This past year, I was temporarily the beneficiary of having my car insurance premiums reduced, as was widely reported as one of the consequences of the COVID-19 lockdowns. But when my insurance bill came due again this spring, I had a little sticker shock, as my bundled home and car insurance had jumped considerably. Even though my wife and I are safe drivers with no history of collisions, and we have never filed a claim on our homeowners' policy, we were stuck with what felt like an unusually hefty increase. The cars we are driving are the same as they were the year before, but perhaps the craziness in used car pricing at the moment is also pushing up car insurance costs. We did not make any changes in our deductibles, and we did not add a driver; the only thing I could imagine is that our property value increased enough to push the premium higher. This increase in premiums is consistent with the overall trends in insurance pricing, in which issuers have been moving to raise premiums at steady levels, for example almost 10% increase as an industry average on commercial lines during the second quarter. I raise the personal story because it illustrates that insurers find themselves with some pricing power at the moment, selling a product that nearly every homeowner, car owner, and business needs to have in some form - generally, this type of coverage is not optional.

Having this in mind, I am initiating coverage on AXA SA (OTCQX:AXAHY) (OTCQX:AXAHF) after having taken up a long position more than year ago, in February 2020. I expanded it in December to around 50% of a full position, and will walk through the pros and cons of my investment thesis here.

The Set Up: Describing AXA SA

AXA SA is a European insurer, but with global activity in hundreds of national markets. It reports its results in 4 business lines: property & casualty, health, life & savings, and asset management. Property and casualty is its largest business segment by revenue, accounting for some 55% in Q1 of 2021, with life and savings making up another 28% of the total. Health insurance and asset management are less significant to the total revenues, but still strong businesses.

The financial reporting appendices break things out a little bit differently, and give more of a sense of the distribution of sales, by breaking things apart in 6 ways. These segments consist of four geographic groupings: everything in the home market (France), Europe (ex-France), Asia, and International. The remaining balance of reporting segments consists of "Transversal" and "AXA XL." Transversal refers to a variety of the company's smaller business units, putting together AXA Global Re, AXA Life Europe, and AXA Investment Managers along with some others. Lastly, AXA XL, a dedicated commercial insurer and re-insurer, is shown separately, the result of a $15 billion acquisition of the XL Group in 2018. At 20% it represents a significant component of the firm's revenues.

(image source: author's spreadsheet)

What I like about this breakout is how clearly it demonstrates AXA's European dependence, understanding that if the Transversal and AXA XL sales were to be redistributed by geography, the combined percentages of France the rest of Europe would only get bigger, even if just marginally. Clearly the home French and European markets account for the lion's share of AXA's business, at more than 60% of the top line. For a sense of scale, AXA SA on the whole reported revenue of € 30.729 billion for Q1 of 2021, down 3% year over year on the reported basis, but an improvement of 2% on a comparable basis.

Depending on what an investor is looking for, the deep entrenchment in Europe may be either a caution or a positive indicator. On the one hand, such a concentration in Europe could indicate pretty slow growth, if not outright eventual slow decline. On the other hand, it could be taken as a sign of a stable business in mature markets with reliable cash flows. Even in a market segment like Asia that could conceivably deliver higher growth, more than half of AXA's business there is generated in Japan, another very mature market.

Ernst & Young has published some recent research on global insurance trends, and part of its findings shows a correlation between market capitalization and long-term value, although exactly how Ernst & Young determines long-term value is not really defined.

(image source: 2021 Global Insurance Outlook, page 14)

Ernst & Young finds the large European insurers to be good value creators relative to Asian and American peers, which I think merits some exploration.

A Combination of Value of Dividend Yield

In my table below, I've pulled AXA to the first line, followed by a grouping of American insurers, and then followed by a grouping of other European insurers, comparing price to tangible book and dividend yields, highlighting some of the other higher dividend payers in green.

