ricardoreitmeyer/iStock via Getty Images

Blue Owl's (OWL) Origins

This article was coproduced with Williams Equity Research ("WER").

Source: Owl Rock Capital Corporation

If a picture is worth 1,000 words, "owl" is certainly one of them today. The manager of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC), classified as an elite Tier 1 Business Development Company ("BDC") by WER, was privately held until a recent a $12.5 billion SPAC.

Through a recent business combination with Dyal and Owl Rock's asset management business, a brand new $50 billion AUM major player entered the publicly-traded arena. This new entity, Blue Owl, garnered our interest for a few reasons.

First, WER knows Owl Rock's private and public vehicles exceedingly well. WER conducted comprehensive due diligence on several Owl Rock private credit vehicles on behalf of large institutional investors before ORCC was on anyone's radar. Since that time, we've published 10-plus subscriber and 5-plus public articles, making us among the most prolific authors on ORCC.

Second, we've been active in the publicly traded asset manager sub-sector within the broader financial services category. WER and Widemoat have published numerous articles on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), Ares Capital Corp (ARES), Carlyle Group (CG), and The Blackstone Group (BX), among others. WER owns shares in all those companies, though the positions in CG and BX are considerably smaller than they were a year ago.

In the previously mentioned institutional due diligence roles, WER performed due diligence on investment offerings from every one of those managers. In short, he know these companies well and likely more so than is possible as a regular investor.

Third, asset managers like Blue Owl tend to have complex business models that public markets underappreciate and-or misunderstand. The Blackstone Group's CEO was known for mentioning that publicly.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Recent share prices beg to differ as illustrated by this parabolic five-year chart of BX, CG, ARES, and BAM - all of which have gone up at a 45-degree angle in the past year. It's likely no coincidence that Blue Owl launched its SPAC in the midst of this rapid appreciation in publicly-traded asset managers.

Fourth, by the very nature of their business, these companies have extremely stable and predictable cash flows. Margins tend to be extraordinarily strong as well. Whether or not the market is able to reach those same conclusions is a different story, but the financials and dividend history do not lie.

With that backdrop, let's dive into the key characteristics we need to understand to evaluate an investment in Blue Owl.

What Exactly Is Blue Owl?

Source: Blue Owl May Report

In terms of both assets under management ("AUM") and earnings generation, roughly half the company is the previously privately held asset manager tied to the various Owl Rock BDCs. That company was founded just five years ago but has experienced immense success raising capital in the retail/high net worth ("HNW") channel.

The remainder is GP Capital Solutions, a Miami, Florida,-based firm that provides loans to private equity shops. GP Capital Solutions was founded by Michael Rees a little over a decade ago. If that name sounds familiar to the Owl Rock investors among us, me included, it should.

Michael Rees previously served as the head of Dyal Capital before it merged with Owl Rock (the manager, not the BDC under symbol ORCC). Mr. Rees also was a founding employee and Chief Operating Officer at NB Alternatives, a division of Neuberger Berman Group. You'll see that name again soon.

Source: Blue Owl May Report

This chart is specific to the Owl Rock half of the equation. As we've mentioned in the past in articles dedicated to ORCC, Owl Rock management and employees have $465 million of their own money invested in the company's investment funds.

In addition, I like Owl Rock because it's a highly focused company - all it does is direct lending. That differs drastically from the peers we've mentioned thus far, most of which have infrastructure and private equity alongside their private credit/lending divisions.

Since its inception only five years ago, Owl Rock has sourced and executed on $24bn in loan originations with an 11.8% internal rate of return ("IRR"). Outside of ORCC that most of us are familiar with, Owl Rock also manages non-traded BDCs including the $1.2bn ORCC III and a $4.5bn technology company focused private BDC.

Source: Blue Owl May Report

Moving to GP Capital Solutions, this business supports private equity managers from an advisory capacity and through lending solutions to facilitate growth. Given there's not much detail here, let's get a better breakdown of GP Capital Solutions' activities and holdings.

Source: Blue Owl May Report

The vast majority ($19.2bn out of $23.3bn) of GP Capital Solutions' assets are investments in asset managers. Its first two funds were minority stakes in hedge funds with funds three through five switching to private equity managers.

This strategy includes a total of 49 partnerships, providing a high degree of diversification among manager investments. GP Capital Solutions' newer ventures include establishing stakes in NBA franchises and other select portfolio companies within the portfolios of various private equity managers it has established relationships with.

For the time being, we're ascribing all the value to the stakes in alternative asset managers with growth in the other silos serving as potential growth catalysts.

Source: Blue Owl May Report

This is the type of chart that sways people away from SPACs but we'll break Blue Owl's ownership structure into laymen's terms. The largest investor in the new firm is Neuberger Berman - I told you that name would reappear.

