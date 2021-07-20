Swedish Match AB (publ) (SWMAF) CEO Lars Dahlgren on Q2 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCPK:SWMAF) Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call July 20, 2021 8:00 AM ET

This is the Swedish Match Q2 2021 Telephone Conference. And with me today are Lars Dahlgren, our President and CEO; and Anders Larsson, our CFO. In the Investors section of our swedishmatch.com website you will find our Q2 investor presentation. We encourage you to have that presentation at hand as you listen to our prepared commentary for this call.

Several of the slides in the investor presentation repeat key messages from the interim report that we published this morning. We will focus our commentary on select slides only, and while doing so, we will refer to the applicable page number of the presentation.

After our prepared commentary, we will be taking questions. During today's call there may be certain comments that constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Management believes that these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, but can give no assurance that expectations will be achieved. Risk factors are outlined in today's Interim Report, as well as the Annual Report which are available on our website. Swedish Match assumes no obligation to update information concerning its expectations. A recording of this call will be made available on the Swedish Match website.

I will now hand over the word to Lars.

Lars Dahlgren

Thank you, Emmett, and good afternoon, everybody.

With today's interim report, Swedish Match reported its eighth consecutive quarter of double-digits year-on-year operating profit growth in local currency. For the quarter both sales and operating profit in local currencies grew for all of our product segments. In absolute terms, the smokefree product segment was the largest growth contributor driven by an excellent performance from nicotine pouches in the U.S. and a solid performance in Scandinavia.

Adjusted for acquisition effects and income with temporary character in the light segment, the steepest local currency sales and operating profit growth in percentage terms was delivered by cigars where Q2 of prior year represented a relatively soft quarter.

For smokefree both sales and operating profit grew by 18% in local currencies, resulting in an overall operating margin that was virtually unchanged. With significantly higher market investments related to nicotine pouches in the U.S. and Scandinavia as well as in other markets, this demonstrates the operating leverage and growth potential in our largest product segment.

Strong volume growth for nicotine pouches across the U.S. market continue to be the key growth driver for the smokefree segment. But also the more traditional smokefree products in the U.S. portfolio contributed with good year-on-year earnings development.

In Scandinavia, the local currency sales growth was driven by nicotine pouches and for earnings relatively strong profit development for snus more than compensated for the increased market investments relating to nicotine pouches.

In Q2 of the prior year, the COVID-19 situation resulted in unusually low shipments from natural leaf cigars and some additional costs. In this year's Q2 very strong demand for natural leaf varieties, improved pricing and continued progress in raising productivity at our Dominican facility all contributed to the strong increase in the sales and profitability for cigars.

For Lights underlying performance was solid and the reported numbers further benefited from the inclusion of a recent smaller acquisition, as well as income from continued land sales and the recovery of indirect taxes in Brazil.

Strategically Swedish Match aims to actively invest and have a leadership presence in those categories and segments where we see the best growth potential. But a keen focus on consumer needs and societal trends are targeted efforts have resulted in the portfolio of businesses with highly attractive prospects. The second quarter is not only a good illustration of our abilities to compete effectively but also the attractive prospects for several of the categories in which we operate.

The U.S. nicotine patch market close to doubled in size compared to one year ago and relative to the first quarter, the sequential growth remains strong. In Scandinavia over the past few years, the smokefree category has become more and more unisex with accelerated category growth as a result.

In the U.S. market despite the easing of COVID-19 related restrictions, the category growth for cigar's in Q2 held up well with more and more consumers transitioning to the natural leaf segment which represents the majority of Swedish Match's portfolio mix.

While the generally improved COVID-19 situation during the second quarter - with the generally improved COVID-19 situations during the quarter we were able to accelerate our marketing and consumer engagement activities in several markets, and thereby better match investments to the growth prospects of our businesses. Presented in the U.S., we attended more events and expanded our loyalty building programs to both consumers and retailers.