(image: author's spreadsheet; market caps, tangible book values and dividend yields sourced from Seeking Alpha, AXA SA dividend yield modified based on author's adjustments for foreign taxes and broker fees)

Starting with valuation comparisons, AXA is valued about as near to tangible book value as possible, so investors are neither getting a discount to TBV such as AIG might offer, but relative to most of its American peers, AXA is valued more conservatively. The distinction to European insurers is really not significantly different than the US companies; Prudential (PUK) is a clear outlier to the high side, while Zurich (OTCQX:ZURVY) is valued rather similarly to Chubb Ltd. (CB) at around 2x tangible book. As a starting point for a value investor, 1x TBV is an attractive place to start. For the relative risks associated with slow-growth companies, I am not interested in paying any more than necessary, and the valuation here is a perfectly fair entry point.

The company is a solid dividend payer; even for Americans dealing with the fees and taxes associated with owning the units, the yield at current exchange rates still amounts to 5.7% after taxes and fees. This is well above the regular dividend yield for one of my other favorite holdings in insurance, Old Republic International (ORI), at 3.5%. Granted Old Republic sometimes pays out a special dividend, but regardless 5.4% is well above anything like the yield from the S&P index (SPY) 1.3%, or even many of the dividend ETFs like the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) offering 2.5% and Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD) at 3.8%.

To understand withholding tax on dividends and fees, as they may be an important consideration, I am comfortable to share my experience. I have received two dividend payouts from AXA, first in July 2020 and again in May 2021. In both cases, my brokerage withheld 12.8%, and charged a separate "unsponsored ADR processing fee" that was about $0.045 per share. The 12.8% withholding seems to be consistent with what I would expect based on what I found at the site LawyersFrance.eu, which states:

Starting with January 2020, new withholding tax rates are applicable to French-sourced dividends paid to foreign beneficiaries. Here are the new rates, mentioning that the old ones remain the same: The 12,8% withholding tax rate is the same as the one in 2019. Such a rate can be diminished or even eliminated if stipulated by the double taxation treaty signed by France.

No doubt it took a bite out of my return, with the overall implication of getting 84.6% of the full dividend, still leaving me with plenty of cash, around $1.47 per share. That is equal to a yield at today's valuation of 5.7%, handily outpacing the others in this category.

Of course, that yield is useless looking forward if the dividend is not well covered. Until Covid hit, there was a steady history of dividends and a general pattern of increases (the link lists dates in the European format of DD/MM/YY). The dividend paid out in 2020 of € 0.73, which was reduced due to impacts by COVID-19, still returned some € 1.7 billion to shareholders. The 2021 payment already made of € 1.43 would be a cash outlay of € 3.45 billion or so, based on a reported share count of 2.42 billion. There are a couple of ways to look at the dividend security.

First of all, on a traditional earnings payout ratio, AXA management guides to a range of up to 60% of earnings for distributing, meaning EPS of € 2.38 minimum if the € 1.43 payout was set to the maximum. On the basis of underlying earnings for 2020 of € 4.3 billion, the EPS for last year was € 1.78, however, management is confident in a "rebased" underlying earnings figure into 2021 of € 6.3 billion, bringing EPS to € 2.60. As a side note, the company is calling for low to mid-single-digit growth of the underlying earnings going forward, implying along with it a growing dividend.

The second angle on the dividend is looking more directly at the cash flows, knowing that there numerous regulations on insurers and holding reserves against losses. In the case of European insurers, in particular, one of the key regulations is the Solvency II framework, which basically asserts that the difference between the market value of assets for an insurer and its expected liabilities ("own funds") must amount to 100% of the expected claim liabilities for the next 12 months ("solvency capital requirement"). That is a minimum, and insurers generally stay well above that threshold. In the case of AXA, it reported Solvency II ratio at the end of 2020 was 200% (accounting for a dividend payout), indicating a strong balance sheet readily able to meet its expected claims liabilities over the next year, and capability of funding the dividend is not at an elevated risk. With net in-flows in Q1 of € 1.7 billion, cash balance on hand at the end of 2020 of € 4.2 billion, and an environment of rising premiums, I believe the cash is sufficient to cover claims as needed, satisfy regulators, and cover a dividend on par with the most recent distribution.