Neuberger Berman is a firm I've worked with several times over the years and all were good experiences. Neuberger is unique in that it's an independent, employee-controlled global asset manager. This makes sense as Dyal previously was a business unit within Neuberger.

28% of the public entity is owned by existing shareholders with another 24% owned by Blue Owl founders/management. PIPE stands for Private Investment in a Public Equity and was capital raised in the private rather than public markets.

While I don't know for certain, it appears those proceeds were used to provide some liquidity to existing shareholders. $1.45bn of cash proceeds were being paid to certain third-party Owl Rock investors ($350m) and Neuberger Berman ($1.1bn). Lastly, roughly $175 million in cash was generated to reduce net debt and for overall corporate activities. Total capital involved in the SPAC was $12.475bn.

That's as deep as we'll go on the SPAC transaction as it's easy to get lost in details that aren't all that material going forward.

Deciphering Alphabet Soup

Source: Blue Owl May Report

Finance loves acronyms and nobody does it better (worse?) than private equity/debt managers. This chart describes Blue Owl's Fee Related Earnings ("FRE"), pre-tax operating margins, and projected distributable earnings ("DE") growth rate.

Compared to EQT Partners a Sweden-based private equity company, Hamilton Lane (HLNE), a diversified U.S./Europe asset manager, Partners Group, (OTCPK:PGPHF), another diversified asset manager with $109bn in AUM, and StepStone Group (STEP), yet another global alternative assets manager but with $86bn in AUM, Blue Owl's positioning is unique.

First, 100% of Blue Owl's projected near-term earnings come from asset management related fees. For some peers, like EQT, it's less than two-thirds. FRE are considered more reliable with better margins, and therefore are awarded higher cash flow multiples by the market.

Second, and although by a slim margin, Blue Owl generates higher operating margins than all members of the peer group. Lastly, Blue Owl and EQT stand head and shoulders above the other players in terms of their 2020-2022 distributable earnings (this is cash flow available to be distributed to investors) growth. Given 2020 and much of 2021 is already in the books, this is a less an estimate than fact.

The takeaway from this section is Blue Owl has unmatched fee-related income generation, class-leading operating margins, and is roughly tied for the fastest earnings growth rate.

Now that we have the firm history, structure, and strategy down, let's go deeper into the income statement.

Source: Blue Owl May Report

Blue Owl is projecting very high organic AUM growth of 23.8% annually through 2025. Using this estimate, total revenues climb from roughly $956 million in 2021 to $1.785bn in 2025. EBITDA margins, a reasonable proxy for margins in general, stay in the mid-to-high 60% range over the period resulting in a 32.9% CAGR in distributable earnings to common stock.

To put that into context, and if that figure comes to fruition, you're looking at the fastest growing dividend in our entire coverage space.

Impressive no doubt, but what are these aggressive growth numbers based on?

Source: SEC.gov 8-K Filing

Total combined AUM has grown at 26.9% CAGR since 2018 through Q1 of 2021. That's higher than Blue Owl's future projections. In addition, its expectations around the percent of permanent capital also appear very reasonable compared to Q1 2021's data.

Let's now consult one of our favorite tools: the Net Asset Value ("NAV") bridge.

Source: Blue Owl May Report

Starting with 2020's estimated adjusted earnings of $304 million, the NAV bridge adds another $49 million and $74 million for the deployment of capital in existing funds and the hitting the target raise for Dyal Fund V, respectively. These are relatively easy targets to hit (e.g. the capital is already in the existing funds, which is the hard part, and naturally starts earning fees as it is put to work) so let's move on.

Another $8 million is related to deployment in other new funds with another $10 million in the vague "other" category. That said, the jump from $304 million in 2020 to $445 million in 2021 seems completely reasonable.

In order to grow to $561 million in 2022, $33 million from increased management fees applicable to the Owl Rock Technology BDC, coupled with another $38 million and $37 million from continued deployment in existing funds (again, the money is already there) and new funds launched in 2021, respectively, gets us most of the way there.

While slightly less certain than the growth over 2021, these are still reliable ways to increase earnings that do not sacrifice margins.

Another aspect of Owl Rock's business model that will likely drive growth in 2022 and beyond is related to the private vs. public fee structures applicable to its several private/non-traded BDCs. In order to incentivize investors, Owl Rock charges a lower management and incentive fee than when the fund becomes publicly traded.

That might sound unfair at first, but it's not. Initial investors have no liquidity and little to no insight on the fund's construction and holdings. In order to be compensated for that risk, they're charged lower fees by Owl Rock. When those funds go public, however, the offering documents state that the fees increase.

In a sense, Owl Rock is sitting on multiple cannons loaded with higher management and incentive fees that are just waiting to IPO to fire. Owl Rock is, in effect, totally in control of this process and it will occur eventually. When it does, Blue Owl's earnings will increase substantially.