[indiscernible] consumer attraction in initial geographies during the quarter where [indiscernible] ZYN Menthol and Chill product nationally. In Sweden, we introduced a new modern range of nicotine pouches under the VOLT brand family along with an ambitious activity plan. Swedish Match will continue to invest in brand building awareness and loyalty with consumers and retailers and not the least for ZYN in the U.S., our marketing calendar for the upcoming quarters’ ambitions.

By that, we will now turn to some more detailed commentary and continuing with ZYN and starting on Page 8 - Slide 8 of the presentation. This chart illustrates the impressive trajectory of ZYN shipment volumes on a 12 month rolling basis. During the second quarter, we delivered an all-time high volume of 42.5 million cans, which brought the 12 month rolling shipment volume to close to 143 million cans, which closed to 80 million cans were sourced from this first six months of this year.

Our staff in the Owensboro Kentucky facility has done an outstanding job in coping with the elevated demand, while at the same time, delivering on the capacity expansion projects, in line with or better than original plants. And at this point, we do not anticipate that our manufacturing capacity will be constrained in our ability to meet further growth and demand.

Moving to Slide 9, this graph illustrates the volume development for all the brands included in the nicotine pouch category in the U.S., as mentioned by MSA data which captures deliveries from distributors to retailers. The MSA data is helpful in understanding market trends especially when viewed over longer periods. The 13 week period largely representative of calendar quarters are somewhat volatile, as they are susceptible to rates of distribution expansion and promotional offerings that cause retailers to stock up.

Viewed over several quarters however, the chart clearly depicts the impressive growth trend of the nicotine pouch category and in annualized terms with the 13 week MSA data as a basis we estimate the Q2 category size to exceed 250 million cans. While the data indicates a close to 20% category growth in Q2, it is important to view this against the background of heavy distribution bills and aggressive price promotional activity by competition.

In that respect, it’s very encouraging to note that the steady volume trajectory for ZYN has continued despite relatively modest store distribution expansion for ZYN. On a sequential basis, the MSA data shows the slight market share decline for ZYN in Q2. However this decline is not necessarily fully representative of market share based on consumer purchases particularly in terms of market share measures based on dollar share.

Moving to Slide 10, which provides some further details on the trajectory for ZYN based on the same MSA data. The graph to the left illustrates the store distribution for ZYN based on isolated 13 and 26 week periods. The graph to the right shows the velocity for ZYN measured as cans per store per week on a 13 week funded basis.

The strong volume performance for ZYN during the quarter was partly enhanced by the national rollout of Chill and Menthol varieties, but also when adjusting for this, ZYN continued to grow its velocities on a sequential basis.

With historic count for ZYN being up only marginally from Q1, we're pleased to note that the sequential velocity growth for ZYN was the strongest across all brands captured in the MSA database.

Turning to Slide 11, the nicotine pouch category continues to demonstrate its premier position among the next generation products and not the least with its appeal among cigarette smokers that seek better alternatives. Based on MSA data, our estimate is that annualized year-to-date volumes for nicotine pouches measured by cans correspond to close to 7% of 2020 cigarette volume measured by packs in the Western region.

Despite being present in the rest of the U.S. for only two years, the corresponding number on a national basis now exceeds 2%. Consumer research confirms that nicotine pouch consumers gradually increased their weekly consumption as they transition from other tobacco products, and the current weekly consumption levels remain well below those of cigarettes.

Our estimate is that the number of nicotine pouch consumers corresponds to about 10% of the number of cigarettes consumers in the western region and that on a national level that number has already reached 5%. So the superior functional and the move to benefits, there is significant potential for further increased penetration, as well as the average consumption for nicotine pouches.

With that I'll hand over to Anders.

Anders Larsson

Thank you, Lars.

Turning to smokefree in Scandinavia in Slide 12 with continued COVID-19 related restrictions and timing effects on shipments, it remains a challenge to determine the underlying growth of the Scandinavian smokefree market.

However, as Lars pointed out, we are encouraged by the strong market dynamics. And our estimate is that the Scandinavian smokefree market reached double-digit consumption growth in volume terms for the six months period ending June 30.

While the growth has been driven by nicotine pouches, it is positive to note the resilient trajectory for more traditional products. One contributing factor to the good development we believe is the lowered Norwegian excise taxes at the beginning of the year, which have resulted in a notable decrease in retail prices.

