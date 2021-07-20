Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund Portfolio Manager Commentary Q2 2021
Summary
- Third Avenue Management LLC offers its services to private and institutional clients and is partially owned by Affiliated Managers Group, a publicly-traded asset management firm holding company.
- Through the first half of the calendar year, the Fund generated a return of +17.71% (after fees) versus +16.11% (before fees) for the Fund’s most relevant benchmark, the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Developed Index.
- The most notable contributor to performance during the period was the Fund’s investment in the common stock of St. Modwen Properties plc—a unique U.K.-based real estate operating company that has been held in the portfolio since 2018.
- The primary detractors during the quarter included the Fund’s investments in the preferred equity and common stock of the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”)—a leading provider of residential mortgage financing in the U.S.