Capital Structure and Dividend

Blue Owl is targeting a net debt/EBITDA limit of 1.0x. Provided they come anywhere close to that, an investment grade rating will come sooner or later. We expect that to be a bullish catalyst for the stock when it occurs. Let's do a quick verification of that leverage claim.

Source: SEC.gov 8-K Filing

Owl Rock's debt was $359.8 million as of the end of Q1 2021. That climbs to $363.0 million if we include operating lease liabilities. That was against total revenue of $108.2 million for Q1 2021 or $432.8 million assuming no growth or declines.

Source: SEC.gov 8-K Filing

Using interest expense of $5.858 million in Q1, we can estimate the average interest rate applicable to Owl Rock's debt is roughly 6.5%. That's a solid number for a private company and it'll likely decline by 100-200 basis points once the investment grade credit rating is achieved.

Source: SEC.gov 8-K Filing

That's exactly what we find going through more of the financials included in the lengthy 8-K SEC filing.

Now that we've covered the Owl Rock half of the pie, let's analyze Dyal.

Source: SEC.gov 8-K Filing

Unlike Owl Rock, Dyal isn't carrying any traditional debt. Its only liabilities are accrued compensation and expenses.

Source: SEC.gov 8-K Filing

This data confirms that 100% as there isn't a line item for interest expense. Armed with the output from this accounting exercise, we know aggregate firm debt was around $360 million prior to the SPAC transaction. Since we already know that 2021's earnings will be in the ball park of $445 million, it appears that the 0.5x to 1.0x net debt/EBITA ratio is achievable and likely already in effect.

As long-term subscribers already know, we very much follow the less common "don't trust at all and always thoroughly verify" line of thinking.

Valuation and Conclusion

Using full-year 2021 projected financials and a 75% payout ratio, Blue Owl will pay an annual dividend of $334 million. Since none of the publicly available financial data/news sites have data on blue Owl, how do we determine the dividend yield?

A little math using $12.80 per share gives us a market capitalization of $16bn for OWL. That equates to a 2.1% yield today but that's not the story here. Moving to 2024's $821 in DE or $646 in dividends to common shareholders, that yield rises to 3.9%.

So a ~2.1% yield today and ~3.9% in three years, but how do we know if that’s good or bad?

BX, CG, ARES, and BAM trade with current yields of 2.75%, 2.2%, 2.95%, and 1.0%, respectively. To our knowledge, none of these firms are underwriting 20%-plus CAGR in distributions through 2025. This tells us that the market must discount OWL's current yield proportionately, provided it believes management's projected growth rates of all firms involved (this group's track record is rather good in that department).

From a yield perspective, OWL looks moderately undervalued compared to its peers. What about earnings and enterprise value ("EV")?

Source: Blue Owl May Report

Based on today's close (7/15/2021), Blue Owl's closest peers (Partners Group, EQT, Hamilton Lane, and StepStone) trade an average forward price-to-earnings multiple of 37.75. Notably, only EQT trades with a forward P/E multiple below 40. The diversified group (e.g. Blackstone, KKR, et cetera) are a little cheaper but average 25x.

Applying Blue Owl's $16bn market cap against 2021's projected DE of $445 million results in a 36x multiple that declines to 28.5x and 25.6x in 2022 and 2023, respectively. At $12.80 per share, Blue Owl is modestly undervalued compared to its direct peer group using 2021 information but significantly undervalued using 2022/2023/2024 financial projections for all firms involved.

Whether using cash flow/dividend yield, earnings multiples, or enterprise value multiples, the story is the same. Based on these factors, our calculations resulted in 33.3% share price appreciation over the next 12 months and 94.9% appreciation over the next three years (plus dividends). This assumes the already discussed annual cash flow generation over the period and Blue Owl earning the peer average multiple of 38x.

Source: TD Ameritrade

WER purchased common shares at $12.75 and sold OWL Nov 19 2021 $12.50 Put options for an incredibly attractive $2.05 per contract or $205.0. To put that into context, the contract period of only four months/127 days means the annualized yield on this contract is a borderline astonishing 53.2%.

Obviously, you need to be willing to buy OWL at the strike price of $12.50 that's only 30 cents away from today's close, and be completely comfortable using options, but this level of premium is exceedingly rare. The effective cost if put the shares is $10.45 per share (using the same $2.05 premium I received today), making all the valuation metrics discussed earlier 18% more attractive.

Although these types of analysis require a lot more time and due diligence on our end, we think it's time well spent on behalf of our subscribers. As far as we know, there's currently no publicly available research on this company at any level of quality/depth.

Most will wait until all the financial data is organized and served on a silver platter several quarters from now, but that dinner may come with a far higher price tag for OWL’s stock than it carries today.