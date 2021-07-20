All I Want For My Birthday Are These 2 High Growth Dividend Stocks

Alessandro Biascioli/iStock via Getty Images

Written by Sam Kovacs

Introduction

This only happens once a year. The stars align, the clouds clear, the sun comes out and the birds sing. Belgium decided to make this day their national holiday (this might or might not be a coincidence). I'm talking about my birthday, naturally.

A week ago my girlfriend asked me what I wanted for my birthday. And I gave it some thought, but couldn't think of anything. I am lucky to live a blessed life, in which I have already bought all the gadgets and gizmos I want. While I have a taste for luxury, I don't crave it. My girlfriend and I both work remotely so going to nice hotels wouldn't be something out of the ordinary.

It's a blessing to be unable to think of anything that money could buy which I want for my birthday. (Ok a triple chocolate cake would be nice...)

My girlfriend said: But we need to get you something to mark the date.

Is it surprising that when forced to come up with something I said: let's buy some dividend stocks?

Dividend stocks are the gift which keeps giving.

You become a part owner in top companies, and in exchange for your excess dough, you get given back a growing stream of cash ad infinitum, resulting in more excess dough.

But a birthday is a special day. You can't just buy any stock, you need to pick the best.

I decided to look through all the stocks I like at current prices, and pick 2 I want for my birthday.

Selection Criteria

If we're going to take the 50+ high quality dividend stocks which Robert & I consider are good buys at the current prices (yes that's even with all the uncertainty in the markets) and reduce them to only 2 stocks, we're going to have to apply some rules.

Rule 1: High Dividend Growth Potential

The first rule I'll set, is that they need to have double-digit dividend growth potential.

There are plenty of stocks which we believe are great dividend stocks which yield more.

For instance, Enbridge (ENB) which yields 7% is still undervalued based on our MAD Charts.

Source: MAD Plus

We believe that Enbridge is a top dividend stock, but its dividend growth potential is in the 5-7% range.

This is phenomenal for a stock which yields so much, but it cannot qualify as a high dividend growth stock.

This is an arbitrary decision, but I decide to skew my portfolio towards high-growth stocks. This doesn't mean I don't own stocks like Enbridge ( I do own ENB), but I'm more selective with high yield stocks, as I want more high growth dividend stocks in my portfolio, because of my long time horizon (30 years +) and as I said in an article titled "Why Growth Matters - In Plain English":

High growth means you can take profits and "yield up" if need be in retirement. With the growth - provided it's sustainable - eventually comes capital gains. Capital gains are the best way to protect your capital, as it creates a buffer between your position and recording a loss.

It should be noted that this is a very personal thing. Robert's portfolio yields more than mine and grows at a slower rate.

We give members of our Dividend Freedom Tribe the tools to figure out the right yield - growth tradeoff for their portfolio based on their goals and financial situation.

I do like lemon cakes, but for my birthday it will be a chocolate cake.

I like high yield stocks, but for my birthday it will be a high growth stock, even if it comes at the expense of yield.

This means that stocks like Altria (MO), ONEOK (OKE), and Exxon (XOM), as good as they are, won't make the list.

Rule 2: High income potential

This second rule must be highlighted, as it complements the first and does not contradict it.

Just like purely chasing yield does not work, neither does purely chasing growth.

You see, if your goal is to maximize your income in retirement, then there are multiple paths which will get you to the same level of income. There will be a trade-off between dividend yield, and dividend growth required.

Naturally, the higher the dividend yield, the lower the dividend growth required.

The concept is intuitive, but the exact relationship between yield and dividend growth is quite intricate, as it depends on time horizon, and the structure of cash flows (all things we cover in our dividend plan).

Let's look at an example which quantifies this.

Let's take a stock like UnitedHealth Group (UNH) which we recently reviewed in the Tribe following a member request.

UNH is a very high dividend growth stock, and we came to the conclusion that we can expect 15% CAGR in upcoming years.

Unfortunately, this does not lead to satisfactory income, because of UNH's low yield.

If you buy $10,000 of UNH, and reinvest dividends at the current yield, while the dividend grows at 15% per annum, then in year 10 you can expect $607 in income, of which $68 will come from having reinvested dividends.

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

This results in a 6% yield on initial investment in 10 years, which according to our simple benchmark is unsatisfactory.

From our experience, a stock needs to have at least 8% in 10 years potential to be considered a good income opportunity.

Generally speaking, we believe opportunities which will return 10% in 10 years can be considered "great" income opportunities.

This excludes other names which I like a lot, like Anthem (ANTM), EOG Resources (EOG), Home Depot (HD), and Oracle (ORCL) which all have too low dividend potential at current prices.

The birthday boy is being kind of difficult, you might be thinking...

But I have one last rule.

Rule 3: The stock needs to have "All Weather" Status

Robert and I classify dividend stocks as "All Weather", "Fair Weather", and "No Weather".

An All Weather dividend stock is one which has a large moat, a proven business model, and a shareholder-friendly management which has an attractive and proven dividend policy.

Why would I want anything else but the best for my birthday?

This excludes stocks like Suncor (SU), which I like, but which have cut dividends recently.