Risks to consider

With specific regard to dividend income, there are a couple of risks to consider. First of all, for Americans or those outside the euro area, there is some inherent exchange-rate risk, which not only impacts the value of the dividends but the underlying security as well. As the distributions are declared in euros, but are paid out in a local currency, the real yield and amount of income will fluctuate. Although the euro/USD rate has tended to be pretty consistent over the last 6 months around $1.20 to the euro, a year ago it was under $1.14. This serves as a reminder that the realized dividend will almost certainly change from one year to the next as trends in the relative strength of the dollar ebb and flow, even if the euro dividend were to be kept the same.

Since the dividend is paid out only once per year (most recently in May 2021), the risk of there being more substantial changes between payments is higher, depending largely on what central banks do with interest rates.

There is a second risk, which is harder to quantify, related to the possibility of future shocks from something happening again like the COVID-19 pandemic. In the case of COVID-19, the European Central Bank attempted to stop, or at least delay, European banks, and insurers from paying their dividends, with some success; AXA's July 2020 dividend was $0.83, or just 55% of its 2019 level. This was not unique to AXA or even the industry, as dividends cuts and suspensions were widespread last year, but with delta variant of the virus continuing to percolate in the headlines, there is less certainty on global health and economic recovery than there was a month or six weeks ago.

Though I framed the currency risk from the standpoint of investors being paid an expected dividend, in that currency strength and interest rates should have some correlation, insurance companies also bear a risk with interest rates directly. The current period of ultra-low interest across Europe, as well Japan, Great Britain, and even the United States all puts a strain on insurers, though it is more directly felt by life insurers than those focused in the property insurance segment. Some insurers with both businesses are choosing to exit the life insurance side of things, such as the recent AIG (AIG) announcement of selling off its life insurance to Blackstone (BX), to allow AIG to remain focused on property. Life insurance is ultimately a consumer's voluntary choice to own or not, while generally commercial enterprises and homeowners are required to maintain property and liability insurance. At this time, AXA SA deals in both types of insurance, although has previously looked at unloading parts of the life insurance portfolio; a proposed € 1.2 billion deal to sell AXA Life Europe to private equity firm Cinven fell apart in 2020. Taken all together, I think the property, specialized, and casualty businesses make for a more captive market need than life insurance, but am not unduly concerned with AXA's life insurance exposure.

The other long-term but significant risk, which would be true across all similar insurers and not specific to AXA, is that the experts in pricing future risks have under-estimated something big when building their premium pricing and contracts. There is no shortage of examples in everyday current events that have real impacts on insurers. This past week's tragic flash flooding in Germany and Belgium, two of AXA's geographic markets, are sober reminders of the toll of damage, both in the loss of life and to physical property. Earlier this year, Texas energy customers found their systems were insufficiently winterized, which AXA had some loss from, among the $10 billion overall impact on insurers. I suspect AXA has assigned some people to comb through their contracts to determine any possible exposure to any southern Florida condominiums. Even events not linked to the natural world in any way, such as cyberattacks, are now accounted for, even if AXA has decided to start exiting portions of that line of protection. The list could clearly go on, but the point is simple - nobody can prepare for every last possible contingency.

Concluding Thoughts

The business of quantifying risks to sell protection against the uncertainty of what might happen is not generally going to be an attention-grabbing business, but is both a necessary one and potentially a lucrative one for income paired with slower growth. There are plenty of high-quality companies to choose from, and Warren Buffet famously likes the insurance business. In my view, at the moment, AXA SA offers a nicely compelling combination of being a global market leader in scale, being more than fairly valued, and providing a generous return of its cash back into the hands of its shareholders while still maintaining a healthy balance sheet.

I have a long position already established in AXA SA, and between it and Old Republic International, I have all the insurance exposure I want to have in my income portfolio for the moment. However, if I was starting from scratch, I do believe that I would continue with AXA SA and include it all over again.