Slide 13 provides more details of the Scandinavian category trend of development on a 12-month rolling basis. As the picture depicts, nicotine pouches have provided incremental growth to the category with a broadening of the consumer base as the range and types of products cater to more diverse preferences and needs.

Of particular note, more females have now found a viable alternative to the combustible cigarettes and as cigarette consumption historically has been higher for females, we view this as a very positive development from both the harm reduction and a commercial perspective.

On Page 14, we look at snus isolated. According to Nielsen, our share within the snus category in Scandinavia has been relatively stable and we remain the clear number one player more than twice the size of the next largest competitor. While the declining percentage of snus relative to entire smokefree category is apparent as illustrated to the right on the slide, this needs to be considered in the light of the very strong overall category growth.

Moving on to Page 15 and nicotine pouches in Scandinavia, the category for nicotine pouches remains highly competitive and over the past year the level of activity from competition has been extremely high in terms of both new brands summer irons and promotional offerings. This high level of activity has helped to support category growth and according to Nielsen nicotine pouches now represent close to 21% of the Scandinavian smokefree market.

While our volumes of nicotine pouches have been very strong, they have yet to match the growth of the overall category. The introduction of the Volt series is one initiative that we believe has prospects to make the Swedish Match assortment even more relevant for consumers and apart from consumer activations at physical venues, the digital engagement has been extensive.

Turning to moist snuff in the U.S. on Page 16, our moist snuff positioning in the value segment is serving as well as we know the growing share within the total moist snuff market. As for a number of products within the U.S., volume development was unusually strong in the third quarter of 2020, implying tough comparisons for the coming quarter, which was also the case for our chewing tobacco business.

With sustained momentum for our Longhorn brand, our moist snuff volumes have grown year-on-year despite the discontinuance of certain products within our range. We also note that recently a large competitor repositioned a brand to seemingly match Longhorn [EVLP] price positioning.

Turning to cigars on Page 18, which illustrates several interesting aspects of the cigar category based on data from the MSA set measuring shipments from distributors to retail. As the bars in the middle show, the total category continued to exhibit good growth in the second quarter when considering that across several parts of the U.S. COVID-19 related restrictions have been eased.

The natural leaf segment stands out as the key driver of the category growth which is in line with long-term trends. With close to 60% of our portfolio in the natural leaf segment, Swedish Match is very well-positioned to capture growth opportunities as consumer and segment dynamics play out.

We manufacture our natural leaf varieties in our facility in the Dominican Republic and over the past 15 months keeping up with market demand has been a challenge. Production of natural leaf cigars at our Dominican factory reached an all-time record in the second quarter, but with the strong growth trends within the cigar category we need to balance our resources and fully meeting demand remains a challenge.

Year-on-year our cigar market share increased as we have been able to compensate for production constraints on the natural leaf side with increased HTL production. In the second quarter with the improved production situation shipment volumes grew for natural leaf cigars and we also note that the sequential improvement in our market share within the natural leaf segment.

Within HDL, we note that the sequential share decline in the quarter. But it should be noted that this was partly attributable to very limited shipments or low price offering jackpot which was one of the contributing factors to the improved price mix in our cigar segments.

On Slide 20, we have summarized the relevant metrics from our interim report relating to finance costs, our financial position and earnings per share. Net finance costs during the quarter were substantially flat versus prior year on somewhat higher interest rates and lower returns on surplus cash, which was partly offset by lower average depth.

The weighted average interest rate or our loan portfolio at June 30 was 2.07% virtually unchanged compared to the end of 2020. Our net debt to EBITDA for the 12 month period ending June 30 was SEK 1.9. During the first six months new bond loans are SEK 1.6 billion issued repayments or maturing bond loans amounted to SEK 750 million and earlier repayment or short term long loans amounted to SEK 716 million.

During the remainder of 2021, SEK 803 million of the bond debt falls due for payments. As of June 30, 2021 Swedish Match had SEK 15,347,000,000 of interest bearing debt excluding retirement benefits obligations, but including the recognition of lease liabilities of SEK 283 million.

