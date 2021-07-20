OPEC+ Reaches An Agreement But Oil And Energy Stocks Fall Anyways

DmyTo/iStock via Getty Images

The title of this article is sad, and the current state of affairs for energy investing, in general, is plain old sad. For the past 2-weeks, market commentators have found every reason possible to be cautious as the price action remained firmly bearish. Following the long weekend on July 4 that ended up with no OPEC+ agreement, oil prices shot up overnight only to close the next day negative. Energy stocks reacted the same, so while the narrative is what it's going to be, the market price action was firmly bearish. And never mind the fact that journalists were falling over themselves writing about how the potential discord from Saudi and UAE resided in something deeper like energy transition. The truth is: energy stocks were in for a correction no matter the narrative that people tell themselves.

So while OPEC+ could've done everything right from delaying a production increase in August (August exports are set in July) to guiding to a gradual/gentle production increase, oil prices were priced for perfection, and traders see it as an asymmetric bet to go the other way. And like all things markets, it's always easier to look back in the rearview mirror and think, "Wow, that was pretty straightforward."

Now that OPEC+ has agreed to a deal, the set-up looks something like this:

By the end of 2022, OPEC+ will have increased production by 6.8 million b/d. But the reality is that baseline does not equal your production quota. Take for example Russia in this case, Russia's baseline production could be 11.5 mb/d, but after 2020's price rout, it would be lucky to produce at its previous peak of 11.3 mb/d again.

And unlike the Gulf Coast Countries (Saudi, UAE, and Kuwait), the rest of OPEC+ aren't so fortunate when it comes to excess spare capacity. Many of the producers are currently over-complying with the "current" deal because their production is falling due to a lack of investment.

Nonetheless, the OPEC+ agreement gives visibility to the oil market that the spare capacity will be depleted by the end of 2022. By our estimate, in the Spring of 2022, we will need all of the production from OPEC+. Demand recovery + lack of growth in ex-OPEC+ production will persuade OPEC+ to increase production faster than expected. Given that global oil inventories are already falling at a record pace amidst the demand recovery, we will need Saudi to step up by the end of H1 2022 to stop oil prices from spiking over the summer.

And for those of you wondering, we have Iran fully returning by 2022, so yes, that figure is in the assumption for the 2022 deficit. Our calculation is that even with a full return of OPEC+ production and Iran, H2 2022 deficit is looking mightily steep at ~2 mb/d. (Note: Our US oil production assumption is that we return to ~12 mb/d.)

The key assumption to this projection is that oil demand will be higher than 2019 by H2 2022. Of course, another form of COVID variant could keep the world operating at a reduced capacity, so make your own demand assumptions here.

But given that supply is far easier to project, the set-up is straightforward: if demand recovery continues, the world will be short of oil.