Scott Olson/Getty Images News

On June 11, Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock closed at $91.39 - an all-time closing high. On Monday, Lovesac stock ended the session at $58.97, having lost more than one-third of its value in just 25 trading sessions.

What's notable in the decline is that there isn't an obvious explanation - or really any kind of explanation at all. There's been no news over that stretch: Lovesac released fiscal first quarter earnings on June 9, and the report was well-received. Lovesac hasn't had a single SEC filing since the 10-Q was posted on June 11. There's been a little bit of insider selling, but nothing unusual.

It does seem like sector weakness is a factor, at least looking at some (admittedly imperfect) peers:

Data by YCharts

But LOVE has dramatically underperformed, declining at nearly double the rate of other home furniture plays.

To be sure, the sell-off across furniture and home furnishing stocks over the last month-plus perhaps makes some sense. The industry - Lovesac included - has posted torrid growth over the past few quarters. Cash has flooded in from both stimulus payments and spending normally directed to travel and entertainment. Yet the spigot presumably is about to get turned off, while pandemic worries have returned, leaving these companies - again, Lovesac included - facing a tricky combination of difficult year-prior comparisons, potentially pulled-forward demand, and store closures or customer retrenchment.

For LOVE stock, in particular, there's a case that a correction was needed anyhow. Even with the decline over the past five weeks, the stock still has gained 37% so far this year. That follows a 168% rally in 2020. While there's some anchoring bias in those backward-looking measurements, some profit-taking perhaps isn't a surprise given the sector (and now market) worries and the fact that Lovesac's core Sactional product remains somewhat of a novelty.

All that said, the decline here looks like it's gone too far, particularly given the underperformance relative to the sector. Yes, Lovesac has received some external help over the past 18 months - but it's also executed impressively. There's huge room for growth going forward. And the results of the last few quarters have brought valuation in to the point where even deceleration looks more than priced in. So while it's difficult to figure out precisely why LOVE stock has fallen quite so far, it's rather easy to make the case for buying the dip here.

The Curious Case of Lovesac Stock

Solely looking at Lovesac's performance, it's admittedly difficult to understand why the stock has fallen so far - or even at all. The last two earnings reports have been impressive (and followed several more quarters of strong results). Valuation has come in substantially as a result.

The fiscal first quarter numbers, reported on June 9, initially were well-received, with LOVE stock gaining nearly 12% over three sessions and closing at an all-time high. The optimism seems logical. Revenue in the quarter rose 52.5% year-over-year. Gross margin expanded 540 basis points to 55.6%, back in line with previous levels before Lovesac had to deal with the deleterious impact of tariffs on China. SG&A spend leveraged more than 10 percentage points, leading to GAAP earnings per share of 13 cents in a seasonally light quarter where Lovesac historically has been unprofitable.

The Q1 report is not an outlier relative to recent performance. In Q4, Lovesac grew revenue 41%, with an 890 basis point expansion in gross margins and 230 bps of operating leverage. Earnings per share were $1.37 against 37 cents the year before. For the full year, Lovesac posted 37% revenue growth, Adjusted EBITDA of $28 million against a prior-year loss, and more than $2 per share in net profit improvement, with EPS coming in at 96 cents.

These are simply blowout numbers. For what it's worth, analysts seemed to agree. BTIG took its 12-month target to $98 after the Q1 release, and it appears other firms too raised their estimates of fair value. Per finviz.com, the average price target now sits at $100, suggesting more than 70% upside.

Long-Term Growth

From a short-term perspective, then, the selling doesn't make much sense. From a long-term perspective, the weakness in LOVE stock is equally confusing.

Obviously, Lovesac benefited from the pandemic, as did other home furnishing retailers. Again, stimulus payments, work-from-home, and historically high savings rates all have provided tailwinds. But it's not as if Lovesac's growth only began in calendar 2020 (as is the case for some of the older, more traditional sector plays):

Lovesac Revenue Growth, FY18-FY21

Fiscal Year 2018 2019 2020 2021 Total Revenue Growth 33% 63% 41% 37% Sactionals Revenue Growth 34% 66% 57% 44%

Over the long haul, admittedly revenue growth isn't enough. As recently as fiscal 2020 (ending January), Lovesac still posted negative Adjusted EBITDA.

