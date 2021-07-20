da-kuk/iStock via Getty Images

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Bubba Trading as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

When I began trading commodities in the 1980s, China was an emerging economy. I traveled to Beijing and many other cities in China in the 1980s and 1990s as the world’s most populous country had a never-ending appetite for raw materials. China has been the demand side of the commodity market’s fundamental equation for the past half-century.

I was fortunate to have a front-row seat as the Chinese economy grew. On one of my early trips to Beijing, the country had just built a new superhighway from the airport to the city center. I remember traveling on the road in one of the few cars, marveling at the lack of traffic. I was amazed at the number of bicycles on the highway. On a future trip, only a few short years later, the traffic jam of cars and trucks stretched a half-hour journey to over two hours. The growth was impressive, and it continued.

Chinese leaders incorporated a capitalist undercurrent into their communist ideology, leading to exponential economic growth. Today, China is home to the world’s second-leading economy that will soon surpass the United States if President Xi has his way. While the US, Europe, and many other countries in the west measure success on a short-term basis, China plans long into the future. They have sacrificed short-term gains for long-term progress. Decades of strategic investments far beyond China’s borders have guaranteed critical raw material and other supplies. China has built roads, schools, and other parts of infrastructure in emerging nations worldwide in exchange for influence and commodity flows. Today, China controls the world’s rare earth metals supplies within and outside its borders. A Chinese company owns the London Metals Exchange, the world’s oldest platform for base metals trading. In 2013, the Chinese purchased the leading hog processing company in the United States, Virginia-based Smithfield Foods. These are just a few examples of China’s slow, steady, and aggressive economic growth program that has put the country on a path to become the world’s leading economy.

Many Chinese companies have raised capital in the world’s largest equity markets in the United States. Over the past few years, relations between China and the West have become strained as the rest of the world woke up and realized that China is no longer an emerging market but a world leader. The China Large-Cap iShares ETF product (NYSEARCA:FXI) holds shares in some of the leading Chinese companies. The FXI has lagged the US stock market as investors are concerned that leadership is on a path that will lead to economic and political conflicts.

China becomes a lot more aggressive in 2021

The Trump administration took an adversarial position toward China on trade. The former president argued that China was taking advantage of the US with its commerce policies. The administration slapped tariffs on Chinese goods, starting a trade war that spiraled until late 2019, when the two sides appeared to agree on a new trade protocol that would reach a compromise in steps. Meanwhile, the outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, and its worldwide spread put the trade protocol to the side. Relations deteriorated as the administration blamed the Chinese leadership for the virus that claimed millions of lives. During the Trump administration, President Xi consolidated his power base and position as leader of the world’s most populous nation for life.

On Jan. 20, 2021, President Biden became the forty-sixth US leader. While some believed the new administration would adopt a new approach to US-Chinese relations, that has not occurred. China has become more aggressive over the past months on the military, economic, and rhetorical fronts. The nation continues to build its military might in the South China Sea, has tightened its grip on Hong Kong, and has renewed calls for reunification with Taiwan. The US has long supported Taiwan’s right to independence. While US-Chinese relations soured under the Trump administration, they have only deteriorated under the Biden administration, given the recent comments from President Xi.

Tensions between the US and China continue to mount

In a recent speech celebrating the Chinese Communist Party’s 100th anniversary, President Xi went on the offensive. Some of the speech’s highlights include:

A warning to foreign powers that they will “get their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of Steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people” if they attempt to bully or influence China.

An “unshakable commitment” to unification with Taiwan.

President Xi said, “No one should underestimate the resolve of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“Only socialism can save China, and only socialism with Chinese characteristics can develop China.”

In his speech, the Chinese leader also directed comments at the United States, saying Beijing would not allow “sanctimonious preaching.” Trade, espionage, the pandemic, human rights issues, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, are a few factors that have led to the deteriorating relations between the world’s superpowers.

At the recent G-7 meeting, President Biden and leaders from Canada, the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan addressed China’s growing assertiveness. A Chinese spokesman responded, “The days when global decisions were dictated by a small group of counties are long gone.” A March summit in Alaska between Biden administration officials, including the Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Chinese diplomats, resulted in on-contentious camera exchanges.

The DIDI IPO was another example of investor’s concerns

In a sign the Chinese government is consolidating its power, it has put a leash on the growing number of wealthy Chinese business owners. Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba (BABA), may have become too high profile for the government. In the US, the wealth and power of tech company founders and CEOs have grown. It appears China believes oligarchs are dangerous for its control and power, which could have led to a government crackdown targeting e-commerce and other businesses.

Investors are souring on Chinese investments. Chinese multinational companies have enjoyed the benefits of the US capital markets. The latest example is DiDi Global (DIDI), a mobility technology platform that provides ride-hailing and other services in China, Brazil, Mexico, and other countries.

Source: Barchart

The IPO traded to a high of $18.01 per share on June 30, the listing day. On July 20, DIDI was at the $11.28 level, 37.4% below the high. DIDI fell below the company’s offering price of $14 per share.

While DIDI is one example of investor’s caution with Chinese stocks, the large-cap ETF product has consistently underperformed the leading US stock indices.

FXI holds a portfolio of Chinese large caps- FXI has significantly underperformed the S&P 500

The top holdings of the China Large-Cap i-Shares ETF product include:

Source: Barchart

FXI has $4.707 billion in assets under management at the $43.60 per share level. The ETF trades an average of over 16.66 million shares each day and charges a 0.74% management fee. Since the March 2020 low when all stocks hit bottom as the pandemic spread worldwide, FXI fell to a low of $33.10 per share.

Source: Barchart

The chart highlights FXI recovered to a high of $54.52 on Feb. 17 but was at the $43.67 level on July 20, 31.9% above the March 2020 low.

Source: Barchart

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 index rose from 2,191.86 in March 2020 to a high of 4,393.68 on July 14 and was at the 4,332 level on July 20, over 97.6% above the March bottom. The S&P 500 has far outperformed the FXI.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has made a series of all-time highs over the past weeks and months.

Source: Barchart

The long-term FXI chart shows the ETF remains far below its all-time high from 2007 at $73.19. Ark Invest’s Cathie Wood recently warned that the underperformance is likely to continue citing Beijing’s crackdown leading to a valuation reset.

Since the most recent mid-February high, the trend in FXI has been lower and looks likely to continue.

FXI trends - Part of the portfolio in a new Marketplace service

FXI is one of Bubba Trading’s trend-following portfolio components that employs a systematic, algorithmic approach that eliminates emotions and stress from trading and investing. The portfolio is currently short FXI and has long or short positions in another nine highly liquid stocks and ETF products.

Bubba Trading will be rolling out a new service on Marketplace soon. Please follow us for details. Meanwhile, if you would like more information, please attend our weekly call this Saturday, July 24, at noon EST.