This classification is arbitrary, and not foolproof, but it serves as a good point of guidance.

This left me with a handful of stocks, but these are the two I decided to buy for my birthday:

Best Buy (BBY)

Morgan Stanley (MS)

I've highlighted these stocks before, but they are both fantastic.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy is a stock which many say should not survive in an Amazon (AMZN) led world. But management's vision in the past decade has set the company up for continued success.

Best Buy realized that it would be very hard to compete with Amazon purely online. If that was the fight they fought, they would have lost.

In life, you want to play to your strengths, and that is exactly what BBY did.

They leveraged their retail locations across the country. How? By building online/offline relationships. For instance, customers can order online and then pick up offline, then pick up in their stores, an extremely popular and growing option.

The Geek Squad is also an example of service which Amazon can't compete with without investing in infrastructure which does not currently exist.

The in-house agents which are there to advise on a connected IoT home and devices are another example.

When on Best Buy's website, you can talk to a live agent in minutes who can advise you on what you want to buy.

These subjective aspects have paid off for Best Buy, which continues to grow rapidly, and often beats analyst estimates.

This means BBY has been able to grow its dividend at a phenomenal rate.

During the past 10 years, the dividend has grown at a 16.7% CAGR, but what is impressive is that this has accelerated during the past 5 years which have witnessed a 20% CAGR.

Such explosive growth creates value for shareholders.

Our MAD Charts show this graphically. The line between the pink area and the light blue area tracks the theoretical price if the stock trades at its 10-year median yield.

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

BBY's median yield is 2.5% this past decade.

A decade ago, BBY traded at its median yield. The price was $27.

Today, it trades at its median yield. The price is $110.

Find stocks which will grow and the rest will take care of itself.

I believe BBY will continue to grow its dividend at a 15% to 20% CAGR, given its very low 15% free cash flow payout ratio, but it doesn't even need to grow that fast to be a great investment.

This creates a margin of safety. Even if everything doesn't go to plan, we should be more than fine.

If we make the same income simulation as we did earlier, investing $10K into BBY, we'd realize that to reach the $1,000 in income level in year 10, we'd require a 12.5% dividend growth rate.

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

Consider this: If BBY's cash somehow remained flat for 10 years (highly unlikely) and the dividend still grew by 12.5% per annum, BBY's FCF payout ratio would still be below 50%.

This gives investors a second huge margin of error. Investing in BBY at current prices, I see virtually no scenario in which I won't be grinning a few years down the line.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Banks got a stint of bad luck. Because of regulators wanting to avoid a 2008 style implosion, they've been forced to keep plenty of capital on their balance sheets. This was before the pandemic.

Then the pandemic hit, and the Fed required even more stringent capital ratios. Better safe than sorry, it would seem.

Next thing we know, banks can't raise their dividends, and need to keep more capital.

Finally this year, in June, long after I suggested that banks were too safe and the levels of capital required were too excessive, the Fed finally lifts the cap.

There comes Morgan Stanley, the fastest out of the corner, flexing and showing its clout: a 100% dividend increase right off the bat.

At the same time, the Delta variant is spreading faster than any previous variant, and investors are rolling up their reflation trade on fear.

Banks were gonna have their moment, but no new capital comes into the sector which along with Energy, are the poster boys of the "value" investment.

I believe that the risk of Delta in developed, highly vaccinated nations is being wrongly assessed.

The data in the UK, which shows that during the previous Covid wave, at the current daily caseload, deaths were averaging 1,000 per day. With the current wave, the current average is 40 per day, or 25x less.

The case for a lockdown is hard to make in this case.

The fear of lockdowns is overdone, for this reason: Governments must appeal to a majority of their constituents.

When a majority of the population is vaccinated, and thus mostly shielded by severe Covid, it becomes a political nightmare to tell a majority to do something to protect a minority which refuses to get vaccinated.

It is cynical, but it's true. Are you surprised the French president Macron went on record saying that there would be no lockdowns for vaccinated people, but that it would become harder to visit public places if you're not vaccinated?

I'm not, after all, more than 50% of French adults are vaccinated.

Give it a couple months for markets to appreciate this, and then the reflation trade will most likely resume. And then, Morgan Stanley will be appreciated at its true value.

With its most recent dividend hike, the stock has a forward yield of 3%.

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

In the past decade, MS has yielded a median 1.8%, which went hand in hand with its average growth rate of 30% per annum.

Now it is yielding 3%. MS has signaled that they are overcapitalized and ready to return large swaths of capital to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

To get such a yield on one of the nation's best banks is unheard of, and MS is priced out of whack. I believe the price will be around $140 within two years.

Plus from an income level, it has quite a low hurdle rate to reach our target of $1,000 in 10 years from a $10K position: only 10% growth would be required.

Source: Dividend Freedom Tribe

Now, I have full faith that MS will increase its dividend at such a rate, and look forward to heaps of income and capital gains from the position.

Conclusion

Chuck Carnevale would say it's a market of stocks, and not a stock market, and he would be right. We say it more simply: There's always something to buy. Stocks are the best asset class, they are the best gift, and these two will do just fine for my birthday.