The capital duration was 3.9 years with 98% of the portfolio subject to fixed interest rates. The EPS bridge illustrates the components of our 26% year-to-date growth in adjusted EPS. And apart from the after-tax effect of our increased operating profit, the reduced number of shares had a meaningfully positive impact. The adjustment highlighted in the EPS bridge refers to the after-tax effect of settlement income related to a previously ongoing arbitration.

During the first half of the year, we made share repurchases in the amount of SEK 1.46 billion, buying 18.8 million shares at an average price of SEK 72.16 per share. Finally regarding currencies, if current exchange rates prevail, it will continue to face some currency headwinds over the next quarter. For reference, the Q3 2020 average exchange rate for the U.S. dollar was SEK 8.83. For the NOK, it was SEK 0.97. And for the Brazilian real, it was SEK 1.64.

And with that, operator we can open the floor for Q&A.

Thank you. Yes. I have a couple of questions if I may. Firstly on the U.S. nicotine pouch market, can you tell us a little bit more about the pricing environment? You mentioned heavy campaigns by your competitors. And I know you mentioned earlier here with Velo selling at $0.99 per can on having quite heavy promotion. How aggressive it’s Dryft in this market. And I'm also curious if you could just elaborate here. If it's purely when they are aggressive on campaigns sort of when campaign is do they go back to similar prices as then or are they permanently selling at a lower price, compared to then. So if you just could elaborate here on the pricing environment that would be very helpful?

Emmett Harrison

Sure. Hi, Niklas. This is Emmett. If we start off with our own products, we have had some promotional activity for visibility and trial generation for menthol and shell varieties consistent with the national expansion, and we've also had some targeted accounts that we have had some other price promotions on. But effectively, our consumer price has been largely stable on a nationwide basis.

If you then move on to as large cigarette companies that are trying to build a presence in the U.S. For the most part you are still seeing a lot of those promotions with a free can offer if you buy competitor's product or a cigarette product $0.99 offerings as well and at different price points let's say $1.99 or $2.99. Oftentimes when they go off of the promotion which usually last maybe three or four weeks in a large chain the price does revert to a somewhat higher level, but there are differences in pack size as well between then and the competitor's product that happened, but I would say for the most part it's been pretty stable in terms of the high level of promotional activity.

Lars Dahlgren

One clarification asked about the Dryft, I mean, Dryft has been acquired Batman. It’s hard to exist anymore as Drift brand, migrated that to Velo?

Niklas Ekman

Yes. Sorry. Thanks for clarifying that. I actually meant Rogue. I meant to ask about Rogue. Because I see that they are also gaining some market share here. So I'm just curious if they are doing that with promotions or on kind of on quality and distribution?

Lars Dahlgren

If we look at the data that we're getting from outside sources on Rogue. We do see a little bit more stable pricing more in line with what Swedish Match is doing. So those price levels do tend to stay a little bit higher.

Niklas Ekman

Okay. Thank you so much for clarifying. Secondly, I'm curious about the EU Commissions the TPD-2 application report that was out here in late May. I know this report didn't contain very much detail here, but they mention nicotine pouches as using a legal loophole to circumvent the EU ban on snus. Are you seeing any serious action from the EU Commission to move against nicotine pouches? And on the other side, I know that several markets in the Nordic and Eastern Europe have allowed nicotine pouches. So if you could just elaborate on the regulatory environment in Europe that will be very helpful.

Lars Dahlgren

And generally I say the commission report didn't contain any surprises. You are aware when we pointed to the fact that they show interesting in nicotine pouches as a category, which is not surprising in given that we see increasing consumer demand across several of the markets, and then it is going to be a political process. But we consider it to be the more likely course of action here is that nicotine pouches will be regulated at some point in TPD and so I’d the say properly regulated. You may recall that the commission reports on e-cigarettes prior to - actually prior to the revision of the tobacco directive the last time they are very negative as well. And actually the commission didn't want to see them in the market at all unless they were classified as pharmaceutical products.

