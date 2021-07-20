Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

The lidar sensor space remains highly competitive and complex with company after company going public via SPAC deals. AEye (CFAC) via the CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III SPAC is a promising company focusing on lidar perception software, but the stock is stuck around $10 following a Virtual Investor Day. My investment thesis remains bullish on AEye long term, but the stock is likely to dip below $10 once the SPAC deal closes this quarter.

Disappointing Investor Day

Last week, AEye hosted a Virtual Investor Day with a lack of actual customer news flow. The company has promising lidar perception software, but the major announcement leading up to the presentation was a development partnership with TuSimple Holdings (TSP) for self-driving trucks. The deal appears just part of a further development program without a long-term contract awarded.

Aeva Tech (AEVA) had already announced a development partnership with TuSimple back in January. For its part, TuSimple completed a test drive of a watermelon delivery covering over 1,000 miles. The fully autonomous truck market has a massive opportunity due to a shortage of truck drivers and the potential to advance highway driving quicker than last-mile passenger trips.

The other deals announced along with the investor day were again another partnership with automotive tier-1 provider Continental to integrate the AEye lidar technology into its full stack Automated Driving platform. Continental is an investor in the PIPE deal so this announcement isn't a huge surprise. The other announced deal was a contract manufacturing one with Sanmina to produce their 4Sight sensors. Neither deal was an actual customer ordering their lidar sensors.

Continental has a huge history of integrating ADAS components into automotive solutions, but a lot of auto manufacturers are building their own solutions or working directly with lidar sensor suppliers. The unknown is whether Continental has the customers to purchase the Automated Driving package with lidar sensors from AEye.

The lidar sensor specialist is focused more on a licensing model for ADAS perception software leading to much higher gross margins than competitors. Most of the lidar sensor companies are targeting margins in the 50% range while AEye is shooting for nearly 80% margins out of the gate in 2024 when automotive revenues ramp up.

Source: AEye 2021 Investor Day presentation

Other Lidar Stocks

As the SPAC deal closes in the next couple of months, investors have to come to the reality that these stocks haven't normally held the $10 IPO and PIPE price. In fact, only Luminar Technologies (LAZR) has maintained any price significantly above $10 while Ouster (OUST) is the only other lidar stock now trading above this key level for SPACs. All of the lidar stocks other than Luminar have traded below the key $10 threshold.

Data by YCharts

With CFAC trading right at $10, investors shouldn't be surprised if the stock ends up trading in the $8-9 range after the deal closes. AEye hasn't done much to increase confidence the company has the deals in place to ramp up revenues anymore than the other lidar sensor stocks.

The stock trades at ~3x 2026 revenue targets of $605 million. Though, the market hasn't found much interest in investing in these lidar stocks based on a sales ramp in the next few years.

At least, CF III and AEye did agree to amend the merger valuation to $1.52 billion, compared to $1.9 billion at the time of the original merger announcement. As mentioned and noted in the above chart, valuations for lidar sensor companies have dipped dramatically since the deal was announced back in February.

With an estimated $400 million in cash after transaction fees, the stock will have a valuation of closer to $2.0 billion. The share count will dip from 242 million shares to closer to 200 million due to the lower AEye rollover equity value.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the lidar sensor sector has a promising future. AEye predicts a TAM topping $40 billion by 2030, but unfortunately, the stock is likely to trade weak as the company completes the SPAC deal. Ultimately, investors should use weakness to load up on AEye and other lidar stocks over the next year before the sales ramp starts.