But I thought the Q3 report was important in that it showed Lovesac finally generating consistent operating leverage, and that trend continued in Q4 (EBITDA margins +1130 bps year-over-year) and Q1 (+1690 bps). And with that profit growth, the valuation assigned to LOVE stock looks awfully tempting.

On a trailing twelve-month basis, EV/EBITDA now sits at 21x. LOVE trades at less than 36x TTM net income, and 33x backing out net cash on the balance sheet.

Those multiples do not jibe with the impressive revenue growth and recent margin expansion. Yes, the pandemic helped - but between FY19 and FY21 revenue nearly doubled. This does not look like one of the retailers who was struggling before the pandemic yet has seen their stock prices reclaim new highs. This is a company that clearly was executing well, to begin with, and has taken advantage of the tailwinds provided.

Nor does it look like that performance is going to suddenly end. After Q1, Lovesac gave rough guidance for FY22 revenue growth in the mid-30s on a percentage basis. Shop-in-shops at Best Buy (BBY) are performing well. A new "circle to consumer" philosophy aims to build out recurring revenue through existing revenue streams like covers, but also new efforts like a resale marketplace, consulting, and refurbishing. The showroom footprint can still expand. And there's plenty of room for Sactionals - which now drive 85% of revenue - to gain market share in a still-large and fragmented industry. Trailing twelve-month revenue for Lovesac as a whole still is just $350 million.

Put simply, this is a company that has gained traction over not just the past few quarters, but the past couple of years. That is a change: it took Lovesac quite a while to get going in the right direction. And so there was skepticism toward its potential heading into 2020, and here in 2021 that skepticism seems to have returned in force.

The Case For, And Against, LOVE Stock

Obviously, an investor can't simply ignore the effects of the pandemic and forecast accelerating or even elevated growth going forward. Some level of demand no doubt was pulled forward, and comparisons are going to be tough for at least the next four quarters.

It's also worth noting that Lovesac has benefited not just on the top line, but the bottom line as well. Like so many companies, Lovesac pulled back on spending in calendar 2020 as the pandemic hit, and it plans to reinstate some of that spending this year. Even with 30%-plus revenue growth this year, Lovesac for now only expects full-year Adjusted EBITDA margins to be roughly flat - which in turn means compression in Q2-Q4 after the strong first quarter print. (To be fair, Lovesac sandbagged its guidance for Q1, which suggests that the full-year framework likely is conservative.) Even Q4, per that quarter's call, benefited from a reduction in inventory reserves and higher vendor rebates.

In retrospect, it's certainly possible, and maybe even likely, that $90-plus was too high a price, one that didn't quite account for the one-time benefits seen in recent quarters and the risks going forward. But LOVE stock of course isn't at $90-plus; it's at $59. And that makes an obvious material difference.

Essentially, at this price, if Lovesac posts long-term growth, LOVE stock is going to be a winner. And that still seems like a bet worth taking. There are a lot of longer-term opportunities here in CTC and international expansion, the latter of which will arrive at some point down the line. The product is a bit niche and certainly unique, but after revenue more than tripled between FY18 and FY21, it's difficult to argue that the product is too niche or can't drive demand. Margin improvement in recent quarters, even accounting for somewhat one-time benefits, should dispel the notion that Lovesac is "buying" its growth through advertising spend and footprint expansion.

In the short term, more downside certainly is possible. It's clear that investors are worried about a pandemic resurgence and looking forward to what normalcy might mean for retailers more broadly.

The bull case, however, is that Lovesac isn't just a retailer. It's not La-Z-Boy (LZB) or Hooker Furniture (HOFT), which had displayed relatively modest growth even in a strong economy before February 2020. Lovesac was growing before then and has grown faster since. That history hardly suggests that long-term growth will suddenly and dramatically decelerate. We're getting to the point where that is what is priced in - which means we're getting to the point where Lovesac stock is simply too cheap.