Niklas Ekman

That's very clear. Thanks. Finally, I'm just curious about the Scandinavian nicotine pouch market. You mentioned here launching both in May with the increased marketing efforts and we see your margins trending a little bit lower here as well for this segment. Still your market share nicotine patches is down nearly 1 percentage point. And any particular reason for a declining market share?

Lars Dahlgren

I mean it's a mix of thing and this is Nielsen data that doesn't capture for example the e-com channel were actually relatively higher position, compared to the Nielsen data. And then another factor is that we have lost share in the Danish market which actually is becoming big enough to make a difference on the totals shares. With a relatively small position from the start this end franchise hasn't been able to defend its position properly against consumers in the more regulated environments that we see in the Danish market at the moment now where for example I said provision on prices.

Fredrik Ivarsson

A couple of questions my side as well. First on, we’ve seen in the U.S., if you could give us some feeling for the magnitude of the gross margin expansion that you mentioned that would be helpful. And second one on the marketing investments as well what do you expect in terms of acceleration of those in Q3? Thanks.

Lars Dahlgren

If you look at the Smokefree segment in the U.S. in local currency while most snuff in chewing tobacco also reported improved profits and growth for more moist snuff the downside driven by nicotine pouches. And the slide average price is slightly down year-on-year given what Emmett spoke about some promotional activity related to the national expansion and some other targeted efforts. We’ve also seen a positive development in the cost of goods and given that we have ramped up our output on a year-on-year basis.

So I say that could be tied to correlation between the volume development and gross profits when it comes to the nicotine pouch development. And then part of that and then being offset by increased marketing investments and this is completely in line with our plan and we pointed to that after Q1. And we're very pleased to see that we've been able to step up for our activities largely in line with what we had planned. And in that calendar our planning for marketing activities, there is a further ramp up in activity level planned for the third quarter. So you should expect higher marketing investments relating to ZYN in the U.S. both relative to second quarter and the prior year.

Gaurav Jain

Thanks for taking my questions. I have three questions. One is that on the Slide 11, I think you mentioned that the smoker share in Western region is 10%, while the consumption share is 6.8% and nationally it is 5%. How soon do you think that gap closes based on the experience you have had with them so far?

Lars Dahlgren

I mean if you look at as you know, we've been in the Western region since mid of 2016. We started off with relatively limited number of outlets. And then if you look at the expansion markets apart from very isolated presence in some geography, we went nationally in April of 2019. That's the time difference.

And when we look at the penetration, when we look at the velocity of cans per store per week, if we look at the entire category and we compare the Western region to the expansion markets and look at the number of months after launch. We can see that in aggregate, the expansion markets are trending up at a noticeably higher average velocity.

And ZYN’s performance in isolation is actually very close to the western region trajectory. This is of course the consequence of facing competition in the expansion markets that we did in phase at the beginning in the western region.

So this data indicates that if this continues and we believe there are good reasons why it could continue that the penetration in terms of numbers, cigarette smokers that we're estimating to be 10% in the West, but we could see that sooner in the rest of the country compared to what we experienced in the west.

And then, of course cigarette smokers have other alternatives, as well to choose from, so there are no guarantees that this trend will continue.

Gaurav Jain

Sure. Thank you. My second is, last year in Q4, if I remember correctly, you were three lesser shipping days versus Q3, which was impacting your Q4 sequential growth for ZYN. Is there a similar pattern to shipping days this year as well, so that the phasing of ZYN through the rest of the year could be - that Q3 is high and then Q4 is flat or down?

Anders Larsson

Yes, Anders here, there's - it’s similar. But then bear in mind that you have kind of seasonality around the Christmas and so forth in the fourth quarter as well.

Gaurav Jain

And recently, we are seeing one of your larger competitor acquires a couple of companies in the pharma space, one of which is in the oral sort of pouch business. And every company is talking off like a beyond nicotine strategy. So how are you thinking of these developments in the rest of your peer group?

Lars Dahlgren

I mean, we - Swedish Match has done the limited tests which what we call, ZYN nicotine as we spoke about before with CBD pouches in the Swiss markets. For now we have discontinued those tests and of course as any company we don't rule out business development opportunities in the future that build on our core and are adjacent to our core, but when and if we would embark on any such initiatives, we will talk about it then.

Faham Baig

I will also ask three, if that’s okay. The first one, Billy is ZYN in other markets which in this question will also include Denmark following on from the earlier question. So what is the strategy in Denmark because it is seen as a relatively small market today, but one that has significant expansion, I believe on the last conference call you compared it to Norway and will the category that was six, seven years ago.

So I'm very surprised that you share was as you said was already 1%, 2% went to let’s say 5% in Q1 and are you exceeding share again. What's the plan in Denmark or do the regulations restrict you from being a real competitor in that market going forward. And just quickly on following on from that, I know it’s sort of second quarter third quarter running where investments in other markets within the smoke free division continue that's a pretty, pretty steadily high pace. What fruits are you seeing from that investment if you could or fruits are you likely to see from that investment if you could discuss some of those markets there as well would be helpful?

Lars Dahlgren

When it comes to Denmark, it's fair to say that the positioning that we have had with ZYN where we - if you recall we made an adjustment to the price level to offer more attractive price for value equation to the consumer that was successful and building up ZYN from a very low base to decent traction.

But there was some competitive reactions that slow down the trajectory and then with the regulatory developments that are very new, it's been challenging to sustain that advantage to the consumers. So that particular strategy in this regulatory environment where effectively playing prices to consumers at retail that were attractive, I mean that simply doesn't work.

That doesn't mean if we are giving up the Danish market on the contrary as you point out, we see that’s a very big opportunity in terms of future market, and we will be able to review the situation and try to develop our strategies accordingly under the new circumstances.

And when it comes to other markets in general, we're very pleased to see that not the least the COVID, the easing of COVID restrictions has implied that we've been able to continue to invest and just as an example, there's something going on the fair in the U.K. today that I just saw an internal posting on that looks very good. And those type of activities of course are relatively costly in relation to the current volume performance.

But we believe that the modern overall category has demonstrated its proof of concept not the least in the U.S. market than the trends that we see in terms of the category growth for example in the U.K. market, that doesn't even have a tradition of - our tobacco are also very encouraging.

So in terms of the benefits that we expect is to with our focus and our core competencies and our superior products to be able to carve out a meaningful position in these other markets, but it is a long term investment. We do this for the benefit of the long term.

Faham Baig

Thanks. And slightly broad question, hopefully you can help us but I just want to understand the nicotine dynamics in the U.S., as the market is opening up, as people are going back to work, getting out and about et cetera post-lockdowns. How are you seeing the nicotine pouch category develop? Is it a positive? Is it a negative? Are other categories maybe like eVapor benefiting, any insight you could give on current trends would be helpful?

Lars Dahlgren

I mean generally when COVID hits so to say for some categories it was easier to identify and depict COVID effect and the clearest example in the U.S. market I would say chewing tobacco that after many, many years of a steady decline showed a full resilience in terms of category growth.

When it comes to nicotine pouches the growth wasn’t has been even before COVID of such a magnitude that to the extent there were any effects they were very hard to isolate. And actually if we look at the trends that we had they more or less continued in terms of that category growth.

And it's possible that in a year's time or so when this thing is fully behind us so to say hopefully, that we will be able to run some numbers and come up with some intelligence analysis and provide an answer to your question. But at this point I'm afraid, you know we haven't been able to conclude any effects that may occur.

Faham Baig

Okay. One final question on cigars, the market slowed quite strongly Q1 and Q2 things over - up over 20% in Q1 and only 4% in Q2. I guess there is an element of now lapping difficult comparatives but is there anything you are likely to call out to why the market might not be slowing a bit, is it just simply the typical comps, is there an element of price elasticity anything you'd call out there?

Lars Dahlgren

Again the main thing there is that if you remember Q2 for cigars there we did see an uptick which - last year which we at least partly attributable - attributed to COVID-19 so you’re kind of having year-on-year comps. So now you have the opposite with easing the restrictions there, and then generally a word of caution on kind of quarterly comparisons in MSA data in general and also that's certainly true for cigars and also in a situation where different manufacturers not only Swedish Match have been facing different types of supply issues and production constraints, it’s difficult to draw any exact conclusions.

We were pleased to see that the very strong demand for cigars is holding up and despite the easing of restrictions and in particular you're pleased to see that there is very strong growth in natural leaf cigars whereas Swedish Match oversee was portfolio.

Unidentified Analyst

So I guess two questions on my side. The first one or following up on cigars. You flagged you had a record quarter in terms of capacity for natural leafs and production or in Dominican Republic which is still weren’t able to meet the demand. So, is this the, you know the cap on capacity you have - or can you expect you could increase capacity if needed?

And the second one is more general on raw materials and input costs. We are hearing other consumer staples companies talking about input cost inflation which are flagging pressure from freight in logistic costs. So I wonder if you can add any color on this, is the problem for you are not really?

Anders Larsson

Yes, I understand. I mean we are doing what we can and as you've seen in the numbers, we had a very good quarter production wise and we are doing everything we can to increase that level, and we hope to increase it even further, but with a strong group for natural leaf, it's hard to say when we can meet full limit demand should say.

And then in terms of raw material costs, we noticed that as well - it varies a bit across the business. So I would say it's more pronounced for our large business for example than compared to cigars and also with the higher freight cost. We see it not this the increase but not of a big magnitude.

Lars Dahlgren

And we also are taking pricing in our light business to compensate for some of these cost increases, but then naturally you can it's not always perfect matching on time I mean in terms when the costs hits your cost of goods and timing you can counterfeit with price.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I understood. So offering no [B2] flag that I guess, you know, anything else on other input costs. I'm thinking about plastic for example. So anything you want to flag on raw materials as well?

Lars Dahlgren

Yes. I mean the plastics use I think the large - the most notable changes are on nylon pricing for lighters. Now and if you kind of derive profitability for our snuff business in Scandinavia and other oral tobacco products as plastics as a component is relatively small. So even a notable increase in the plastics prices wouldn't have a huge impact.

It's also good to remember that most of the products we sell for nicotine pouches or nearly all. Nicotine pouches and for snus products more snuff chewing tobacco cigars, they're generally produced in the same geography that they're sold in large part.

So when we talk about freight and those type of charges you're really talking about within a regional area not across regional areas. Now in the U.S., it's probably a bit more pronounced in terms of the increases because the tax structure is different in the U.S. than it is in Europe and in Scandinavia affecting the prices.

Jared Dinges

I just want to come back to U.S. and you talked about the roll out of the Chill and Menthol flavors this past quarter. Can you quantify how big the benefit was from let's say inventory build there? Just trying to get an idea of your sell out versus your sell in? And sort of related to that, you guys touched on it a bit, but what are your expectations for revenue per can going forward. You know you talked about it being down a bit year-on-year. Should we expect that to continue kind of stabilized at this level or maybe even dip a bit further? Thanks.

Lars Dahlgren

As regards the first question there on the roll out, it's not an exact science to calculate the magnitude, but my sense is about a couple of million counts in pipeline volumes from the rollout. And then in terms of pricing, I think it's fair to assume that we will increase the elements of promotional spending, but not that the magnitude that we see from our competitors with very heavy discounting.

Anders Larsson

We talked about increases in our loyalty programs including in our merchandising and trade loyalty programs, and in there there's an off invoice element, which affects the manufacturers take.

Jared Dinges

Got it. That’s very clear. Thank you.

Lars Dahlgren

On the new varieties as we pointed out in the prepared script, I mean if you exclude these varieties completely, the velocities for this in family 00:49:15 continue to get a loss on a sequential basis and actually more so and the volumes grow more than the store count. And then of course that's not a fair calculation given that they existed to some extent, so stripping them out completely is a very conservative because you can assume that there was some growth also and also some of the products that were sold in this quarter have been consumed of course.

Jared Dinges

Got it. Actually and just a quick one about you guys talked about the users basically being ahead of kind of your velocities compared to cigarettes. And when you've been having this velocity growth, do you think it's more from new users entering the same-stores or is it more from your current users increasing their usage per week?

Lars Dahlgren

It's a combination. I’d say the main factor is new users, but our market research confirms also that consumers consume more on average. But we're well below the number of average cigarettes packs per week and well below other benchmarks like moist snuffs number of can per moist snuffs user or snus consumption in Scandinavia. So that's why we see kind of growth from two dimensions here in terms of both attracting more and more users and also increasing consumption amongst the existing new users.

Sanath Sudarsan

Two questions from my side. First one last, could you possibly articulate your strategy in Scandinavia better please, I mean it seems to be an ongoing share loss due to underperformance in the nicotine patches business, which – where you haven't really been able to gather momentum? And then also from time-to-time in specific snus - snuffs subcategories. The market as you said is being growing very robust so – but what do you think about the run rate we should expect for Swedish Match going forward from these markets?

And then secondly coming back to the U.S. I take nothing away from then and the product you’ve built over the medium, but the medium-to-long term is there a risk that your current product advantage is taken away say in the next 12, 18 months post PMTA especially buy on which is a very similar product to you. I'm interested to hear you on how long you can stay away or to an extent ignore these strong price promotion by peers, would you be willing to sacrifice much more of your current high margins in ZYN to retain your strong share in the category? Thank you.

Lars Dahlgren

If I start with the second question Swedish Match we have a very attractive assortment in the market today for which we have applied for PMK applications for all the candidate skews and that score very well in the market research relative competitive offerings and which where we clearly hold up very well on a same-store basis even though we have not at all the same type of pricing strategy and generally speaking as competition.

In addition to that, the Swedish Match has development projects and you should expect to just match to secure further PMK approval beyond the current versions. And to the extent that competition want to improve their product portfolio, they need to go through the same processes and we're very confident in our ability to work with the type of data that the FDA requires, and also with our track record in terms of relationships with FDA, not the least one being the first with both MRTP and PMK in Smokefree space. And when it comes to Scandinavia, the quick summary of the strategy is to protect the profitability and grow the profitability in tobacco and snus and invest for a stronger position in nicotine pouches.

And while I agree that it's - we haven't reached our objectives when it comes to market share, nicotine pouches, study the market in details you'll see that it's extremely competitive and there are lots of offerings and there is actually only one competitor of ours so to say I've been growing share. So from that perspective, you can choose to see the glass half full, but we are far from satisfied with the current performance, but it boils down to being able to supply the consumers with the most attractive portfolio of product and attractive portfolio of product and that goes for our brands and that goes for product type and characteristics and the highest quality.

And some of these issues they do take some time, we do suffer a bit from having not had the first mover advantage in the Scandinavian markets and there is a history to that where we had to focus very much on the U.S. situation, which we believe was the right choice for the shareholders.

But it is a very important topic to the group to improve our position in Scandinavia and I understand from your perspective that it sounds repetitive, but there is also reality out there that some other things we are doing are things that are not turned overnight.

And if you take the VOLT launch as one example of the types of things that we’re doing and that’s not the type of initiative where you see an immediate effect in the marketplace in the market share. And actually we believe that the performance is a little bit better than - does indicate that given that it's done very well not the least in the digital channels.

Sanath Sudarsan

And last, can I just extend that logic one more to the U.S. Do you see the trend repeating with the first mover advantage with them, I mean I’m not sure how much of the product similarities are there with your peers in Scandinavia and how that dynamic has helped or not helped, but any read across in the U.S.?

Lars Dahlgren

I mean, there is a benefit clearly with first mover advantage in general, and that you see as you know in many consumer goods categories end markets And with that said, in the long run it's not a complete offering in terms of product quality and your brand, and that's where in the U.S., you feel very good and on both of those parameters. Our current product score very, very well. And in Scandinavia, we feel very confident about our capabilities on those parameters, but we're not there yet.

Emmett Harrison

Okay. We thanks everybody for joining today's call, and remind you that the release of our Q3 interim report will be on October 27. Thank you.