Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Elevator Pitch

I have a Bearish rating assigned to Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD).

Robinhood is not a publicly traded stock now but it will be one soon, having filed for an IPO with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) on July 1, 2021, and organizing an IPO roadshow on July 24, 2021. Robinhood's shares are speculated to be listed on Nasdaq in July end, which makes sense taking into account the usual timeline for an IPO. HOOD is proposing to sell 55 million shares of its Class A common stock as part of its IPO, and it is noteworthy that it is experiencing slower revenue growth.

Robinhood's IPO is not a potential Buy, as I am concerned about regulatory risks and reduced trading interest, and its valuations are not appealing.

Is Robinhood Currently A Publicly Traded Stock?

Robinhood is not a publicly traded stock at the time of writing (July 20, 2021), but it is expected to be listed on Nasdaq soon. I will focus more on Robinhood Markets' IPO timeline in the subsequent section. In this section, I will do an introduction of HOOD instead.

Robinhood calls itself "a U.S. stock-focused retail brokerage" which is transforming into "a modern financial services platform" in the company's S-1/A filing. In its media releases, HOOD highlights its goal "to build the most trusted, lowest cost, and most culturally relevant money app worldwide." As of the end of the second quarter of 2021, Robinhood boasted 21.3 million monthly active users and 22.5 million net cumulative funded accounts. HOOD was also estimated to have $102 billion in assets under custody as of June 30, 2021.

Products Offered On Robinhood Markets' Investing Platform

Source: Robinhood's S-1/A Filing Dated July 19, 2021

Robinhood Markets derived 75%, 19%, and 6% of its top-line from transaction-based revenues, net interest revenues, and other revenues, respectively in FY 2020. Transaction-based revenue contributed an even higher 81% of HOOD's top-line in the first quarter of this year. This is a key concern for the company, which I explain in the final section of my article.

The company was started in 2013, and its investing platform was introduced to the market in 2015. In November last year, Bloomberg reported that Robinhood was looking for investment banks to arrange for the company's planned IPO, and Robinhood Markets is now coming close to an IPO. In the next section of this article, I discuss the IPO timeline for Robinhood.

When Can You Buy Robinhood Stock?

The top question for investors with a positive view of Robinhood Markets is "when can you buy Robinhood stock?" This is another way of asking when HOOD's shares will be listed on Nasdaq.

There is no official date announced for Robinhood's IPO yet as of the time of writing. But Barron's has speculated that Robinhood's shares will be publicly listed and start trading on July 29, 2021, based on the media publication's sources.

The speculated IPO date for Robinhood Markets makes sense. Based on research by legal firm Latham & Watkins, companies usually list on the US stock exchanges one to one and half months after they file with the SEC, or roughly two weeks following the IPO roadshow.

Usual Timeline For An IPO

Source: Latham & Watkins' 2021 US IPO Guide

Robinhood did its first S-1 filing on July 1, 2021, which was followed by an amendment on July 19, 2021. HOOD also announced an IPO roadshow on July 24, 2021. This makes it likely that Robinhood Markets' shares will commence trading sometime in July end or early August.

What To Know About Robinhood's IPO

Robinhood Markets' S-1 and S-1/A filings provide the relevant details about the company's upcoming IPO.

Robinhood plans to sell 55,000,000 shares of the company's Class A common stock, which comprises 52,375,000 new shares and 2,625,000 existing shares currently owned by company insiders. HOOD's 55 million shares offered for sale represent approximately 7.4% of the company's total number of Class A common shares outstanding post-IPO. Robinhood Markets expects that the IPO price will be in the $38-42 range.

Apart from details about the share offering, Robinhood's recent SEC filings also give an idea of how the company has performed in the most recent quarter. Based on unaudited numbers disclosed by the company, HOOD's revenue grew by +124-135% YoY in 2Q 2021, but the QoQ top-line expansion rate is much less impressive at +5-10%. As a comparison, Robinhood Markets' YoY revenue growth in 1Q 2021 was significantly higher at +309%. In fact, Robinhood is guiding for a QoQ decline in revenue for 3Q 2021, which it largely attributes to "decreased levels of trading activity relative to the record highs in trading activity, particularly in cryptocurrencies" in 2Q 2021.

These trends are not encouraging and are part of the reasons for my negative view on HOOD, which I explain in greater detail in the next section.

Bottom Line: Is Robinhood's IPO A Potential Buy?

Robinhood's IPO is not a potential Buy for me.

I am negative on Robinhood Markets with regards to three key points.

Firstly, transaction-based revenue, otherwise known as Payment For Order Flow or PFOF with respect to stocks and options (explained in the chart below), is attracting significant regulatory attention in a bad way. SEC's chairman Gary Gensler has spoken about PFOF in two recent interviews with CNBC. In a June 2021 interview, Gary Gensler noted that "not every country allows this payment for order flow", including "many major markets." In an earlier May 2021 interview with CNBC as well, Gar Gensler stressed that SEC is "going to take a close look as to how the market structure (relating to PFOF) can work best." This suggests that there is a possibility of new rules being introduced to regulate PFOF, which will be negative for Robinhood Markets. Furthermore, Robinhood is not in the good books of other regulators as well. The company was hit with a $70 million fine by The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority or FINRA last month, with respect to "systemic supervisory failures", "misleading information" and "system outages."

An Overview Of Robinhood's Revenue Streams

Source: Robinhood's S-1/A Filing Dated July 19, 2021

Secondly, Robinhood's revenue is very much correlated with investor sentiment and the prices of cryptocurrencies, so volatility in the company's future revenue is almost inevitable. More importantly, there is no guarantee that positive drivers for Robinhood Markets like high cryptocurrency prices and significant speculative interest in stocks & other financial assets will be sustained going forward. Bloomberg highlighted in its recent July 19, 2021 article that a "group of 37 so-called meme stocks" that it tracks were "mired in longest losing run since frenzy began." At the time of writing, the price of bitcoin has fallen past the $30,000 mark. If meme stocks and cryptocurrencies continue to underperform, Robinhood's near-term revenue growth could be even worse than what it guided for in its regulatory filing (QoQ decline in revenue for 3Q 2021) highlighted above.

Thirdly, HOOD's P/S valuations are at the higher end of its peer group, and they are not that attractive on an absolute basis as well.

Robinhood's estimated IPO price in the $38-42 range translates to a maximum market capitalization of $35.3 billion for the company. This implies that HOOD is potentially valued at approximately 37 times historical FY 2020 Price-to-Sales or P/S, and I estimate Robinhood's trailing twelve months' P/S multiple to be around 23 times. I add up 50% of the company's FY 2020 revenue, its actual 1Q 2021 revenue, and the mid-point of HOOD's estimated 2Q 2021 revenue as an approximation for its revenue in the last twelve months.

Peer Valuation Comparison For Robinhood Markets

Stock Historical FY 2020 P/S Multiple Consensus Forward FY 2021 P/S Multiple Historical FY 2020 Revenue Growth Consensus Forward FY 2021 Revenue Growth The Charles Schwab Corporation ( SCHW 10.8 6.9 +9% +57% Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. ( IBKR 2.5 2.0 +15% +27% UP Fintech Holding Limited ( TIGR 20.7 9.6 +135% +117% Futu Holdings Limited ( FUTU 46.0 18.3 +212% +151%

Source: S&P Capital IQ