different this time” iterations of the story, I’ll admit that this is a harder sell for me. I haven’t seen quite enough yet to really turn positive, but I do see real opportunities in AngioVac/AlphaVac, Auryon, and NanoKnife and the valuation is not absurd. If you can accept the risk that these growth drivers don’t ultimately drive the hoped-for growth, this may be a name worth considering for more aggressive and risk-tolerant investors.