recep-bg/E+ via Getty Images

Quick Take

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) has filed to raise $200 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides franchise boutique fitness studios in North America.

While XPOF is well-positioned in the franchise studio space, I’m concerned about the ongoing risk of consumer hesitancy in returning to inside studio training locations.

I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.

Company

Irvine, California-based Xponential was founded to create a fitness franchise business focused on the North America market.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Anthony Geisler, who previously purchased Club Pilates in 2015 and used that as the platform on which to create Xponential.

Below is a keynote interview of founder and CEO Anthony Geisler:

(Source)

The company’s primary franchise studio offerings include:

Club Pilates

Pure barre

Cyclebar

StretchLab

Row House

YogaSix

Rumble

AKT

Stride

Xponential has received at least $123 million in equity investment from investors including H&W Investco, LAG Fit, Rumble Holdings, MSD Partners (Michael Dell), DESALKIV Portfolios and Redwood Master Fund.

Customer/User Acquisition

The firm seeks well-capitalized franchisees who are entrepreneurial and energetic. As of March 31, 2021, franchisees were contractually obligated to open an additional 1,391 studios in North America.

In 2020, throughout the company's franchised system, 850,000 customers participated in 20 million in-studio, live stream or virtual workouts.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 57.1% 2020 57.1% 2019 62.3%

(Source)

The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, improved to a still negative (0.2x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 -0.2 2020 -0.4

(Source)

Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global health and fitness club market was an estimated $81 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.21% from 2021 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued rise in the benefit of health awareness and increasing incidence of obesity leading medical caregivers and governments to encourage exercise as a regular feature of individual habits.

Also, the North American region will continue to dominate the health and fitness center market in the coming years.

Major competitive or other industry participants by type include:

Full service health clubs

Other studio concepts

Other sports clubs and activities

At-home and digital fitness offerings

Financial Performance

Xponential’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Contracting topline revenue

Reduced gross profit but increased gross margin

Fluctuating operating profit or loss

Variable cash flow from or cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 29,065,000 -8.6% 2020 $ 106,592,000 -17.5% 2019 $ 129,130,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ 21,402,000 -0.9% 2020 $ 72,473,000 -11.6% 2019 $ 81,995,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 73.63% 2020 67.99% 2019 63.50% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (221,000) -0.8% 2020 $ 7,794,000 7.3% 2019 $ (21,051,000) -16.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (4,750,000) 2020 $ (13,640,000) 2019 $ (37,134,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021 $ (200,000) 2020 $ (728,000) 2019 $ 1,548,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of March 31, 2021, Xponential had $7.4 million in cash and $331 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($4.3 million).

IPO Details

Xponential intends to raise $200 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, 13.3 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $15.00 per share.

Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shareholders will also have one vote per share but no right to receive dividends or a distribution upon a liquidation of the company.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

Existing shareholders MSD Partners and others have agreed to purchase shares of up to $200 million in the aggregate at the IPO price in a concurrent private placement.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $942 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 28.57%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We will use all of the net proceeds from this offering (including net proceeds received if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock in full), together with the $200 million in proceeds we expect to receive from the sale of Convertible Preferred to [i] acquire newly issued Preferred Units and LLC Units (at a price per LLC Unit equal to the initial public offering price per share of Class A common stock after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions), [ii] purchase all of the shares of LCAT from LCAT shareholders for approximately $154.2 million, [iii] pay the H&W Cash Merger Consideration of approximately $23.3 million and [iv] acquire approximately $38.5 million of LLC Units from certain Pre-IPO LLC Members, including Anthony Geisler, our Chief Executive Officer, at a purchase price per LLC Unit equal to the initial public offering price of Class A common stock. We will acquire an additional $15 million of LLC Units (based on an assumed initial public offering price of $15.00 per share of our Class A common stock, the midpoint of the estimated price range set forth on the cover page of this prospectus) from an affiliate of Anthony Geisler, our Chief Executive Officer, if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock in full. We will cause Xponential Holdings LLC to use the proceeds from the issuance of LLC Units and Preferred Units to us [i] to repay approximately $125.5 million of outstanding borrowings under our Term Loan, including prepayment penalties, [ii] to pay approximately $8.7 million in contingent consideration liabilities related to the CycleBar acquisition, including accrued interest, [iii] to pay fees and expenses of approximately $6.7 million in connection with this offering and the Reorganization Transactions, [iv] to pay approximately $20.5 million in the Class A-5 Unit Redemption for the Class A-5 Units redeemed from certain of the Continuing Pre-IPO Members, including affiliates of Anthony Geisler, our Chief Executive Officer and [v] $9.3 million for working capital.

(Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, and other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $700,103,970 Enterprise Value $941,994,970 Price / Sales 6.74 EV / Revenue 9.07 EV / EBITDA 643.44 Earnings Per Share -$0.34 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 28.57% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $15.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$4,329,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -0.62% Revenue Growth Rate -8.56% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential public comparable to Xponential would be F45 Training (FXLV); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric F45 Training (FXLV) Xponential Fit. (XPOF) Variance Price / Sales 3.93 6.74 71.5% EV / Revenue 14.42 9.07 -37.1% EV / EBITDA -36.38 643.44 -1868.7% Earnings Per Share -$2.84 -$0.34 -88.1% Revenue Growth Rate -11.2% -8.56% -23.54% (Glossary Of Terms)

(S-1/A, Seeking Alpha and Yahoo)

Commentary

Xponential is seeking public investment to finish paying for M&A considerations and to pay down debt.

The firm’s financials show the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on customer activity in franchise locations, with contracting financial results.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($4.3 million).

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenue has contracted; its selling, G&A efficiency rate improved to negative (0.2x).

The market opportunity for providing franchisees with turn-key studio operations is large but undergoing an uncertain demand environment as the COVID-19 pandemic continues at a reduced level.

BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 24.1% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the ongoing nature of the pandemic, especially with respect to virus variants and health authority decisions on masking and social distancing as well as consumer willingness to re-enter packed studio environments.

As for valuation, compared to recently IPO’d F45 Training, the IPO is priced cheaper on an EV/Revenue basis but more expensive on a Price/Sales basis.

While the firm is well-positioned in the franchise studio space, I’m concerned about the ongoing risk of consumer hesitancy in returning to inside studio training locations.

I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 22, 2021