Xponential Aims For $200 Million IPO
Summary
- Xponential Fitness has filed to raise $200 million in an IPO and another $200 million in a concurrent private placement.
- The firm provides franchised fitness studio concepts in North America.
- XPOF has suffered to negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and is exposed to ongoing consumer hesitancy at returning to packed studio environments.
- I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
Quick Take
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) has filed to raise $200 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.
The firm provides franchise boutique fitness studios in North America.
While XPOF is well-positioned in the franchise studio space, I’m concerned about the ongoing risk of consumer hesitancy in returning to inside studio training locations.
I'll watch the IPO from the sidelines.
Company
Irvine, California-based Xponential was founded to create a fitness franchise business focused on the North America market.
Management is headed by founder and CEO Anthony Geisler, who previously purchased Club Pilates in 2015 and used that as the platform on which to create Xponential.
Below is a keynote interview of founder and CEO Anthony Geisler:
(Source)
The company’s primary franchise studio offerings include:
Club Pilates
Pure barre
Cyclebar
StretchLab
Row House
YogaSix
Rumble
AKT
Stride
Xponential has received at least $123 million in equity investment from investors including H&W Investco, LAG Fit, Rumble Holdings, MSD Partners (Michael Dell), DESALKIV Portfolios and Redwood Master Fund.
Customer/User Acquisition
The firm seeks well-capitalized franchisees who are entrepreneurial and energetic. As of March 31, 2021, franchisees were contractually obligated to open an additional 1,391 studios in North America.
In 2020, throughout the company's franchised system, 850,000 customers participated in 20 million in-studio, live stream or virtual workouts.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
57.1%
|
2020
|
57.1%
|
2019
|
62.3%
(Source)
The Selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A spend, improved to a still negative (0.2x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
-0.2
|
2020
|
-0.4
(Source)
Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the global health and fitness club market was an estimated $81 billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.21% from 2021 to 2026.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a continued rise in the benefit of health awareness and increasing incidence of obesity leading medical caregivers and governments to encourage exercise as a regular feature of individual habits.
Also, the North American region will continue to dominate the health and fitness center market in the coming years.
Major competitive or other industry participants by type include:
Full service health clubs
Other studio concepts
Other sports clubs and activities
At-home and digital fitness offerings
Financial Performance
Xponential’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Contracting topline revenue
Reduced gross profit but increased gross margin
Fluctuating operating profit or loss
Variable cash flow from or cash used in operations
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 29,065,000
|
-8.6%
|
2020
|
$ 106,592,000
|
-17.5%
|
2019
|
$ 129,130,000
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ 21,402,000
|
-0.9%
|
2020
|
$ 72,473,000
|
-11.6%
|
2019
|
$ 81,995,000
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
73.63%
|
2020
|
67.99%
|
2019
|
63.50%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (221,000)
|
-0.8%
|
2020
|
$ 7,794,000
|
7.3%
|
2019
|
$ (21,051,000)
|
-16.3%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (4,750,000)
|
2020
|
$ (13,640,000)
|
2019
|
$ (37,134,000)
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2021
|
$ (200,000)
|
2020
|
$ (728,000)
|
2019
|
$ 1,548,000
(Source)
As of March 31, 2021, Xponential had $7.4 million in cash and $331 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($4.3 million).
IPO Details
Xponential intends to raise $200 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, 13.3 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $15.00 per share.
Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shareholders will also have one vote per share but no right to receive dividends or a distribution upon a liquidation of the company.
The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.
Existing shareholders MSD Partners and others have agreed to purchase shares of up to $200 million in the aggregate at the IPO price in a concurrent private placement.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $942 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 28.57%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a ‘low float’ stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
We will use all of the net proceeds from this offering (including net proceeds received if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock in full), together with the $200 million in proceeds we expect to receive from the sale of Convertible Preferred to [i] acquire newly issued Preferred Units and LLC Units (at a price per LLC Unit equal to the initial public offering price per share of Class A common stock after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions), [ii] purchase all of the shares of LCAT from LCAT shareholders for approximately $154.2 million, [iii] pay the H&W Cash Merger Consideration of approximately $23.3 million and [iv] acquire approximately $38.5 million of LLC Units from certain Pre-IPO LLC Members, including Anthony Geisler, our Chief Executive Officer, at a purchase price per LLC Unit equal to the initial public offering price of Class A common stock. We will acquire an additional $15 million of LLC Units (based on an assumed initial public offering price of $15.00 per share of our Class A common stock, the midpoint of the estimated price range set forth on the cover page of this prospectus) from an affiliate of Anthony Geisler, our Chief Executive Officer, if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock in full.
We will cause Xponential Holdings LLC to use the proceeds from the issuance of LLC Units and Preferred Units to us [i] to repay approximately $125.5 million of outstanding borrowings under our Term Loan, including prepayment penalties, [ii] to pay approximately $8.7 million in contingent consideration liabilities related to the CycleBar acquisition, including accrued interest, [iii] to pay fees and expenses of approximately $6.7 million in connection with this offering and the Reorganization Transactions, [iv] to pay approximately $20.5 million in the Class A-5 Unit Redemption for the Class A-5 Units redeemed from certain of the Continuing Pre-IPO Members, including affiliates of Anthony Geisler, our Chief Executive Officer and [v] $9.3 million for working capital.
(Source)
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.
Listed bookrunners of the IPO are BofA Securities, Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, and other investment banks.
Valuation Metrics
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$700,103,970
|
Enterprise Value
|
$941,994,970
|
Price / Sales
|
6.74
|
EV / Revenue
|
9.07
|
EV / EBITDA
|
643.44
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$0.34
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
28.57%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$15.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$4,329,000
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-0.62%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-8.56%
(Source)
As a reference, a potential public comparable to Xponential would be F45 Training (FXLV); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:
|
Metric
|
F45 Training (FXLV)
|
Xponential Fit. (XPOF)
|
Variance
|
Price / Sales
|
3.93
|
6.74
|
71.5%
|
EV / Revenue
|
14.42
|
9.07
|
-37.1%
|
EV / EBITDA
|
-36.38
|
643.44
|
-1868.7%
|
Earnings Per Share
|
-$2.84
|
-$0.34
|
-88.1%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-11.2%
|
-8.56%
|
-23.54%
(S-1/A, Seeking Alpha and Yahoo)
Commentary
Xponential is seeking public investment to finish paying for M&A considerations and to pay down debt.
The firm’s financials show the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on customer activity in franchise locations, with contracting financial results.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ended March 31, 2021, was negative ($4.3 million).
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been stable as revenue has contracted; its selling, G&A efficiency rate improved to negative (0.2x).
The market opportunity for providing franchisees with turn-key studio operations is large but undergoing an uncertain demand environment as the COVID-19 pandemic continues at a reduced level.
BofA Securities is the lead left underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of 24.1% since their IPO. This is a mid-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.
The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the ongoing nature of the pandemic, especially with respect to virus variants and health authority decisions on masking and social distancing as well as consumer willingness to re-enter packed studio environments.
As for valuation, compared to recently IPO’d F45 Training, the IPO is priced cheaper on an EV/Revenue basis but more expensive on a Price/Sales basis.
While the firm is well-positioned in the franchise studio space, I’m concerned about the ongoing risk of consumer hesitancy in returning to inside studio training locations.
I'll pass on the IPO.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: July 22, 2021
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in IPOs is an inherently volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality IPO companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early IPO trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice.