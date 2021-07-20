Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

I've been looking forward to covering J.B Hunt's (NASDAQ:JBHT) 2Q21 earnings for many reasons. First of all, the stock has been on my radar for many years as it's one of the largest trucking companies in the United States and is, therefore, a great tool to use when it comes to getting good industry insights. On top of that, I know that a lot of my followers own JBHT stock because of its ability to generate long-term value through dividend hikes, buybacks, and capital gains. In this article, I will review the just-released 2Q21 earnings and look for details regarding the issues that currently hope and fear in this industry: labor shortages, inflation, demand, and more. The numbers you are about to see show that the company did very well despite all headwinds as it raised margins and benefited from its ability to service customers despite labor and related supply chain issues. So, bear with me!

All You Need To Know About 2Q21

Let's start with the two numbers that matter most (to traders) as these are reported by financial media immediately after the earnings release: sales and earnings. In 2Q21, JBHT reported GAAP EPS of $1.61. That's $0.03 above expectations. A beat isn't something investors take for granted as the company beat estimates only 38% of the time over the past 2 years. Revenue came in at $2.91 billion, which is $180 million above expectations and 35.3% above prior-year levels. Operating income soared by 38% to $241.5 million. Besides that these results are stellar, we see that operating margins have improved - which is extremely important given rising input costs.

JBHT, which generates 89% of its sales in its Intermodal (56%) and Dedicated Contract Services (DCS) segments have been prone to weaker margins for years as input and employment costs have regularly offset sales growth.

The just-announced quarterly results show an all-time high in sales of $2.9 billion. Operating income soared to $242 million, which is a multi-year high as well. This is due to an increase in operating margins to 8.3% versus 8.16% in the prior year quarter. Other efficiency ratios were bullish as well, as revenue per truck per week rose to $4,714, which is exceeding 2020 by more than $700.

The greatest tailwind the company has right now is the fact that demand for its trucks, containers, and trailers exceeds its supply.

On the flip side, the company is experiencing labor trouble.

... we believe the availability of labor is having a meaningful impact across almost every part of the supply chain, ranging from the ports to rail terminal operations, warehouse operations, and certainly, over the road driver market. - 2Q21 Earnings Transcript

While JBHT has the ability to somewhat offset these problems as 90% of its jobs are local, the company is seeing rising costs as a result of driver wage inflation and elevated hiring and recruiting expenses. These issues also interfered with the company's ability to benefit from rapidly rising final-mile demand. This final mile segment saw a revenue increase of 52% while operating income went from a $5.2 million loss to a $10.7 million profit. Unfortunately, it's almost negligible as this segment accounts for only 4% of total sales.

Based on that, all eyes are on JBHT's ability to match customers and equipment as it is seeing not only chassis and labor shortages, but also car imbalances. This has caused the company to stop servicing certain customers that didn't return the equipment in time and/or negatively interfered with operations.

One of the best examples of supply chain problems could be the fact that Union Pacific (UNP), one of the largest transportation companies in the United States stopped shipments to Chicago as it has to deal with clogged terminals. Even BNSF is following suit as it suspends shipments to Chicago.

It's extremely hard to predict when and how these supply chain problems will be resolved. I believe that this might take more than one year as unemployment benefits will remain high in the foreseeable future while pandemic-related issues will keep shipping rates high. That's why I advise investors to only buy shipping companies that can compete in this environment. Unfortunately, small trucking companies cannot keep up with JBHT and its peers. JBHT has better technology to deal with the aforementioned problems and will continue to benefit from its ability to streamline supply and demand across various supply chains.

Furthermore, the company has been in talks with Waymo to more freight autonomously on Texas highways. This will include Class 8 trucks and cover facilities in Houston and Fort Worth. I'm bringing this up to highlight how trucking companies are preparing to combat challenges in the future. This is not something that changes the company on a mid-term basis.

Valuation

JBHT is currently in a correction as the stock is down roughly 11% from its May highs. This has reduced the market cap to $17.2 billion. The dividend yield has come up a bit to 0.75%. When using $1.0 billion in expected net debt next year, we get an enterprise value of $18.2 billion. That's roughly 10.6x next year's EBITDA.

This valuation is fair and offers investment opportunities for long-term investors looking to benefit from dividend growth and capital gains.

Takeaway

JBHT has done very well in its 2Q21 quarter. The company benefited from much higher demand - compared to the prior year - and was able to offset supply chain issues thanks to its own capabilities and investments made in the past to prepare the company for higher demand. Additionally, thanks to the recent correction, investors are getting a better price. As a result, I will stick to the $190-$200 mid-term price target I have in my prior article.

However, I will refrain from buying JBHT as I have significant exposure in railroad companies, which have similar dividend yields and dividend growth. I also believe that these companies are better prepared to deal with supply chain issues.

With that said, if this recovery is set to last, JBHT can easily rise to $190-$200 on a mid-term basis. So, if you're a long-term investor, I believe you should stay. I would say this regardless of the mid-term outlook as JBHT continues to be one of the best transportation stocks in the industry. Its dividend is safe and investors who have a high yield on cost will only benefit from holding this investment. As I am not long JBHT, I will refrain from buying a position as I prefer railroads over on-road and intermodal companies right now. Railroads are simply better at handling the current challenges and often have similar dividend yields and dividend growth. - Article

